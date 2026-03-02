Abolish ICE Concerts, Evil Corporations Onscreen, Game Night at the VFW: This Week’s Best Events

Welcome to Event Horizon, your weekly roundup of the best events in Minneapolis, St. Paul, and beyond.

Corporate sharks! 'Deep Blue Sea,' 1999

MONDAY 3.2

Bad Company: 19 Films Featuring Evil Corporations



Trylon, Emagine Willow Creek



What do Alien, Josie & the Pussycats, Robocop, and They Live have in common? If you answered “they’re all among Em Cassel’s favorite movies of all time,” you would be correct—but they also all feature terrible corporations doing terrible things. Throughout March, the Trylon and Emagine Willow Creek bring you Bad Company: 19 Films Featuring Evil Corporations. Whether they want to control the water supply (Tank Girl), or the broadcast signals (Network), or they’re just doing something sinister with super sharks (Deep Blue Sea, which is screening in 35mm), these greedy bastards will stop at nothing to get their way… not unlike, ya know, every corporation that exists in the real world today. Find the full film lineup and get tickets here. Through March 31—Em Cassel

Film Friends Movie Trivia: Coen Brothers Edition

Indeed Brewing Company

The first Monday of the month is always Film Friends Movie Trivia at Indeed, and this month there’s a fun local angle for ya—it’s all Coen brothers themed. A few very special guests are participating, and there are vintage collectable prizes for the victors. (Yes, organizers encourage you to get there early!) To quote trivia co-host Naomi Osborn: “If you’ve ever said ‘you betcha’ without irony, if you’ve ever debated the religious symbolism of A Serious Man, if you’ve ever whispered ‘I’ll show you the life of the mind’ to yourself in a creative spiral… this one’s for you.” Free. 7:30-9:30 p.m. 711 NE 15th Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Em Cassel

TUESDAY 3.3

Game Night

James Ballentine "Uptown" VFW - Post 246

If you’re a kid of the ’70s, ’80s, or ’90s, you probably had—or knew someone who had—a board game closet. It was often in a musty basement, and featured shelves crammed with misshapen boxes that would rattle with the sounds of wooden pegs and plastic dice whenever you tried to free a game, Jenga-style. These days, game closets are less common; we tend to store our games on our phones or on “the cloud.” But it seems highly likely that the folks at 2D Con have epic ones. A quick perusal of their online board game inventory system shows that their collection is just shy of 1,500 games. So if you’re itching to play something specific, they may be able to hook you up at this week’s board game night (make a request here). Or bring your own and invite others to join in. Grab a beer and some eats from El Jefe Cocina, and get those dice rollin’. Free. 3 p.m. to midnight. 2916 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jessica Armbruster

THURSDAY 3.5

Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit

Armory

The settings on Jason Isbell’s latest, Foxes in the Snow, are spare (solo voice and guitar), the tone is largely one of quiet regret, and the payoff is that Isbell’s ease with a melody has only grown with time. We could hear all that last March, but those elements were thrown into relief by the release of Amanda Shires’s Nobody’s Girl, which rocks fiercely, exposes its wounds, and includes some dynamite tunes of its own. In case you haven’t heard, Isbell and Shires used to be married, and there’s no way to listen to one album without hearing the echo of the other. That means even neutral third parties like you and I will find grounds to cast blame where it’s none of our damn business. But when the smoke clears, what’ll matter is whether lines like “I’m sorry the love songs all mean different things today” or “I finally found a match, and you kept daring me to strike it” retain the punch they have right now. All ages. $88.15. 8 p.m. 500 S. Sixth St., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

'One Sings, the Other Doesn't'

FRIDAY 3.6

Abolish ICE: A Fundraiser for the People

Black Forest Inn

The Dropkick Murphys are shipping up to Minneapolis to extend a middle finger in ICE’s direction. At 4 p.m., the veteran Celtic punks will perform a special acoustic set in the parking lot behind Black Forest Inn, right across the street from where Border Patrol agents beat, shot, and killed Alex Pretti earlier this year. “Help us support the warriors who’ve stepped up to protect our neighbors and our democracy!!” the band writes via social media, adding that they’ll be playing a sold-out Palace Theatre later that night in St. Paul. Here are the local bands participating: Wild Colonial Bhoys, Danza Ketzal, Brass Solidarity, Kiss the Tiger (read Racket’s profile here), Sophie Hiroko (ditto), Chutes, Laamar (ditto), the Shackletons, and Obi Original (ditto). And here are the orgs benefiting from this benefit: Neighbors Helping Neighbors, Show Up For Eat Street, the Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota, and Rent Support for Bancroft Families. You can donate and watch the livestream here. Fuck ICE. Let’s rock. Free. 1-8 p.m. 1 E. 26th St., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Agnès Varda’s Visions

Walker Art Center

Filmmaker Agnès Varda led a full personal and artistic life, dying in 2019 just two days before her 91st birthday—among her colleagues and rivals in the French New Wave, only Godard outlived her. This monthlong series showcases her incredible range of styles and interests, beginning this weekend with The Gleaners and I, a delightful film essay in which Varda draws comparisons between herself and rural foragers, and Vagabond, the brutal story of a young hitchhiker. Also screening this month are the two short films about revolutionary movements Varda made after traveling to the Americas in the ’60s: Salut les Cubains and Black Panthers. Her unique feminist vision is evident in Le Bonheur, a brutal satire of male selfishness rendered in an ironically bright color palette, and the utopian One Sings, the Other Doesn’t. Bookending the series are her debut feature, La Pointe Courte, and her final film, the retrospective Varda by Agnès. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; find showtimes and more info here. Through March 21—Keith Harris

Rage and Reset

Pilllar Forum

Central Avenue in northeast Minneapolis has been one of ICE’s prime targets over the past two months, and the righteous coffee shop/skate shop/all-ages venue Pilllar Forum has done its part to resist and then some. Now, for the third year, Pilllar is offering two nights of blistering communitarian rock and one afternoon to chill out. Night one features Bejalvin, Eudaemon, fallingwithscissors, S.L.O.G., Sarin, Lost Evidence, lovergirl, and Pointless Animal. Night two features Anita Velveeta, Mary Jam, Fiona Hayes, Hey Ily!, Flyover States, Mouthful, Excuse Me Who Are You?, Yada Yada, Dicqbeats, Gill Weather, and Dying for Julia. And then on Sunday enjoy DJ sets from ollo11 and jamlla while browsing at a sale from Sleepyhead Vintage. You might just have a little pent-up rage these days, and for sure you could use a reset. All ages. $18/$20 at the door; weekend pass $30; free admission on Sun. 5 p.m. Fri.; 3:30 p.m. Sat.; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sun. 2300 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis; find more info here. Through Sunday—Keith Harris

SATURDAY 3.7

Big Lebowski Bash

Brühaven

“I don’t remember the film being this good,” I remarked to a friend upon a recent rewatch of the Coen brothers’ 1998 stoner kidnapping caper The Big Lebowski. “It’s maybe the best movie with the most annoying fanbase,” he replied. He was, no doubt, referring to events like the Big Lebowski Bash, part of the broader cultural memeification of Jeff Bridges as The Dude which, yeah, can elicit real epic-bacon-cringe vibes. But ya know what, unnamed friend? This sorta shit sounds pretty fun, in small doses. At Brühaven (aka the ol’ Lakes & Legends Brewing, a nice spot!), Al Church Band will be playing Dude-approved jams (no fuckin' Eagles, man), and glasses of Caucasians will be flowing from the bar as participants enjoy trivia, Wii bowling, costumes, prizes, burgers from the Burger 101 food truck, and, if we're to believe organizers, "a rug that really ties the room together!" Free. 2-10 p.m. 1368 La Salle Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Free First Saturday: Kids’ Film Fair 2026

Walker Art Center

Racket was once a childless (and some say godless) operation, one that highlighted twisted events (like Big Lebowski Bashes) inside dens of depravity (like local breweries). But now that I’m a brand-new millennial father, kiddo events will start getting their due around these parts, beginning with the Walker’s very fun film fair for tots. There’ll be “relaxed screenings” of age-appropriate movies from around the globe (Roboten och Valen, Baking with Boris, and Splish, Splash, Splosh! to name a few) at Walker Cinema and the Bentson Mediatheque, meet ‘n’ greets with local artists, and loads of other activities for aspiring cinephiles, including a red carpet photo booth from Queer Family Portraits. Don’t wanna deal with parking and collapsing/uncollapsing/recollapsing strollers? The whole thing’ll be streamed online, too. Free. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Walker Art Center

SUNDAY 3.8

International Women’s Day March

Powderhorn Park

The Minnesota Immigrant Rights Action Committee and Minnesota Abortion Action Committee are calling on you to hit the streets for International Women’s Day. Are we standing with immigrant women and girls? Absolutely. Demanding trans liberation now? You betcha. Declaring everyone’s right to abortion access? Today and every day. “We deserve to live in a world where our bodies aren’t legislated and policed, where we can raise our children in dignity and safety—a world free from fear!” organizers write. Amen to that. See you out there. Free. 1 p.m. Meet at the corner of 32nd Street and 14th Avenue, Minneapolis; find more info here.—Em Cassel

Vegan Meat Raffle

Falling Knife Brewing Company

Meat raffles are a weekly occurrence around town and they’re a lotta fun—where else can you put in a few bucks for a ticket and walk away with 40 pounds of pork or a freezer-worth of ground beef? However, if you’re like me and haven’t eaten any four-legged creatures in decades, you’re left out of the fun. But not tonight, my friends. Falling Knife is hosting a vegan meat raffle, where prizes include faux meats and cheese from Minneapolis’s first (and only?) vegan deli, Herbivorous Butcher. The HB gang was forced to close last spring due to a fire in its space; thankfully the shop managed to become fully operational again by November. Proceeds from this event will benefit Herbivorous Acres (no relation), a sanctuary farm for abused and neglected animals out in Scandia. They’ll be drawing winners every 30 minutes. Free; raffle tickets are $1 each. 1-4 p.m. 783 Harding St. NE, Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jessica Armbruster

ONGOING

Ukrainian Lenten Fish Fry

Ukrainian American Community Center

Delicious options for Ukrainian solidarity exist right here in Minnesota. Consider this Lenten fish fry, which benefits both the Ukrainian American Community Center and the Cheremosh Ukrainian Dance Ensemble. We’re talking generous plates of fried fish, coleslaw, French fries, and—crucially—varenyky (aka perogi). Beer and wine are available via the cash bar; ambiently positive geopolitical vibes are available for all diners. Also, gotta mention it: This animated fish chef is worth the price of admission. $15 adults; $10 kids 6-12; free for kids under 6. 4:30-7 p.m. 301 NE Main St., Minneapolis; find more info here. Fridays through March 27—Jay Boller