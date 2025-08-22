What Else? It’s a State Fair Open Thread.

Let's not overthink things. The fair started yesterday. For the next 11 days, it's gonna dominate our online discussions. So what else could this week's Open Thread be about?

Yes, we do this every year—just like the fair! In the past, we've asked about your fair rituals and traditions. We've asked the fair-avoidant for counter-programming suggestions. Everything fair-related is (sorry) fair game.

But we're also interested in hearing about your fair experience this year. As we have in years past, we're asking you to keep adding your comments to this post through Labor Day.

As always, feel free to ignore this prompt and talk about whatever you want. This is your Open Thread, after all.