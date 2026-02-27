Freeloader Friday: 80 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more. For our picks of the week's best events, cost be damned, click here.

'Prince' Little Golden Books

FRIDAY

Little Golden Books: Prince

That’s right, the patron saint of Minnesota has a Little Golden Book now, making him a peer of the Poky Little Puppy. Author Nikki Shannon Smith and illustrator Don Tate celebrate the book’s release with a storytime and other fun and two events today. 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Ramsey County Library, 2180 N. Hamline Ave., Roseville; 4:30 p.m. at Black Garnet Books, 1319 University Ave. W., St. Paul.

Southside Sports Hall of Fame Unveiling

Check out the new Southside Sports Hall of Fame, a permanent extension of the space’s Living History Museum honoring south Minneapolis sports. The opening event features a presentation, apps, DJ tunes, and freebies. RSVP is required; click here to do so. 6-8 p.m. Sabathani Community Center, 310 E. 38th St., Minneapolis.

Pizza Luna Grand Opening

Oh dang, we got a new ‘za shop at MGM. Things kick off with DJ tunes and free slices while they last. 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

The Mary Cutrufello Band

Rock. 6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Doug Otto and the Getaways

7-9 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Iodine

Shoegaze and more. With Terravision, Bright Young Things. 9-11:30 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Gently, Gently; the Old Smugglers

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Happy Hour Trivia Mafia

5 p.m. every Fri. Brit’s Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 18 Watch Party

7 p.m. Roxy's Cabaret, 1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

FriGAY

Drag performances, a dance party, and $2 specialty shots—sounds like a party! 21+. 9 p.m. RSVP recommended; do it here. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

The Grand Hand Gallery Promo

Grand (Re)Opening

The gallery is back and in a new space. With live music from ceramicist and pianist Chuck Solberg, refreshments, a mutual aid sale featuring work donated by Grand Hand artists (100% of the proceeds go to Neighbor to Neighbor and other orgs supporting families impacted by ICE). 5-7 p.m. The Grand Hand Gallery, 1338 Grand Ave., St. Paul.

Lili Horizon

Cover tunes. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Heavy Rotation Brewing Co., 9801 Xenia Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Colton Warren

Singer-songwriter tunes. 6 p.m. Utepils Brewing, 225 Thomas Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Jazz Fest: University of Minnesota Jazz Combo

7 p.m. Lloyd Ultan Recital Hall, 2106 S. Fourth St., Minneapolis.

CCU Friday Night Open Mic



10 p.m. Whitey’s Old Town Saloon, 400 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Sheldon Grove Warblers

7-9 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Jiggs Lee Invasion

8 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Alexis Stiteler

“A Tie That Binds”

A new collection by Minnesota artist/designer Alexis Stiteler. 6-9 p.m. Prospect Refuge Gallery, 201 Sixth St. SE, Minneapolis.

Grunge Unplugged

6-9 p.m. Steel Toe Brewing, 4848 35th St. W., St. Louis Park.

Pub Song Social

Modern covers with Gus the Bardic Troubador. 7 p.m. Boom Island Brewing, 5959 Baker Rd., Minnetonka.

Marlena, right, holds a fresh tee. Marlena Myles

SATURDAY

Bring the Heart: Community Print Day

Bring a blank shirt or hoodie to screen print with Skoden Studios, using designs by Marlena Myles (read more about her designs here). Choose from ICE OUT OF MNI SÓTA MAKÓČE or WE ARE POWER (posters will also be available). Other fun includes free coloring books and art supplies for kids, an art activity table, local art vendors, DJ tunes and live music, and food by Isaac’s Blessing Bags and Roots Cafe. Part of Melt the ICE MN Week of Action. 5-8 p.m. Indigenous Roots Cultural Center, 788 E. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Fulton Lunar New Year Celebration

Featuring a children’s storytime, mahjong lessons, arts and crafts with North Star Art Club, food vendors, face painting, and more fun. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pershing Park Rec Center, 3523 W. 48th St., Minneapolis.

Authors for Minnesota: A Day of Books, Community, and Support for Immigrant Rights

Do you know an indie bookstore? Well, then they are probably participating in this cool event raising funds for the Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota and the Women’s Foundation of Minnesota Immigration Rapid Response Fund. Over 50 are participating in local author appearances and readings, giveaways, and other special events. Locations include Red Balloon, Birchbark Books, Black Garnet Books, Subtext, Moon Palace, and so many more. Find a list and more info at indiebound.org. Noon to 4 p.m.

Cafecito House

Featuring vintage shopping, coffee and pastries, and live block-printing with Edson Rosas ($5-$20 suggested donation; bring a T-shirt or fabric to print on). Print proceeds benefit mutual aid and immigrant defense efforts. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Moth Oddities, 13 Fifth St. NE, Minneapolis.

Kaleidoscope of Love

Typically, Minnesota’s parks and lakes are places of community and recreation. This winter, they’ve also become protest sites. Recent events have included an anti-ICE ice fishing meetup on Lake Harriet, folks gathering to spell out messages like “S.O.S.” and "ICE OUT" on several lakes, and resistance art at the Art Shanty festival. This Saturday, Powderhorn Park will transform into an anti-ICE statement, as over 1,000 neighbors will come together to form a giant monarch butterfly—a symbol of migration. The whole thing will be captured from above with artist-managed drones. Other performances today include music from the Singing Resistance choir and the Brass Solidarity Band plus poetry readings. You can sign up to participate at KaleidoscopeOfLove.com. Free. 1-3 p.m. (if performing, show up at noon to learn the choreography). Powderhorn Park, 3400 15th Ave. S., Minneapolis.—Jessica Armbruster

Invisible Beauty

This documentary explores the career and legacy of fashion pioneer Bethann Hardison. RSVP here. 2 p.m. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis.

The Riffin’ Trio

3 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Fistful of Datas, Socktopus

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

The Long Goodbyes

1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Bill Caperton is in Big Trouble

6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Red Eye Ruby

With Color Chord & Izzy Cruz. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Amanda Grace

7 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Big Woods Brass

7-9:30 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Jack Knife & the Sharps

8 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Deano & the Dinosaurs

7:30 p.m. Merlin’s Rest Pub, 3601 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Lowfalutin String Band

7 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Late Night Comedy at the Ox

Every fourth Saturday of the month. 10 p.m. Indeed Brewing Co., 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Wrexham AFC vs. Charlton Athletic FC

Featuring a 2-for-1 Wrexham lagers… at 9 a.m. James Ballentine "Uptown" VFW - Post 246, 2916 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Leeds vs City (PL)

11:30 a.m. Bri't Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Kiss! 'Heated Rivalry'

Heated Rivalry Trivia

Thank you Canada government for funding this sweet and endearing smut. 7 p.m. Forgotten Star Brewing, 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley.

Healing Hearts Rescue

Meet adoptable pups. Noon to 2 p.m. Brühaven Craft Company, 1368 Lasalle Ave., Minneapolis.

Sap Tapping Demo

Learn how to tap your own sap either using a hand or power tool 3 p.m. MLK Park (meet just north of the park building), 4055 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis.

Winter Play Day 2026

Rescheduled from last month! With guided hikes, snowshoeing, birding, winter games, a winter sound garden with live performances by Blue Lady and the Mni Choir, storytelling, bonfires, and more. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Crosby Farm Regional Park, 2595 Crosby Farm Rd., St. Paul.

Mill City String Quartet: Women Composers Performance

2 p.m. Reserve a seat here. Minnesota History Center, 345 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul.

Jazz Fest: Participating School Performances

8:30-11 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m. Ted Mann Concert Hall, 2128 S. Fourth St., Minneapolis.

Jazz Fest: University of Minnesota Big Bands

With guest Dave Pietro. 11:30 a.m. Ted Mann Concert Hall, 2128 S. Fourth St., Minneapolis.

Jazz Fest: Masterclass

With guest Dave Pietro. 12:45 p.m. Ted Mann Concert Hall, 2128 S. Fourth St., Minneapolis.

Bachman’s Indoor Winter Art Crawl

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Bachman’s, 6010 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Gus the Bardic Troubador

7 p.m. Torg Brewery, 8421 University Ave. NE, Spring Lake Park.

Free Yoga

Studio 9-to-5 hosts free yoga sessions Mon., Wed., and Sat. Sign up here. 9 a.m. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul.

FARMERS MARKETS

Lowertown St. Paul Farmers Markets

Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. Find free parking on Prince Street. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through Apr. 19. 290 Fifth St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

St. Paul Indoor Farmers Market

Shopping in nature? Pffft. This one lets you shop for greens without the weather. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.-Sun. through April 18. 308 Prince St., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Minneapolis Vintage Market Darin Kamnetz

SUNDAY

Minneapolis Vintage Market

Noon to 4 p.m. Machine Shop, 300 Second St. SE, Minneapolis.

Survivor Trivia

6-8 p.m. Insight Brewing, 2821 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Open Mic

3-6 p.m. Heavy Rotation Brewing Co., 9801 Xenia Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Flash Dance

With DJ Shannon Blowtorch. 3-7 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Urban Expedition: Dakota Homeland

Featuring drumming, storytelling, free seeds, food from Trickster Tacos, and 10 vendors. 1-3 p.m. Landmark Center, 75 W. Fifth St., St. Paul.

MacPhail’s Concerto & Aria Concert

Click here to reserve a seat. 3:30 p.m. Antonello Hall, 501 S. Second St., Minneapolis.

International Women’s Month Market

Featuring 12+ makers, live tattooing, and more fun. Noon to 6 p.m. Utepils Brewing, 225 Thomas Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Morbid Maker’s Market

Featuring a free community crafting table, an expanded charm bar, local makers, and more. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Forge, 230 Pioneer Trail, Chaska.

Fight Club

Free movie and popcorn. 7 p.m. Roxy's Cabaret, 1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Boozewater

3 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Brass Messengers

7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Corpse Reviver



3-5 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Duck Bomb

With Handsome Midnight, Space Motel. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Galactic Cowboy Orchestra

6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Red Eye Ruby

Retro rock. With Color Chord, Izzy Cruz. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Church of Cornbread

A weekly Cornbread Harris jam. 5-7 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Drag Discovery Night

An open stage night for drag, hosted by Luna Muse and mentored by Rose Nylon. Sign up here. 7 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

FARMERS MARKETS

Northeast Farmers’ Winter Market

Featuring produce and holiday treats. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 56 Brewing, 3055 NE Columbia Ave., Suite 102, Minneapolis. Other dates: Mar. 29 , April 26.