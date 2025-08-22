Skip to Content
Opinion

What Else? It’s a State Fair Open Thread.

As we do every week at this time, we're turning Racket over to you, the readers.

9:09 AM CDT on August 22, 2025

Minnesota State Fair
8Comments

Let's not overthink things. The fair started yesterday. For the next 11 days, it's gonna dominate our online discussions. So what else could this week's Open Thread be about?

Yes, we do this every year—just like the fair! In the past, we've asked about your fair rituals and traditions. We've asked the fair-avoidant for counter-programming suggestions. Everything fair-related is (sorry) fair game.

But we're also interested in hearing about your fair experience this year. As we have in years past, we're asking you to keep adding your comments to this post through Labor Day.

As always, feel free to ignore this prompt and talk about whatever you want. This is your Open Thread, after all.

Keith Harris
@usefulnoise.bsky.social

Oldest living Racket co-owner and editor.

