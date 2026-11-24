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RIP, Buddy

A confused looking turkey visited Gov. Tim Walz on Tuesday morning, and the pics are charming and cute, but make no mistake: That turkey is still gonna get eaten.

"That live bird there will be harvested, processed, and given to a needy family so they can consume it on Thanksgiving... we don't raise the turkeys to be pardoned," John Zimmerman, former president of the Minnesota Turkey Growers Association, told the Star Tribune in 2019. Racket reached out to the governor's office in 2022 to confirm the nuts/bolts of the non-pardon, and also offer unsolicited advice about letting the bird live for the sake of optics. Here's the cryptic response we received from a spokesperson: "It’s true [the turkey] doesn’t have a name… it’s headed to a hobby farm now and then fate will decide." A local reporter who's familiar with the Capitol turkey ritual put it more bluntly: "Those turkeys will die. They all die."

In the true spirit of Thanksgiving, the event is more of a celebration of commerce, not clemency. Minnesota is the top turkey production in the nation, accounting for 17% of the U.S. turkey population. “The tradition celebrates the strength of Minnesota’s agriculture industry and the people whose work helps feed families across the state and the nation,” states Tuesday's press release from the guv's office.

Flanagan Thinks D.C. Is Out of Touch: “Shit Is on Fire, Right?”

Lt. Gov./soon-to-be U.S. Sen. Peggy Flanagan (D-MN) is coming in hot on her new gig, sounding the alarm for members of Congress who might not realize how hard it is out there these days.

“This is a class that is diverse in, you know, lived experience, diverse in geography and, you know, that all of us, I think, are really aligned around this idea of affordability, and knowing that we are the folks who are most connected to what we just went through, as we’ve been talking to folks on the ground,” Flanagan tells MeidasTouch’s Jack Cocchiarella. “What is so clear to me is that folks outside of the Beltway understand that shit is on fire, right? Things are on fire, and for whatever reason, that urgency hasn’t reached Washington, D.C.”

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One reason that urgency might not have reached them? It hasn't impacted their bottom line. According to 2025 disclosure reports, at least 79 out of 100 U.S. senators are millionaires and their median worth is estimated to be around $4 million—well above $87,000, which is the median for regular folks.

H Mart Could Be Midway Marketplace’s New Anchor

The largest Korean supermarket in the U.S. has purchased two huge spaces (1440 and 1450 University Ave. W.) in St. Paul's Midway Marketplace near Allianz Field. That discovery was made by reporter J.D. Duggan at Minneapolis-St. Paul Business Journal, who recently noticed a change in the property owner’s real estate brochure. Good catch!

“In June, an entity connected to H Mart bought the former Cub and At Home buildings at Midway Marketplace, but neither Kraus-Anderson nor H Mart would confirm the connection,” Duggan writes. “H Mart at Midway also won the 'transaction of the year' award at the Retail Real Estate Network Minnesota Starr Awards last week.” What an odd award title!

Should plans come to fruition, it will be the first H Mart in Minnesota. In addition to carrying a variety of Korean goods, these shops typically offer a mix of other Asian brands as well as American products.

While this location will be a first for H Mart, it’s hardly the first Asian market in the Twin Cities. Ali Elabaddy created this excellent roundup of international and cuisine-specific grocers for Racket a few years ago.

Mayo Clinic Tops Least Charitable Hospital List

Sometimes you don't want to be No. 1. Based on data from 2023, Massachusetts-based think tank the Lown Institute reports the Mayo Clinic in Rochester took way more in tax breaks than it gave out in the charitable care it is required to provide as a nonprofit.

“The report found that Mayo Clinic’s Rochester hospital received $366 million more in tax breaks than it gave in charity care,” writes Alyssa Chen at Minnesota Reformer. “The second worst offender in the state, HealthPartners’ Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park, had a far smaller difference: $21 million.”

Chen reports that Mayo has issued a statement contesting what it calls a “deeply flawed" report from the Lown Institute. Meanwhile, the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office found during a 2022 investigation that Mayo staff were discouraged from talking about financial aid for medical bills and that the process in general was unnecessarily complicated.