Hey, did you check out this year's Picked to Click poll? You should! As always, our voters made some good picks from among the local music scene's many worthy practitioners. (As for clicking, that remains to be seen. Who even knows what that means anymore?)

I know that many of our Open Thread regulars are wizened elders with kids and mortgages and lower back problems. But in honor of P2C, I am going to ask you to talk about local music anyway. What do you make of this year's winners? What local music (new or old) are you listening to these days? How do you find new music?

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Oh, and I will have the complete voter ballots online later today, so you'll have even more options to explore.

As always, feel free to ignore this post and talk about whatever you want. This is your Open Thread after all.