New 2025 MN State Fair Food: Predicting the Winners and Losers

For years, MinnPost aggregated critical reactions to new Minnesota State Fair food offerings. Before that public-service tradition's sad pandemic demise, the City Pages review chew crew was reliably the toughest to satisfy. CP's own pandemic demise and a global pandemic sidelined us for a couple years, but we came chompin' back in '22, '23, and '24 with the only new fair food reviews you can trust.

To preemptively rev our wannabe Jonathan Gold-ian engines this go-round, we decided to scout the 33 new fair food items and eight new vendors for 2025, which were revealed this morning to standard local media fanfare. No news outlet has yet sampled these fairground delicacies, so we figured: Why not call some shots, churn some excitement, and even talk a li'l shit? And we’ll happily eat crow if⁠—when teeth finally meet Cinna-sugar Crust Tidbits—the forecasted duds prove to be delightful surprises. (Fried crow-on-a stick when?) Or, in the language of our proprietary Scarf!, Shrug!, Skip! system, prove to be Scarfs!

The fair runs from August 21 through September 1. Let’s get hungry.

All italicized descriptions and images come courtesy of the fair’s PR team.

Afro Bean Pops

Savory deep-fried bites of ground black-eyed peas, onions, jalapeños, cilantro and seasonings. Served with a spicy red chili sauce atop a bed of mixed greens. (Vegan, Gluten Free)

Prediction: Nothing is more classically MN State Fair than deep-fried balls of stuff, and this mix of veggies and seasonings has potential. But depending on the price point, the “bed of mixed greens” could feel like a real throwaway—even the vegans among us don’t need a pile of heat-wilted lettuce making up the bulk of a $14 fair food.

At Afro Deli, located in the Food Building, east wall

Athena's Whipped Feta

Whipped feta topped with schug (pronounced SH-ugh) – a Middle Eastern green sauce made with jalapeños, garlic, cilantro, parsley and fresh herbs – drizzled with extra virgin olive oil and sprinkled with crunchy toasted wild rice. Served with deep-fried pita bread tossed in Dino's signature seasoning. (Vegetarian)

Prediction: Racket loyalists know that we rank new State Fair foods according to our patented, pitiless Scarf!, Shrug!, Skip! system, and the inclusion of schug here… well, it’s already lending itself towards an unkind pun. But whipped feta and herbs is a nearly guaranteed winner, if Dino’s can pull it off—last year they very much did not.

At Dino's Gyros, located on the north side of Carnes Avenue between Nelson & Underwood streets

Birthday Cake Cookie Dough On-A-Stick

Cake batter cookie dough made from scratch and covered in a crunchy cake confetti shell. Topped with rainbow sprinkles and served on-a-stick. (Vegetarian)

Prediction: The cake pops trend is a bit stale at this point, no? But if cookie dough is your thing, as it presumably is at Kora & Mila’s Cookie Dough, then spear dough on a stick you must. And the confetti cake colors do make this one of the year's prettier new entrants!

At Kora & Mila's Cookie Dough, located on the south side of Dan Patch Avenue between Cooper & Cosgrove streets

Bison Meatball Sub

Bison and bacon meatballs, from Minnesota-based Eichten's Bison and Hidden Stream Farm, topped with bison gravy, quick-pickled cucumbers, crispy fried onions and sour cream. Served on a toasted wild rice hoagie bun.

Prediction: To quote one possibly problematic former MN hitmaker: These sound good as hell. Bison burgers are underrated—more juicy, tender, and flavorful than their beef cow-nterpart. But bison meatballs slathered in gravy with quick pickles and crispy fried onions? Is it August 21 yet?

At Minnesota Farmers Union Coffee Shop, located on the north side of Dan Patch Avenue between Cooper & Cosgrove streets

Cannoli Gelato Nachos

Cannoli chips topped with a scoop of cannoli-flavored gelato. Finished with chocolate sauce, rainbow sprinkles and a cherry. (Vegetarian)

Prediction: Huh! Not sure about this one. A lot will hinge on the quality of the cannoli chips—too dense, or too chewy, and you’re gonna wish you’d just ordered a scoop of gelato and carried on with your day.

At Mancini's al Fresco, located on the north side of Carnes Avenue between Nelson & Underwood streets

Caprese Curds

Mozzarella cheese curds breaded with Italian seasoning and deep fried. Served over a bruschetta-flavored (pronounced broo-SKET-uh) blend of tomatoes and basil, and drizzled with balsamic glaze. Served with a side of crostini (pronounced krahs-tee-nee) for scooping. (Vegetarian)

Prediction: The makers of last year’s runaway hit, the deep-fried ranch, are back with what sounds an awful lot like another winner. The caprese is a contender for the ultimate summer sandwich; add curds to the equation, and well, I’m not mathematician, but the sum could be “fair favorite.”

At LuLu's Public House, located at West End Market, south of Schilling Amphitheater

Cherry Bigfoot Limeade Float

Limeade juice topped with cherry Dole Soft Serve, garnished with a lime slice and a cherry. (Vegan, Gluten Free)

Prediction: Why is Bigfoot’s name being invoked here? Is a “Cherry Bigfoot” something we should know about, as curious cryptozoology enthusiasts? Or possibly as people who like to at least know about the weird new sex trends? Kidding aside, looks real refreshing. Just dunno if feet and floats go together.

At Tasti Whip, located on the northwest corner of Dan Patch Avenue & Underwood Street

Chicken-Fried Bacon Fries

Beef bacon strips double-breaded in tempura flour and fried. Garnished with fresh parsley and served in a cup. Choice of two dipping sauces: Cashville Hot, a brown sugar Nashville-style hot sauce; or 24k Gold BBQ, a passion fruit Charleston gold barbecue sauce.

Prediction: Absolutely yes. Give it to us right now.

At Soul Bowl, located in the Food Building, east wall

Cinna-sugar Crust Tidbits

Freshly baked flaky pie crust strips covered in cinnamon and sugar. Served with a side of whiskey-flavored caramel dipping sauce. (Vegetarian, Vegan upon request)

Prediction: Sorry, is this… are these… crusts? Dry scraps of crust? With cinnamon and sugar on them? That are almost certainly going to cost between $13-$15?

At Sara's Tipsy Pies, located in the Food Building, northwest wall

Croffle Cloud

Croissant pressed in a waffle iron and topped with fresh whipped sweet cream, a drizzle of fruit puree and a cloud of cotton candy. Choice of three flavors: Banana Caramel – caramel drizzle with banana taffy cotton candy; Yuzu Meringue (pronounced yoo-zoo and mer-RANG) – yuzu puree with lemon meringue cotton candy; or Coconut Cream – coconut drizzle with coconut cotton candy. (Vegetarian)

Prediction: Indeed, you will have your craw full with this thing: a seemingly overwhelming mixture of fruit puree and cotton candy on a waffle-ironed croissant. The photo is so funny—the poor flat croissant just laying there, crushed to near-invisibility by an anvil of cotton candy—but the flavor combos are intriguing.

At Spinning Wylde, located north of Wright Avenue between Cooper & Cosgrove streets, at Family Fair at Baldwin Park

Deep-Fried Tofuego Bites

Bites of breaded tofu, deep fried and tossed in a tangy, spicy sauce. Served on a bed of pineapple and napa cabbage slaw. Topped with sesame seeds and scallions. (Vegan)

Prediction: This sounds fun! You don’t see a lot of playful salad-type dishes at the fair, but this has potential. Sure, it’s probably not healthy, but you’re gonna feel better about eating it after downing those curds.

At Rooted & Wild (Snack House), located in the Lee & Rose Warner Coliseum, south side

Dill Pickle Iced Tea

Brewed black tea infused with dill pickle flavor and served with a dill pickle spear. Garnished with a rim of chamoy, Tajín, salt and dill. (Vegan, Gluten Free)

Prediction: This would have seemed like a crazy concoction about 20 years ago, but we’re living in an era of kombucha, shrubs, and shots of Bragg’s Apple Cider Vinegar. Crazy times. Pickle juice is probably delicious in black tea, and adding chamoy and Tajín to the rim takes this thing to influencer level.

At Loon Lake Iced Tea, located on the west side of Underwood Street between Wright & Dan Patch avenues

Fawaffle

Falafel – a traditional Middle Eastern fritter of chickpeas and herbs – pressed in a waffle iron, topped with tahini (pronounced tuh-hee-nee) butter, and served with cherry tomatoes, traditional hummus, green shatta (pronounced sha-tah), mint and a sprinkle of toasted sesame seeds. (Vegetarian)

Prediction: Bold move naming your new food something so close to “awful.” That said, this waffle looks like a savory Eggo, which is something we didn’t know we needed. This is a very pretty dish, and everything sounds good here. It's the toppings-to-waffle ratio that’s really going to make or break this thing.

At BABA'S, located on the west side of Underwood Street between Lee & Randall avenues

Flauta Dippers

Seasoned shredded chicken stuffed in rolled corn tortillas and fried. Served in a cup filled with mild tomatillo (pronounced toe-mah-tee-oh) salsa, sour cream and crumbled cotija (pronounced kuh-tee-huh) cheese.

Prediction: Flautas are an underrated party food. Everything here sounds great—love a tomatillo salsa—but the presentation feels… a little haphazard? It’s the kind of solution the drunk guy makes when the party runs out of paper plates. Wait, never mind. Serving these in a cup might actually be genius!

At El Burrito Mercado, located at the International Bazaar, south wall

Freaky Fryday

Chicken-fried vegan bacon served with vegan fried chicken strips infused with bacon flavor. Optional toppings include mini donut cinnamon sugar & maple syrup, pickle seasoning & ranch dressing, spicy buffalo sauce & dragon dust – or a combination of all three. (Vegan)

Prediction: Herbivorous Butcher, why do you do this? We’ve been burned by new foods from them in the past—they’re often trying to do too much or are just wrong for a fair environment. Does vegan bacon need to be chicken-fried? Seems like overkill, like trying to deep-fry beef jerky or a fruit rollup.

At The Herbivorous Butcher, located in the Food Building, west section, south wall

Grandma Doreen’s Dessert Dog

Vanilla ice cream, created by Minnesota Dairy Lab, sandwiched between two pieces of Grandma Doreen's Coffee Cake – a family recipe from Elgin, Minn. – made by Wrecktangle Pizza. Skewered on-a-stick and drizzled with house-made strawberry rhubarb jam. Garnished with cinnamon toast-flavored crispy treats, whipped cream and sprinkles. (Vegetarian)

Prediction: Dang, Grandma Doreen, you know how to show a gal a good time! This looks like something a middle-aged stoner would serve at a picnic, so it’s probably going to be pretty good.

At West End Creamery, located at West End Market, northwest section

Green Apple Sucker Ice Cream

Tart green apple ice cream with swirls of sweet caramel – flavored like a caramel apple lollipop. Served in a cup. (Vegetarian, Gluten Free)

Prediction: Not the actual apple, folks. The sucker. There's nothing natural about this scoop, OK? That said, those caramel covered lollipops that come out around Halloween are awesome, so this ice cream interpretation has the potential to be a nice spoonful of nostalgia.

At Granny's Apples + Lemonade, located in the Food Building, west wall

Hot Honey Jalapeño Popper Donut

Hand-cut yeast-raised donut frosted with homemade jalapeño cream cheese. Topped with crumbled bacon, pickled jalapeños and drizzled with hot honey.

Prediction: Good god, this thing is doing a lot. Make sure you’re at least three beers in and rolling five friends deep before you even consider trying this.

At Fluffy's Hand Cut Donuts, located on the northwest corner of Carnes Avenue & Chambers Street

Hot Honey Pizza Ballzz

Three pizza dough balls stuffed with cheese curds, pepperoni, herbs and Parmesan cheese. Brushed with garlic butter and topped with more pepperoni, herbs and Parmesan cheese. Finished with a drizzle of hot honey sauce.

Prediction: Sure, whatever. But are they better than Pizza Rolls?

At Green Mill, located on the east side of Cooper Street between Randall & Wright avenues, at Family Fair at Baldwin Park

Hula Kalua Pork

Slow-smoked pork collar caramelized with Hawaiian barbecue sauce, inspired by the flavors of traditional Hawaiian Kalua pork. Served atop a charred banana leaf with banana chips and Japanese quick-pickled cucumbers on the side. Finished with a sprinkle of coarse red sea salt.

Prediction: This is an offering that is really going to rely on the quality of the meat. In the past, we’ve gotten some grisly/chewy stuff from RC’s, but we’ve also got some really nice tender entries too. If they can consistently nail this it might be a hit.

At RC’s BBQ, located on the north side of West Dan Patch Avenue between Liggett & Chambers streets

Land of 10,000 Cakes

A Bridgeman's Marble Sundae of Butter Brittle Ice Cream layered in a cup with a trio of mini Nadia Cupcakes – Creme Brulee, Loaded Pistachio and Chocolate Bliss. Topped with whipped cream and a cherry. (Vegetarian)

Prediction: That sure looks pretty and they picked some good flavors too. We just hope they upped their game, as last year’s lady fingers were hard and stale. Cupcakes may be the right fix.

At Bridgeman's Ice Cream, located on the northeast corner of Judson Avenue & Liggett Street

Patisserie Sweets in Two Varieties

Two pastries from Patisserie 46:

Apple Glaze: Pull-apart donut dough baked with Minnesota-grown Honeycrisp apples. Topped with brown sugar pecan streusel and orange blossom maple glaze. (Vegetarian)

Banana S'more: Baked brown-butter crumb cake with bananas, marshmallows and chocolate chunks. Topped with a graham cracker streusel. (Vegetarian)

Prediction: Some (Racket's Jay Boller) claim this celebrated south Minneapolis bakery often sacrifices satisfaction for style. That said, you're in good hands with these pros, who cooked up two apparent bangers for those craving pastries at the fair.

At Minnesota Farmers Union Coffee Shop, located on the north side of Dan Patch Avenue between Cooper & Cosgrove streets

Pimento Cheese Puffs

Pimento cheese – a blend of cheddar cheese, mayo and pimento peppers – wrapped in puff pastry and deep fried. Served with a side of pepper jelly. (Vegetarian)

Prediction: The MFers at the fair PR team actually included the following, which we've deleted out of respect for you, the smart and sexy reader: "(pronounced puh-men-toe)." Come on, man. In any case, Southerners have been housing puh-men-toe cheese in the heat for centuries, so who are we to challenge its inclusion in a dippable cheese puff?

At Shanghai Henri's, located at the International Bazaar, north wall

Pizza Cheese Curd Tacos

Pepperoni, sausage and pizza-flavored fried cheese curds in a crispy flour shell, topped with marinara sauce and sprinkled with Parmesan cheese.

Prediction: Richie's does a nice job, but official new foods are all about high-concept gimmickry that crashes/burns or transcends. These oh-so-safe puppies will be OK, the consummate C+ or B-.

At Richie's Cheese Curd Tacos, located on the west side of Chambers Street between West Dan Patch & Carnes avenues

Pot of Gold Potato Dumplings

Cheesy garlic mashed potatoes folded into flaky dumplings, by Twin Cities-based Saturday Dumpling Co., and deep fried. Served with a side of Top the Tater® “The Original” Chive Onion dip. (Vegetarian)

Prediction: O'Gara's reliably brings the hottest and heaviest menu items you can possibly imagine in late August, for better or worse. But ya know what? Saturday Dumpling Co. rocks, Top the Tater rocks, and combing the two could be crazy enough to work.

At O'Gara's at the Fair, located on the southwest corner of Dan Patch Avenue & Cosgrove Street

Shrimp & Pork Toast On-A-Stick

A mixture of ground pork and shrimp combined with Hmong aromatics – lemongrass, ginger, garlic, shallots and Thai chilis – seasoned with fish sauce, spread on Texas toast and deep fried. Served on-a-stick with a side of apricot jelly hot sauce.

Prediction: Chef Yia Vang arrived at the fair a few years ago, setting off a historic run of killer new food offerings. But then, last year, he concocted a shrugger with the bone-dry grilled purple sticky rice. Don't bet against the ex-champ making a comeback in '25 with these bad boys.

At Union Hmong Kitchen, located at the International Bazaar, south wall, west corner

Smashadilla

Smashed seasoned ground beef and Gouda cheese grilled on a flour tortilla. Served folded and dressed with caramelized onions, lettuce, pickles and Gass Station Grill's homemade burger sauce.

Prediction: It's difficult to see what the bun-to-quesadilla pivot is adding here, if anything.

At Gass Station Grill, located on the west side of Cooper Street between Dan Patch & Judson avenues, outside southeast corner of the Food Building

Somali Street Fries

A blend of Somali Beef Suqaar (pronounced sooh-car) – spiced beef, vegetables, cheese and herbs – piled atop a bed of french fries. Topped with white garlic sauce and green jalapeño hot sauce.

Prediction: Loaded fries, East African-style? Makes a whole lotta sense, and those tempting sauces might just put it over the top.

At Midtown Global Market's Oasis Grill & Hoyo Sambusa,* located in the Taste of the Midtown Global Market booth at the International Bazaar, east wall *New Vendor

Sweet Squeakers

White cheddar cheese curds coated in a funnel cake batter, deep fried, and topped with a scoop of fresh lemon whipped cream. Finished with a drizzle of berry sauce. (Vegetarian)

Prediction: Blue Barn is on a loooong losing streak, per our annual appraisals. Sweetening up cheese curds feels pretty safe. Not to sound like fair fogies, but if you want S-tier curds, get in the sprawling-yet-quick line at Mouth Trap.

At The Blue Barn, located at West End Market, south of the History & Heritage Center

Tandoori Chicken Quesaratha

Spiced tandoori chicken layered with a blend of Monterey Jack & mozzarella cheese and a mixture of sauteed onions, mixed bell peppers, jalapeños, corn, cilantro and green chilis. Folded inside paratha (pronounced pa-rah-tah) bread and griddled on a flat top grill. Served with a side of Holy Land's Avocado Cilantro Lime Sauce.

Prediction: Holy Land is a State Fair heavy hitter, so we have every reason to believe this South Asian twist on a Mexican favorite will deliver. It truly is the year of the quesadilla modification at the fair—put that on a T-shirt.

At Holy Land, located at the International Bazaar, southeast corner

Timber Twists

A savory mixture of Italian sausage, mozzarella, cream cheese and barbecue rub piped into three large manicotti shells, then wrapped in bacon. Cooked in a wood-fired smoker for an infusion of smokey flavor. Served with a side of Giggles' signature barbecue sauce.

Prediction: Giggles' almost never disappoints, but the pure heaviness of meaty, cheesy, deep-fried Italian food doesn't scream "summer." And topped off with... BBQ sauce? What are we doing here, Giggles'?

At Giggles' Campfire Grill, located on the southeast corner of Lee Avenue & Cooper Street at The North Woods

Triple Chocolate Mini Donuts

Chocolate mini donuts dusted with powdered sugar, drizzled with chocolate icing, and topped with chocolate sprinkles and mini milk chocolate chips. Served in a bucket rimmed with more chocolate icing and sprinkles. (Vegetarian)

Prediction: Every single year there's a new riff on mini donuts. Every single year they're met with the same refrain from us: Just stick with the G.O.A.T., Tom Thumb.

At Solem's Cheese Curds & Mini Donuts, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Murphy & Lee avenues

Uncrustaburger

A 4 oz. hamburger patty with cheese, pickles and special sauce, sandwiched between two deep-fried peanut butter & grape jelly Uncrustables®.

Prediction: You know what... Coasters might be cookin' with this seemingly outrageous concept. In the year of our lord 2025, peanut butter is considered a semi-normal burger topping, and you throw in the sweet kick of jelly and the crunch of deep-fried bun? Color us very intrigued. That superfluous lettuce gotta go, though.

At Coasters, located on the southeast corner of Carnes Avenue & Liggett Street

New Vendors

Beans & Beignets

Beans & Beignets serves freshly made beignets (deep-fried pastry dough topped with powdered sugar), plus a variety of iced and hot beverages, including tea, coffee, chai lattes and espresso drinks.

Prediction: With names like this, it always takes me just a hair too long to realize they mean coffee beans. Hey, Bush’s & Beignets has potential. Maybe next year! For now, more coffee at the fair is always welcome, and beignets are good. Sounds like a win/win.

Located on the northwest corner of Judson Avenue & Clough Street

Chocolate Strawberry Cup

Chocolate Strawberry Cup serves fresh strawberries in a cup with toppings in four flavors: Dubai Chocolate Strawberry Cup (layered with Belgian-style chocolate, pistachio butter, kataifi (pronounced kuh-tay-fee) and pistachios); Matcha White Chocolate Strawberry Cup (layered with matcha white chocolate and melted chocolate topped with marshmallow sauce); Chocolate Strawberry Cup (covered with melted Belgian-style chocolate); and Chocolate Strawberries & Cream (covered in melted chocolate and topped with a tower of whipped cream and chocolate drizzle). All strawberry cups are gluten free, except the Dubai chocolate cup.

Prediction: Buzzy Dubai chocolate makes its timely State Fair debut thanks to Chocolate Strawberry Cup, although, from this picture, these are simply giving "chocolate covered strawberry." We'll see...

Located on the southwest corner of Dan Patch Avenue & Cooper Street

Greater Tater

Greater Tater serves Tater Kegs – jumbo deep-fried tots stuffed with savory fillings – in five flavors: Bacon Jalapeño; Bacon Cheddar; Breakfast Skillet; Cheese Bomb; and Reuben. Served with choice of sauces: thousand island, blue cheese, Top the Tater®, maple syrup and ketchup. All Tater Kegs are gluten free.

Prediction: At the State Fair, the line between revelation and abomination is sooooo thin, as these giant, stuffed, deep-fried tots will surely demonstrate. “Greater” tater? We’ll be the judge of that.

Located on the west side of Liggett Street between Carnes & Judson avenues, outside the Horse Barn

Lumpia City

Lumpia City serves lumpia – traditional Filipino fried spring rolls – in two fusion flavors: Pizza Lumpia (mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, pizza sauce and Italian herbs); and turon-inspired (pronounced tr-own) Ube (pronounced oo-beh) Butter Banana French Toast Lumpia (French toast strips soaked in ube butter syrup with caramelized bananas, dusted with powdered sugar).

Prediction: Lumpia at the fair just makes sense. In fact, in a city that’s low on good Filipino food, Lumpia City should open a year-round brick-and-mortar. Assuming it’s good. We’re watching you, Lumpia City!

Located on the north side of Judson Avenue between Liggett & Clough streets

Magdalena's Chimney Cakes

Magdalena's Chimney Cakes serves Chimney Cakes (a rotisserie-baked Hungarian pastry shaped like a cone) filled with vanilla ice cream and choice of Nutella® or caramel spread and toppings (crushed OREO® Cookies, rainbow sprinkles or frosted flakes).

Prediction: Get a load of that thing! Never occurred to us that you could rotisserie-bake a cake, let alone stuff said tallboy with ice cream and sugary fillings. You’ve intrigued and beguiled us, Magdalena, you Hungarian pastry sorceress.

Located on the north side of Judson Avenue between Clough & Nelson streets

Midtown Global Market's Irie Jamaican

Midtown Global Market's Irie Jamaican serves oxtail (jerk or barbecue) with festival (a sweet, fried bread); sweet plantains; coconut shrimp skewers; and a ginger & hibiscus drink. (Aug. 27 to Sept. 1 only)

Prediction: Irie Jamaican is good, and we’re using the ol’ transitive property to predict that Irie Jamaican at the fair will also be good. But those Falcon Heights grounds have made a mockery of beloved restaurants before…

Located in the Taste of the Midtown Global Market booth at the International Bazaar, east wall

Midtown Global Market's Oasis Grill & Hoyo Sambusa

Midtown Global Market's Oasis Grill & Hoyo Sambusa serves Official New Food Somali Street Fries; cones of mini sambusas & full-size sambusas (beef or lentil) with choice of sauce; and slushies in two flavors (Vimto and watermelon). (Aug. 21-26 only)

Prediction: Sambusas are a slam-dunk, no-brainer, insert-your-own-superlative fair food. Walkable, dunkable, and delectable, these pocket puffs should be a hit or, at the very least, yield an "interesting!" from your Boomer mom.

Located in the Taste of the Midtown Global Market booth at the International Bazaar, east wall

Urban Glow Mocktails

Urban Glow Mocktails serves craft mocktails, including: Dirty NoTini (lemon, dill pickling spices & olive brine); Nojito (minty-lime with a hint of molasses); CosNo (cranberry, orange & lime); Grilled Peach No Fashioned (caramelized peach garnished with peach & cherry); Autumn Mule (apple, warm cinnamon & spicy ginger); Pineapple Upside Down Cake (chilled pineapple slushie); Bonspiel Blue (cucumber, lemon & blue tea); and Nitro Cold Brew (cold brew on tap, carbonated with nitrogen, with assorted flavor shots). Plus, small bites – Cheweenies (mini Kramarczuk's all-beef hot dogs nestled in sweet Hawaiian rolls paired with mocktail-inspired mustards).

Prediction: Nobody goes to the fair for cocktails—why would we go for mocktails? Those seeking non-booze alternatives already have an overflowing cornucopia of sweet drinks and coffees from which to choose. Struggling to see why you'd pay a premium for a dash of bitters.

Located at the North End, northwest section, across from the North End Event Center