Well, friends, that does it for November. The next time you see listings it will be December. Not a lot of 2026 left, so enjoy it while you can.
Tuesday, November 24
Greatest Jam on Earth @ Blues Saloon
International Reggae Allstars @ Bunker’s
St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood Char Bar
Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34
Bonobo, Anish Kumar @ First Avenue
Nate Walker & Friends @ Green Room
Space Between Jam @ Hook and Ladder
Dirty Shorts Brass Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Pop Punk Princess @ Mortimer’s
Knife Emoji, Lucas Kurmis, Chairman Chair and the Chairman @ Pilllar Forum
Twin Cities Latin Jazz Orchestra @ Jazz Central
The Purple Sessions feat. St. Paul Peterson & Dr. Funk @ River Room
MASTO, 14HunnitVon, Jimmy, SPECIAL GUESTS @ 7th St Entry
Live Music Artist Showcase @ Sociable Cider Werks
November Conspiracy Series feat. Cold Sweat, GR3G, Socktopus @ 331 Club
Worker’s Playtime with Steve Brantseg @ 331 Club
Slug Rug, Embahn, June Panic @ Underground Music
Insomnium, Amorphis @ Varsity Theater
Tribute to the Derailers feat. Trevor Mcspadden and the DL4 @ White Squirrel
Elour (Residency) with J-Mo on the Beat @ White Squirrel
Wednesday, November 25
MN Songwriter Showcase @ Aster Cafe
The Cherry Pit Open Jam @ Berlin
DJ Shannon Blowtorch @ Black Hart
The Music of Abba @ Can Can Wonderland
Lee Engele and Ted Godbout @ Crooners
Prudence Johnson & the Halcyon Jazz Quartet @ Crooners
Brandon Commodore Hosts: Family & Friends @ Crooners
The Lost Words, Tennessee Shifts @ Driftwood Char Bar
Mommy Log Balls, Tonal Whiplash @ Eagles 34
Twin City Country Dancers @ Eagles 34
The Ike Reilly Assassination, Tommy Stinson, Flamin' Oh's @ First Avenue
ELnO, DJ TimeMachine @ Hook and Ladder
Pat Donohue & Friends @ Midway Saloon
The Good, the Bad, and the Funky @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Mishi Mega, H.E.A.T., Visa Card @ Mortimer’s
GMO, Merxzell, Stxgxd @ Pilllar Forum
BZ3 Organ Trio @ Schooner Tavern
Count Spookula, Pullstring, the Evening Rig, Whiskey Rock ‘n’ Roll Club MPLS, Sparrowhawk, Razordasies @ 7th St Entry
Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Nikki Matteso & Rich Rue + Friends @ 331 Club
Cole Diamond’s Twangsgiving feat. Tropical Depression @ Turf Club
Foxson, Cole Allen @ Underground Music
Transmission Presents: The Night Before @ Uptown VFW
Habstrakt and Nostalgix @ Varsity Theater
Kat & the Kodachromes, Do Not Crush, Mullet, Pure Shifter @ White Squirrel
Thursday, November 26
Davina and the Vagabonds @ Dakota
LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34
Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34
Snapz Live Band Open Mic @ Green Room
Acoustic Thursdays @ Mainstreet Bar
Scott Allen & the List, the Silverteens @ Schooner Tavern
Friday, November 27
They Dead, Danser, Exactly No @ Amsterdam
Funk Friday feat. TH3 @ Animales
Amanda Grace, Samantha Grimes @ Aster Cafe
DJ Clocked Out, DJ Mutha Naytcha, DJ DJ, DJ Crazy Janey @ Barely Brothers
Worldwide Discotheque @ Black Hart
Paul Barry Blues Band @ Blues Saloon
A Very Carey Christmas Cabaret @ Bryant Lake Bowl
Jaybee & the Routine @ Bunker’s
Colleen Raye and Ted Godbout @ Crooners
Maria Jette and Philip Brunelle @ Crooners
4 Non Dons, Lodge @ Driftwood Char Bar
Irish Music Session @ Dubliner Pub
Miss Shannon Presents Honky-Tonk Jump @ Eagles 34
2Dead Boyz x the Underachievers @ Fine Line
Nicholas Soden @ Ginkgo Coffee
- Toussaint Morrison with Gently, Gently @ Green Room—Morrison plays so many roles (actor/writer/political commentator/educator/I’m forgetting something I’m sure) you might forget he’s also a musician and a rapper. Until he drops a new album, that is. Tonight’s show is a release party for SHSHFTR Vol. 1., a melodic rap LP that Morrison dropped back in September. It leads with the bona fide summer jam “Dancin’ in the Dark,” with the singer warning you not to be confused by his polite attire (“very quickly I can come up out of this cardigan”) while scattering hooks across multiple choruses, pre-choruses, and semi-choruses. Throughout he drops nerdy comics references, ranges across styles from synthpop to rap-rock, and ends with “Ricky,” a moving attempt to understand his father. He’ll be backed by a live band tonight.—Keith Harris
Club 2012: You Had to Be There @ Green Room
Truthsgiving: A Decolonized Thanksgiving Show @ Hook and Ladder
Ben Vogel & the Migration, Druthers, the Squirez @ Memory Lanes
Grady Cartony @ Metronome Brewery
The Free & Easy Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe
- Aaron Diehl Trio @ Ordway—For this Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra event, pianist Diehl, known for ability to straddle jazz and classical, will lead his trio through Mary Lou Williams's visionary Zodiac Suite as well as Honey and Rue, a song cycle that sets the words of Toni Morrison to music, with vocalist Mikaela Bennett joining the group.—Keith Harris
Petty Comes Alive @ Parkway Theater
FINICK, Paul Cerar, Jammaz @ Pilllar Forum
Jimmi & the Band of Souls @ Schooner Tavern
C*nt o’Clock, DJ Ibibaby @ 7th St Entry
Crazy Chester, Ministers of Rock 'n' Roll @ Terminal Bar
Jam Session with Hiahli, Jesse Edward @ 331 Club
World’s Forgotten Boys, Goo Goo Mucks, Cretin Avenue Hop @ Turf Club
Mill City Hot Club @ Volstead’s
The Mary Cutrufello Band @ White Squirrel
Dead On Board, Maggy & the Skanks, Muffstache @ White Squirrel
Graveslave, Defiled Sacrament, Rahvn, Flayed and Forgotten @ Zhora Darling
Saturday, November 28
Paul Sauey of Ponyfolk @ Animales
The Mystery Lights, Keith Secola @ Aster Cafe
Anna Dolde/Klo Vivienne Garoute @ Berlin
Omar Abdulkarim Quartet @ Berlin
A Very Carey Christmas Cabaret @ Bryant Lake Bowl
Steve’s Overpopulated One-Man Band @ Can Can Wonderland
Pieta Brown, Courtney Hartman @ Cedar Cultural Center
Demon Alcohol, Kissin’ Time @ Day Block Brewing
Kema and Pet Girlfriend @ Disco Death Records
Wolves, the Handsome Traveler, Arrows at Dawn @ Driftwood Char Bar
Institutional Green, Fast Hearts, the Boot R&B @ Dusty’s
Chrissy Chlapecka, D'LOURDES @ Fine Line
- Night Moves, Solid Gold, Agnes Uncaged @ First Avenue—The local psych-rock boys are celebrating 10 years of their very good sophomore album, Pennied Days. More like Pennied Decade, these days.—Jay Boller
Tolzy x Mwahhh x Vibe Maestro @ Gidi Bar
The Jazz Room: A Tribute to Frank Sinatra & Louis Armstrong @ Granada
Eelke Kleijn, TNA, Noel Jean @ Green Room
The Brothers Allmanac, Shoeless Revolution, Shane Cox & the Funky Spuds @ Hook and Ladder
Scott Laurent (Album Release) @ Icehouse
Whiskey Stone @ Mainstreet Bar
High & Mighty @ Minnesota Music Cafe
NT One & Deathryme @ Myth Live
- Aaron Diehl Trio @ Ordway—see Friday's listings.
Minnesota’s Last Waltz @ Parkway Theater
Storm Coffee, Cairns, Sunny Duchess @ Pilllar Forum
Hurricane Harold’s All-Star Revue @ Schooner Tavern
Rave Night with Moonlight Affair, Hennepin County Disco Authority @ 331 Club
- A Tribute to the Replacements feat. the Melismatics @ Turf Club—I, like every Minneapolitan born before 1990 who once read Our Band Could Be Your Life, have the genetic abnormality that makes me worship at the shrine of Westerberg. And what a shrine it is! It might not be fashionable to “glaze” the ‘Mats, as the kids say, but the underdog Minneapolis rockers happen to be one of the most influential groups to ever emerge from our snowy little state. That’s worthy of celebration. The Melismatics agree, which is why each Thanksgiving weekend the local rockers organize this hootenanny of a tribute. Saturday’s long list of guest vocalists includes members of Pink Mink (Arzu Gokcen), Remo Drive (Erik Paulson), Scrunchies (Laura Larson), Kiss the Tiger (Meghan Kreidler), In Lieu (Nikii Post), and Arcwelder (Scott MacDonald), plus Cindy Lawson, Al Church, Faith Boblett, and and the stalwart punk who loves him some tribute shows, Curtiss A. Too busy and tired raising a 1-year-old to attend? I get it, brother—you can simply revisit this essential Replacements read from Keith Harris of Racket at home.—Jay Boller
Death of the Heron, Anxiety Society, Draconian Hate, Ivory Corvus @ Underground Music
Off With Their Heads @ Uptown VFW
Gimme Gimme Disco @ Varsity Theater
AlienGodTheory, Paul Thomas Flynn, Disparity Bit, Cog Wheel @ White Squirrel
Prophets of Mothra, The Confused, Whispered the Rabbit @ White Squirrel
Sunday, November 29
David Huckfelt & the Mystery Lights @ Aster Cafe
Sunday Swing Brunch @ Aster Cafe
Hoodah Thunkett @ Blues Saloon
The Holiday Songbook @ Crooners
Dorothy Doring and Ted Godbout @ Crooners
Phine & Friends, Shotgun Ragtime Band @ Driftwood Char Bar
Kismet Rendezvous @ Dubliner Pub
Sunday Trad Session @ Dubliner Pub
Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34
Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34
Father of Peace, Roe Kapara @ Fine Line
Celtic Woman @ Mystic Lake Casino
- The Aaron Diehl Trio @ Ordway—see Friday's listings.
Lovergirl, Three Dog Years, Mold, Mittens @ Pilllar Forum
Church of Cornbread @ Schooner Tavern
Becky Kapell & the Fat 6, Tom Feldmann @ 331 Club
Of the Orchard, Bonder @ White Squirrel
Jeff Ray, Donald "Hye Pockets" Robertson @ White Squirrel
Spectres of Desire, Ben Houge, Ait Ait @ White Squirrel
Yeah Yeah Fine, the Ancient Sleeper, Thomas Richey, Cute Intentions @ Zhora Darling
Monday, November 30
Sheridan Zuther and Ted Godbout @ Crooners
Christmas Movie & Classics @ Crooners
Yaelokre, Ben Caplan @ Fine Line
Argentine Tango @ Indeed Brewing
Extraterrestrials, Trash Catties @ Memory Lanes
Marc Bellemare Quartet @ Metronome Brewery
Blues Jam with Moses Oakland @ Midway Saloon
Monday Jam @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Beulah Rue, Waniyetu, Ficshe @ Pilllar Forum
Daisy Grenade, Fiona Hayes @ 7th St Entry
Metal Monday @ Schooner Tavern
Open Mic Mondays @ Sociable Cider Werks