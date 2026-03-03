Weed Weviews: 4 Things I Tried in February

Welcome to Weed Weviews, a verbal foible that’s become the very real name of this monthly column. Think of it like our Doin’ Beers series, but for weed. This month I tried some fast-acting candy, an NA margarita, tonics from Lift Bridge, and a low-dose shot that's actually high dose. Alright, let's do this!

Jessica Armbruster

Señorita’s Mango THC Margarita

About: California wino friends Joel Gott and Charles Bieler are behind this weed drink. You know Gott for his eponymous mid-priced wines, while Bieler puts out wine-mom bangers like Three Thieves, The Show, and the boxed wine Bandits. Like most folks managing multi-generational family dynasties, their “passions” are now expanding into agave and weed with their Señorita series.



Where I got it: $15.99 for a four pack from Total Wine, which was having a 2-4-1 special at the time. I’ve also seen it at Lake Wine & Spirits and Flipside Dispensary.

Flavor: Delicious. This straight up tastes like real mango juice. It’s citrusy and creamy and super easy to chug, though the packaging tells me I should start by drinking the can in ¼ increments. Oops.

Blast-off time: About 15-ish minutes? These are supposed to be “fast acting” but I don’t really know what that means for me. It’s not as fast as smoking. But nothing really is.

Experience: This is a 10 mg drink and you can tell. These buds consistently hit me on the harder side, but I also down them like a hummingbird, so that’s probably my fault. They’re good for movie-watching or low-stakes video-gaming, but you probably don’t want to bring them to a party.

Lift Bridge’s Believer Wellness Tonic

About: This Stillwater brewery has it all: beers, hard sodas, regular sodas, mocktails, and a new series of THC drinks that range from micro-dosing to 10 mg cans.

Where I got it: These were sent to me in a press pack, but I see ‘em online for $14.99 for a four-pack or $36.99 for a 12-can variety pack. You can find ‘em at Total Wine or Top Ten Liquors, or just order some via the brewery’s website.

Flavor: First off, the labels are adorable. Love the Bigfoot, mermaid, unicorn, and spaceship. The flavors are great too. Like soda pop but for grownups—sweet but not too sweet. The “Float” was pineapple-forward, with what tasted like celery juice (?) cutting through the sugar. “Dream” was tart but not tart enough to make you pucker. These are very easy to drink but surprisingly complex—true tonics.

Blast-off time: Probably 20-ish minutes. Maybe more if you’re drinking slower.

Experience: These range from 3-10 mg per can, so if you like to change it up depending on the situation, you might enjoy the variety pack. I honestly didn’t notice much regarding the other benefits—one flavor offers focus while another promises good sleep. The big difference between cans, for me, was the THC dosage.

Nowadays’ THC Shot

About: Founded by friends/entrepreneurs Justin Tidwell and Anthony Puterman, this Cali-based weed distillery focuses on THC spirits for cocktail mixing and shots for on-the-go fun.

Where I got it: $7.49 from Total Wine.

Flavor: It’s a shot, so the experience is short and sweet. It tastes like pineapple mixed with bong water—in a good way.

Blast-off time: About 20 minutes.

Experience: The bottle claims that this is a low dose, but at 10 mg it’s probably gonna hit you hard. The site also claims that their products peak slowly and bring you down gently, which I think is dubious. That’s the something an anesthesiologist can promise, not a corporate drug dealer. But otherwise, yeah, this got me high.

Zuuz’s Party Mix THC Tarts

About: This Minnesota-based company specializes in THC candies.

Where I got it: $20 from Flipside Dispensary.

Flavor: Nice! They taste like SweeTarts and dissolve in your mouth in a satisfying way.

Blast-off time: Wow, these might actually be fast-acting?! It took me five or so minutes to feel a pleasant buzz.

Experience: These are solid little 5 mg candies. They’re easy to pop into a purse for on-the-go stoning and didn’t totally zonk me out. The lid, however, is not only child-proof but also adult-proof. There’s a confusing piece of sliding plastic that I think you’re supposed to use as leverage to twist the top off? It doesn’t feel right, but I think that’s how it’s supposed to open. Anyway, I fought it for a good five minutes before I figured it out.