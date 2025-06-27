RacketCast, Ep. 27: Politickin’ and Puntin’ Feat. Ex-MN Viking Chris Kluwe

Punter. Activist. Rocker. Writer. Gamer. And, now, politician.

Ex-Viking Chris Kluwe endeared himself to (most) Minnesotans for eight seasons as he booted the ball while fighting for LGBTQ+ rights. From July 3-6, Kluwe will make his triumphant return to this state as a guest at sci-fi convention CONVergence in downtown Minneapolis. Before that, we caught up with him to talk about getting arrested, running for office, life after football, Minnesota memories, and whether or not Elon Musk is a video game poser (spoiler: he sure is).

But first! Here are the stories we gabbed about during What I Learned In Racket...

