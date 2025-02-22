Skip to Content
Why Do So Many of Minneapolis’s Best Sandwiches Come From Liquor Stores?

Racket investigates a delicious phenomenon.

News

The MN Baseball Careers of ‘Love Is Blind’ Bros, Unearthed

Plus more ICE nightmares, hunting burritos around Longfellow, and Bachman's takes on pot in today's Flyover news roundup.

Food & Drink

Best Budget Bites: $8.11 ‘Specialty Sandwiches’ From Nelson Cheese & Deli

It's lunchtime. Do you know where your sandwiches are?

Movies

There Are Way Too Many Harry Potter Movies on the Big Screen This Week and I Refuse to Find Out Why

Pretty much all the movies you can catch in Twin Cities theaters this week.

Media

This ‘Love Is Blind’ Twist Is the Most MN Thing Ever

Oh no, he already knew she loves Taco Bell!

Food & Drink

‘The Most Interesting Sandwich In the World’? It’s at a Minnetonka Strip Mall.

Or how I learned to stop buying $16 sandwiches and love (or at least like) Ham's.

Food & Drink

Brunch Buds: Let’s Visit a Cozy Throwback in an Age of Steel and Concrete

At Brothers Cafe you can fill up on hash browns all morning while your kid plays with empty cream containers.

