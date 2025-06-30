Frozen Treats at the Sculpture Garden, a Walk-Up Window for the Donut Trap, and More June Food News

It's hot out there, folks—some would say too hot to spend time writing a thoughtful intro to the monthly Racket Restaurant Roundup.

...on to the food news!

Now Open

Fat Man’z Kitchen

Eat Street grocery store Good Grocer is now home to Fat Man’z Kitchen, which is serving lunch and dinner (shrimp po’boy, BLT, “Philly tacos”) Thursday through Saturday and breakfast (eggs, biscuits and gravy, French toast) on Sundays. 2650 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis

Franklin Pizza

Good news: The former $5 Pizza on Franklin Avenue is now a pizza place again! We can’t find much in the way of a web presence, but a Redditor reports that the pies are 14-inch and that all the meats on the menu are Halal. 137 E. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis

North Star Deli

A pint-sized storefront in Kingfield is now home to North Star Deli, a sandwich shop from the folks behind the recently shuttered North Loop restaurant Guacaya Bistreaux. The deli is light on seating but heavy on nostalgia, with Minnesota North Stars memorabilia plastering every surface. We swung by last week and will have a more in-depth writeup for ya soon. 315 W. 46th St., Minneapolis

Tiny Diner

After closing in 2023, Kim Bartmann’s Tiny Diner has reopened for breakfast and brunch (7 a.m. to 2 p.m.) Wednesday through Sunday. 1024 E. 38th St., Minneapolis

Scramblin’ Egg

The Scramblin’ Egg food truck has gone brick and mortar, with a menu of burritos, bowls, and sandwiches now available Monday through Saturday. You can also grab specialty coffee drinks like the Oat-Chata (oat milk, marshmallow, cinnamon) and Busy Bee (cream, lavender, and honey). 7828 Portland Ave. S., Bloomington

Sprinkles

Roseville’s historic Dairy Queen has been resurrected as Sprinkles, a walk-up ice cream window with all the retro vibes of its predecessor. “I want this to be a place where grandparents can take their grandkids and make memories that are going to last,” owner Tim Hughes tells the Star Tribune. 1720 Lexington Ave. N., Roseville

The Donut Trap

Elsewhere in sweet treats, The Donut Trap has added a walk-up window and colorful patio in St. Paul to its existing fleet of donut vending machines. After a Juneteenth soft opening, the window is open Thursday through Sunday. 1350 Hague Ave., St. Paul

K-ChiMac

Richfield just got a new Korean fried chicken joint in K-ChiMac, which is serving whole chicken, boneless chicken, and wings along with Korean favorites like tteokbokki and bulgogi. Hell yeah. 6420 Nicollet Ave., Richfield

Palace Pub

Wrestaurant at the Palace, First Ave’s Palace Theater x Wrecktangle Pizza collab, closed due to major flooding last year. They’ve opted to part ways, per the PiPress, and the space has reopened as Palace Pub, with a menu of snacks and starters, sandwiches, and pizzas. 33 W. Seventh Place, St. Paul

Fro Yo Soul Sips and Snacks

The Minneapolis Sculpture Garden's new summertime food vendor, a mobile bus called Fro Yo Soul Sips and Snacks, is serving up frozen yogurt, popcorn, and hot dogs, plus a selection of local craft beer and wine, frozen lemonade, frosé, and non-alcoholic and THC-infused beverages. 726 Vineland Place, Minneapolis

Sandwich Club at North Market

Sandwich Club, the very good north Minneapolis food truck from Marcus and Kelsey Brandt, is now taking over the kitchen at North Market on weekends. Wendy’s House of Soul, which landed in the grocery store in 2023, will still be serving lunch on weekdays. 4414 N. Humboldt Ave., Minneapolis

You still have a few months yet to say goodbye to Stepchld. Em Cassel

Closed, Closing, or Changing

Young Joni

Ann Kim’s wildly popular Northeast restaurant Young Joni will close September 14 after nine years, following a lease-renewal dispute with the building’s landlord. Young Joni was a really good restaurant, one I haven’t been to since its owner's anti-union messages to the staff at Kim’s emerged last year. 165 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis

Stepchld

After five years in Northeast, the excellent Stepchld will close on August 24. Owner and chef Kamal Mohamed writes that “a number of evolving factors” have led to the restaurant’s upcoming closure. Get over there for one last order of Ethiopian birria tacos while ya can. 24 University Ave. NE #100, Minneapolis

Dan Kelly’s

Downtown Minneapolis Irish pub Dan Kelly’s closed after service on May 31, “after many years of memories, pints, and good times.” 212 S. Seventh St., Minneapolis

Curry in a Hurry

Curry in a Hurry, the restaurant opened by the folks behind Gandhi Mahal after it shuttered following 2020’s uprising, has announced its closure. “We live in uncertain times, but we can always be certain about the communities that we have created over the last 17 years. We hope that one day we can all share a meal together again,” the farewell message reads.

Abang Yoli Nicollet

Abang Yoli has closed its south Minneapolis location, writing on Instagram that “this is not the end of our story—just a pause.” The last day of service on Nicollet Avenue was June 28, but Abang Yoli’s Market at Malcolm Yards location remains open. 3749 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis

Dashfire Elusive Botanical Bar

The Northeast cocktail bar from canned drink and spirits maker Dashfire also closed on June 28. “Going forward, we will be focusing specifically on the production of our products and crafting high quality beverages for you to imbibe,” the farewell post reads. 1620 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis

Big River Pizza

Lowertown’s Big River Pizza closed after service on June 29, citing “the current political and policy landscape in St. Paul” and “broader policy challenges.” 280 Fifth St. E., St. Paul

Edwards Dessert Kitchen

Edwards Dessert Kitchen, the North Loop “dessert destination” from Schwan's, closed its doors for the last time on June 29. “We’re grateful for the incredible support of the community, and we’ve enjoyed bringing you delicious creations and quality service over the years,” a farewell social media post reads. 200 N. Washington Ave., Minneapolis

Hippo Pockets has announced an opening date. Em Cassel

Just Announced and Coming Soon

Arya Cafe

Arya Cafe is heading for the Cafe Ceres space in the Wakpada Apartments building on Minnehaha Avenue. Look for it to open summer 2025 and keep an eye on Instagram for grand opening updates. 4605 Minnehaha Ave. S., Minneapolis

BirdEz

Bring Me the News reports that a halal fried chicken restaurant called BirdEz is heading for the former Famous Dave’s address in Uptown. BirdEz comes from owner Hamad Ali, who currently has a restaurant in Blaine. He’s hoping to open up this summer. 800 W. Lake St., Minneapolis

Aurelias Mexican Uptown

The ol’ Lyn-Lake Lago Tacos won’t be empty for long; Axios Twin Cities reports that Aurelias Mexican Uptown is heading for the space. The restaurant’s food truck is already up and running out back. 2901 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis

Hippo Pockets

The first brick-and-mortar for Centro’s Hippo Pockets concept has set a July 9 opening date, according to Mpls.St.Paul Mag. Here’s a lil cheat sheet on what you should order! 735 E. 48th St., Minneapolis

Hoyo

Somali-owned sambusa brand Hoyo just moved into a $1.6 million commercial kitchen in the basement of Midtown Global Market, according to the Strib. The bad news is you can’t get sambusas on site; the excellent news is that the move means Hoyo will soon be available at Lunds & Byerlys, the Minnesota State Fair, and a bunch of new school districts.

In the Works

As previously reported in the Racket Restaurant Roundup…

Hometowne Pizza & Bar

Hometowne Pizza, which has a location in Maple Grove, will open in downtown Minneapolis soon, according to the Biz J. The pizza place is heading for the former Dulono’s at 118 Fourth St. N., where it’ll have by-the-slice pizza and an arcade. The shop planned to open in early May, look for it soon.

Jane + Matriarch

Heading for the former Pinoli building is Jane, the low-dose cannabis company founded by Michelle Courtright following a breast cancer diagnosis. Courtright is planning a “flagship lifestyle store” as well as a plant-based restaurant she’s calling Matriarch for the Lake and Irving building, according to a press release—and if her name sounds familiar, it could be because Courtright was also behind plant-based restaurant Fig + Farro at Seven Corners.

Downtown Food Hall

Can a 30,000-square-foot food hall save downtown Minneapolis? Hey, worth a shot. The folks behind The Market at Malcolm Yards are working with Hempel Real Estate to plan a 30,000-square-foot food hall on the ground floor of LaSalle Plaza, reports the Biz Journal. Per the plans, it’s going to have 700 seats, with 16 restaurant spaces, two bars, and a self-serve beer wall, plus an event space, a play area for kiddos, a pickleball court, and shuffleboards.

Dark Horse Bar & Eatery

More good news from names ya know: After closing in February after a 10-year run, Lowertown’s Dark Horse is making a comeback. New owners Sarah McDonough and chef Shane Oporto write that “the name and spirit you know and love remain … we're bringing a new look, an updated food and beverage selection inspired by our life’s experiences, and the same dedication to serving this neighborhood with heart.” They plan to reopen in early July. 250 E. Seventh St., St. Paul

Stock & Bond Steakhouse

Downtown Minneapolis is getting a new steakhouse that will serve “steak and American whiskey in a stunning setting,” per a press release. That setting is the Farmers & Mechanics Bank building, which is partly to thank for the Stock & Bond name. The space is a massive 8,340 square feet, with 251 seats and three different dining experiences: a bar and lounge with a 40-foot central bar, a dining room, and five private dining rooms. 88 South Sixth St., Minneapolis

Nokko

Look, we all miss Fast Eddie’s Pizza and agree that the way the pizza shop was pushed out by its landlord is evil bullshit. That being said… I’m not not looking forward to a new Southside sushi restaurant from Hide Tozawa, co-owner of Okome House and co-founder of Kyatchi (where he’s no longer involved). Nokko is headed for the former Fast Eddie’s space at 4747 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis, per the Biz Journal. I have complicated feelings about this!

Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks

We first noticed Tono’s rapid expansion back in 2022, but the pizza and cheesesteak shop hasn’t slowed down a bit. After launching in 2019, an 11th Tono is being planned in the North Loop, reports the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal. It’s headed for 250 Third Ave. N., Minneapolis, and should open summer 2025.

Marrone’s

The Star Tribune has the scoop on Marrone’s (4250 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis), a new woodfired pizza restaurant from Steven Brown (Tilia, St. Genevieve). The vibe here will be inspired by late ’70s New York City (the phrase “pizza oven that looks like a disco ball” appears in that Strib story), and while it’s still in the early stages, they’re looking to open before the year is out.

Silverbird Roasting Co.

Aaaand not far from Marrone’s, Silverbird Roasting Co. is coming soon to the former Kruse Markit space (4237 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis), reports Bring Me the News. (Justice for Racket commenters who asked, “Why don’t they just put a good coffee shop in there?”) It’ll be the first brick-and-mortar for Silverbird’s Caitlin and Tony Querio, who’ve been roasting beans for local and national shops since 2020.

Prince Coal-Fired Pizza

Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks and Andrea Pizza are getting to work on yet another pizza place. Prince Coal-Fired Pizza is heading for the former Black Sheep Coal Fired Pizza spot in downtown St. Paul (512 N. Robert St.). Expect a full-service restaurant with a full bar and takeout, but not another Tono; “We will have a specialized menu that will include coal-fired pizza, meatball sandwiches, appetizers and other sandwiches,” co-owner Shaz Khan tells the Pioneer Press.

Namos Restaurant and Lounge

A “luxury” sports bar, Namos Restaurant and Lounge, is heading for the old Erik the Red space steps from U.S. Bank Stadium, according to Downtown Voices. A recent Instagram post from Namos says it’ll be "a fusion of culture, cuisine, and live sports like you’ve never seen." I doubt that very much, unless Vikings players are doing a Coyote Ugly thing on the bar after each game—but hey, maybe they are!

Chi-Chi’s

Well goddamn! A good 20 years after shuttering its last location, the Minnesota-born Tex-Mex chain Chi-Chi’s is staging a comeback right here in MN. Michael McDermott, son of Chi-Chi’s founder Marno McDermott, has reached an agreement with Hormel Foods (which owns the CHI-CHI'S™ trademarks) to bring back the classic chain with “modern influences,” per a press release. The Star Tribune reports that the first two locations will be in the former Rojo Mexican Grills in St. Louis Park and Maple Grove.

Animales Brick and Mortar

After… oh, a year? of copy-pasting Animales’ tentative plans for a brick-and-mortar restaurant into the Racket Restaurant Roundup’s “In the Works” section month after month, we got confirmation that it is in fact happening! Founder and co-owner Jon Wipfli announced in August that Animales will head for the former Royal Foundry Distillery in the Harrison neighborhood (241 Fremont Ave. N, Minneapolis), with a 300-seat, family-friendly restaurant; a full bar; a patio; and even a dedicated play area for kids. HYFR. Look for it to open in 2025.

Bubble Line Brewery

Brittney Mikell—who honed her skills as an assistant brewer at La Doña Cervecería—is readying to open the state’s first Black woman-owned brewery in the Rondo neighborhood of St. Paul. You can find the latest updates from Bubble Line Brewery on Instagram.

Billy Sushi x NOLO Kitchen Concept

Billy Tserenbat of Billy Sushi and Marty Collins, co-owner of NOLO’s Kitchen, are working on a new North Loop restaurant, the North Loop Neighborhood Association reports. They’ve already got the keys to the Washington Avenue space between Borough/Parlour and Bar La Grassa, and the restaurant will be "inspired by the legendary chaos and charm of places like Chino Latino and Bella Notte." Love the sound of that, personally. 800 N. Washington Ave., Minneapolis

Asia Village

As it prepares to open inside Blaine’s Northtown Mall, Asia Village has announced that 85°C Bakery & Cafe, a Taiwan-based chain, and local Vietnamese restaurant Pho Mai will be among the vendors at the all-Asian food court, according to the Strib. The building is 90% leased, per the developer, with a tentative opening planned for early 2026. 301 Northtown Dr. NE, Blaine

Bellecour | Cooks Split

After teaming up during the pandemic, Cooks of Crocus Hill and chef Gavin Kaysen’s Bellecour Bakery are parting ways—Cooks will return to its classes-and-retail mission, and “Bellecour 3.0,” a bakery and bistro, will open in the North Loop later this year. Mpls.St.Paul Mag has the whole scoop. 107 Third Ave. N., Minneapolis

ŠHOTÁ Indigenous BBQ by Owamni

Sean Sherman’s nonprofit, North American Traditional Indigenous Food Systems (NATIFS), is opening its very own food building. NATIFS Wóyute Thipi is taking over the former Seward Co-op Creamery Café space (2601 E. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis), and will soon house a commissary kitchen for Indigenous foods, a coworking space that will support BIPOC businesses—and an Indigenous barbecue restaurant, ŠHOTÁ Indigenous BBQ by Owamni. Expect a mid-2025 opening.

Saffron

Just know this news has the foodie in your life all a-tingle: Saffron, Sameh Wadi’s popular, groundbreaking, and much-missed Middle Eastern fine-dining restaurant, which closed in 2017, will make a return. That’s according to this scoop from Mpls-St.Paul Mag, whose Stephanie March caught up with Wadi earlier this month to talk about opening Saffron, closing Saffron, and the yearslong process it’s been to bring it back. (Did you know he was just 23 when Saffron opened? Wild stuff.) No lease yet, but it’s reportedly in the works.

New North Loop Project from Tim McKee

James Beard Award-winning chef Tim McKee (La Belle Vie, Sea Change, Octo Fishbar) has his eyes set on the North Loop for a new project inspired by the Basque region of Spain. He's being tight-lipped about the new Minneapolis endeavor for now, but the restaurant will be in the new West Hotel and should theoretically open eventually.