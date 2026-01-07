‘Get the Fuck Out of Minneapolis’

Welcome back to The Flyover, your daily digest of important, overlooked, and/or interesting Minnesota news stories.

Renee Nicole Good, 37, Killed by ICE Agent

An ICE officer shot and killed a woman through her car window Wednesday morning in south Minneapolis.

Video of the shooting shared with Racket and widely available on social media shows agents pulling up to a red SUV, with one officer approaching the driver's side door, pulling on the handle, and telling the driver to "get out of the fucking car." When the driver backs up and then attempts to drive away, an officer positioned in front of the vehicle fires three shots into it.

(You can watch the violence in this video shared by the Minnesota Reformer's Max Nesterak; obvious graphic and disturbing content warnings apply. There are now at least four videos of the event circulating online.)

Assistant Secretary Deputy of Homeland Security Tricia McLaughlin, who always lies, tweeted that the driver had committed "an act of domestic terrorism" and that the officer, "fearing for his life ... fired defensive shots.” Trump is on Truth Social spewing nonsense about how brave and, inexplicably, hospitalized (?) the officer was. You don't have to watch the video above if you don't want to, but it absolutely shows that the feds are lying. To quote the perfect Defector headline, "ICE Agent Kills Woman, DHS Tells Obvious, Insane Lies About It."

some photos from portland and 34th today. we'll have a story up on racket soon. they gassed us, they knocked folks to the ground, and i watched agents ram a white pickup into a group of protesters, if you're wondering who was actually doing car violence. — em cassel (@biketrouble.bsky.social) 2026-01-07T20:27:29.400Z

The shooting took place on Portland Avenue near 34th Street, and protesters, ICE observers, and community members gathered at the intersection in the aftermath of the shooting. Local lawyer Dan Suitor had critical early information about the shooting on Bluesky, and provided Racket with the following statement about what he witnessed:

A little after 9:30 a.m., a message went out in a neighborhood ICE response group that an ICE observer had been shot around Portland & 34th Avenue in south Minneapolis. I live nearby, and wondered if I should go out to the site. I and a few other people asked if the shooting was less lethal rounds or bullets. When the answer came back "bullets," my heart dropped. I immediately left my home and walked up to the site. By the time I got there, MPD had already arrived and taped off the blocks around the site. As I approached, someone shouted that they were a physician and, when they approached the victim to take a pulse, federal officers had pointed guns at him. Dozens, maybe over a hundred federal officers milled about, holding their guns and trying to look tough. On the south side of the intersection, I saw two ambulances pull onto 34th Street and idle with their lights on but no sirens, EMTs packing up in an unhurried way. I saw a civilian inside the tape, face covered in dried blood, talking to police officers and other city responders. I don't know if that was the other person in the car, but they were the only civilian inside the tape. It seems likely. Dozens of people were gathered around the scene, with more coming every minute. I started talking with folks, and someone offered that they had video of the shooting. A few other people and I watched the video on their phone, and I was as shocked and horrified as anyone could be. I and another bystander asked if they would be willing to share the video with the Minnesota Immigrant Rights Action Committee (MIRAC), which is collecting videos of ICE raids and their response to bystanders. The individual said yes, but that they didn't want to be identified, so we stepped away from the scene I worked with them to get the footage. They gave me permission to share with MIRAC and, later, with whomever I saw fit.

Racket was also on the scene after the shooting. The situation occasionally escalated as federal agents attempted to drive away and onlookers blocked their vehicles. In one incident, we watched officers drive a pickup truck into protesters as they turned into an alley off of 34th. Several rounds of chemical munitions were fired at protesters and journalists during these encounters.

The Star Tribune has identified the victim as Renee Nicole Good, 37. Her mother, Donna Ganger, says "Renee was one of the kindest people I’ve ever known." ICE had been active throughout Minneapolis on Wednesday morning, with reports of agents indiscriminately snatching people from bus stops and out of cars, and Good was among the people following and documenting their actions, the Advocate reports.

The Trace has been tracking the number of people shot or threatened during ICE raids here. Counting today's deadly shooting, the site has identified 28 incidents—including 14 shootings—during Trump’s recent immigration enforcement crackdowns throughout the U.S. At least four people have been killed and at least five people have been injured, per the Trace.

Frey to ICE: “Get the Fuck Out of Minneapolis.”

In a press conference Wednesday afternoon, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey didn’t mince words. “They are already trying to spin this as an action of self-defense,” he said, referring to the official DHS response to the shooting of Renee Good. “Having seen the video myself, I want to tell everybody directly that is bullshit. This was an agent recklessly using power that resulted in somebody dying.” MPD Chief Brian O'Hara and City Council Member Jamal Osman were also at the event.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz also held an, at times, teary briefing Wednesday afternoon where he advised Minnesotans to stay safe.

“To Minnesotans: Don’t take the bait. Do not take the bait. Do not allow them to deploy federal troops into here,” he said. “Do not allow them to invoke the Insurrection Act. Do not allow them to declare Martial Law. Do not allow them to lie about the security and decency of this state. And let’s let this investigation play itself out. Let’s make sure we protect our neighbors. I encourage you to use your First Amendment rights and all of your constitutional rights but to do so in a peaceful manner.”

At that press conference a member of the Minnesota National Guard said they are preparing, if called upon, to support "state agencies and the citizens of Minnesota," which Walz echoed.

The Minnesota Senate DFL released a statement condemning ICE. "Federal law enforcement does not have free rein to inflict harm and pain on our community," its members write. "We call on ICE to leave our city and state now."

Eleven of the Minneapolis City Council's 13 members also issued a statement demanding that ICE leave Minneapolis immediately. Unclear why Council Members Vetaw and Rainville did not sign on.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, and U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar have also released statements this afternoon condemning ICE's actions and calling for safe, peaceful protest.

Resources for Standing Up To ICE

Feeling anxious, depressed, and angry right now? Want to be one of the “helpers” Mr. Rogers talked about? Here’s some ways to get involved.

People Over Papers’ ICE Out page is a great resource for tracking ICE and learning how active a scene is. Simply click your preferred language and zoom in on the Twin Cities for tips on where to serve as an observer.

Folks can call Monarca’s Rapid Response line (612-441-2881) with info on ICE sightings in the metro and western Wisconsin to alert trained responders dedicated to witnessing federal activity in the area.

Federal agents aren’t following the law, but it’s important to know your rights. The Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota and the ACLU of Minnesota both have articles, videos, and other resources in a variety of languages, as does this page from the city of Minneapolis.



We’re sure there will be protests in the coming days. For now, the Minnesota Immigrant Rights Action Committee has organized an emergency vigil at the site of the shooting today, January 7, which began at 5 p.m. Thousands are in attendance.