Let’s Keep This State Fair Open Thread Rolling Through Labor Day

Well, once again it's State Fair time, and once again there's really no other topic I could reasonably choose for this week's Open Thread.

But! Last year I already asked you about your favorite fair habits and traditions, and about your dislikes as well. No sense in going to that well again.

So instead, let's make this a rolling Open Thread that'll carry on for the next 11 days, a place where you can drop notes about your 2024 State Fair experience as it unfolds. Or, if you're a hater/abstainer, a place where you can tell us what you've been up to instead.

Second guess our food reviews (though, I might add, at your peril). Let us know the highs and lows of the crop art, the Creative Activities, and the 4H projects. What's the general vibe like this year? And if you didn't get to contribute to last year's Open Thread, well, sure, share your opinions about the fair in general.

My high point so far? Running into Taco Mike and fam (including newborn Taquito Mike) on Day One.



As always, feel free to ignore this prompt and talk about whatever you want. This is your Open Thread, after all.

P.S. Don't forget that this Sunday is Racket's 3rd Birthday Party at Fair State Brewing in northeast Minneapolis from 6 to 9 p.m. We'd really love to meet as many of you as we can. Even the most diehard fairgoer can skip one day. (Or go earlier!)