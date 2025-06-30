Fourth of July, Freedom From Pants, Native American Food Truck Fest: This Week’s Best Events

Welcome to Event Horizon, your weekly roundup of the best events in Minneapolis, St. Paul, and beyond.

Eagan Funfest City of Eagan

TUESDAY 7.1

Fourth of July in the ‘Burbs

Various Locations

You’ll have to wait till later in the week for Fourth festivities in Minneapolis and St. Paul, but plenty of events out in the suburbs start early and keep going long through the weekend. Eagan Funfest is a four-day festival featuring a carnival with rides and games, parades both big and small, food trucks, fireworks, and live music featuring the intriguingly named Pork Tornados. The first three days are at the festival grounds, with the party moving to Viking Lakes on Saturday. St. Louis Park/Golden Valley—sorry, Westopolis—is celebrating the Fourth on the third with fireworks in Aquila Park. On the actual holiday Roseville has a parade and fireworks planned, Minnetonka will have a full day of festivities on the Lake, and Blaine is promising “old fashioned fun.”—Jessica Armbruster

THURSDAY 7.3

Convergence

Hyatt Regency Minneapolis

CONvergence has been around since 1999, with all types of fandoms, well, converging under one roof for a weekendlong party. And the Upper Midwest’s biggest and geekiest sci-fi/gaming convention will yet again descend, flying saucer-like, on the ol’ downtown Minneapolis Hyatt for four days of cosplay, parties, panels, music, art, shopping, movies, and gaming across all platforms. This year's guests include activist/musician/writer/gamer/ex-Vikings punter Chris Kluwe, whose long conversation on RacketCast you can check out here, plus novelist/voice actor C.S.E. Cooney, video game executive Jules Porter, game designer Prof Brown, and gaming diversity nonprofit founder Tanya DePass. $20-$75 day passes; $25-$135 four-day passes. Thu.-Sun. 1300 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; find more info here. Through Sunday—Jay Boller

Twin Cities River Rats

Mississippi River

Fresh off their hit 2024 show, Ratagascar, the River Rats return with another spoof, this time of The Office. The cartoon poster appears to depict Dwight Schrute and Michael Scott being pulled behind a speedboat captained by a rat, suggesting at least some high-concept hijinks will be related to the beloved NBC sitcom. Here’s what organizers tease: “With high flying jumpers, towering pyramids, and our ballet ladies there is something for everyone! It’s a show you won’t want to miss.” Hm, sounds a lot like all River Rats shows, but there ain’t a damn thing wrong with that. As always, this team of rivertop tricksters performs for free and for the whole family. Bring some chairs and blankets, buy some concessions, and enjoy a Minneapolis summertime institution. Free. 7 p.m. 1758 West River Rd. N., Minneapolis; find more info here. Thursdays through August—Jay Boller

All’s Well That Ends Well

Various Locations

Classical Actors Ensemble is bringing free Shakespeare to the public this season. It will be interesting to see what they do with All’s Well That Ends Well, a 400-year-old comedy where a woman of low status uses sexual deception, intellectual wiles, and high-stakes gambling to marry up. (Is the Real Housewives series a Shakespearean reboot?) Prepare to get a little trashy with some fancy language. This summer you can see it in the parks of the Twin Cities and surrounding ‘burbs. Find times and locations here. 7 p.m. Thu. at the North Loop Green (350 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis); 7 p.m. Fri. at Civic Plaza at Highland Bridge (2219 Bohland Ave., St. Paul); 7 p.m. Sat. at Lake of the Isles (2500 Lake of the Isles Pkwy. E., Minneapolis); 4 p.m. Sun. at the Normandale Lake Bandshell (5901 W. 84th St., Bloomington). Through July 13—Jessica Armbruster

Red, White, and Boom Provided

FRIDAY 7.4

Red, White, and Boom

The Mighty Mississippi

Red, White, and Boom is more than just a night of fireworks over the Mississippi River set to misunderstood anthems from Bruce Springsteen, John Mellencamp, and Woody Guthrie. This year, it’s a full-blown daylong downtown Minneapolis fest. That means free yoga in the morning, a makers’ market until 4 p.m., food trucks all hours, and pickleball, free dance lessons, and DJ tunes taking you from the afternoon into the evening. Find more details about parking and viewing spots online. 10 a.m.; 10 p.m. fireworks. West side of the Mississippi River, at Water Works and the Stone Arch Bridge parking lots, Minneapolis.—Jessica Armbruster

78th Annual Fourth in the Park

Langford Park

Looking for a fireworks-free way to celebrate the Fourth? This long-running, much-loved fest is a great fit. Things kick off with a morning run, followed by a parade that travels along Como Avenue from Luther Place to Langford Park. From there, folks can enjoy a variety of chill family lawn activities, sports tournaments (yes, there will be pickleball), food trucks, and live music from Ticket to Brasil, the Foxgloves, and Light of the Moon Trio. Find more details at 4thinthepark.org or via their Facebook event page. Free. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. 30 Langford Park, St. Paul.—Jessica Armbruster

Damn, that's classy. Freedom from Pants Ride, FB

Freedom From Pants Ride XIX

Nicollet Island

Is it even summer if you don’t ride your bike in your underwear in celebration of America? Look, in these dark days we need to find joy where we can. So if Minneapolis’s time-honored tradition of riding a bike pantsless through town hits the spot, so be it. As always, dress in as little or as much clothing as you feel comfortable in, don’t be a handsy/chatty creep, and BYO beer, water, and sunscreen. This year’s route, which is subject to change, will start at Nicollet Island then head on to Loring Park, South Cedar Lake Beach, and end on the Sabo Bridge. Keep up to date on changes and planned stop times at freedomfrompantsride.com or on Facebook. Free. 6 p.m. 2 Merriam St., Minneapolis.—Jessica Armbruster

Hot Dog Eating Contest: Artists Vs. Athletes

Meteor Bar

There are multiple ways to win at Meteor’s inaugural Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest. Speed eating, of course, is always an option, and there will be two heats of competition to reward the athletes who can house 10 dogs in the shortest amount of time. But in addition to the speed-eating competitions, there will be a round of glizzy chomping that’s a little more… interpretive. “In between heats we will also be doing a round of ‘performances’ featuring a more artistic side of eating a hot dog,” is how Meteor bar manager Tyler Kleinow describes it. Tantalizing, no? The whole thing is being hosted by drag star The Other Jeannie Retelle, and we’ve heard a rumor that the author of this very blurb is judging the competition, along with Dan Herman from Falling Knife and former Meteor bar manager and hot dog enthusiast Ash Murray. Free. Noon to 4 p.m. 2027 N. Second St. #2202, Minneapolis; more info here.—Em Cassel

Trickster Tacos FB

SATURDAY 7.5

Native American Food Truck Festival

Harriet Island Regional Park

Is St. Paul becoming a food festival destination? With two hugely popular Asian markets, plus festivals celebrating German, Hmong, Thai, and Indian culture and eats, I’d say yes. And now we’ve got this Indigenous event, featuring over 20 food trucks and chefs. We’re talking BBQ, tacos, churros, fry bread, and more from the likes of Trickster Tacos, Indigenous Food Labs, Wanna Wotapi, and Pow Wow Grounds. There will also be live performances, local vendors, lawn games, and resources from community groups. Find updates and more info here. Free. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. 200 Dr. Justus Ohage Blvd., St. Paul.—Jessica Armbruster

Taste of Minnesota

Downtown Minneapolis

Through the '80s and '90s, this food ‘n’ tunes bash was held outside the State Capitol. It relocated to St. Paul’s Harriet Island in 2003, and, finally, lasted for a couple of years out in Waconia before shutting down in 2015. In 2023, the relaunched Taste of Minnesota, a free two-day festival along Nicollet Mall, was framed by city leaders as a Minneapolis-is-back victory lap. Now, following some logistical hiccups in year one but strong attendance across both installments, organizers are already calling it “beloved.” We’ll see about that, but this year’s lineup is the strongest since Taste’s recent resurrection. On Saturday, we've got eternal rock 'n' roller Joan Jett and the Blackhearts and power-pop pioneers Cheap Trick headlining, with Bluewater Kings Band, Rhythm Street Movement, and A Steele Family Affair adding support. Come Sunday, State Farm pitchman Ludacris will bring a career's worth of rap bangers after a set from local hip-hop star Nur-D, with David Yang, Frankie Torres, and Good for Gary rounding out that bill. There’ll be Fancy Ray. There’ll be Andrew Zimmern. There’ll be a small army of food trucks. Crucially, there’ll be no cost involved, though you gotta RSVP for tix. Free. Noon to 10 p.m. Sun.-Mon. Washington Avenue & Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; find more info here. Through Sunday—Jay Boller

Taste of St. Paul

Old Maryland Ave.

That’s right, Minneapolis: St. Paul, home of the original Taste of Minnesota, has its own tasty fest today too. This one is a little, um, smaller scale, but looks like a good time. In fact, it might be even better if you prefer a less packed street fest. It’s also free, with food trucks and booths showcasing local businesses, a kid-friendly play zone, and live music onstage over two days this weekend. Noon to 7 p.m. Sat.-Sun. 1201 Maryland Ave., St. Paul. Through Sunday—Jessica Armbruster

Obi Original Promo

Obi Original and the Black Atlantics



Turf Club



There’s no greater local champion of Nigerian highlife than Obi Obikwelu, and if you don’t know what that means, well, that’s why he’s gotta champion it. A style less indebted to American funk than Fela Kuti’s more familiar (to Americans) Afrobeat, highlife combines West African polyrhythms with a brisk guitar style, and Obi Original both recreates and expands on highlife with his band the Black Atlantics (named for Paul Gilroy’s pioneering book on African diaspora). He’s got a full-length due later this year, but for a taste of his music, try “Battle Ready,” a collab with Black Market Brass—the propulsive, horn-driven Afrobeat group encourages his funky side, and this single captures his vocals at their rawest. The evening is billed as “a highlife dance party,” with McShellen and DJ Goldyrocks of Black Market Brass spinning vinyl. $15.83. 8:30 p.m. 1601 University Ave. W., St. Paul; find more info here.—Keith Harris

Trampled by Turtles

Bayfront Festival Park

Earlier this month two heavyweights of Duluth music, Trampled by Turtles and Low's Alan Sparhawk, joined forces for a collab album that Pitchfork praised as "a raw snapshot of perfectly articulated hurt, and the first steps of navigating it for the rest of one’s life... one of the most compelling records of Sparhawk’s career." Though there'll be no Sparhawk, this annual Bayfront gig will surely tempt Turtle-heads from around the state to come to Duluth for fireworks and stay for our state's premier bluegrass band plucking away at its most scenic stage. Unwilling or unable to make the trek up I-35W? You can catch TbT this fall at Farm Aid’s Huntington Bank Stadium stop or this December when they hit the Fitz with Sparhawk. Opening are S.G. Goodman and Sophie Hiroko. $75.85. 4:30 p.m. 350 Harbor Dr., Duluth; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Scream It Off Screen

Parkway Theater

Guys, this monthly event has gotten big. So big, in fact, that it made its way to the Fitzgerald last May and most shows at the Parkway sell out quickly. But, thanks to the holiday weekend, it appears that tickets are still around for July’s installment. The rules are simple: Folks submit short videos, host Terry Sommer gets it up onscreen, and the crowd screams at it if it sucks. Whichever creation gets the least amount of screams, then, at the end, the most screams, wins a giant check for $101.01. You probably still have questions, this Racket story from Macie Rasmussen may have the answers, but my advice is to just check it out and roll with it. This is a show that revels in organized chaos in the best way possible. 18+. $13 presale/$19 at the door. 7 p.m. 4814 Chicago Ave. S., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jessica Armbruster

A Drinking Game MN Presents: The Big Lebowski

Bryant Lake Bowl & Theater

“No need to pregame for this one,” the organizers of A Drinking Game MN write of the latest installment of their series—a live stage reading of The Big Lebowski. Every time you hear a bell, that’s your cue to take a drink of whatever you’re sipping on. (Does BLB make a good white Russian/Caucasian?) The Coen brothers classic is one of the most quotable movies of all time, so we’ve gotta imagine there’ll be plenty of opportunities to take a sip. $15. 9:30 p.m. 810 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; more info here.—Em Cassel

"Creation.Story" Keith BraveHeart, 'Haŋwí'

ONGOING

“Embracing Fallibility: A Neon Exhibition”

Foci - Minnesota Center for Glass Arts

Humans are imprecise, messy, and flawed, and Brooklyn-based neon/glass artist James Akers wants us to celebrate this. “In today's era of surveillance and automation to enhance business objectives, human fallibilities are often framed in a negative light, to be replaced by seemingly infallible ‘machine intelligence,’” he says. So while neon work is often clean and precise, Akers creates sculptures that are chaotic, haphazard, and, sometimes, even smudged; an overpacked machine with a giant red button or an electric rat’s nest. It’s an absolute mess, and it’s wonderful. 2213 Snelling Ave., Minneapolis; more info here. Through July 19—Jessica Armbruster

"Creation.Story"

All My Relations Arts

For this group show, artists blend the oral histories of the Očhéthi Šakówiŋ (Sioux Nation’s Lakota, Nakota, and Dakota tribes) with the modern-day people, ideas, and language. Think portraits featuring computer tech flourishes or fluffy felt buffalos rendered as collectible figurines. Co-curated by Keith BraveHeart and David Meyer, this touring exhibition changes with each location, inviting local artists to contribute works that make each event gallery specific. Fourteen artists will be showcased here, including James Star Comes Out, Dyani White Hawk, Jaida Grey Eagle, and others. 1414 E. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through July 26—Jessica Armbruster

Skyline Mini Golf

Walker Art Center

Putt-putt is all about the challenge of using a stick to control a tiny ball amid quirky chaos. Sometimes you scoot right though without a problem, other times you end up hitting a hot dog too hard and bounce off course. Is that a metaphor for life? Maybe! All I know is that mini golf is back at the Walker, and playing it well requires a mix of patience, a light touch, and preparation for worst-case scenarios. This year’s course is 10 holes, all familiar hits that pay tribute to the Twin Cities and local culture with a few nods to the museum’s collection thrown in. Sometimes the obstacles are a bump in the road, sometimes it's a giant French fry, and sometimes the obstacle is you. Hey, this game really is a metaphor for life! $12. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; find more info here. Through October 5—Jessica Armbruster

“ALEBRIJES: Keepers of the Island”

Raspberry Island

Alebrijes are a Mexico City folk-art tradition born out of a fever dream—literally. In 1936, artist Pedro Linares fell ill and found himself hallucinating a forest filled with magical creatures that were shouting “alebrijes!” at him. Once better, he knew that he had to recreate what he had experienced. Nearly 90 years later, Mexican artists continue this tradition, using papier-mâché to create beautifully surreal neon beasts—think chicken-fish-unicorns and butterfly-dog-frogs—ranging from four to 15 feet tall. This summer and fall, alebrijes will be at Raspberry Island thanks to four Mexico City-based artists who have created 16 large-scale papier-mâché sculptures for an installation organized by the Minnesota Latino Museum. You can venture through this colorful wonderland during the park’s regular hours (dawn to 11 p.m. daily). For more info, visit mnlatinomuseum.org/alebrijes. 2 Wabasha St. S., St. Paul. Through October 26—Jessica Armbruster