Feds Begin Cover-Up of ICE Killing

We're Sure Kash Will Do a Great Job

The U.S. Department of Justice today began conducting an extensive cover up on behalf of Jonathan Ross, the ICE agent who shot and killed Minneapolis resident Renee Nicole Good on Wednesday.

That’s my takeaway after reading today's statement from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension announcing that the U.S. Attorney's Office has shut the BCA out of any ongoing investigation.

“The BCA [will] no longer have access to the case materials, scene evidence or investigative interviews necessary to complete a thorough and independent investigation,” the bureau states.

The bureau says it “expect[s] the FBI to conduct a thorough and complete investigation.” Gov. Tim Walz, however, is doubtful of a “fair outcome.”

I’m with the guv. If you expect Pam Bondi’s DOJ to conduct an impartial investigation, especially after multiple administration figures from the president on down have already exonerated Ross—calling Good a “professional agitator” (Trump), a “domestic terrorist” (Kristi Noem), and a “deranged leftist” (JD Vance)—I’ve got a farm in Greenland I’d like to sell you.

And politics aside, if you think Kash Patel’s FBI is even capable of doing a pro job, remember how clumsily he handled the Charlie Kirk case—and that was a guy they didn’t want dead.

However, the BCA’s smol bean act is also a little grating. While an investigation would certainly go smoother with the cooperation of the feds, the BCA is not without power here. To start, I’m told there were a few witnesses to the killing.

Terrorist Threat Closes Minneapolis Public Schools

You’d think that after executing a woman on a city street, the DHS forces now occupying Minneapolis would call it a day. But that’d be underestimating this goon squad’s drive to terrorize the people of Minnesota.

While much of the city was mourning Renee Nicole Good, armed U.S. Border Patrol thugs raided Roosevelt High School in south Minneapolis, where students were just getting out of class.

As Elizabeth Shockman reports for MPR News, school officials say officers “began tackling people, handcuffed two staff members, and released chemical weapons on bystanders.”

“They don’t care. They’re just animals,” one school official said. “I’ve never seen people behave like this.”

As a result of rampant DHS thuggery, Minneapolis Public Schools were closed for the rest of the week, with the school district saying it acted “out of an abundance of caution.”

In other words, the federal government has made it unsafe for Minneapolis children to attend school.

Let’s Read Renee Good’s Poetry

Renee Nicole Good was a human being. She had a wife and a son, and there is a GoFundMe up and running to support her family that has so far raised over $1 million.

Good also had a career as a respected and award-winning poet. She won the 2020 Academy of American Poets Prize with her poem “On Learning to Dissect Fetal Pigs,” credited to her previous married name Renée Nicole Macklin. It’s more than worth a read.

The poem begins imagistically:

i want back my rocking chairs, solipsist sunsets, & coastal jungle sounds that are tercets from cicadas and pentameter from the hairy legs of cockroaches.

And closes with the stark lines:

life is merely to ovum and sperm and where those two meet and how often and how well and what dies there.

You can read the rest of the poem here.

