The cost of things these days? Far too expensive! Tariffs, the Strait of Hormuz, rent prices, giddy price-gouging from proprietors large and small—the boring factors are too numerous to count. To protect our readers, Racket launched the Best Budget Bites series, where we’ll showcase a toothsome, wallet-friendly food item that’ll actually fill you up. Have a nomination? Hit us up: tips@racketmn.com.

What: Char siu puff pastry

Where: All 11 Twin Cities Kowalski's Market locations

Cost: $7.79 (varies by pound, but all three on the shelf during our visit hit this figure exactly)

Availability: Regular store hours

Are there more authentic places to score char siu puff pastry, the classic Cantonese dish whose flaky shell gives way to tender, shredded pork filling? Certainly. Dim sum at St. Louis Park's Yangtze or Bloomington's Mandarin Kitchen are your best bets. But for the harried masses dragging ass through Kowalski's after work, we recommend the bake-at-home convenience of the high-end grocer's new stab at savory pastry.

Before my highfalutin food adjectives (crunchy, chewy, etc.), let's set the table with some delicious talk of parameters and ethics.

First up: Should grocery stores even be allowed to compete in Best Budget Bites, which is typically the domain of restaurants? Well, in the past we've highlighted shower oranges and the Kowalski's corn dog, so that ship has sailed. Plus our site, our lack of strict rule enforcement.

Second up: Is Racket in the bag for Kowalski's? While it's true we've rhapsodized the chickens, the corn dogs, and the frozen pizzas, we've never run a piece of sponcon and never will—no payola to see here, folks. In fact, to flex our bulletproof editorial independence, one staffer even floated the idea of inserting an off-color joke here about the tragic 2013 death of founder Jim Kowalski, though we erred on the side of classiness. RIP, sir.

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But back to the char siu puff pastry. Available in the meat aisle, these are packaged as unassuming lil lumps, offering no real clues to the delights within. The baking instructions indicate you must first egg wash 'em to achieve peak golden hue, and then pop 'em in the oven for 25 minutes at 375 degrees. The only hiccup in the process, for me, reared its sticky head as tiny bits of filling juice leaked, baked, and hardened at the bases of my puffs. No biggie.

Let's all enjoy the fetching final product that emerges from the oven:

Initially, I feared these badboys would instead be dryguys; there's no dippin' sauce in sight. But those concerns melted away as the dough-encased meat orbs, well, melted into my mouth. The piping-hot pastry crumbles apart as your teeth sink in, giving way to sweet (you could say too sweet), saucy tendrils of tender pork. (Sauce-wise, you're apparently getting hoisin, siracha, and signature kalbi.) The chopped green onion accents everything beautifully, and the gooey deposits of cream cheese up top melt down to the mounds of protein below. I greedily gobbled both pastries as my filling, standalone lunch.

Kowalski's, on the day you slip up, we'll be there to bring down the critical hammer like we're Pauline Kael suffering from a canker sore. In the meantime, we'll be popping char siu puff pastries like they're porky M&Ms.

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