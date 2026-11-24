Well, friends, that does it for November. The next time you see listings it will be December. Not a lot of 2026 left, so enjoy it while you can.

Dr. Fink and St. Paul Peterson Photo provided

Tuesday, November 24

DJ Cam Jones @ Acadia

Hans Fuerst with DLC @ Berlin

Greatest Jam on Earth @ Blues Saloon

International Reggae Allstars @ Bunker’s

Boney James @ Dakota

St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood Char Bar

Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Venna, Khal!l @ Fine Line

Bonobo, Anish Kumar @ First Avenue

Nate Walker & Friends @ Green Room

Space Between Jam @ Hook and Ladder

Heyarlo @ Indeed Brewing

Dirty Shorts Brass Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Pop Punk Princess @ Mortimer’s

Knife Emoji, Lucas Kurmis, Chairman Chair and the Chairman @ Pilllar Forum

Twin Cities Latin Jazz Orchestra @ Jazz Central

Irish Trad Session @ Padraigs

The Purple Sessions feat. St. Paul Peterson & Dr. Funk @ River Room

MASTO, 14HunnitVon, Jimmy, SPECIAL GUESTS @ 7th St Entry

Live Music Artist Showcase @ Sociable Cider Werks

November Conspiracy Series feat. Cold Sweat, GR3G, Socktopus @ 331 Club

Worker’s Playtime with Steve Brantseg @ 331 Club

Slug Rug, Embahn, June Panic @ Underground Music

Turnover @ Uptown Theater

Insomnium, Amorphis @ Varsity Theater

Tribute to the Derailers feat. Trevor Mcspadden and the DL4 @ White Squirrel

Elour (Residency) with J-Mo on the Beat @ White Squirrel

Ike Reilly Photo provided

Wednesday, November 25

CTM Music Collective @ Acadia

MN Songwriter Showcase @ Aster Cafe

The Cherry Pit Open Jam @ Berlin

DJ Shannon Blowtorch @ Black Hart

Twine @ Bunker’s

The Music of Abba @ Can Can Wonderland

Demetrious Rallis @ Carbone’s

Lee Engele and Ted Godbout @ Crooners

Prudence Johnson & the Halcyon Jazz Quartet @ Crooners

Brandon Commodore Hosts: Family & Friends @ Crooners

The Belfast Cowboys @ Dakota

The Lost Words, Tennessee Shifts @ Driftwood Char Bar

Twin Prop Jane @ Dubliner Pub

Mommy Log Balls, Tonal Whiplash @ Eagles 34



Twin City Country Dancers @ Eagles 34

The Ike Reilly Assassination, Tommy Stinson, Flamin' Oh's @ First Avenue

Salsa Del Soul @ Granada

ELnO, DJ TimeMachine @ Hook and Ladder

DonFest 2 @ Icehouse

Drink 182 @ Mainstreet Bar

Pat Donohue & Friends @ Midway Saloon

The Good, the Bad, and the Funky @ Minnesota Music Cafe

​​Mishi Mega, H.E.A.T., Visa Card @ Mortimer’s

Roa @ Myth Live

GMO, Merxzell, Stxgxd @ Pilllar Forum

BZ3 Organ Trio @ Schooner Tavern

Count Spookula, Pullstring, the Evening Rig, Whiskey Rock ‘n’ Roll Club MPLS, Sparrowhawk, Razordasies @ 7th St Entry

Tramps Like Us @ 331 Club

Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Nikki Matteso & Rich Rue + Friends @ 331 Club

Cole Diamond’s Twangsgiving feat. Tropical Depression @ Turf Club

Foxson, Cole Allen @ Underground Music

Transmission Presents: The Night Before @ Uptown VFW

Habstrakt and Nostalgix @ Varsity Theater

Kat & the Kodachromes, Do Not Crush, Mullet, Pure Shifter @ White Squirrel

Davina (w/o Vagabonds) Photo provided

Thursday, November 26

Takeover Thursdays @ Abi’s

Throwback Thursday @ Cabooze

Davina and the Vagabonds @ Dakota

Joe Carey @ Dubliner Pub

LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Snapz Live Band Open Mic @ Green Room

Acoustic Thursdays @ Mainstreet Bar

Scott Allen & the List, the Silverteens @ Schooner Tavern

Toussaint Morrison Photo provided

Friday, November 27

Big Wiz & T La Shawn @ Acadia

They Dead, Danser, Exactly No @ Amsterdam

Funk Friday feat. TH3 @ Animales

Amanda Grace, Samantha Grimes @ Aster Cafe

DJ Clocked Out, DJ Mutha Naytcha, DJ DJ, DJ Crazy Janey @ Barely Brothers

Harry Scott Trio @ Berlin

Zacc Harris Group @ Berlin

Worldwide Discotheque @ Black Hart

Paul Barry Blues Band @ Blues Saloon

DJ D-Mil @ Boardwalk

A Very Carey Christmas Cabaret @ Bryant Lake Bowl

Jaybee & the Routine @ Bunker’s

Ryan Smith @ Carbone’s

Colleen Raye and Ted Godbout @ Crooners

Maria Jette and Philip Brunelle @ Crooners

Monroe Crossing @ Crooners

Rickie Lee Jones @ Dakota

4 Non Dons, Lodge @ Driftwood Char Bar

Tim on Tap @ Dubliner Pub

Irish Music Session @ Dubliner Pub

Green and Friends @ Eagles 34

Miss Shannon Presents Honky-Tonk Jump @ Eagles 34

Bethel Music @ Fillmore

2Dead Boyz x the Underachievers @ Fine Line

ENL X Lakeooo @ Gidi Bar

Nicholas Soden @ Ginkgo Coffee

Toussaint Morrison with Gently, Gently @ Green Room—Morrison plays so many roles (actor/writer/political commentator/educator/I’m forgetting something I’m sure) you might forget he’s also a musician and a rapper. Until he drops a new album, that is. Tonight’s show is a release party for SHSHFTR Vol. 1., a melodic rap LP that Morrison dropped back in September. It leads with the bona fide summer jam “Dancin’ in the Dark,” with the singer warning you not to be confused by his polite attire (“very quickly I can come up out of this cardigan”) while scattering hooks across multiple choruses, pre-choruses, and semi-choruses. Throughout he drops nerdy comics references, ranges across styles from synthpop to rap-rock, and ends with “Ricky,” a moving attempt to understand his father. He’ll be backed by a live band tonight.—Keith Harris Morrison plays so many roles (actor/writer/political commentator/educator/I’m forgetting something I’m sure) you might forget he’s also a musician and a rapper. Until he drops a new album, that is. Tonight’s show is a release party for SHSHFTR Vol. 1., a melodic rap LP that Morrison dropped back in September. It leads with the bona fide summer jam “Dancin’ in the Dark,” with the singer warning you not to be confused by his polite attire (“very quickly I can come up out of this cardigan”) while scattering hooks across multiple choruses, pre-choruses, and semi-choruses. Throughout he drops nerdy comics references, ranges across styles from synthpop to rap-rock, and ends with “Ricky,” a moving attempt to understand his father. He’ll be backed by a live band tonight.

Club 2012: You Had to Be There @ Green Room

Truthsgiving: A Decolonized Thanksgiving Show @ Hook and Ladder

Kevin Gamble @ Jazz Central

JSTJR @ The Loft

Tyte Phitt @ Mainstreet Bar

Ben Vogel & the Migration, Druthers, the Squirez @ Memory Lanes

Grady Cartony @ Metronome Brewery

The Free & Easy Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Body High @ Mortimer’s

El Tri @ Myth Live

Aaron Diehl Trio @ Ordway—For this Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra event, pianist Diehl, known for ability to straddle jazz and classical, will lead his trio through Mary Lou Williams's visionary Zodiac Suite as well as Honey and Rue, a song cycle that sets the words of Toni Morrison to music, with vocalist Mikaela Bennett joining the group.—Keith Harris For this Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra event, pianist Diehl, known for ability to straddle jazz and classical, will lead his trio through Mary Lou Williams's visionary Zodiac Suite as well as Honey and Rue, a song cycle that sets the words of Toni Morrison to music, with vocalist Mikaela Bennett joining the group.

Petty Comes Alive @ Parkway Theater

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FINICK, Paul Cerar, Jammaz @ Pilllar Forum

Jimmi & the Band of Souls @ Schooner Tavern

C*nt o’Clock, DJ Ibibaby @ 7th St Entry

The Dauggers @ Studio B

Crazy Chester, Ministers of Rock 'n' Roll @ Terminal Bar

2 Girls & a Boyd @ 318 Cafe

Jam Session with Hiahli, Jesse Edward @ 331 Club

World’s Forgotten Boys, Goo Goo Mucks, Cretin Avenue Hop @ Turf Club

The Aftermath II @ Uptown VFW

Bleood @ Varsity Theater

Mill City Hot Club @ Volstead’s

The Mary Cutrufello Band @ White Squirrel

Dead On Board, Maggy & the Skanks, Muffstache @ White Squirrel

Graveslave, Defiled Sacrament, Rahvn, Flayed and Forgotten @ Zhora Darling

Aaron Diehl Photo provided

Saturday, November 28

Throwback Recordings @ Acadia

Paul Sauey of Ponyfolk @ Animales

The Mystery Lights, Keith Secola @ Aster Cafe

Anna Dolde/Klo Vivienne Garoute @ Berlin

Omar Abdulkarim Quartet @ Berlin

Junk FM and DJ Ys @ Boardwalk

A Very Carey Christmas Cabaret @ Bryant Lake Bowl

Mick Sterling @ Bunker’s

Steve’s Overpopulated One-Man Band @ Can Can Wonderland

Chemistry Set @ Carbone’s

Pieta Brown, Courtney Hartman @ Cedar Cultural Center

Jennifer Marie @ Crooners

Kijana Gant @ Crooners

Rickie Lee Jones @ Dakota

Demon Alcohol, Kissin’ Time @ Day Block Brewing

Kema and Pet Girlfriend @ Disco Death Records

Wolves, the Handsome Traveler, Arrows at Dawn @ Driftwood Char Bar

Gavin Strappe @ Dubliner Pub

Institutional Green, Fast Hearts, the Boot R&B @ Dusty’s

Chrissy Chlapecka, D'LOURDES @ Fine Line

Night Moves, Solid Gold, Agnes Uncaged @ First Avenue—The local psych-rock boys are celebrating 10 years of their very good sophomore album, Pennied Days. More like Pennied Decade, these days.—Jay Boller The local psych-rock boys are celebrating 10 years of their very good sophomore album, Pennied Days. More like Pennied Decade, these days.

Tolzy x Mwahhh x Vibe Maestro @ Gidi Bar

The Jazz Room: A Tribute to Frank Sinatra & Louis Armstrong @ Granada

Eelke Kleijn, TNA, Noel Jean @ Green Room

The Brothers Allmanac, Shoeless Revolution, Shane Cox & the Funky Spuds @ Hook and Ladder

Scott Laurent (Album Release) @ Icehouse

Sonorous @ The Loft

DJ Shannon Blowtorch @ Lush

Whiskey Stone @ Mainstreet Bar

High & Mighty @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Hanson @ Mystic Lake Casino

NT One & Deathryme @ Myth Live

Aaron Diehl Trio @ Ordway—see Friday's listings. see Friday's listings.

Minnesota’s Last Waltz @ Parkway Theater

Storm Coffee, Cairns, Sunny Duchess @ Pilllar Forum

Hurricane Harold’s All-Star Revue @ Schooner Tavern

Blue Lake Band @ Terminal Bar

Keri Noble @ 318 Cafe

Rave Night with Moonlight Affair, Hennepin County Disco Authority @ 331 Club

A Tribute to the Replacements feat. the Melismatics @ Turf Club—I, like every Minneapolitan born before 1990 who once read Our Band Could Be Your Life, have the genetic abnormality that makes me worship at the shrine of Westerberg. And what a shrine it is! It might not be fashionable to “glaze” the ‘Mats, as the kids say, but the underdog Minneapolis rockers happen to be one of the most influential groups to ever emerge from our snowy little state. That’s worthy of celebration. The Melismatics agree, which is why each Thanksgiving weekend the local rockers organize this hootenanny of a tribute. Saturday’s long list of guest vocalists includes members of Pink Mink (Arzu Gokcen), Remo Drive (Erik Paulson), Scrunchies (Laura Larson), Kiss the Tiger (Meghan Kreidler), In Lieu (Nikii Post), and Arcwelder (Scott MacDonald), plus Cindy Lawson, Al Church, Faith Boblett, and and the stalwart punk who loves him some tribute shows, Curtiss A. Too busy and tired raising a 1-year-old to attend? I get it, brother—you can simply revisit —Jay Boller I, like every Minneapolitan born before 1990 who once read Our Band Could Be Your Life, have the genetic abnormality that makes me worship at the shrine of Westerberg. And what a shrine it is! It might not be fashionable to “glaze” the ‘Mats, as the kids say, but the underdog Minneapolis rockers happen to be one of the most influential groups to ever emerge from our snowy little state. That’s worthy of celebration. The Melismatics agree, which is why each Thanksgiving weekend the local rockers organize this hootenanny of a tribute. Saturday’s long list of guest vocalists includes members of Pink Mink (Arzu Gokcen), Remo Drive (Erik Paulson), Scrunchies (Laura Larson), Kiss the Tiger (Meghan Kreidler), In Lieu (Nikii Post), and Arcwelder (Scott MacDonald), plus Cindy Lawson, Al Church, Faith Boblett, and and the stalwart punk who loves him some tribute shows, Curtiss A. Too busy and tired raising a 1-year-old to attend? I get it, brother—you can simply revisit this essential Replacements read from Keith Harris of Racket at home.

Death of the Heron, Anxiety Society, Draconian Hate, Ivory Corvus @ Underground Music

Off With Their Heads @ Uptown VFW

Heat on Beat @ Uptown VFW

Gimme Gimme Disco @ Varsity Theater

Katie Cardenas @ Volstead’s

AlienGodTheory, Paul Thomas Flynn, Disparity Bit, Cog Wheel @ White Squirrel

Big Trouble @ White Squirrel

Prophets of Mothra, The Confused, Whispered the Rabbit @ White Squirrel

T La Shawn Photo provided

Sunday, November 29

MASSICKURTHADON100 @ Acadia

David Huckfelt & the Mystery Lights @ Aster Cafe

Sunday Swing Brunch @ Aster Cafe

Room3 Collective @ Berlin

Hoodah Thunkett @ Blues Saloon

The Holiday Songbook @ Crooners

Dorothy Doring and Ted Godbout @ Crooners

Arne Fogel @ Crooners

Rickie Lee Jones @ Dakota

Phine & Friends, Shotgun Ragtime Band @ Driftwood Char Bar

Debbie Briggs @ Dubliner Pub

Kismet Rendezvous @ Dubliner Pub

Sunday Trad Session @ Dubliner Pub

Down the Road @ Eagles 34

Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34

Whitechapel @ Fillmore

Father of Peace, Roe Kapara @ Fine Line

T La Shawn @ Mortimer’s

Celtic Woman @ Mystic Lake Casino

Lovergirl, Three Dog Years, Mold, Mittens @ Pilllar Forum

Church of Cornbread @ Schooner Tavern

Music Jam @ Schooner Tavern

Keri Noble @ 318 Cafe

Becky Kapell & the Fat 6, Tom Feldmann @ 331 Club

Of the Orchard, Bonder @ White Squirrel

Jeff Ray, Donald "Hye Pockets" Robertson @ White Squirrel

Spectres of Desire, Ben Houge, Ait Ait @ White Squirrel

Yeah Yeah Fine, the Ancient Sleeper, Thomas Richey, Cute Intentions @ Zhora Darling

Daisy Grenade Photo provided

Monday, November 30

Wild West Roadshow @ Acadia

Sheridan Zuther and Ted Godbout @ Crooners

Christmas Movie & Classics @ Crooners

Rachael & Vilray @ Dakota

Yaelokre, Ben Caplan @ Fine Line

Argentine Tango @ Indeed Brewing

Extraterrestrials, Trash Catties @ Memory Lanes

Marc Bellemare Quartet @ Metronome Brewery

Blues Jam with Moses Oakland @ Midway Saloon

Monday Jam @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Autotune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s

Beulah Rue, Waniyetu, Ficshe @ Pilllar Forum

Daisy Grenade, Fiona Hayes @ 7th St Entry

Metal Monday @ Schooner Tavern

Open Mic Mondays @ Sociable Cider Werks

Open Mic @ Terminal Bar

Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club

Pop Wagner @ White Squirrel

Polem, Dylan Hicks, the Better Mistakes @ White Squirrel