Music

It’s Feeling a Lot Like Mid-August in Your Complete Concert Calendar: Aug. 12-18

Pretty much all the music you can catch in the Twin Cities this week.

1:33 PM CDT on August 12, 2025

Jaxon Whittington|

She’s Green

1Comments

Lotta good stuff here. What are you—yes, you—looking forward to?

Tuesday, August 12

DJ Cam Jones @ Acadia

Chloe Kimes with Molly Brandt @ Amsterdam

International Reggae Allstars @ Bunker’s

North Star Chorus & Parade of Quartets @ Como Lakeside Pavillion

Sophia Shorai & Tommy Barbarella @ Dakota

St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood

Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Dalima Kapten with Fend and Matthew Smith @ Eagles 34

Zoe GrigsbyPhoto provided

LeagueAires @ Father Hennepin Park

Cedar Avenue Big Band @ Jazz Central

Kodj @ Loring Park

Joan Griffith, Skarlett Woods, and Gabriela Sweet @ Metronome Brewery

Pig’s Eye Jass Band @ Minnehaha Bandstand

Nova Jazz Orchestra @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Irish Trad Session @ Padraig’s Brewing

Zen Open Jam @ Palmer’s

Colby Straka @ Park Tavern

Finick with Lexie Modica and Gossamer @ Pilllar Forum

Delilah Bon with Surly Grrly @ 7th St Entry

August Conspiracy Series featuring Laura Hugo, Suzy Plays Guitar @ 331 Club

Worker’s Playtime with Steve Brantseg @ 331 Club

DL4 @ White Squirrel

ELOUR (Tuesday Residency) with Jason Shannon, M.A.Y. @ White Squirrel

Official Claire and Products Band @ Zhora Darling

Erykah Badu and the AlchemistInstagram

Wednesday, August 13

Devin Wolf & Mike Vitale @ Aster Cafe

The Cherry Pit Presents: Bible Study Open Jam @ Berlin

Twine @ Bunker’s

Tony Cuchetti @ Carbone’s

The Burroughs @ Cedar Cultural Center

Ethan Iverson Trio with Anthony Cox and Kevin Washington @ Crooners

The Rolling Stoners @ Dakota

Miss Shannon’s Swing Night @ Eagles 34

  • Erykah Badu and The Alchemist present Abi and Alan @ FillmoreIt’s understandable if you’d given up on ever hearing new music from Erykah Badu. Since her last full-length album, 2010’s New Amerykah Part Two (Return of the Ankh), pretty much all we’ve heard from her was But You Caint Use My Phone, an odd conceptual mixtape that riffed off “Hotline Bling” to argue that cell phones were killing the bees, and that was back in 2015. If you’d given up on keeping track of the Alchemist, that’s understandable too: The producer averages three releases per year, and he’s already got Life Is Beautiful (with Larry June and 2 Chainz) and Alfredo 2 (with Freddie Gibbs) under his belt this year. So I’m suspecting he was the instigator of Abi & Alan, the Badu/Alchemist joint due out at the end of the month. They’ve debuted one song as a duo, “Next to You,” which is not as mind-expanding as Badu can be but is lowkey hooky as per Alchemist’s speciality. Ms. Badu in concert is always a treat, with free-associative tangents as invigorating as her grooves—when she passed through the Armory in 2021 she had the crowd chanting “Leave other people’s bitches alone” along with her, and it felt like a message of positivity.—Keith Harris

Starlight Vinyl Night: MAKR Spins the Classic @ Icehouse

Tony Ortiz and the Guns of Soul @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Ray Bonneville @ Landmark Center

Pat Donohue & Friends @ Midway Saloon

Big Woods Brass @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Poison Ivy & The People, Emerson Island, Drug League, Mortiholics @ Mortimers 

Mike Wolter & Friends @ Palmer’s

Bryce Hegge @ Park Tavern

Christine Hoberg with Superior Siren and the Penny Peaches @ Pilllar Forum

Thomas Sticha @ Schooner Tavern

ELLISE with Ella Red @ 7th St Entry

Martin Zellar @ 318 Cafe

The Plate, Paul Thomas Flynn, Kade Elmer, Phil Dumka @ 331 Club

Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Don Scott and Roseanne Licciardi @ 331 Club

DAMAG3 & Friends @ Underground Music

Paul Bergen & Friends @ White Squirrel

Lord Jeremy with Enemies with Ira Haze & The Straze, Woodzen @ White Squirrel

  • Tate McRae @ Xcel Energy CenterThere are two basic paths to pop stardom for the ladies these days. One is to brim with smarts and personality, à la Olivia or Sabrina. The other is to cultivate an obliging blankness in the service of big catchy hooks, like TikTok dancer turned TikTok-dancer-who-sings Addison Rae, with whom this Canadian dancer-who-also-sings should (probably) not be confused. Oh her latest, So Close to What, McRae seems stuck between gears. She wants to declare her prerogatives, and the frustrated “Purple Lace Bra,” about what it takes to get her man to listen to her, is a high point. But often her pouty delivery sets a course for ominous but gets detoured to anonymous, and song doctors Ava Allen and Julia Michaels should know better than to rhyme "car" and "real far" in 2025. While we're on the subject of lyrics: “Daddy went to law school and could have been an architect” remains one of the most baffling song-openers of the year.

Dalima Kapten, Despondent, & Agony in the Living Room @ Zhora Darling

Photo provided

Thursday, August 14

Blacklighter/King Caesar/Hellseher @ Acadia

ARSENIC KITCHEN, Ghostmade Cellophane, Closed City Terror, M.A.Y. @ Amsterdam

Jenna Graves & the Loons @ Aster Cafe

Toby Ramaswamy/DeCarlo Jackson/Robert Lehmann/Evan Slack @ Berlin

Stevie @ Berlin

Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunker’s

Two Peace Suite @ The Commons

Cafe Accordion Orchestra @ Crooners

A Tribute to Bill Evans with the Phil Aaron Trio @ Crooners

Divas Through the Decades @ Crooners

Ruthie Foster @ Dakota

House of Music, Haters Club @ Driftwood

LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Collectiva: Women’s/Non-Binary Jam @ 56 Brewing

Cooper Broms @ Flying V

Snapped Live Band Open Mic @ Green Room

Gently Gently, MoneyBones, & Dani Erin (Duo) @ Hook and Ladder

Tonez @ Icehouse

Slam Academy @ Indeed Brewing

Yam Haus, The Thirsty River, Hayley E Rydell @ Mears Park

Transition Moments: The Calvin Caron Group @ Metronome Brewery

North Star Original Revue @ Midway Saloon

Argyle Street Trio @ Midway Saloon

Kung Fu Hippies @ Minnehaha Bandstand

Rooms on Fire @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Gigi V’Allure & Cowboy John @ Minnesota Music Cafe 

The Front Porch Swingin’ Liquor Pigs @ Palmer’s

American Bootleg @ Park Tavern

We Weren't Invited with Kind Eyes and Porcupine @ Pilllar Forum

Lucid Lazer Takeover @ Red Sea

Edie Rae Band, Wilkinson James @ Schooner Tavern

Sacred Earth 2025 @ Minnesota River Valley Sanctuary and Retreat

Cardinal Black @ 7th St Entry

Smile Empty Soul with Gust Autumn Academy @ Studio B

Jeremy Messersmith @ Surly Brewing

GB Leighton @ 318 Cafe

Joshua David and the Midwestern Bells with St. Rangers, Close to Toast @ 331 Club

Keith Wallen with Levels and BlurCurve @ Turf Club

J-RAA, Professor Fresh, SKippy Stone, & sebbyrotten @ Underground Music

Kolby Cooper @ Varsity

  • Sound for Silents @ Walker Art CenterWell here’s a fine excuse to sprawl out upon the Walker hillside (officially known as the Wurtele Upper Garden) on a fine summer evening—not that you really need one. This year Philip Harder, who made the insightful documentary Cue the Strings—A Film About Low, will be culling the museum’s Walker’s Ruben/Bentson Moving Image Collection for a selection of images. Brooding country artist Matt Arthur, who was set to provide the original soundtrack, had a stroke in June and is still on the mend. Arthur’s soundtrack will still be heard, however, with folks like Dave Pirner, Channy Leaneagh, Tim O’Reagan, Lady Midnight, Brian Tighe, and Alison LaBonne pitching in to make it happen. Let’s hope it doesn’t rain again this year, though the Walker’s McGuire Theater serves as a fine alternative venue.—Keith Harris

Dowser with Nathan Walker @ White Squirrel

ValleyKil with Creechers, the Lavender Project @ White Squirrel

OVRFWRD, Tre Spiritus, & Until the New System @ Zhora Darling

Mother SokiPhoto provided

Friday, August 15

DFI Takeover @ Abi’s

Record Prophets/Ruby Blu/ Woolly Mack @ Acadia

  • The Flaming Lips & Modest Mouse @ ArmoryTo paraphrase Flaming Lips frontman Wayne Coyne, do you realize that this sort of double-headline bill is classic rock now and someday (sooner than you realize!) everyone you know will die?? Formed in 1983, the Lips have nimbly subgenre-hopped throughout their discography, but for the past couple decades they've become best known as an over-the-top festival circus act—confetti cannons, human hamster balls, dancing mascots. The freaky Okies know how to throw a party. Modest Mouse have been at it since 1993, and they’ve since produced a couple all-time rock albums (1997’s The Lonesome Crowded West, 2000’s The Moon & Antarctica). The Pacific Northwest indie-rock lifers have also endured several foundational lineup shifts: Founding drummer Jeremiah Green died in 2022 and founding bassist Eric Judy split in 2012, so it’s more or less the Isaac Brock show these days. Brock, he of semi-recent conspiratorial inclinations, remains one of the most engaging frontmen out there.—Jay Boller

Jennifer Marie (Album Release) with Josh Cleveland @ Aster Cafe

Nick Bhalla @ Berlin

Adam Meckler Quartet @ Berlin

DJ Blue Funk @ Berlin

Dragged Out @ Black Hart

DJ D-Mil & Russ Parrish & The Lone Oaks @ Boardwalk

The Good, the Bad, and the Funky @ Bunker’s

R2BEES @ Cabooze

Local Dope $#%T @ Can Can Wonderland

Monica LaPlante, Monsoon, Oyster World @ Cloudland

Andy Fleser @ Crooners

Harmony Across Generations: Timeless Musical Duets @ Crooners

Yazmin & Beat Zero ft. Havana Quartet and Prudence Johnson @ Crooners

Those Medley Kids @ Crooners

Ruthie Foster @ Dakota

32Headshots with Next Chapter and System 13 @ Day Block Brewing

Dream Addict, Snow Removal Blues @ Driftwood

Hamm Sammies @ Eagles 34

Meghan Kriedler & Isabella Dawis, Isla Anderson @ 50th & France

The Rodents @ 56 Brewing

Bop to the Top @ Fillmore

Mayhem Brat⏤A Charli + Gaga Dance Party starring Bosco @ First Avenue

  • She's Green (EP Release) with Mother Soki, Bugsy and Lana Leone @ Fine LineOn the new EP from She’s Green, Chrysalis, the local dream-pop revisionists’ sound, well, crystalizes, with guitarists Lucas Raines and Liam Armstrong generating an ever more shimmering force field that shields Zofia Smith’s delicate vocals. After this gig, they'll hit the road, opening for Blondshell and Slow Pulp. It's a great top-to-bottom lineup too: If you don't know Mother Soki, her "Rivet Gun" has been making the TikTok rounds, prompting Elle Goulding to ask "What is this sorcery?" and YouTube user emogod4605 to declare “I feel like I’m majestically photosynthesising or whatever.”

James Holdman @ Ginkgo Coffee

Marvelous (Single Release) with 26 Bats, Amglyn & Ada, and Thomas Abban @ Green Room

Highlife Dance Party feat. Obi Original & The Black Atlantics with Kwey, Brandyn Lee Tulloch & Poetic Roots @ Hook and Ladder

Hipshake MPLS @ Hook and Ladder

From the Southside with Love @ Icehouse

Joe Hartnett Quartet @ Jazz Central

And Then There Were 8 @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Luci with Bernzikial @ The Loft

Flywheel @ Mainstreet Bar & Grill

Caribou Gone @ Memory Lanes

Will Aldrich Quartet @ Metronome Brewery

Hunker’d Down Blues Band @ Minnehaha Bandstand

Funktion Junction @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Amplify-Her @ Modus Locus

The Harbor @ Padraig’s Brewing

The Scarlet Goodbye, Faith Boblett, The Heavy Sixers, and The TH3 @ Palmer’s

Bambi Alexandra Band with the Suicide Horns @ Schooner Tavern

Jake Minch with Hana Bryanne @ 7th St Entry

$uicideboy$ @ Somerset Amphitheater

Blueprint, Carnage the Executioner, Righteous Emcee @ Squirrel Haus Arts

The Offspring @ Target Center

Level @ Terminal Bar

Jib Kidder, Free Music, Lyn Corelle, Sishir Bommakanti @ This & That 

Paul Frantzich @ 318 Cafe

Debbie’s 65th Birthday: Mortiholics, the Sex Rays, Big Salt @ 331 Club

Summer Ween @ Time Traveler’s Public House

The Riffin' Trio (EP Release) with Aby Wolf, and Beemer @ Turf Club

Michael Gay, Zach Bryson, & Marina Madden @ Underground Music

Girls Rock n Roll Retreat: Showcase Concerts @ Uptown VFW

ECHOBASS Infinity: Night Ryder, Jo Jo, Athereal Rose, Nuzumi, Zenos @ Uptown VFW

Sam Graber Band @ White Squirrel

Ancient Waves @ White Squirrel

Conzemius (EP Release) with Nina Luna & Oftener @ Zhora Darling

Nur-DPhoto provided

Saturday, August 16

Thieves for Kings @ Acadia

Taste Of Vervain, Unfit, Nyhilist, Noxious, & Iminacloset @ Amsterdam

Bill Chadwick with Johanna Mathews @ Aster Cafe

Dale Alexander @ Berlin

{trés} @ Berlin

TaliaKnight @ Berlin

  • On the One @ Bloomington Central Station ParkAs its funky name suggests, this first-time Bloomington festival showcases local Black music—a welcome focus, given how much alt-rock, indie, and Americana is on offer elsewhere. Headliner Nur-D handily flips an online diss of his weight into a boast on the title track to his latest, Chunkadelic, and the rapper also discusses the incidents that led to him publicly cutting ties with First Avenue in December 2023. (Long story short: Nur-D says he was booked to share the stage with an abuser, and was ghosted by the venue when he scheduled a meeting with its reps.) True to his pledge, he hasn’t been playing First Ave venues since, but that hasn’t slowed him down: You’ve had plenty of opportunities to see him this summer, as he’s hit just about every summer fest of note. Notable local acts Nunnabove, SoulFlower, Fanaka Nation, and more will also perform.—Keith Harris

DJ YS @ Boardwalk

Stereo Kitchen @ Bunker’s

Hunxho @ Cabooze

Michael Sherwood @ Carbone’s

J. Bell & the LSB Trio @ Carbone’s

Pan-Handlers and Dennis Curley @ Cedar Cultural Center

Planer, Sunnbather, Pyrrhic Victories @ Cloudland

Mischke, Malone, Michael, & Chris @ Como Lakeside Pavillion

Andy Fleser @ Crooners

Mick Sterling @ Crooners

Maud Hixson and Rick Carlson @ Crooners

Jane Monheit @ Dakota

Anxiety Society, Jack Swagger, Allison Dyg, Annabelle Nicholson, Lilianna Reindal @ Day Block Brewing

Dragnet, Seafoam Green Tangerine @ Driftwood

The Bill Patten Trio @ Dusty’s

askSERPENT, Viator, liver king, and SWIM @ Eagles 34

LGBTQ Women’s Dance @ Eagles 34

Bad Idea, The Slow Death, Burn Circle, American Muscle @ Eagles 34

The Fray @ Fillmore

L.A. Buckner & BiG HOMiE with Ozone Creations and BAKKWOODDRIFT @ Fine Line

Human Body, Puppy Mill @ Flying V

SPI Fest @ Green Room

Parkinson’s Foundation Minnesota Fundraiser feat. FLAMIN’ OHS with Annie & The Bang Bang @ Hook and Ladder

Magenta Vice, Phlox Carolina, May + The Ladies @ Hook and Ladder

No Limits the B Sides Band @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Slang Dogs x Blurrd Vzn with ACYAN @ The Loft

Diamonds N Disco @ Lush

Mirage: The Rodeo @ Lush

Whiskey Stone @ Mainstreet Bar & Grill

Manny, Jenny Matrix, Kyrie Nova, the Defiant @ Memory Lanes

Bob Frey & the Adaptors @ Metronome Brewery

Music After MNUFC @ Midway Saloon

Jaybee & the Routine @ Minnesota Music Cafe

DJ Espada @ Mystic Lake Casino

A Luan Ensemble @ Padraig’s Brewing

The Serfs @ Padraig’s Brewing

  • WTF Fest @ Palmer’sIn this instance, "WTF" stands for “women, trans, and femmes,” ‘cause this is a benefit for Twin Cities Trans Mutual Aid. A worthy cause, and also a showcase for plenty of bands I’ve said nice things about in this space before: ¿WATCHES?, Spit Takes, Doll Chaser, and Boobless. They’ll be playing out on the patio; when night falls (and it’s happening a little earlier every day, isn’t it?) the action moves indoors with Selfish Teammate, Agora Bomb 1, and Crypt ID.

We’ve Got You Covered 3 @ Parkway

  • MIRAC Benefit with Virginia's Basement, Avatareden, Wingbeaver, Weekong Weekend, and Glitterpit @ Pilllar ForumThe Minnesota Immigrant Rights Action Committee has its collective hands full these days, what with the full-scale federal assault on anyone not born in this country, as well as plenty of people who were. While the Twin Cities has lots of worthy groups that work with immigrants, this truly grassroots nonprofit deserves a special nod, and this benefit doubles as a good excuse to expose yourself to the yowling emo of Virginia's Basement, whose March album, Dearly, is as tuneful as it is heartfelt. Well, almost as tuneful—it's really heartfelt. Also on hand are Latin psych-rockers Avatareden from NYC, who kick up one hell of a groove.

Hot Pastrami @ Schooner Tavern

Chutes and Tommy Oeffling with Kate Malanaphy @ 7th St Entry

Hardy @ Somerset Amphitheater

The Untimely, Hellion @ Studio B

Nectarous @ Terminal Bar

Two Rivers @ 318 Cafe

Rebecca Lake Fritz, ThePullover, emma moy @ 331 Club

Tommy Goodroad, Harlow, and Thomas Sticha @ Turf Club

Minifest @ Underground Music

  • Uptown Porchfest @ UptownWho needs a stage when you have a porch? That’s the can-do attitude of Porchfest, a neighborhood happening where musicians take to lawns, patios, and porches for a day of chill jam sessions you can watch from the comfort of a lawn, sidewalk, or apartment window. Acts run the gamut from shoegaze to R&B to "electric accordion ensemble,” and this installment will be in Uptown, an area rich in musical talent even if it is sometimes a little short on small- or mid-sized concert venues (shoutout to the Green Room, Granada, and the Uptown Theater for changing that).—Jessica Armbruster

Bill’s Retirement Bash: The Region’s Premier Van Halen Cover Band, Lumari, High on Stress, Battery Eyes @ Uptown VFW

R&B Only @ Varsity

Pet Rock @ White Squirrel

Discotheque @ Zhora Darling

Nine Inch NailsPhoto provided

Sunday, August 17

Blankslate @ Acadia

Flatline Fest: Sensing Agony, Sugarcoat, Alkali Lake, the Tale Untold, Your Last Breath, & Sonic Sea Turtles @ Amsterdam

Patty and the Buttons @ Aster Cafe

Kathleen Johnson @ Aster House

Ted Olsen & Friends: Michael Cain Trio @ Berlin

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Bunker’s

Three Mod Garage @ Cabooze

Cedar Cypher @ Cedar Cultural Center

Como Pops Ensemble @ Como Lakeside Pavillion

1st Sousa Band @ Como Lakeside Pavillon

Erin & Jay Cabaret Perform the Music of Carole King @ Crooners

Spinning Wheel Trilogy @ Crooners

Chris Cain @ Dakota

Phine & Friends, Shotgun Ragtime Band @ Driftwood

Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34

TC Ramblers @ Eagles 34

Irish Set Dance @ Eagles 34

Big Blue Moon, Big Strong Calvin, Caron Group @ Eagles 34

DayFunk: Day Time House Music Party - Fortune! @ Eat Street Crossing

Dessa with Mermaid @ Fine Line

SPI Fest @ Green Room

Turn Turn Turn @ Hewing Hotel

Night Shift Dance Party @ Icehouse

Two Sundays Big Band @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Drums of Navarone @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

DJ Larry Peace @ Lush

Church of Cornbread @ Palmer’s

Helen, Blankslate, Crush Scene and M.A.Y. @ Palmer’s

Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Bobby Rush @ Pantages Theatre

Music Jam @ Schooner Tavern

Koo Koo @ Sociable Cider Werks

Eleven Degenerates @ 331 Club

Switchyard @ 331 Club

Charlie Parr @ 331 Club

Mary K and the Realistix with Scott Allen & the List, the Long Honeymoon @ White Squirrel

Karaoke with Ally @ White Squirrel

  • Nine Inch Nails @ Xcel Energy Center—​​This is a relatively slow summer for arena shows—maybe all the boomers who keep threatening to retire finally have? Pick up the slack, youngsters! Trent Reznor, at 60, is no kid himself; he’s aged into a grand old man of alt-rock. (Who would have thought it, back when he was unleashing a barrage of “fucks” for MTV to bleep.) Every few years he takes some time away from his day job as a soundtrack composer to allow adults to seek comfort in nostalgia for their miserable youth. I haven’t seen him/them live in a quarter-century, but as an admiring non-fan let me just say his bombast was made for sports arenas.—Keith Harris

Me Like Bees @ Zhora Darling

Kurt Russell's MusclesUnderCurrentMpls

Monday, August 18

Thot Squad @ Acadia

Shady Oaks, Tarantula Bill, Greentop @ Amsterdam

Saints of Swing Big Band @ Como Lakeside Pavillion

Naturally 7 @ Dakota

Demitri Rallis Improv Night @ Driftwood

Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34

Steve Clarke ‘n’ Band @ Eagles 34

Square Dancing @ Eagles 34

Other Country Ensemble @ Eagles 34

The Don and Friends Band @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Uh Uh Uh, (X:)1zTyR, Visa カード, Serotinous @ Memory Lanes

MN Hard Bop Collective @ Metronome Brewery

Blues Jam with Moses Oakland @ Midway Saloon

Autotune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s

Cowaoke with DJ Ben Moooker @ Palmer’s

Fiona Hayes with Kristyn Leigh, Oceanographer, and Sylvia Dieken @ Pilllar Forum

Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club

Hermitage Green with Friend Dog @ 7th St Entry

Yuno with Windser @ Turf Club

The Don and Friends Band @ White Squirrel

Annabelle Nicholson, Avery Seed, & Dropkick @ Zhora Darling

Keith Harris
@usefulnoise.bsky.social

Oldest living Racket co-owner and editor.

