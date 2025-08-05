Sheila E., Horsegirl, and Guitars on Lake Como in Your Complete Concert Calendar: Aug. 5-11

Hi, it's Keith, speaking to you from New Jersey. (Well, not really, I wrote this before I left.) Enjoy all the shows this week that I can't.

Lifeguard Grace Conrad

Tuesday, August 5

DJ Cam Jones @ Acadia

Second Hand Dan, Undefeated, Castor Volor @ Amsterdam

International Reggae Allstars @ Bunker’s

Art Dept. @ Carbone’s

Kenwood Symphony Orchestra @ Como Lakeside Pavillion

Sheila E. & The E-Train @ Dakota—One of my favorite State Fair memories comes from 2013, when some friends and I were roaming past the Leinie Lodge, heard Sheila E. performing the irresistibly giddy “The Belle of St. Mark,” ran into some other friends, and wound up dancing stupidly till the end of Sheila’s free set. Dancing at the Dakota, where she'll be performing four (!) time this week, can be a little tricky, but I’m sure you can find a way.—Keith Harris One of my favorite State Fair memories comes from 2013, when some friends and I were roaming past the Leinie Lodge, heard Sheila E. performing the irresistibly giddy “The Belle of St. Mark,” ran into some other friends, and wound up dancing stupidly till the end of Sheila’s free set. Dancing at the Dakota, where she'll be performing four (!) time this week, can be a little tricky, but I’m sure you can find a way.

St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood

Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Minnesota Mandolin Orchestra @ Father Hennepin Park

Horsegirl with Lifeguard and Godcaster @ Fine Line—Horsegirl are maybe the best current example of what —Keith Harris Horsegirl are maybe the best current example of what critic Michael Tedder has called “the ‘cool parents and after-school music programs to Matador Records’ pipeline.” They’re no longer high school wunderkinder (2/3 of this Chicago trio are now NYU English majors) and if they don’t necessarily sound more adult on their latest, Phonetics On and On and On (produced by Cate LeBon), they do sound more assured There’s plenty of Sonic Youth in their chiming clamor, more than a little Stereolab in their bobbing vocals, and lyrically they say a lot with a little: “In Twos” wafts along with a plaintive repetition of “I try” and if you could even say “Julie” is about the limitations of language (“Julie/Da, da, da, da/Julie/I wish I could tell you what you want”). Considering their influences, it won’t be surprising if there are as many indie dads as arty young femmes at this show. With Lifeguard and Godcaster.

Cameron Whitcomb with Ben Cottrill @ First Avenue

Bill Simenson Jazz Orchestra @ Jazz Central

Myallo @ Loring Park

Bluewater Kings @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Driftless Tango Series @ Padraig’s

Old Timey Music @ Padraig’s

Palmer’s Songwriters Showcase @ Palmer’s

Barely Trev with benny bloom (DJ Set), Alex Delzer, and MoonLander @ Pilllar Forum

August Conspiracy Series featuring Laura Hugo @ 331 Club

Worker’s Playtime with Adam Kiesling @ 331 Club

The New Havoline Supremes @ White Squirrel

ELOUR (Tuesday Residency) with Christine Hoberg, Littleton @ White Squirrel

Deep Fortune, Chief Opossum, & Sunnbather @ Zhora Darling

Lifeguard @ Zhora Darling—As you may have read above, Lifeguard is opening for Horsegirl at the Fine Line tonight, but Zhora has snatched this buzzy Chicago trio up for an earlier show as well. Two Lifeguard members were originally in Horsegirl, and drummer Isaac Lowenstein is the brother of Horsegirl’s Penelope Lowenstein. Singer/guitarist Kai Slater also fronts the equally talked-up Sharp Pins. Bassist Asher Case is the son of Brian Case from the art-punk band FACS, whose Mortimer’s set was a high point of this year’s Caterwaul festival. Not counting mentions of the Wipers and the Stone Roses, whose songs Lifeguard has covered (the latter with Horsegirl), Rob Sheffield reels off eight bands from the ’80s and ’90s that Lifeguard recalls in his Rolling Stone review of their latest, Ripped and Torn, named for Slater’s zine (in turn named after a Neu! track). That album was produced by Randy Randall of No Age. All of that information will have you either incredibly excited about or incredibly suspicious of Lifeguard. Me, I like what I hear, and I’m looking forward to hearing them fuse their influences into a style more fully their own as they evolve.—Keith Harris As you may have read above, Lifeguard is opening for Horsegirl at the Fine Line tonight, but Zhora has snatched this buzzy Chicago trio up for an earlier show as well. Two Lifeguard members were originally in Horsegirl, and drummer Isaac Lowenstein is the brother of Horsegirl’s Penelope Lowenstein. Singer/guitarist Kai Slater also fronts the equally talked-up Sharp Pins. Bassist Asher Case is the son of Brian Case from the art-punk band FACS, whose Mortimer’s set was a high point of this year’s Caterwaul festival. Not counting mentions of the Wipers and the Stone Roses, whose songs Lifeguard has covered (the latter with Horsegirl), Rob Sheffield reels off eight bands from the ’80s and ’90s that Lifeguard recalls in his Rolling Stone review of their latest, Ripped and Torn, named for Slater’s zine (in turn named after a Neu! track). That album was produced by Randy Randall of No Age. All of that information will have you either incredibly excited about or incredibly suspicious of Lifeguard. Me, I like what I hear, and I’m looking forward to hearing them fuse their influences into a style more fully their own as they evolve.

Wednesday, August 6

Jill Andrews & Annie Fitzgerald @ Aster Cafe

Twine @ Bunker’s

Kyle Colby @ Carbone’s

Combo Daguerre @ Cedar Cultural Center

Minnesota State Band @ Como Lakeside Pavillion

Matt McIntyre Trio @ Crooners

Gadan @ Dakota

Miss Shannon’s Swing Night @ Eagles 34

Jake Scott with MaRynn Taylor @ Fine Line

Open Mic with Neal Dimick @ Ginkgo Coffee

Astronomy Town, ForeMother, Monarch, No Regard @ Green Room

The Great Northern @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Pat Donohue @ Midway Saloon

Smiling Kings @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Karaoke Crime Scene @ Palmer’s

Mind Out of Town, John Magnuson Trio @ Schooner Tavern

Wim Tapley & The Cannons with Eli Brunelle @ 7th St Entry

Bosso Poetry Company @ 331 Club

Harold’s House Party on KFAI with RLB (Rich Lewis Band) @ 331 Club

Good Sleepy @ Underground Music

The Second Stringers @ White Squirrel

Billy The Shoe with Drug League & Green @ White Squirrel

Birth Order, The Central, Shrive, & Pointless Animal @ Zhora Darling

Clipping Daniel Topete

Thursday, August 7

Parkers Picnic @ Acadia

Zoë Says Go, and Vittorio & the Bridges @ Amsterdam

Steady Range & Embahn @ Aster Cafe

Aida Shahghasemi & Friends with Anna Johnson @ Berlin

Late Night Lounge: Disco Death Records @ Berlin

Amateur @ Bryant Square Park

Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunker’s

Dave East @ Cabooze

University of Minnesota Band Alumni Summer Band @ The Commons

Dirty Shorts Brass Band @ Como Lakeside Pavillion

ACME Jazz Company: Celebrates the Music of Brian Wilson with Arne Fogel @ Crooners

Polivon, Agony in the Living Room, 1947 @ Day Block Brewing

Zoe, Zola, Lexiemodica @ Driftwood

LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Cervesa Muscular, Jupiter Johnson, Marianna Rose @ Eagles 34

Clipping. with Cooling Prongs (Christopher Fleeger & Counterfeit Madison) and Freecell @ Fine Line—From its William Gibson album title to its “Dominator” samples, there’s something nostalgically dystopic about Dead Channel Sky, the latest from Clipping, and it’s almost certainly the only album this year with guest spots from both Nels Cline and Aesop Rock. Producers William Hutson and Jonathan Snipes continue to bring in the funk noise, and Daveed Diggs remains as technically adept a rapper as any of your underground faves. (Sorry, Hamilton-haters.)—Keith Harris From its William Gibson album title to its “Dominator” samples, there’s something nostalgically dystopic about Dead Channel Sky, the latest from Clipping, and it’s almost certainly the only album this year with guest spots from both Nels Cline and Aesop Rock. Producers William Hutson and Jonathan Snipes continue to bring in the funk noise, and Daveed Diggs remains as technically adept a rapper as any of your underground faves. (Sorry, Hamilton-haters.)

The Strains with Bad Idea, The Cobra Jets, & THE SLOW DEATH @ Hook and Ladder

Kavyesh Kaviraj @ Icehouse—This jazz pianist was one of our —Keith Harris This jazz pianist was one of our 10 "Poised to Pop" local musical acts back in January. Tonight he'll be celebrating the one-year anniversary of his debut solo album, Fables, with a vinyl release, and he'll be backed by bassist Jeff Bailey, drummer Kevin Washington, saxophonist Pete Whitman, and trumpeter Omar Abdulkarim.

Rubber Soul: The Tribute @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Kiss the Tiger, Keep for Cheap @ Mears Park

Megastellar Open Mic Night @ Midway Saloon

Prairie Potluck Band @ Minnehaha Bandstand

Lowdown Dirty Fools @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Young Relics @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Gimme the Night: One Last Night @ Palmer’s

Bay Faction with Keep @ Pilllar Forum

Cafe Accordion Orchestra @ Rice Park

Pullstring, the Over Unders @ Schooner Tavern

Broncho @ 7th St Entry

Pantera @ Target Center

Thomas Sticha & Aaron Clafton @ 318 Cafe

Northeast Invitational @ 331 Club

John Gold & We'll Build This Together with Kevin Schlereth + Vaguely Concise @ Underground Music Cafe

SYNASTRY: girlblunt, GJ neckdrug, elysium alps, jam.la @ Uptown VFW

Third Date with Conor Lee @ White Squirrel

TH3 @ White Squirrel

Iris Blue, Internet Dating, Sugarcoat @ Zhora Darling

Mark Mallman Photo provided

Friday, August 8

88 Diagrams @ Acadia

Emmy Woods + Flamy Grant @ Amsterdam

Jessie Murph @ Armory

Live at Art House with Melody Olson @ Art House North

Taylor James Donskey with Frankie & Gwen @ Aster Cafe

DJ D-Mil @ Boardwalk

Scottie Miller/Dan Carpel @ Berlin

Ahmed & the Creators @ Berlin

One @ Berlin

Nudie Nubies Burlesque @ Black Hart

Shoeless Revolution @ Bunker’s

BabyChiefDolt @ Cabooze

Sweat, Beebe Gallini, Institutional Green @ Cloudland

Geoff Jones and Rick Carlson @ Crooners

‘66: Takin’ Bout My Generation @ Crooners

The Pianist Knows Best with Jearlyn Steele & Billy Steele @ Crooners

The Good, the Bad, and the Funky @ Crooners

Time After Time @ Driftwood

Bride, Organelle, Drey DK @ Eagles 34

Mechanix @ Eagles 34

The Struts @ Fillmore

Dilly Dally Alley, Burden of Youth @ 50th and France

Emo Nite with KennyHoopla @ Fine Line

Ventu @ Ginkgo Coffee

She Rock She Rock @ Granada

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Hook and Ladder

Connection: Bass Music with Feeling with Jocko 69, PRSPHNE, Neil Fox @ Hook and Ladder

Jon Sullivan Band with the Histronic @ Icehouse

Michael O’Brien @ Jazz Central

Paul Barry Blues Band @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

SayMyName @ The Loft

Heavy for the Hawk @ Mainstreet Bar

Backman @ Minnehaha Bandstand

R Factor @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Cloud Cult, Sweet & Tender Hooligans, DJ Jake Rudh, Alexis Rose @ Minnesota Zoo

Mill City Hot Club @ Padraig’s

Lazy Scorsese, Squinny, Buried Animals, Daguerreotypes, and Porch Knights @ Palmer’s

Mark Mallman (Album Release) @ Parkway Theater—Mallman’s 11th album is called Magic Time, but really, couldn’t they all be named that? If you’ve not checked in on Mark Mallman in some time, you might be surprised to learn the prolific local piano rocker —Jay Boller Mallman’s 11th album is called Magic Time, but really, couldn’t they all be named that? If you’ve not checked in on Mark Mallman in some time, you might be surprised to learn the prolific local piano rocker has blown up on TikTok . You might not know he published a memoir, The Happiness Playlist: The True Story Of Healing My Heart With Feel-Good Music, in 2019. It could catch you off guard to discover that, in 2021, he wrote a song for Rick & Morty. Yet all of this Mallman lore is the god’s honest truth, as is this next bombshell: He’s celebrating his new album, Magic Time, tonight at the Parkway. Littered with references to horror, cryptids, and witches, the brand-new LP "is a supernatural concept record chronicling the weird, gritty, and mythic reality of life as a touring musician in America," according to promo material. Single “Freaks Me Out” is Mallman at his over-the-top best, leaning into campy theatrics while showing off his technical chops.

Mary Jam with Surly Grrly, Bunny Blood, and Civil Decline @ Pilllar Forum

Jiggs Lee Invasion @ Schooner Tavern

Michael Seyer with The Get Together and IAMJOY @ 7th St Entry

Galleon, the Grieving Pines, Ski Club @ Terminal Bar

POB Unplugged @ 318 Cafe

ERRL, the Hobbled, Savage Moods @ 331 Club

Voltage Controller @ 331 Club

Will Evans with Sierra Marin @ Turf Club

Atheena & Flatwounds @ Underground Music

The Aquabats @ Uptown Theater

Soul Train Night: Disco/House Explosion @ Uptown VFW

Ramirez @ Varsity Theater

The Garrett Jones Electric Quartet with Tommy Boynton @ White Squirrel

Dave’s Manual, Yankee Boar @ White Squirrel

Big Time Rush @ Xcel Energy Center

Topiary Blush, Sweet Heat, Maje Adams, & River Sinclaire @ Zhora Darling

Mike Kota Facebook

Saturday, August 9

West on Wellesley @ Acadia

Zao @ American Legion VFW Post 577

Fivefold, Weekend Picnic, Odds of an Afterthought, and Shadow Lake @ Amsterdam

Dizzy @ Aster Cafe

Ari Nahum Trio @ Berlin

Abinnet Berhanu Group @ Berlin

Tarik Thornton @ Berlin

Mary Brewster’s Sparkle @ Black Hart

Dan Riston & the Big Throwdown @ Bunker’s

Summer Session 4 @ Cabooze

Husle & Friends @ Cabooze

Tommy Bentz @ Carbone’s

The Silent Treatment, Smart Shoppers, Unattractive Giant Monster @ Cloudland

Lakeside Guitar Festival @ Como Lakeside Pavillion—This often-overlooked two-day event is one of my favorite summer traditions, with a lineup that spices up a sharp selection of local strummers, wailers, and pluckers with some out-of-state ringers. In the past the festival has brought in Jamaladeen Tacuma and James Blood Ulmer, names that won’t mean something to everyone but will mean everything to those who recognize them. This year’s highlights include Mexican guitarist Ehekatl Arizmendi, who —Keith Harris This often-overlooked two-day event is one of my favorite summer traditions, with a lineup that spices up a sharp selection of local strummers, wailers, and pluckers with some out-of-state ringers. In the past the festival has brought in Jamaladeen Tacuma and James Blood Ulmer, names that won’t mean something to everyone but will mean everything to those who recognize them. This year’s highlights include Mexican guitarist Ehekatl Arizmendi, who you can hear in action here , and local mainstay Mason Jennings, who just released a new album, Magnifier, in June. And the Como Pavillion is just a great place to spend a nice summer day, period.

Marvellous @ Crooners

Closer to Indigo @ Crooners

The Spirit of Whitney @ Crooners

Alexander Natalie with Greentop and Eldest Daughter @ Day Block Brewing

The Fabulous Hackmasters, Wild Lyre, and the Riverbreaks @ Driftwood

Son/Boy, Valors, and Littleton @ Dusty’s

Anchoress, Cache, Flintlock, Kostnateni @ Eagles 34

The She-Haws @ Eagles 34

Acid Bath @ Fillmore

Victor Riot @ Gambit Brewing

Pow @ Granada

Mike Kota (EP Release) with Josephine and Bloodline @ Green Room Mike Kota’s new release, Through Fire, is her third EP in five years, and I appreciate that approach. Why labor over a grand statement when you can keep us posted regular with shorter, well-crafted works? Her sulky yet pliant voice and layered, often unaccompanied electric guitars make for a distinct sound, building up to the album’s centerpiece, “My Love Is Free.”—Keith Harris Mike Kota’s new release, Through Fire, is her third EP in five years, and I appreciate that approach. Why labor over a grand statement when you can keep us posted regular with shorter, well-crafted works? Her sulky yet pliant voice and layered, often unaccompanied electric guitars make for a distinct sound, building up to the album’s centerpiece, “My Love Is Free.”

Built To Last Festival – Jerry Day 2025 @ Hook and Ladder

Omar Fateh Fundraiser @ Icehouse—We at Racket would never tell you how to vote—you should rank Omar Fateh, DeWayne Davis, and Jazz Davis in whatever order you want. (I think I’ve made that joke before; I’m sure I’ll make it again before November.) But if you happen to be looking for an excuse to drop a few bucks in Fateh’s campaign account, may as well also see a local lineup of Delicate Friend, Dilly Dally Alley, Huhroon, and Mayyadda and a “very special friend.” Who could that be? (Wrong guesses only.)—Keith Harris We at Racket would never tell you how to vote—you should rank Omar Fateh, DeWayne Davis, and Jazz Davis in whatever order you want. (I think I’ve made that joke before; I’m sure I’ll make it again before November.) But if you happen to be looking for an excuse to drop a few bucks in Fateh’s campaign account, may as well also see a local lineup of Delicate Friend, Dilly Dally Alley, Huhroon, and Mayyadda and a “very special friend.” Who could that be? (Wrong guesses only.)

Tre Aaron & the Undergroove @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

DJ in the Park @ Loring Park

Tank (Top) Night with DJ Shannon Blowtorch @ Lush

Groovy Tuesday @ Mainstreet Bar

Gin Mobsters @ Midway Saloon

The Good, the Bad, and the Funky @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Summer After Hours (EDM Nights) @ Myth Live

Minneapolis Guitar Jazz Duo @ Padraig’s

Martin Dosh and 24/7 Car Service Present The 2nd Annual Throwdown @ Palmer’s

Dwayne Dopsie and the Zydeco Hellraisers @ Parkway Theater

Mark Cameron Band @ Schooner Taven

Penelope Road with Hollyy @ 7th St Entry

Billy Strings @ Target Center

The Minneapolis Molines @ Terminal Bar

Michael Monroe @ 318 Cafe

Bobby Rethwish, Miloe, Fruit Punch Lover Boy @ 331 Club

Voltage Controller @ 331 Club

RuDeGiRL, The de'Lindas, and Cracked Actor @ Turf Club

Salsa Brava @ Uptown VFW

Jayson Banks @ Water Works

The Gooses with Ditchweed, Yuasa-exide, Pleasure Cube @ White Squirrel

Mary Strand & The Garage with Stone Arch Rivals @ White Squirrel

Violets Are Blue with Glitter Pit, Unattractive Giant Monster @ White Squirrel

Qoncert Weekend @ Zhora Darling

Ben Cook-Feltz Photo provided

Sunday, August 10

Quarter Moon @ Acadia

Patty and the Buttons @ Aster Cafe

Billy McLaughlin Presents 'The Young and the Rest' @ Aster House

Ted Olsen & Friends: Standards Trio (feat. Omar Abdulkarim) @ Berlin

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Bunker’s

Lakeside Guitar Festival @ Como Lakeside Pavillion—see Saturday's listings. see Saturday's listings.

Jimmy Martin and Drew Jansen @ Crooners

Ryan Picone Quartet @ Crooners

The Music of Jimmy Buffett @ Crooners

Phine & Friends, Shotgun Ragtime Band @ Driftwood

Blue Canyon @ Eagles 34

Rogue Tango @ Eagles 34

Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34

Our Last Night @ Fillmore

Duck Bomb with Emily & The Space Butterflies, Cause for Concern, and Space Motel @ Green Roo

Jeremy Messersmith @ Hewing Hotel

Charanga Tropical @ Icehouse

Night Shift Dance Party @ Icehouse

Kenwood Symphony Orchestra @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

SESAY @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Flash Dance with DJ Shannon Blowtorch @ Lush

Opera on Tap @ Metronome Brewery

Retro Rhythms with DJ Kenny D @ Mortimer’s

Church of Cornbread @ Palmer’s

West Bank Social Club @ Palmer’s

A Little Night of Nilsson In The Night: Celebrating the Release of Cook-Feltz Sings Son of Schmilsson @ Parkway Theater—In 1972 the eccentric pop-rocker Harry Nilsson followed up his commercial breakthrough, Nilsson Schmillson, with the wonderfully silly Son of Schmilsson. It’s the latter that Ben Cook-Feltz has decided to recreate, and Dylan Hicks, the High 48s, Jillian Rae, Leslie Vincent, Brian Just, and Sawtooth Witch will all be on hand to help him out live. I’ll be the guy in the crowd shouting out requests from the Popeye soundtrack.—Keith Harris In 1972 the eccentric pop-rocker Harry Nilsson followed up his commercial breakthrough, Nilsson Schmillson, with the wonderfully silly Son of Schmilsson. It’s the latter that Ben Cook-Feltz has decided to recreate, and Dylan Hicks, the High 48s, Jillian Rae, Leslie Vincent, Brian Just, and Sawtooth Witch will all be on hand to help him out live. I’ll be the guy in the crowd shouting out requests from the Popeye soundtrack.

Music Jam @ Schooner Tavern

Mal Blum with Charlie Mtn. @ 7th St Entry

Emmy Woods, Kai Brewster @ 331 Club

Dr. Sketchy’s Anti-Art School @ 331 Club

Febuary @ Underground Music

Twiztid @ Varsity Theater

Wilkinson James with Al Subola And Lazy Ike @ White Squirrel

Frankie & Gwen with Townsfolk @ White Squirrel

The 8th Ward with Joan of Profile & Attracted to Gods @ White Squirrel

American Progress & St. George's Folly @ Zhora Darling

Moscow Puzzles Bandcamp

Monday, August 11

Nini Iris @ Acadia

Vie Boheme @ Berlin

Sing United @ Como Lakeside Pavillion

Purple Funk Metropolis & Gifted Handz @ Dakota

North Star Jazz Community Jam Session @ Dual Citizen

Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34

Twin Cities Queer Contra Dancing @ Eagles 34

Architects @ Fillmore

Irish Diplomacy @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

MN Hard Bop Collective @ Metronome Brewery

Blues Jam with Moses Oakland @ Midway Saloon

Autotune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s

Moscow Puzzles with Vin and Good Morning Midnight @ Pilllar Forum—On Moscow Puzzles’ latest, Vast Space of the Interior, the instrumental Iowa duo stretches six tracks (including a three-parter called “Monumentation”) over 39 thick, layered, unrushed, and never pompous minutes. Local openers Good Morning Midnight and Pilllar fixtures VIN offer more yearning variations of post-rock.—Keith Harris On Moscow Puzzles’ latest, Vast Space of the Interior, the instrumental Iowa duo stretches six tracks (including a three-parter called “Monumentation”) over 39 thick, layered, unrushed, and never pompous minutes. Local openers Good Morning Midnight and Pilllar fixtures VIN offer more yearning variations of post-rock.

Kiesza with Bonnie McKee @ 7th St Entry

ShugE @ 331 Club

Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club

St. Paul Mudsteppers @ 331 Club

Mumblin' Drew's Oldfangled Orchestrators @ White Squirrel

Carcetti with Jumbles & Marty Foul @ White Squirrel

Sigcell & Pyrrhic Victories with Max Chapman & Matthew Milligan @ Zhora Darling