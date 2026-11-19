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Does This Guy Understand How Vetoes Work?

Mayor Jacob Frey has vetoed the city council’s rejection of his candidate for police chief, Bill Peterson. This is the second time Frey has vetoed a council action that is essentially un-veto-able. (Goddammit, I have to make up words to talk about this guy). You may recall that earlier this year Frey vetoed the council’s refusal to reappoint Toddrick Barnette as Public Safety Commissioner.

This action, of course, doesn’t mean Peterson becomes chief—he still requires council approval, no matter what Frey wants. It’s just a petulant little foot-stamp from a mayor who doesn’t believe he should have to compromise with other elected officials.

What happens now? Council can try to override the veto, though since the initial vote was 8-5 against, it’s unlikely that this will happen. So council will have to take another vote on Peterson’s candidacy, and will likely again reject him. And then the Star Tribune will complain that the Minneapolis City Council is a force of chaos.

Frey also vetoed an ordinance that would have limited the incursion of data centers into downtown Minneapolis. Can’t say I agree with him on that but at least it’s a normal-ass veto instead of whatever he’s pulling with his public safety nominees.

A Christmas Miracle for Hemp-Derived Weed?

That’s right, gummy heads: We have a stoner Hail Mary making its way through Congress. On November 17, U.S. Sen./soon-to-be Gov. Amy Klobuchar (DFL-MN) and U.S. Sen. Tim Sheehy (R-MT) introduced the Hemp Guardrails Act, which would regulate all the hemp-derived THC products out there that are set to be banned on December 11.

Should the act pass, it would officially restrict the purchase of these types of products to people 21 and up, would permit the FDA to enforce hemp laws, and would ban something called “gas station weed,” which includes things like synthetic smokables and kratom.

A recent report from Whitney Economics estimated that hemp-derived THC is a $300 million industry in Minnesota, with over 3,000 employees. Yet regardless of whether or not the act passes, the looming ban has already impacted business.

“The deadline is not December 11,” Bob Galligan, director of government and industry relations for the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild, tells Feven Gerezgiher for MPR. “The deadline was back in May when farmers were starting to plant hemp in the ground, so there will be a supply chain issue.”

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St. Paul School Board Urges Leaders to Halt Charter School Growth, Financing

How rotten and corrosive is the concept of charter schools, which originated right here in Minnesota? Pretty rotten, as the Star Tribune elucidated two years ago via a deep-dive (gift link) into floundering local charter schools, and awfully corrosive, as most union public school teachers will tell you.

On Tuesday, the St. Paul Board of Education unanimously green-lit a resolution that pressures city and state leaders to slam the brakes on the creation of new charters and “eliminate all provisions of state law that require school districts to bear financial obligations" related to 'em, reports Imani Cruzen of the Pioneer Press. Per a financial analysis from the progressive think tank NorthStar Policy Action, charter school enrollment in St. Paul ballooned from one in 13 public school students during the 2001–02 school year to more than one in three during 2022–23. Enrollment in St. Paul Public Schools nosedived by 12,000 students over that same span.

The grim arithmetic is pretty easy to follow, even for the numbers dunce writing this very sentence: When a student leaves a public school for a charter, public funding goes with them, yet charters can still bill districts for services like special education while districts are stuck with sunk costs like emptier school busses. North Star's study, which was commissioned by the school board, found that St. Paul Public Schools has paid almost $125 million since the 2007–08 school year to bankroll services at charter schools.

“Unless we radically change the way that we fund schools in this country, the reality is that we’re allocating funds to a same number of schools for a dwindling number of students,” board member Yusef Carrillo said at Tuesday's meeting.

The Twin Cities Media Industry's A-Boomin'

In case you haven't heard (and that's a real possibility, given what we're about to explain), the news business continues to implode at an alarming rate. About three newspapers close every week, and some of the dinosaur media companies that survive, like McClatchy, are pivoting hard to AI journalists.

So we were pleased as pudding to see this industry trend report from Northwestern University’s Medill Local News Initiative headlined, "How the Twin Cities Could Preview the Future of Local News." Hey, that's where we live! We were double pleased when we saw the byline belongs to retired Strib reporter/columnist Neal St. Anthony. We learn about the Star Tribune's nonprofit aspirations, Minnesota Public Radio's growth, digital upstarts sprouting (MinnPost, Sahan Journal, Axios Twin Cities, "conservative-online digest" Alpha News), and the NYT recently launching a locally focused newsletter.

“There is a healthy degree of vitality in local news in the Twin Cities," Benjamin Toff, a U of M journalism professor and ex-Times man, tells St. Anthony. "The story elsewhere is ‘news deserts’ and little original journalism."

Most interestingly, retired consultant/banker Kate Barr floats the idea of a merger between the Strib and MPR, telling St. Anthony that a daddy/daughter-led consolidation between owner Glen Taylor's Strib and CEO Jean Taylor's MPR "could make sense." Says Jean: "[Strib CEO] Steve Grove and I talk. We believe in collaboration." Would one billionaire family controlling such an enormous concentration of Minnesota media be a good thing? We don't get into that.

OK, now cue the Dril tweet. While you might anticipate that Racket is cited as a pioneering, award-winning, worker-owned new model muscled to life by four enterprising journalists who'd been jettisoned by corporate media... you don't hear anything like that. (That said, yours truly does get quoted at length writing incisively about Pioneer Press and Star Tribune ownership.) But seriously: It's all love. (See Dril tweet.)

At any rate, we're all blessed to live in whatever the opposite of a news desert is. The term almost has to be "news ocean"—gotta go, there's a scoop whale on the horizon! *Newsy clanking, splashing, squawking nautical noises*