It’s One of Those Weekends (In a Good Way!): Your Complete Concert Calendar: March 3-9

This Friday is one of those nights where the question isn't "Are you doing anything?" but "What are you doing?" There's the anti-ICE concert outside of the Black Forest headlined by Dropkick Murphys. There's Rage and Reset Vol. 3 at Pilllar. There's a great triple bill of Modern Wildlife, Yuasa-Exide, and Field Hospitals at Cloudland. And out in Hinckley, Switchfoot, Lit, and Fuel promise to—hehe, just making sure you're paying attention.

How am I supposed to get to a fish fry when there's this much music going on?

Sarah Morris/Molly Dean Photos provided

Tuesday, March 3

Open Mic @ Acadia



DJ Cam Jones @ Acadia

Mat Kerekes, Shallow Alcove, Beeson @ Amsterdam

Matt McIntyre Trio @ Berlin

Greatest Jam on Earth @ Blues Saloon

International Reggae Allstars @ Bunker’s

60 Juno, Darkling I Listen @ Cloudland

Sarah Morris & Molly Dean @ Dakota

St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood Char Bar

Karaoke with On Call Karaoke @ Eagles 34

Nothing More, Catch Your Breath, Archers and Doobie @ Fillmore

Bill Simenson Orchestra @ Jazz Central

Red Planet @ Metronome Brewery

Bluewater Kings Showcase @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Gurl Blog @ Mortimer’s

Yo-Yo Ma with the Minnesota Orchestra @ Orchestra Hall

Old Timey Music @ Padraigs

March Conspiracy Series featuring the Daily Norm, Joe Kelly, Ambient Toad @ 331 Club

Worker’s Playtime with Pop Wagner @ 331 Club

The New Havoline Supremes @ White Squirrel

Ait Ait (Residency) @ White Squirrel

The Smithereens Photo provided

Wednesday, March 4

Paper Sky, Cutie Machines @ Acadia

Lights, Softcult @ Amsterdam

MN Songwriter Showcase @ Aster Cafe

Twin Cities New Wave Day @ Barely Brothers

The Cherry Pit Open Jam @ Berlin

Twine @ Bunker’s

Ben Cook-Feltz @ Carbone’s

Slum Village with Room3 & Kevin Gamble @ Dakota—Love the idea of the Dilla-steered Detroit rappers collaborating with the versatile and beatwise local jazz combo Room3 and keys whiz Gamble. Should be a special night.—Keith Harris

Cal Pflum, August Ouest, Drew Sudbury @ Driftwood Char Bar

Irish Diplomacy @ Dubliner Pub

Lyn Corelle @ Eagles 34

Laura LaFave's Lunar New Year Karaoke Extravaganza @ Eagles 34

Open Mic with Neal Dimick @ Ginkgo Coffee

Road Salt: An Evening of Music to Melt The ICE @ Hook and Ladder—The folks at the Hook are always there for their community, and tonight's show will benefit the very deserving rapid responders at Monarca. David Wimbish of the Collection and Jesse James Deconto of the Pinkerton Raid will be joined by LAAMAR, Sadie Gustafson-Zook, Maura Dunst, and Bathtub Cig.—Keith Harris

Los Straitjackets & Deke Dickerson @ Hook and Ladder

Terminal Quartet @ Icehouse

Pat Donohue and Friends @ Midway Saloon

Tytus Canby @ Minnesota Music Cafe

The Smithereens with John Cowsill @ Parkway

Alec Collins, Will Durie, Lomotion @ Pilllar Forum

Robert Wilkinson, Steve Brantseg @ Schooner Tavern

Grant Dawson @ 318 Cafe

Bosso Poetry Company @ 331 Club

Harold’s House Party on KFAI with the 5 Dans @ 331 Club

The Second Stringers @ White Squirrel

Hunny Bear (Residency), Mockturnal, Knife Emoji @ White Squirrel

Feeble Little Horse Promotional still

Thursday, March 5

Raveception Takeover @ Abi’s

Kaitlin Cassady @ Acadia

Clementine, Agony In the Living Room, Stoney Point, Sugarcoat @ Amsterdam

David Huckfelt’s Mystery Lights @ Animales

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit @ Armory—The settings on Jason Isbell's latest, Foxes in the Snow, are spare (solo voice and guitar), the tone is largely one of quiet regret, and the payoff is that Isbell's ease with a melody has only grown with time. We could hear all that last March, but those elements were thrown into relief by the release of Amanda Shires's Nobody's Girl, which rocks fiercely, exposes its wounds, and includes some dynamite tunes of its own. In case you haven't heard, Isbell and Shires used to be married, and there's no way to listen to one album without hearing the echo of the other. That means even neutral third parties like you and I will find grounds to cast blame where it's none of our damn business. But when the smoke clears, what'll matter is whether lines like "I'm sorry the love songs all mean different things today" or "I finally found a match, and you kept daring me to strike it" retain the punch they have right now.—Keith Harris

Silversmith, Nona Invie @ Aster Cafe

Julia Danielle @ Berlin

Karaoke Night @ Boardwalk

Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunker’s

Louis Michot with Soul Trouvere @ Cedar Cultural Center

The R Factor @ Crooners

Lil’ Ed and the Blues Imperials @ Dakota

Baseline Bad, Zoe Says Go @ Driftwood Char Bar

Dan Israel @ Dubliner Pub

Test Site 67 @ Dubliner Pub

LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with On Call Karaoke @ Eagles 34

Ruel @ Fillmore

George Birge, Brian Fuller @ Fine Line

Dodie, Andy Louis @ First Avenue

Vinyl Night @ Gambit Brewing

Snapped Live Band Open Mic @ Green Room

Susan Gibson @ Hook and Ladder

SaltyDog with Wise Jennings @ Hook and Ladder

Leslie Vincent (Residency) @ Icehouse

Acoustic Thursdays @ Mainstreet Bar

Fuzzy Math @ Metronome Brewery

Megastellar Open Mic @ Midway Saloon

Lowdown Dirty Fools Blues Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Rayonbase, Bella Larson, the Customers, Adult Video @ Mortimer’s

DJ Espada @ Mystic Lake

Bobby J’s West Bank Social Club @ Schooner Tavern

feeble little horse, Hooky @ 7th St Entry—Let's hear it for bands taking care of themselves. With their latest album, Girl With Fish, Best New Musicking its way into playlists nationwide, these murmury Pittsburghers had a gangbusters 2023 in store. But they called off their tour for undisclosed health reasons, instead "letting the horse get a good night's sleep"—and don't you dare call 'em feeble for that. But now they're back on the road, rested and ready. Looking forward to hearing Lydia Slocum singsong "Do you wanna be in my pocket?" and then scream "DO YOU WANNA BE IN MY POCKET?"—Keith Harris

Richard Smith & Pat Donohue @ 318 Cafe

Northeast Invitational @ 331 Club

Rage Against the Regime ft. Diane, student 1, Sean Anonymous @ Turf Club

Emmy Woods @ White Squirrel

The Stress of Her Regard, the Pullover @ White Squirrel

Anita Velveeta Photo provided

Friday, March 6

Dee-A-Tee @ Acadia

Victor Jones @ Amsterdam

Billy Johnson and George McKelvey @ Animales

2026 Songwriter Workshop @ Art House North

St. Rangers, Tennessee Stiffs @ Aster Cafe

Frequency Fridays: Beats for the Underground @ Bazemnt

Medicinal Jazz Band @ Bear Cave

Dean Magraw + Suwal Singh with Fairooz Nazifa @ Berlin

Doug Little and Havana Highlife @ Berlin

Radio Pocho @ Berlin

Abolish ICE: A Fundraiser for the People @ Black Forest Inn—The Dropkick Murphys are shipping up to Minneapolis to extend a middle finger in ICE's direction. At 4 p.m., the veteran Celtic punks will perform a special acoustic set in the parking lot behind Black Forest Inn, right across the street from where Border Patrol agents beat, shot, and killed Alex Pretti earlier this year. "Help us support the warriors who've stepped up to protect our neighbors and our democracy!!" the band writes via social media, adding that they'll be playing a sold-out Palace Theatre later that night in St. Paul. Here are the local bands participating: Wild Colonial Bhoys, Danza Ketzal, Brass Solidarity, Kiss the Tiger (read Racket's profile here), Sophie Hiroko (ditto), Chutes, Laamar (ditto), the Shackletons, and Obi Original (ditto). And here are the orgs benefiting from this benefit: Neighbors Helping Neighbors, Show Up For Eat Street, the Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota, and Rent Support for Bancroft Families. You can donate and watch the livestream here. Fuck ICE. Let's rock.—Jay Boller

Drinkwine with Friends Band @ Blues Saloon

Alex Rossi @ Bunker’s

Afrobeats to the World @ Cabooze

Dar Williams, Joy Clark @ Cedar Cultural Center

Modern Wildlife (Album Release), Yuasa-Exide, Field Hospitals @ Cloudland

Billy Joel Tribute @ Crooners

John Oates and the Good Road Band @ Dakota

Caribou Gone, Vagadeux, the OutCats @ Day Block Brewing

Piss With Style, Pogo Ballet, 1 Singular Cigarette @ Driftwood Char Bar

Irish Music Session @ Dubliner Pub

Wild Colonial Bhoys @ Dubliner Pub

Miss Shannon Swing featuring Katya and the Upswing @ Eagles 34

Ditch Pigeon (Residency) @ Eagles 34

Redveil, Chenayder, Matt Proxy @ Fine Line

Heated Rivalry—The Party @ First Avenue

Drew & Ellie Holcomb @ Fitzgerald Theater

Nancy Olson @ Ginkgo Coffee

Emo Night Karaoke @ Granada

Switchfoot, Lit, Fuel @ Grand Casino Hinckley

Eddie Adams, TNA, Chanderz @ Green Room

Aurelio Voltaire, Swongos @ Hook and Ladder

Bach at Icehouse @ Icehouse

Nick Bhalla, Jeffrey Merrill @ Jazz Central

Loft Radio feat. UrBoiN8 @ The Loft

Drink 182 @ Mainstreet Bar

Momzilla, Damn Phibian, Alpine Shepherd Boy, Tonal Whiplash @ Memory Lanes

The Steve Kinney Quartet @ Metronome Brewery

Rooms on Fire @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Buildings, Gay Witch Abortion, In Lieu, Million Point Million @ Mortimer’s

Mitch Gordon @ Mystic Lake

Dropkick Murphys, the Aggrolites, Haywire, Slugger @ Palace Theatre

Rage and Reset @ Pilllar Forum—Central Avenue in northeast Minneapolis has been one of ICE's prime targets over the past two months, and the righteous coffee shop/skate shop/all-ages venue Pilllar Forum has done its part to resist and then some. Now, for the third year, Pilllar is offering two nights of blistering communitarian rock and one afternoon to chill out. Night one features Bejalvin, Eudaemon, fallingwithscissors, S.L.O.G., Sarin, Lost Evidence, lovergirl, and Pointless Animal. Night two features Anita Velveeta, Mary Jam, Fiona Hayes, Hey Ily!, Flyover States, Mouthful, Excuse Me Who Are You?, Yada Yada, Dicqbeats, Gill Weather, and Dying for Julia. And then on Sunday enjoy DJ sets from ollo11 and jamlla while browsing at a sale from Sleepyhead Vintage. Monarca will receive the proceeds. You might just have a little pent-up rage these days, and for sure you could use a reset.—Keith Harris

Maurice Jacox & We Still R @ Schooner Tavern

Clinton Kane, Julian Ray @ 7th St Entry

Three Days Grace, I Prevail, Sleep Theory, Funeral Portrait @ Target Center

Tree, FSN, JWAC @ Terminal Bar

Richard Kriehn with Matt Muller & Pat Frederick @ 318 Cafe

The Red Hot Django Peppers, Triple Fiddle @ 331 Club

Hanson Family Band @ Turf Club

All Your Friends — The Indie Party @ Turf Club

Synastry @ Uptown VFW

Gaelic Storm @ Varsity

Chris Davies & the Afterparty, East Of The Rockies @ White Squirrel

Freak of the Week with DJ Lady D @ Zhora Darling

Maygen and the Birdwatcher Photo provided

Saturday, March 7

Breathe Eazy Ent @ Acadia

Cornbread Harris & Friends @ Animales

Muun Bato @ Animales

2026 Songwriter Workshop @ Art House North

Sandra McCracken @ Art House North

Cryote, Dustin Lee @ Aster Cafe

Saturday Night Vibes: Pisces Szn Takeover @ Bazemnt

Kent & Lou & Friends @ Berlin

Grady (Not Grady) @ Berlin

Jumpsuit: Shawn Raja, Dedicated Enemy, TML @ Black Hart

Mikel Wright @ Bunker’s

Strictly R&B: Her Night @ Cabooze

Last Shot at Redemption, Red Fletcher, Trigger Armada @ Can Can Wonderland

John Magnuson Trio @ Carbone’s

Pistol Whippin’ Party Penguins, Maygen and the Birdwatcher @ Cedar Cultural Center

Sex Mex, Joust, Panel @ Cloudland

Red Planet @ Crooners

Natural Mystic: The Music of Bob Marley @ Crooners

Altan @ Dakota

Brass Elephant, the Silverteens, the Hobbled @ Driftwood Char Bar

Release the Craicen @ Dubliner Pub

Ciao Bello, Martin Devaney & Friends, Miss Georgia Peach @ Dusty’s

Back to the 30's & 40's Swing Gala @ Eagles 34

Kellie Jones @ Eagles 34

Lauren Spencer Smith @ Fillmore

Jeris Johnson, Butcher Babies, Eva Under Fire, LYLVC @ Fine Line

Peter McPoland, Girl Tones @ First Avenue

Letters, Friend Port @ Gambit Brewing

Kwey x Cedis Boyz @ Gidi

Patsy O’Brien @ GInkgo Coffee

Soul Exchange @ Granada

R&B Fest @ Green Room

Reventon @ Green Room

Flatfoot 56/the Killigans, Loss Leader, Toilet Rats @ Hook and Ladder

The Dead Days of Winter: Country Is Dead @ Icehouse

Garrett Jones @ Jazz Central

Ruvlo, Aych @ The Loft

Barking Daisy @ Mainstreet Bar

Matt Haimovitz and Christopher O’Riley @ Metronome Brewery

Milton’s Playhouse @ Midway Saloon

Jaybee & the Routine @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Chemical, Interlay, Peeler, Tuffie @ Mortimer’s

Deejay St. Joel @ Mystic Lake

Jiggs Lee Invasion @ Mystic Lake

Søndergård Conducts Bruckner @ Orchestra Hall

SPCO: Musician Appreciation Concert @ Ordway

Ryan Picone Quartet @ Padraigs

Rage and Reset @ Pilllar Forum—see Friday's listings. see Friday's listings.

The Changeups, Elour, Prophets of Mothra @ Schooner Tavern

Ella Red, Peggy @ 7th St Entry

Rittz, DJ Chris Crisis & Dropout Kings @ Studio B

Daniel Drisco, Robert Dixon @ Terminal Bar

Katy Tessman, Nikki Lemire, & Becky Schlegel @ 318 Cafe

Scott Hefte and the Bury ‘em Deep, Rank Strangers, Driftless Pony Club, Violet Palms @ 331 Club

Adam Weiner @ Turf Club

Fine Dials (Album Release), Buckaroux Banshees, No Regard @ Underground Music Venue

International Women’s Month Music Showcase @ Uteplis Brewing

Must Die! @ Varsity

Afflatus, Willows @ White Squirrel

Boots & Needles @ White Squirrel

The Del-Viles, Crush Scene, J-Mo On The Beat & the J Lighters @ White Squirrel

EMM, Bentley Robles @ Zhora Darling

Laurels String Quartet Photo provided

Sunday, March 8

N3RD4KING @ Acadia

Jeff Ray & the Stakes @ Animales

Patty and the Buttons @ Aster Cafe

Beatnik Brothers @ Bear Cave

Laurels String Quartet (feat. Jeremy Messersmith) @ Berlin

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Bunker’s

James Keelaghan and David Woodhead @ Cedar Cultural Center

Mediterranean Sundance @ Crooners

Legacy of Lilith Fair @ Crooners

R. Carlos Nakai @ Dakota

Phine & Friends, Shotgun Ragtime Band @ Driftwood Char Bar

North Star Jazz Community Jam Section @ Dual Citizen

Crown of Clover @ Dubliner Pub

Ray Barnard @ Dubliner Pub

Sunday Trad Session @ Dubliner Pub

Robinson Roundup @ Eagles 34

Rogue Tango @ Eagles 34

Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34

The Floozies and Too Many Zooz with Bray Radbury @ First Avenue

Candlelight: Tribute to Tool @ Granada

Candlelight: Tribute to Drake @ Granada

Rock out for Rent Relief @ Hook and Ladder—The folks who are still trapped inside by ICE need rent relief, and fast. Out to help them tonight is a lineup that includes the Good Neighbors, green, Mark Wade and Ryan Smith, Stone Arch Rivals, and Adam and Ava Levy.—Keith Harris

Charanga Tropical @ Icehouse

Obi Original and the Black Atlantics (Residency) @ Icehouse

Taste of Vervain, Frost Found Us, Fragged Out, Brain Washed @ Klash Coffee

Jen Burleigh-Bentz @ Metronome Brewery

The Riff Rangers @ Midway Saloon

Holi Festival @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Søndergård Conducts Bruckner @ Orchestra Hall

Rage and Reset @ Pilllar Forum—see Friday's listings. see Friday's listings.

Church of Cornbread @ Schooner Tavern

Music Jam @ Schooner Tavern

Hudson Freeman, Brian Gerald Bulger @ 7th St Entry

Emmy Woods and Friends @ 331 Club

Dr. Sketchy’s Anti-Art School @ 331 Club

Peaches @ Varsity

Wilkinson James, Erik Brandt @ White Squirrel

Miners and Gardeners, Lakeside Cemetery @ White Squirrel

Open Jam @ White Squirrel

Little Lebowski Urban Achievers, Ramson, Unattractive Giant Monster, Your Mom's Mom @ Zhora Darling

Benee Photo provided

Monday, March 9

Sheridan Zuther and Ted Godbout @ Crooners

The Movie Song Singalong with Dan Chouinard @ Crooners

Antonio Rey @ Dakota

Sea Shanty Sing @ Dubliner Pub

Other Country Ensemble @ Eagles 34

Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34

Twin Cities Queer Contra Dancing @ Eagles 34

Angel Du$t, Big Boy, Bad Beat @ Fine Line

Hawthorne Heights, letlive, Creeper @ First Avenue

MN Hard Bop Collective @ Metronome Brewery

Blues Jam with Moses Oakland @ Midway Saloon

Jam Society @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Autotune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s

Open Mic @ Terminal Bar

Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club

Strange Fontana @ 331 Club

Benee @ Varsity

Mumblin’ Drew’s Oldfangled Orchestrators @ White Squirrel