Skip to Content
Racket home
Racket home
Log In
Want this space for your brand? Hit us up!
Food & Drink

Best Budget Bites: $9.99 Roast Beef Sandwich From Maverick’s Real Roast Beef

We finally visit the last of the suburban roast beef heavy hitters.

10:06 AM CDT on August 5, 2025

Jay Boller|

Too much bun!

9Comments

The cost of things these days? Far too expensive! Tariffs, rent prices, giddy price gouging from proprietors large and small—the boring factors are too numerous to count. To protect our readers, Racket launched the Best Budget Bites series, where we’ll showcase a toothsome, wallet-friendly food item that’ll actually fill you up. Have a nomination? Hit us up: tips@racketmn.com.

What: Roast beef sandwich
Where: Maverick's Real Roast Beef
Availability: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., all week long

If this reads like the least emphatic Best Budget Bites recommendation to date, you can blame the Roast Beef Wars.

Since 1999, they've raged. That's when brothers Bret and Bart Hazlett opened Maverick's Real Roast Beef, whose Roseville shop operates far away from the long-brawling Bloomington institutions, Wally's (open since '69) and offshoot Kevan's ('89). When reviewing Kevan's (which, spoiler, is the best of the bunch), I wrote:

Sure enough, if you Google some variation of "best roast beef twin cities," you'll find a Reddit thread that champions Wally's, though the [Kevan's] loyalists come out of the woodwork, too. (Maverick's Real Roast Beef in Roseville also gets some love, but I came away undazzled after my lone visit years ago.)

Having recently dined there again, I can say with confidence that Maverick's comes in a distant third. Which isn't to say it's a bad $9.99 sandwich. But, at that price point, it's more than double the fast-food benchmark it's supposed to (and does) clear: Arby's. (Wally's and Kevan's hover close to $5.)

While all of these beef peddlers have changed hands over the years, it's worth noting that current Maverick's owner Tim Hughes took over in 2018. "I've been coming here my whole life," Hughes told WCCO that year. Three years later, he'd experiment with an ill-fated second location in Stillwater, but the strip mall flagship would retain most of its divey authenticity. "New owner has done right by Maverick’s Real Roast Beef," raved the PiPress, noting, approvingly, that little had changed.

Ditto for my appraisal of Maverick's.

The signature sandwich passes the eyeball test—thin ribbons of medium-pink meat, stacked atop a toasted bun. That beef, however, doesn't melt with the same heavenly tenderness of its south metro rivals; there's a lingering briney sourness that overpowers the rub. The real problem is the massive and dense (brioche?) bun: You're getting way more bread than beef with each bite.

An expansive condiment station provides some fun customization potential, and, once plussed up with horseradish sauce and coleslaw ($3.09), my sandwich entered 7.7 territory if we're arbitrarily whipping out Pitchfork's 0.0 to 10.0 grading scale. For a quickie lunch, you could do a whole lot worse.

It's unclear how hot my lukewarm Maverick's take will prove. The place, based on online chatter, remains beloved by most. Maybe taking the melty cheddar or French dip routes is the way to go, but at that point we're well above the ironclad $10 Best Budget Bites price threshold.

The apparently less ironclad "Best" criteria is on shaky ground here, too. As it stands, the hierarchy of warring Twin Cities roast beef heavyweights is clear: Kevan's > Wally's > Maverick's. In the spirit beefy competition, may they never find peace.

BBB Hall of Fame

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Racket

News

DNR Report: Even Boundary Waters Lakes Are Becoming Hazardously Polluted

Plus funding cuts for immigrant farmers, MPR primed to survive, and a new mirrored Airbnb in today's Flyover news roundup.

August 5, 2025
Arts

18 Hours at the Minnesota Fringe Festival

What I saw, what I would see again, and what I wish I hadn’t.

August 5, 2025
News

We Were Promised Orbs: The Unfortunate Death of the Upper Harbor Terminal Orbs

Plus mayoral news in both cities, St. Paul Saints pioneer buffoonery, and bad news for BWCA in today's Flyover news roundup.

August 4, 2025
Events

Flavor Fest, Street Art in Downtown, Horsegirl: This Week’s Best Events

Plus Werner Herzog docs, Omni Brewing turns 10, and a labor cookout.

August 4, 2025
News

Dear Bungling Pohlads: Sell the MN Twins NOW, You Billionaire Bozos!

Plus where to score pot, Native biz wins, and BUD FORCE ONE for sale today's Flyover news roundup.

August 1, 2025
See all posts