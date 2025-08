Sheila E., Horsegirl, and Guitars on Lake Como in Your Complete Concert Calendar: Aug. 5-11

As you may have read above, Lifeguard is opening for Horsegirl at the Fine Line tonight, but Zhora has snatched this buzzy Chicago trio up for an earlier show as well. Two Lifeguard members were originally in Horsegirl, and drummer Isaac Lowenstein is the brother of Horsegirl’s Penelope Lowenstein. Singer/guitarist Kai Slater also fronts the equally talked-up Sharp Pins. Bassist Asher Case is the son of Brian Case from the art-punk band FACS, whose Mortimer’s set was a high point of this year’s Caterwaul festival. Not counting mentions of the Wipers and the Stone Roses, whose songs Lifeguard has covered (the latter with Horsegirl), Rob Sheffield reels off eight bands from the ’80s and ’90s that Lifeguard recalls in his Rolling Stone review of their latest, Ripped and Torn, named for Slater’s zine (in turn named after a Neu! track). That album was produced by Randy Randall of No Age. All of that information will have you either incredibly excited about or incredibly suspicious of Lifeguard. Me, I like what I hear, and I’m looking forward to hearing them fuse their influences into a style more fully their own as they evolve.