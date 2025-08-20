The Best New MN State Fair Foods Since 2016, When the Perfect Rating System Debuted

The Beatles on Ed Sullivan. The "Who Shot J.R.?" episode of Dallas. That time a fly landed on Mike Pence during the 2020 VP debate, an event that now feels like a distant onset of pandemic-induced mass psychosis. And, right up there with those landmark cultural touchstones, we have the debut of the Scarf!, Shrug, Skip rating scale to appraise new Minnesota State Fair food items.

Our fair chew crews began Scarfing!, Shrugging, and Skipping under the City Pages banner in 2016, which you could convincingly argue was the beginning of the end of history—things have not gone well since! But in a Twin Cities food criticism landscape overrun by limited effort and surplus positivity, the S/S/S method sliced through the noise, delivering fairgoing readers the frankest and most fun assessments of what to eat and, crucially, not waste $12 eating.

"I think we coined it together no?" ex-CP food editor Hannah Sayle tells Racket's Jay Boller. "I am 99.9% positive that I was like 'I wanna come up with a ranking system' and you helped with the actual names."

(Beats me, so let's go ahead and commit that validating version of events to canon!)

In the spirit of looking back, we thought it'd benefit readers to remember the Scarfs! of fairs past. We can't guarantee all of these winners will be available when the State Fair kicks off Thursday. Vendors from last year that won't be back include Jammy Sammies by BRIM, Icee, Smokin' Joe's Smokehouse, MomoDosa, and the Indigenous Food Lab. And of course we can't confirm the specific menus of returning vendors without extensive legwork that, frankly, does not seem worth it.

So maybe the following Scarfs!, recs made even more attractive by the smaller lines they'll demand, are worth seeking out in 2025. They're also instructive for determining which vendors deliver consistent product year to year. Worst-case scenario? We're Remembering Some Guys, and there's nothing wrong with that. See ya tomorrow at the fair.

All italicized descriptions courtesy of the State Fair PR team; all quoted critical assessments by a past CP and/or Racket reviewer.

2016: 17 Scarfs! Out of 32 Official New Fair Foods

Carpe Diem

A Taiyaki (fish-shaped) buttermilk miso waffle cone filled with balsamic-roasted strawberry compote and topped with vanilla ice cream, graham cracker crumble, and a fresh strawberry. At the Rabbit Hole, $6.

"This ice cream treat has it all: clever name, whimsical presentation, and knockout ingredients. The Carpe Diem from Rabbit Hole is served in a miso waffle cone shaped like a fish with a gaping mouth, the better to hold your sweet treat."

(The Rabbit Hole is no longer at the fair.)

Cheesy French Onion Monkey Bread

Savory, pull-apart artisan bread loaf filled with caramelized onions, cheese, and beef broth, then baked in a wood-fired oven. At Blue Moon Dine-In Theater, $7.

"It’s a clever reverse engineering of the classic starter, though it’s a bit odd to eat soup with your hands."

Gumbo Frites

A bed of crispy French fries topped with Ragin’s traditional New Orleans gumbo made with andouille sausage, chicken, bell peppers, onions, celery, and a rich roux-based sauce, then finished off with cheese and green onions. At Ragin Cajun, $7.

"It’s not exactly gumbo gracing these crispy French fries, but it’s a damn tasty gravy with bits of spicy ham that had us reaching in for more. Don’t sleep on this curious wonder."

Iron Range Meat & Potatoes

A hearty portion of seasoned beef with a layer of cheddar cheese, topped with mashed potatoes, baked, and drizzled with a wild rice gravy. At Giggles’ Campfire Grill, $8.

"This hearty shepherd’s pie is actual food in a sea of gimmicky pretenders."

Barbecued Shrimp Taco

Sweet, smoky, slightly spicy barbecued shrimp and cool, fresh jicama slaw in a warm flour tortilla. At Tejas Express, $10.

"It can seem like seafood and the State Fair don’t really go together. But the shrimp were big and succulent, and there were lots of them."

Saucy Shrimp & Slaw

Breaded shrimp tossed in your choice of parmesan garlic, sweet chili, or buffalo sauce on a bed of fresh coleslaw. At Fish & Chips Seafood Shoppe, $10.95.

"For kind of a jazzed-up turn on popcorn shrimp, Saucy Shrimp & Slaw takes crispy breaded shrimp bits and slathers them in a choice of Parmesan garlic, sweet chili, or buffalo sauce."

Spicy Pork Bowl

A mix of adobo pulled pork, rice, black beans, spinach, charred salsa, and fried onion strings. At the Blue Barn, $9.

"The ubiquity of the rice bowl being what it is, we’re not sure why we should encourage you to get one at the fair, except that this is a damn good bowl."

Cajun Peel-N-Eat Shrimp

A half-pound of shrimp seasoned in a blend of Caribbean spices and served cold with a side of cocktail sauce. At Café Caribe, $10.

"Grease, batter, and sodium. This is the pedigree of fair foods."

Reuben Pickle Dog

A dill pickle spear with sauerkraut and Thousand Island dressing wrapped in a slice of corned beef. At Pickle Dog, $7.

"Roast beef and cream cheese were never part of the Reuben recipe, but the State Fair is all about culinary iconoclasm. Pickle Dog swaddles its famous dill spears in a half inch of cream cheese and wraps it all in a slice of deli roast beef (which they claim is pastrami?). Voila, Reuben Pickle Dog."

Beer Brat Buddies

Oktoberfest beer brat in a German pretzel bun with sauerkraut, chopped onions, and a choice of mustards—a serving for two! At Sausage Sister & Me, $7.

"The Oktoberfest beer brat buddies from Sausage Sister & Me are mini-brats in German pretzel buns, served two to an order. They’re tasty, but at the end of the day, they’re just diminutive brats."

Bang Bang Fresh Chicken Tenders

Lightly breaded, fresh, never-frozen fried chicken tenderloins served with Bang Bang sweet and tangy chili sauce. At LuLu’s Public House, $6.

"Chicken tenders. Is there any more snooze-worthy phrase in the food universe? But here on Dan Patch Avenue at one of those generic-seeming beer vending stalls, we dare say we just ate the chicken tender of our lives."

La La Palooza Sundae

At Bridgman's Ice Cream, $25.

"For their 80th birthday, Bridgeman’s brought their behemoth La La Palooza sundae to the State Fair. It’s a hulking, eight-scoop monstrosity that defies any and all rationale. Pure, beautiful spectacle."

CRACKER JACK® Caramel Sundae

At Goertze's Dairy Kone, $7.

"The folks at Goertze’s Dairy Kone get bonus points for presentation and personality."

Call It Breakfast

At Dairy Goodness Bar, Midwest Dairy Association, $5.

"You can get the Call It Breakfast as a malt or a sundae, but to be honest, there isn’t much difference between the two. They’re both extremely creamy iced treats topped with doughnut sprinkles and chunks of what taste like A Baker’s Wife doughnuts."

Chocolate Agate Crunch

At Hamline Church Dining Hall, $5 for a single, $7 for a double.

"Ice cream fans, and especially Izzy’s fanatics, should get over to the Hamline Church Dining Hall for some chocolate agate crunch, a new flavor inspired by the Minnesota state gemstone, the Lake Superior agate. There is a lot going on with this frozen treat."

The Elvis

At R&R Ice Cream, $5.

"Real-deal homestyle ice cream is churned with the help of John Deere engines at this ice cream stand."

Banana Cinnamon & Cream Dipped in Dark Chocolate

At JonnyPops, $5.

"So pure, they almost don’t belong at the fair, Minnesota’s own JonnyPops taste of what they are. In this case, real ripe banana, excellent dark chocolate, and spice-cabinet levels of cinnamon."

2017: 14 Scarfs! Out of 35 Official New Fair Foods

Twist in a Waffle Cone

Chocolate-vanilla twist soft serve in a gourmet dipped waffle cone. At Waffle Cones, $7.

"Not every new vendor on the block is trying to kick in the door with fried abominations on a stick."

Sweet Corn Blueberry Éclair

Kernza flour éclair filled with sweet corn pastry cream and topped with blueberry glaze. At Farmers Union Coffee Shop, $6.50.

"Though it looks like a Cronenbergian alien baby at first glance, the sweet corn blueberry éclair from Farmers Union is a beautiful dish."

Maple Cream Nitro Cold Press Coffee

Locally sourced heavy cream and maple syrup in a cold brew coffee infused with nitrogen. At Farmers Union Coffee Shop, $6.50.

"The big knock on cold press is its stymying bitterness, a problem Farmers Union solved with soft whips of heavy cream and a generous touch of maple flavoring."

Giant Gluten-Free Egg Rolls On-a-Stick

Exactly as described. At Que Viet, $6.

"When it comes to quirky cuisine on a stick, the humble egg roll doesn’t have the pizzazz of a pizza on a stick, the match-made-in-heaven obviousness of bacon on a stick, or the timeless classic status of a Pronto Pup. You’d be forgiven for overlooking Que Viet’s—big mistake."

Slow-Roasted Pork Mole Tamale

Fresh corn tamale with slow-roasted pork, mole coloradito sauce, and black bean and pineapple relish. At Tejas Express, $10.

"People peddle a lot of gimmicky bullshit in the name of fair fare, but this was the rare debut with no sticks or tricks—just an actually delicious, well-executed dish."

Sonoran Sausage: ONE.BAD.DOG

Tex-Mex sausage stuffed with pepper jack cheese, wrapped in bacon, baked, and served on a cornmeal-dusted bun with fresh corn salsa and a drizzle of avocado ranch sauce. At Sausage Sister & Me, $7.

"If we walked away from the fair sporting cornmeal-coated fingers and faces, it’s only because we literally scarfed down this incredibly good bad dog."

Miller's Flavored Cheese Curds

Cheese curds in four flavor choices: original, ranch, jalapeno, and garlic. At Miller’s Flavored Cheese Curds, $15 for a sampler pack.

"Our advice: Get a full order of the jalapeno curds, find the nearest beer vendor, and dig in."

Pie'n the Sky Malt & Sundae

A sweet and tart mix of crunchy, spiced “airplane” cookies and lemon curd, topped with dark chocolate drizzle, and served with vanilla ice cream as a sundae or malt. At Dairy Goodness Bar, located in the Dairy Building, $5.

"Get this. Get this and never look back. Leave your family or friends or kids or whoever you brought with you to the fair."

Cranberry Wild Rice Meatballs

Swedish-style meatballs with cranberries and wild rice blend covered with Lingonberry Sauce. At Hamline Church Dining Hall, $11.95.

"This is one of the few places at the fair where you get to eat off of real plates using metal utensils instead of flimsy plastic forks. And you get a whole meal for the price of two corn dogs."

The Donut Family

Mini donuts at the Mighty Midway. $5.

"The past, current, and eternal king of Minnesota State Fair mini doughnuts will always be Tom Thumb – those spectacularly sweet, melt-in-your-mouth lil devils. The Donut Family, a longtime White Bear Lake favorite that’s just making its fair debut, gives T.T. a run for its money."

Chocolate Popover with Peanut Butter Spread

Hot out-of-the-oven chocolate popover with a side of peanut butter spread. At LuLu’s Public House, $6.

"This baby is chocotastic! Rich, deep cocoa essence permeates the piping-hot poof."

Double Dose of Pork Belly

One-hundred percent ground pork belly burger topped with crisp smoked pork belly, pepper jack cheese, coleslaw, and pickled onions, served on a toasted bun. At RC’s BBQ, $7.

"Let’s hear it for the noble hog, provider of incalculable meaty goodness, especially its deliciously fatty belly. It’s a pig-tummy twofer on this sammie, with smoky, satisfying results."

Mini Sconuts

Buttermilk scone holes filled with chocolate, marshmallow, and Nutella, deep-fried and topped with a dusting of powdered sugar. At French Meadow Bakery & Cafe, $5.

"These generously sugar-powdered golden orbs contain molten multitudes. We’re talkin’ a gooey mélange of Nutella and marshmallow crème that bursts majestic when your teeth sink through the deep-fried shell. There’s nothing particularly sconey about this dish, but who cares?"

2018: 11 Scarfs! Out of 27 Official New Fair Foods

Mangonada Shave Ice

Mango-flavored shave ice drizzled with Mexican chamoy sauce, dusted with tajin chili powder, topped with popping mango boba pearls and served with a tamarind candy straw. At Minnesnowii Shave Ice $6.

"This, folks, is the ultimate fair refreshment on a steamy day. Expertly spiced and popping with color, the mountain of fluffy ice sneaks subtle mango flavor throughout and has a sweetness that deliciously intermingles with the kick of chamoy and chili."

Smoked Soft Serve Ice Cream

Cold-smoked cream available in two flavors: Cold Brew Coffee infused with cold-smoked Arabica beans or Muscovado Sugar Vanilla. At Blue Moon Dine-In Theater, $7-8.

"This. This is what you need for breakfast. Why waste time surviving two lines and finding a snack and a caffeine wake-up, separately, when both desires are met so sweetly in this little cup?"

Sweet Greek Cheese Puffs

Flaky phyllo dough filled with feta and ricotta cheese, deep-fried, drizzled with honey and topped with powdered sugar. At Dino’s Gyros, $5.

"Based on looks, it would be easy to assume that these golden, honey-drenched pastries take their inspiration from baklava. In actuality, the Sweet Greek Cheese Puffs are closer to a dessert version of a cream cheese wonton."

Nordic Waffles

Fresh-made waffle wraps in seven sweet and savory varieties. At Nordic Waffles, prices vary.

"You know how Ikea is only sometimes worth the insanity? Even when you score a great deal? Nordic Waffles is the State Fair’s Ikea. In both the savory and sweet varieties we tried, the waffles sported crisp edges with an overall chewy, crepe-like texture befitting their role as contents-wranglers."

(Nordic Waffles is no longer at the fair.)

General Tso Chicken Taco

Battered and deep-fried chicken tossed in a sauce of ginger, garlic, soy sauce, and Asian spices, with seasoned cream cheese and topped with wonton crisps and green onion, served on a flour tortilla. At Midtown Global Market’s Taco Cat, $12.

"Taco Cat is run by magicians. Full stop. They created one of the only foods at the fair that tasted like real food."

(Taco Cat no longer exists at all.)

Rainbow Cloud Roll

Three scoops of ice cream (Superman, vanilla, strawberry, or chocolate) sprinkled with fruity cereal and wrapped in a pillow of cotton candy. Hand-rolled on-site. At Rainbow Ice Cream, $8.

"When we ordered the rainbow cloud roll, the cashier encouraged us to photograph the process and post it to Instagram. It was good advice—the rainbow roll is an utterly fascinating creation."

(Rainbow Ice Cream is no longer at the fair.)

Sweetie Cakes

Black forest cake, birthday cake, or chocolate peanut butter cake, baked in a cup packed with Sassy Pecan toffee bits and served warm, topped with real whipping cream and more toffee bits. At Sweetie Cakes, $7.

"Cakey nirvana. Served hot from the oven, the Sweetie Cake is an avalanche of deliciousness."

(Sweetie Cakes is no longer at the fair.)

UpNorth Puff Pasty

Porketta sausage, cheese curds, coarse grain mustard, and chopped dill pickle baked in a puffy crust sprinkled with pepper and sea salt. At Sausage Sister & Me, $8.

"Everything’s perfect outside, a flaky hot crust asking to be pulled apart and dragged through spicy, creamy, or peanut-y sauces. The “porketta” inside doesn’t live up to Iron Range bragging about that lauded meatstuff, and some short-order thief must have absconded with our promised “cheese curds.” Still, there’s a bit of magic here."

Wood-Grilled Elote

Corn on-the-cob grilled over an oak wood fire, brushed with chile-spiced mayo and sprinkled with queso Cotija and fresh lime juice. At Tejas Express, $5.

"For all you basic corn gobblers out there not looking for saucy kernel action, the vanilla (read: butter only) corn stand is located on Nelson Street. For everyone else favoring bonus flavor, your new ticket to happiness is the wood-grilled elote."

Blueberry Rhubarb Cobbler

A blend of organic blueberries and rhubarb topped with a cornmeal biscuit and whipped cream. At Farmers Union Coffee Shop, $8.

"Don’t go looking for bits of fruit in this dish, as all of the ingredients have been boiled down to a rich, smoothie-like compote. And dang, that compote is tasty."

2019: 17 Scarfs! Out of 32 Official New Fair Foods

Boozy Berries & ‘Barb Trifle

Five-layer cold trifle with vanilla pound cake, lemon curd, Cannon River Gris wine and blueberry compote, more pound cake and Gris and rhubarb compote, topped with mint-infused fresh whipped cream and Gris and blueberry coulis. At Hideaway Speakeasy, $9.

"This dish eats like a farmers market splurge after a mimosa brunch. You won’t just taste berry and ‘barb, you will bite into many of them, each enhanced by an acidic lemon curd."

Halo Cone

A swirled blend of cotton candy and blue raspberry soft serve ice cream in a halo of vanilla cotton candy and sprinkled with a mix of candy toppings. At Rainbow Ice Cream, $9.

"Inside the Grandstand, just past the Black Lives Matter booth and an actual table selling bath salts, you’ll find a line composed of 90% of women in pink and those fuzzy cat-ear headbands. This magical land is where Halo Cones are born. Here, friends floof the orbs of cotton candy surrounding each other’s ice cream cones, much like a maid of honor cares for her bride’s gown in the loo."

(Rainbow Ice Cream is no longer at the fair.)

Lavender Lemonade

Pink lemonade made with fresh lavender leaves. At Farmers Union Coffee Shop, $6-$7.50.

"Lavender in foods can be a risky move. If you overshoot the amount, a beverage can quickly veer into potpourri territory. Lemonade is also a delicate balance of tart and sweet. Somehow this drink manages to bring everything together in all the right ways."

Duck Drummies

Duck wings coated in a batter and seasoning blend, deep-fried and served with Giggles’ own tequila lime dipping sauce. At Giggles’ Campfire Grill, $8.75.

"Chicken wings are fine, but fried limb-gnawers have been sleeping on their meatier, greasier brethren–duck wings! And Giggles does ‘em delicious justice with a light, crispy, expertly seasoned batter that coats tender hunks of umami-loaded waterfowl."

Nordic Waffles in Pebbles & Bam Bam and Al Pastor varieties

Two new fresh-made waffle wraps: Pebbles & Bam Bam with warm Reese’s chocolate peanut butter cups and fruity cereal; and Waffle Al Pastor made with Mexican-style marinated pork, pineapple, onions, cilantro and salsa verde. At Nordic Waffles, $8.

"The Pebbles & Bam Bam waffle wrap is delicious garbage. It’s also an excellent example of expectation versus reality. The photo online shows a waffle taco with Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups playfully peeking out under a sprinkling of Fruity Pebbles. What you get in real life is basically chocolate chaos. That said, this thing tastes good. Meanwhile, the Al Pastor is straightforward and gets everything right."

(Nordic Waffles is no longer at the fair.)

Strawberries ‘n Crème

Fresh strawberries with non-dairy whipped topping. At Strawberries ‘n Crème, $7-$9.

"Before high-concept food doodads like Gogurt and Gushers, simple pleasures like strawberries and cream reigned supreme. The namesake treat of this new vender is a throwback delight in concept and, it turns out, a winning dessert in execution."

Shrimp & Grits Fritters

Aged cheddar grits, gulf shrimp, onions and Creole seasoning, deep-fried and served with aioli dipping sauce. Gluten-free. At Funky Grits, $5.

"Who knew that shrimp and grits could be served in ball form?"

(Funky Grits is no longer at the fair.)

Turkish Pizza

A Turkish-style cracker-thin flatbread, authentically named Lahmacun, topped with spicy minced beef, onion, tomato, lettuce, cucumber salad, parsley, fresh herbs, a squeeze of lemon and garlic sauce, then rolled or folded. At Blue Moon Dine-in Theater, $9.

"Small but mighty, that squeeze of lemon over everything really knitted the flavors together for a satisfying meal unlike any other we found at the fair…even if it should never be mistaken for pizza."

Kentikka Fried Chicken Sliders and Bhel Puri

Crispy chicken sliders with creamy tikka sauce and a zinger slaw; savory, crunchy, tangy snack mix from the streets of Mumbai. From Hot Indian at Taste of the Midtown Global Market booth, $10-$12.

"Hot Indian rarely disappoints, and its two new fair items this year continue that tradition."

(Hot Indian is no longer at the fair.)

Peaches n’ Cream Nachos

A bed of cinnamon sugar pita chips with Bridgeman’s Peaches n’ Cream ice cream, peach topping, a drizzle of honey and crushed pecans, finished with whipped cream, a cherry and a dusting of cinnamon sugar. At Bridgeman’s Ice Cream, $8.

"Imagine a grown-up version (read: not too-sweet) of Cinnamon Toast Crunch, add some lightly cinnamon-y ice cream, garnish with fresh whipped cream and actually delicious peach chunks (not that mealy shite that surfaces in grocery stories so often at this time of year)… Then put a literal cherry on top, and you’ve got this CP-verified blue ribbon-winner from Bridgeman’s."

No Bologna Coney

Italian mortadella pork sausage flavored with pistachios and Mancini’s pepper blend, served on a buttered and toasted split-top bun, and topped with mild muffuletta olive and pepper salad. At Mancini’s Al Fresco, $6.75.

"At times, it felt like the theme of this year’s fair was naming foods wrong and then doing them really well anyway (see also: Turkish Pizza, vegan Strawberries ‘n Crème). With their No Bologna Coney, Mancini’s too pulled this maneuver, considering their astoundingly good dog is nothing like a traditional coney."

Feta Bites

Deep-fried Greek pasta dough stuffed with feta cheese, cream cheese and Dino’s Greek seasoning. Served with a creamy olive tapenade. At Dino's Gyros, $5.50.

"These adorable mini pastry pockets arrived piping hot and perfectly crispy, their crimped edges providing just the right texture to offset the filling–a mild, salty, and delicious combo of feta and cream cheese with Greek seasoning, in a not overwhelming amount."

Snow Cap Mini Waffle Sundae

Mini waffle topped with a scoop of Izzy’s cream cheese ice cream, warm real maple syrup and a maraschino cherry. At Hamline Church Dining Hall, $6.

"The presentation is simple, effective, and classic, and the dessert is so satisfying you might start to think that maybe gluttony really is a sin after all."

Cuban Fusion Fajita

Carnitas-style roast pork, deli-sliced ham, Swiss cheese, dill pickles and Juanita’s Fajitas’ signature mustard folded into a flour tortilla. At Juanita's Fajitas, $7.

"This more than capable version of the beloved Cuban sandwich has its filling neatly folded neatly into a portable pocket, making it one of the best new fair foods to consume while walking."

Lamb T-Bone Chops

All-natural, 100% grass-fed grilled lamb loins seasoned with Mama Fatima’s Holy Land Marinade. At Holy Land, $6.

"A godsend if you’ve recently injured your wrist and the doc doesn’t want you lugging around six pounds of protein. Petite, perfect, and doled out with a pulse-raising rapidity, this little lamb’s so good even Mary wouldn’t blame you."

Cayenne Chocolate Chip Ice Cream Sandwich

One of 10 varieties of ice cream sandwiches made with two cookies and ice cream. At Thelma’s Handmade Ice Cream Sandwiches, $5.

"Foisted over the counter in nothing but shrink wrap, this treat is purely for enjoying, and will not impress the “cool” kids based on looks. After harnessing the strength of three beasts to bust through its plasticized exterior, prepare to be amazed by the creeping burn hiding in the cookies’ shell."

Bada Bing Sandwich

Italian-inspired warm flatbread sandwich with ham, salami, melted mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, fresh basil and creamy balsamic vinaigrette dressing. At Sandwich Stop, $9.

"Put your phone in your pocket. This sammich is so greasy you won’t be ready to use your hands for a little while. Good news is, that’s all it’ll take for you to bite through it."

2020: No State Fair Due to Global Pandemic

2021: Very Weird State Fair Due to Global Pandemic; Racket Attended But Didn't Review New Foods

2022: 13 Scarfs! Out of 38 Official New Fair Foods for Racket's State Fair Food Criticism Debut

Dej Qab Zib

A coconut lychee colada made with a blend of coconut milk, lychee syrup, lime, and mint, served over ice. At Union Hmong Kitchen. $7.50.

"Dej Qab Zib was even more beautiful in person than in the 'new foods' teaser pics. Topped with flowers and greens, it’s so dang pretty that people passing by turned their heads and noticed it. Oh, and it’s delicious, too."

Pork Schnitzel Sandwich

Breaded and deep-fried Minnesota pork loin topped with pickled cabbage and served with mustard mayo on a toasted bun. At Minnesota Farmers Union Coffee Shop, $14.

"We're not saying our prediction was wrong, exactly: Dads will indeed love this hearty sandwich, but so will any other pork-eating fairgoer with functioning taste buds."

Mov + Nqaij

Purple sticky rice with choice of sauce, including Krunchy Chili Oil (dried Thai chilis, garlic, shallots), Lemongrass Scallion Dressing (lemongrass, ginger, garlic, shallots), and Tiger Bite (Thai chilis, garlic, shallots, cilantro, fish sauce, oyster sauce, lime juice); plus, choice of skewered and grilled meat, including Hmong Sausage (house-made coarse-ground pork sausage link with Krunchy Chili Oil), Hilltribe Chicken Thigh (ginger, lemongrass), or Lemongrass Turmeric Tofu (marinated in a lemongrass and turmeric blend). At Union Hmong Kitchen, $12-$15.

"It's about time: Hmong food finally shows up at the Great Minnesota Get-Together. And judging by the day-one lines (which moved quickly), white Minnesotans are more than ready for this. Union Hmong Kitchen owner Yia Vang appeared happy to be there, as well he should, because the dish offered at this stand is a definite winner."

Concha Bacon Burger

All-beef patty with raspberry aioli, lettuce, pepper jack cheese, pickled jalapeños, and bacon served on a concha, a traditional Mexican sweet bread roll. At Aldo’s, $12.

"The Concha Bacon Burger is a scarf-able marvel—proof that there’s a way to do a lot with a new State Fair food without overdoing it. Here, salty and savory meet sweet and spicy in a handheld that’s also a colorful reminder that we’re here to have fun."

Pickle Pizza

Hand-tossed homemade pizza dough topped with homemade specialty dill ranch sauce, fresh mozzarella and crunchy dill pickles, and finished with dill weed seasoning. At Rick’s Pizza, $9.

"No, you’re the dill weed! Look, we’re willing to admit this’ll be another divisive one. You either love pickles, dig dill, and are down for the idea of a pickle pizza, or you’re a boring culinary rat who—sorry, that got out of hand. Anyway Racket’s staffers fall into the former camp, and Rick (insert softball Pickle Rick joke here) has done it with this State Fair debut."

Cotton Candy Float

Cotton candy soda poured over Kemps vanilla ice cream and topped with cotton candy. At German Root Beer and Popcorn, $6.

"We ate this one late in the day, and to be honest we were real worried it was going to be a sugar bomb. And it was, but it was also… bomb."

Birthday Cake Paleta

A Mexican frozen dessert on-a-stick made with chunks of birthday cake, sprinkles and a vanilla extract base, specially created by locally owned La Michoacana Rose to celebrate Hamline Church Dining Hall’s 125th year at the fair. Additional paleta varieties are also available. At Hamline Church Dining Hall, $6.

"I’ve never in my life had a bad thing to say about a paleta, and the Birthday Cake Paleta at Hamline Church Dining Hall (pre-made and pre-packaged by La Michoacana Rose) is no exception. This thing was a rich and creamy delight, absolutely flavor-packed and playfully flecked with rainbow sprinkles."

Sundae Sammie

Grilled sandwich with cinnamon bread, Minnesota strawberry jam, vanilla cream, fresh strawberries, whipped cream, toasted peanuts, confetti sprinkles and flaked sea salt. At Jammy Sammies by Brim, $10.

"If you’re not someone who makes their way around Machinery Hill, you might miss out on some of the tastier things they have to offer. The Sundae Sammie is basically a sweet panini, which is not something we are terribly familiar with, but we… think we like it?"

(Jammy Sammies by Brim is no longer at the fair.)

Tandoor-Fired Jerk Chicken Mini’zza

White chicken meat, bell pepper, onion medley, whole milk mozzarella cheese, West Indies Soul Food’s signature Jamaican Jerk Sauce and Pizza Karma’s Tikka Sauce on a mini crust. At West Indies Soul Food, $7.

"The International Bazaar is sneakily becoming the best place to feast at the fair—turns out welcoming in vendors whose cultures thrive on street food is a wise plan. And this Pizza Karma/West Indies collab is a perfect fair food. The naan crust is light but sturdy, the rich tikka sauce of Pizza Karma blends with the flavorful kick of West Indies’ hot sauce into a palate-taunting cross-cultural nectar, the chicken is tender, the cheese is pizza-gooey, and the peppers and onions are crisp."

Tot Dog

All-beef hot dog dipped in corn dog batter, rolled in a mixture of minced tater tots, cheddar cheese and onions, then deep-fried. At Lulu’s Public House, $7.

"We’ve already got corn dogs and pronto pups battling it out—do we really need a third contender for top dog at the fair? Well, this year Tot Dog makes a good case for itself, with a plump, beefy frank encased in crunchy, onion-abetted batter. Quite simply, what’s not to love about a hot dog enveloped in an onion ring, especially with some Velveeta-ish dippin' sauce to add flavor?"

Vegan Corn Dog

Plant-based vegan hot dog hand-dipped in plant-based vegan corn dog batter and deep-fried. At Daryl’s Dog House, $8.

"We have the technology. Yes, hot dogs are probably the easiest meat to dupe–tofu dogs have been adequately copying the Oscar Meyer wiener for years. But when you dip them in a corn batter and fry them? That's magic on a stick, baby."

Turmeric Ginger Lemon Surprise

Fresh ginger, turmeric syrup and a dash of bitters mixed with West Indies Soul Food’s Original Caribbean Lemonade. At West Indies Soul Food, $6.

"So... the surprise is the bitters? Despite needing a new, catchier name, West Indies Soul's Turmeric Ginger Lemon Surprise (see, all the other ingredients are listed right there!), is a damn near perfect fair beverage."

2023: 17 Scarfs! Out of 34 Official New Fair Foods

Galabao

Traditional Hmong-style steamed bun stuffed with ground pork, egg and spices – a recipe from Chef Yia Vang’s mom. Served with choice of Krunchy Chili Oil, Kua Txob Hot Pepper Sauce or Lemongrass Scallion Dressing. Union Hmong Kitchen, $12.

"We keep waiting for Yia Vang to slip up so we can pounce like the media jackals that we are. But the guy just does not miss. For Union Hmong Kitchen’s second year at the fair he offers his take on the traditional Hmong galabao, and honestly, we could have eaten the pillowy, just-sweet-enough bun on its own and been happy."

Dill Pickle Cheese Curd Taco

Fried white cheddar cheese curds, sandwich stacker dill pickles, cream cheese, lettuce and raspberry chipotle sauce in a fried flour tortilla. (Vegetarian). At Richie's Cheese Curd Tacos, $14.

"What makes these tacos a must-eat? The light fry on the tortillas and the fresh and delicate fry of the cheese curds. This is classic fair food, big and fried and fun, and these babies work because they’re all about texture."

“Kind of a Big Dill” Pickle Lemonade

Lemonade mixed with tangy dill pickling spices, craft brewed by Urban Growler and garnished with a crunchy slice of pickle. At Nordic Waffles, $6-$9.

"We’re rolling our eyes at the pickle mania of this year’s State Fair as much as the next person, but we have to admit: This pickle lemonade slaps. It’s not much of a stretch to meld the tang of a lemonade and the sour of pickling spices, and here it’s done quite nicely. You won’t feel like you’re guzzling pickle brine, but rather clocking the subtle sour flair on the back end of each sip. It’s a gentle whisper, a soupçon, like when you make a martini and merely wave the vermouth bottle over the glass. But with pickles."

(Nordic Waffles is no longer at the fair.)

Irish Butter Ice Cream Over Brown Sugar Cinnamon Toast

Ice cream made with European-style butter served on brown sugar cinnamon toast, drizzled with butter syrup and sprinkled with sea salt flakes. At Blue Moon Dine-In Theater, $9.

"Turns out butter really does make everything taste better. The ice cream has a unique flavor reminiscent of Irish cream. The toast is a thick bread christened with a hefty dose of cinnamon-y sugar and a whisper of butter, and also works as a second spoon. A delicious bread spoon. Who knew that butter on butter would be a winner at the fair?"

Loaded Lobster Fries

Lobster in garlic and herb butter, served on a bed of french fries sprinkled with OLD BAY® Seasoning, topped with bacon, drizzled with homemade chipotle mayonnaise, and garnished with green onion and a lemon wedge. At Cafe Caribe, $15.

"These fries are definitely a fork food, and the greasy decadence of its disparate elements can feel heavy. But, in spite of this, Cafe Caribe’s lobster fries are a win. Why? Because, as Einstein or Will Hunting or whoever first figured out, lobster + bacon = funtime happysmile high five."

Paleta

Mexican frozen treats on-a-stick in two flavors made locally by La Michoacana Rose: Dill Pickle Lemonade Paleta is lemon-flavored, water-based and includes dill pickle slices (vegan); Mini Donut Paleta is vanilla ice cream with mini donut bits and a whole cinnamon mini donut inside (vegetarian). At Hamline Church Dining Hall, $6.

"Just delightful. Neither of these new flavors wallop you with sweetness. Instead, they showcase nuanced on-a-stick flavors while suspending honest-to-god pickles and mini donuts in ice, not unlike our old friend Frostillicus."

Crunchy Balboa

Deep-fried tortilla filled with vegan roast beef, bacon and cheese sauce, plus peppers, onions and a hash brown patty. Served with vegan Follow Your Heart seasoned sour cream. At Herbivorous Butcher, $15.

"When our friendly server handed this thing to us, we were worried because it was heavy like a brick. But sometimes bricks are… delicious? That’s the case here: This thing is packed with meat, or, rather “meat,” but it works."

Basil Hummus with Spicy Walnut Topping

Holy Land hummus blended with fresh basil and topped with a mix of crushed walnuts, crushed red chili pepper, garlic and olive oil. Served with homemade garlic parmesan chips. (Hummus is vegan and gluten-free; chips are vegetarian-friendly with gluten-free option available.) At Holy Land, $10.

"Hummus may seem an odd choice for a fair food, and 10 bucks might sound like a high price to pay for it, but Holy Land comes through here. The hummus has a bright, fresh flavor where the basil really pops. It's delicious and refreshing alone, but adding the spicy walnut topping to any bite ups the ante. It has an actual kick."

Lemonade Sorbet

Lemon sorbet made with fresh-squeezed lemon juice, lemon zest and mint garnish, served in a frozen half-lemon shell. (Vegan, gluten-free). $5 at Quench'd.

"This is absolutely perfect on a hot day after consuming all the requisite fried fair foods. The light, refreshing, very lemony sorbet is studded with tiny pieces of lemon zest, not big enough to alter the texture but adding a zing to the overall flavor. The dish even comes with a tiny plastic spoon that changes color with the temperature à la the Coors mountain cans. (Purple when cold; pink when warm–fun!)"

Chicken Momo With Tomato Chutney

Blend of ground chicken, cabbage, onion, ginger and other spices steamed in a dough wrapper. Served with tomato chutney. At the Taste of the Midtown Global Market booth at the International Bazaar, $13.

"The ground chicken, ginger, and onion filling really shine when steamed together, and the spice profile on these momos pleasantly veers towards the Himalayas as soon as you bite in. Although they’re served at a very Minnesotan-friendly spice level, a bit of heat sneaks up on you for a fun little kick. By the sixth one, you might just be saying “me-me like-like momo.”

MinneCookieDough Pie

Homemade chocolate chip cookie dough in a flaky pie crust dusted with powdered sugar. Served with a choice of vanilla or cinnamon ice cream. At Minneapple Pie, $10.

"Adding cookie dough to things normally means clumps of Play-Doh-y dough. Not this guy! This pie is an ooey-gooey delight. The outside crust is a flakey casing that doesn’t get in the way of the showstopper here: molten lava cookie dough."

Pickle Fries

Crispy, tangy thin-cut dill pickle fries lightly coated in a cornmeal and seasoned mustard batter. Served with a side of chipotle dipping sauce. At Mike’s Hamburgers, $8.

"You won’t find any crow on this list, but we’re willing to eat it anyway. In Racket’s new fair food prognostications, we authored the following foolhardy sentence about fried pickles, 'Coin shape is the way to go.' Dumbassery of the highest order, and one of our wonderful readers called us out, writing, 'As a fried pickle consumer for 24 years, pickle spears are highly superior to pickle chips.' They weren’t wrong. The crispy cornmeal batter barely clinging to these bad boys was expertly seasoned, delivering so much flavor that the creamy chipotle dipping sauce—which packed legit heat, a Minnesota rarity—wasn’t even necessary. Dunkable, fun, oily yet crispy… Mike’s nailed it. If this is the Year of the Pickle, we have a briney king. S-tier new food; don’t hesitate."

Cheese Curd Stuffed Pizza Pretzel

Scratch-made jumbo pizza dough pretzel, hand-twisted and stuffed with Ellsworth cheese curds, pepperoni and a Green Mill blend of Italian spices. Brushed with garlic butter and topped with diced pepperoni, herbs and parmesan cheese. Served with Green Mill pizza sauce. At Green Mill, $9.

"Can you tell that the cheese curds are Ellsworth? Absolutely not. Is the “hand-twisted” pretzel shape an unnecessary flourish? Probably. Is there another body part you might use to twist and stuff dough other than your hands? Unclear. That aside, the stuffed pizza pretzel scratches the itch for a portable, rippable, shareable pizza alternative."

Holey Hamloaf Breakfast Sandwich

Hamline Church Dining Hall hamloaf, tangy glaze, caramelized onions and cheese in a sandwich made with fried egg-in-a-hole toast. At Hamline Church Dining Hall, $11.

"'This looks just like something my brother would make,' proclaimed the man seated next to us at the banquet table, gazing admiringly at his breakfast handheld, before adding, 'at 2 a.m.' Akin to a breakfast patty melt, the hot-off-the-griddle hamloaf sammy is as close to real food as you might find at the fair, with a slightly sweet meat patty, grilled onions, and melty cheese to tie it all together."

Jam’nades

Organic lemonade infused with locally made jams in two varieties: Blueberry Mint Jam’nade with a spoonful of blueberry jam and topped with mint sprigs; Strawberry Jalapeño Jam’nade with a spoonful of strawberry jam and jalapeño slices. Served with a boba tea straw. At Jammy Sammies by BRIM, $7.

"You don’t need to go out of your way to find the Jam’nade, but if the sun is beating down and your State Fair stride slows to a shuffle somewhere near the northeast side of the Fairgrounds, consider this refreshing pick-me-up."

(Jammy Sammies by BRIM is no longer at the fair.)

Walleye Fritter Pops

Smoked walleye mixed with a blend of cheeses, dill pickle relish, fresh garlic and spices, rolled in panko breadcrumbs and deep-fried. Served on-a-stick with a side of comeback sauce and a lemon slice. At Giggles' Campfire Grill, $9.50.

"Is it a fishy hushpuppy? A walleye-infused crab cake? It’s somewhere in between, and it’s a true treat from the deep. The crumbly, crispy shell of batter encasing these seafood orbs breaks away upon first chomp, so it’s best to pop ‘em whole after a generous dunk in the mysterious “comeback sauce” (seasoned mayo, but seasoned well). They explode with just the right amount of smoky fishiness, which is tough with a species as mild as walleye, letting you know this ain’t Gorton’s from the freezer aisle."

Filled Churros

Churros filled with strawberry, Nutella, or Bavarian cream. At Aguas Fresca, $5.

"This was the last thing we ate before heading home, and it really was a good snack to close out on. These were warm and fresh, as a good churro should always be."

2024: 9 Scarfs! Out of 33 Official New Fair Foods

Fried Bee-Nana Pie

Handmade pie filled with Minnesota honey, fresh banana and Biscoff® cookie butter; battered and deep-fried. (Vegetarian) At Sabino’s Pizza Pies, $6.

“‘The lack of ice cream on the side could be a critical factor in whether this thing buzzes or bombs,’ we wrote in our predictions for this year’s new fair foods, and guess what? The good folks at Sabino’s Pizza Pies did end up giving you the option to add ice cream to this newbie. Racket’s influence? Everything else here, though—that’s all Sabino’s, and it’s all great, from the crispy, sugary, fried-bread shell to the molten, golden, honey core. You’ll absolutely want the ice cream, by the way.”

Buffalo Cheese Curd & Chicken Tacos

Fried buffalo-flavored cheese curds and chicken topped with blue cheese slaw, drizzled with buffalo sauce, and served in a fried flour shell. At Richie's Cheese Curd Tacos, $14.

"Richie’s Cheese Curd Tacos is going for a hat trick after the popularity of last year’s dill pickle variety, and this buffalo chicken follow-up doesn’t disappoint. The added protein makes the tacos fuller and more substantial, and you’re getting a good amount of chicken in the mix without sacrificing curd. The result turns this duo of tacos from snack into meal, and that helps us swallow the $14 price tag."

Turkey Kristo

Minnesota-made Texas toast from Pan-O-Gold Bakery, sliced Ferndale Market turkey, CannonBelles white cheddar cheese, apple butter made from locally sourced Westcott Orchard apples, and house-made spicy brown mustard mayo, dusted with powdered sugar. (White Cheddar Kristo vegetarian option uses extra cheese instead of turkey.) At Minnesota Farmers Union Coffee Shop, $16.

"We had our reservations about this year's offering from The Farmers Union. For one thing, it’s hard to top their celebrated Pork Schnitzel sandwich, but to try and step into the turkey sandwich ring and make a Monte Cristo that can compete with Turkey To Go? Gutsy to say the least. The move paid off, because this Turkey Kristo is delicious! The butcher-shaved, thick-cut turkey and the rich cheddar all battered and fried together on airy Texas toast with a touch of sweet and sour from the apple butter and mustard? Chef’s kiss. We know $16 is tres cher, but it’s worth it. It’s posh. It’s elegant. You feel fancy eating it. We’re all The Count of Turkey Kristo now! Only we’re not imprisoned in Château d'If, we’re hanging loose in Château Delish!"

Ba'bacon Sour Cream + Onion

Sour cream + onion hummus topped with beef bacon, sumac tater tots, caramelized onions, scallions, French onion creme fraiche, black cumin seeds and chive oil. Served with pita puffs dusted with sour cream + onion powder. (Gluten-free without pita puffs, vegetarian without bacon). At Baba’s, $14.

Sometimes it can feel like we’re too easy on restaurants we like year-round, ones that exist outside of the fair. And yes, we’re vocal fans of what Rana Kamal and Khalid Ansari are doing over at Baba’s. But! This year we endured State Fair duds from two other great Twin Cities spots—Union Hmong Kitchen, Afro Deli—thus proving our critical faculties remain true. Is this where I bludgeon Baba’s? It is not. It’s hard to overstate how fucking delicious this hummus bowl is. The pita puffs arrive pipin’ hot and skewered above a wonderland of flavors and textures: cool and creamy hummus and French onion creme fraiche, expertly caramelized onions, crunchy tots, a generous heap of beef bacon crumbles. Every pita shovelful is an adventure, and there’s more than enough for two to get filled up on this ride. Wait times were almost annoyingly long on Thursday afternoon. It’s well worth it."

Deep-Fried Ranch Dressing

Ranch dressing filling made with ranch seasoning, buttermilk, and cream cheese in a panko shell, deep-fried and dusted with ranch powder. Served with a side of hot honey sauce crafted with Cry Baby Craig's hot sauce. (Vegetarian.) At LuLu’s Public House, $12.

"Each fair there's an over-the-top gimmick food, the kinda thing that TV hosts get playfully incredulous about. It’s a good bit, and I’m glad our State Fair—the country’s best, just ask Sen. Klobuchar over and over again—gets silly with it, gastronomically speaking. Deep-Fried Ranch Dressing is such a dish, a madcap mainlining of fatty flyover indulgences. Could it also possibly be… good? LuLu’s is a consistent heavy hitter when it comes to new foods, so right away we were optimistic. When one member of our crew broke open a puff to reveal the creamy innards, a blast of ranch shot out—these badboys are exploding with Hidden Valley-brand dressing! Or dressing-like substance. The food scientists at LuLu’s developed a thick, creamy concoction that splits the difference between pure ranch and cream cheese puff filling. Housed inside nicely fried shells and dunked into locally sourced hot honey sauce? Whole lotta fun, and, yes, legitimately tasty. Get a trayful, share with your buddies, bask in the thrilling high of Midwestern excellence."

Deep-Fried Halloumi Cheese

Halloumi cheese, crafted from a blend of sheep and goat milk, wrapped in pastry dough, and deep-fried. Served with a side of sweet chili sauce. (Vegetarian). At Holy Land Deli, $10.

"Holy Land rarely misses at the fair, so we had high hopes when we heard that they would be adding a fried cheese to their menu this year. And these gold triangles of halloumi are so dang good. The outer shell is filo dough: flaky, crispy whispers that melt in your mouth. Then comes the chew of the cheese, which is rich with a pleasantly creamy aftertaste. The chili sauce pairs well, matching the mild sweetness and meeting it with a bit of complimentary sourness."

Chile Mango Whip

Mango Dole Soft Serve in a cup rimmed and topped with chamoy and Tajín. Garnished with a tamarind candy straw. Alternate flavors of Dole Soft Serve include pineapple, strawberry, and lemon. (Gluten-free, vegan) At Tasti Whip, $12.

"At this point, Dole Whips are as much a staple fair food as the Pronto Pup, cheese curd, or everyone’s favorite overrated chocolate chip cookies. But this new take on the whip whips so much ass that it’s not even on the same level as the original. The addition of chamoy and Tajin brings an extra dose of tang and spice to the party and plays perfectly with the mango. This thing features all the elements of a mangonada and comes with a festive little drink umbrella, so you can imagine you’re enjoying it on a beach somewhere instead of in a sea of sweaty strangers from outer-ring suburbs."

Mocha Madness Shave Ice

Fluffy shave ice with caffeine-free coffee flavoring and an overflowing caramel macchiato cold foam center. Drizzled with chocolate syrup and garnished with dark chocolate espresso beans. (Gluten-free). At Minnesnowii Shave Ice, $10.

“Full disclosure: Our typically unanimous crew was split on this one, with several of us refreshed, and a few unimpressed. But the individual blurbing this item was firmly in the former camp, so suck it, haters. This is more shaved ice than one person is likely to want to shovel down, so split it with the whole family—the (uncaffeinated) coffee syrup is sweet enough that it won’t scare off your kids, especially when paired with the caramel macchiato. Just don’t let your little ones chomp down on the chocolate-covered espresso beans. Mom and dad need their stimulants.”