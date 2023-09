Racket is a founding member of the Twin Cities Media Group, an organization dedicated to signal boosting, cross-promoting, and building a more vibrant community of media outlets in Minneapolis-St. Paul.

The TCMG is:

Southwest Voices

Heavy Table

New Prensa

North News

KRSM

...and us!

You can learn more about the Twin Cities Media Group—what it is, what it does, how to advertise with us and reach a combined 300,000 people—here.