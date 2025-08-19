MN State Fair and Much More in Your Complete Concert Calendar: Aug. 19-25

It can't be, but it is—the fair starts on Thursday, which is way too soon. So from now till Labor Day, there'll be a bit of a lull in the clubs as everyone's attention turns to Falcon Heights. Though as you'll see below, there's plenty to keep the fair-averse entertained as well.

Elour Photo provided

Tuesday, August 19

DJ Cam Jones @ Acadia

Simple Plan, Bowling for Soup, 3OH3!, LOLO @ Armory

International Reggae Allstars @ Bunker’s

Harmonic Relief Show Choir @ Como Park Pavillion

Travis Anderson Trio @ Dakota

St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood

Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Montana @ Eagles 34

Jim Bird @ Father Hennepin Park

Blimey, Kym & The Kick, Two Weeks Past Never, & the Amores @ Green Room

HeyArlo @ Indeed Brewing

Explosion Big Band @ Jazz Central

Finick @ Loring Park

Nolen Sellwood @ Minnehaha Bandstand

River City Jazz Orchestra @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Grooves ft. DJ Jen-E @ Mortimer’s

New Band Night @ Palmer’s

Old Timey Music Session @ Padraig’s

The Ice Holes @ Park Tavern

Serf Revolt with Customers and the Dirty Pretty @ Pilllar Forum

Gregory Alan Isakov with Ocie Elliott @ Surly Brewing Festival Field

Ditch Pigeon & Friends @ Terminal Bar

August Conspiracy Series featuring Laura Hugo, Clayton Ryan, Obsidian James @ 331 Club

Worker’s Playtime with Sarah Morris and Doyle Turner @ 331 Club

Harper/Shakewell @ Varsity Theater

The New Havoline Supremes @ White Squirrel

ELOUR (Tuesday Residency) with Obery, J.EM @ White Squirrel—Powerhouse vocalist Elizabeth Ghandour pronounces the name of the band she came up with by smooshing her own names together “allure,” and that band’s debut full-length, Blood Running, had plenty. Start with what I called the “lustful second-guessing” of lead single “Fade” (“When I get to know you/Will the feeling fade?”) back in 2023, when the album was released. This White Squirrel residency is a good opportunity to find out what Elour has been up to in the time since.—Keith Harris Powerhouse vocalist Elizabeth Ghandour pronounces the name of the band she came up with by smooshing her own names together “allure,” and that band’s debut full-length, Blood Running, had plenty. Start with what I called the “lustful second-guessing” of lead single “Fade” (“When I get to know you/Will the feeling fade?”) back in 2023, when the album was released. This White Squirrel residency is a good opportunity to find out what Elour has been up to in the time since.

Moony, Boy Bandicoot, & Caleb Dee @ Zhora Darling

Lil Wayne Photo provided

Wednesday, August 20

Circle Circle with Junior Choir, Secret Lakes, & Pageant Dress @ Amsterdam

Coheed and Cambria, Taking Back Sunday, Foxing @ Armory

Kray Klaas @ Aster Cafe

The Bryan Murray Trio @ Barely Brothers

deVon Russell Gray & PCP with El Niño Indigo @ Berlin

Twine @ Bunker’s

1 Mic, 1 Cable, 30 Minutes @ Carbone’s

Ukrainian Village Band @ Cedar Cultural Center

Ditch Pigeon @ The Commons

Minnesota State Band @ Como Park Pavillion

Erin Schwab & Emily Villano @ Crooners

Steve Kenny Quintet @ Dakota

Kitchen Patrol & Joe @ Day Block Brewing

Tommy Knox, Griffin, Wilson Parc @ Driftwood

Miss Shannon’s Swing Night @ Eagles 34

Lettuce with BALTHVS @ First Avenue

Open Mic with Neal Dimick @ Ginkgo Coffee

Flavor Jam @ Green Room

A Night in the Parlor @ Icehouse

Consolation Champ @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Pat Donohue & Friends @ Midway Saloon

Karaoke Blast with Chazz Reed @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Cole Diamond Presents Whiskey Wednesdays @ Palmer’s

Ash St. John @ Park Tavern

Swamp Poppas @ Schooner Tavern

Joel Sunny with Katie Lynne Sharbaugh @ 7th St Entry

Lil Wayne @ Target Center—“I ain’t gettin’ younger, but I’m gettin’ better,” Wayne raps on his latest, The Carter VI, and he’s half-right there. His peak undeniably behind him, Weezy’s not about to tax his weed-strained lungs by running victory laps, and I get why an exasperated Paul A. Thompson slammed the new joint in Pitchfork (“It would be a disaster if any of it mattered"). Overstuffed with guest spots (Jelly Roll groaning with ersatz grit, Andrea Bocelli bestowing ersatz class, and Bono bellowing ersatz Coldplay), the album bottoms out not with Lin-Manuel Miranda’s cornball production on “Peanuts 2 N Elephant," which is at least silly, but with “Island Holiday,” on which Tunechi croaks out an extended Weezer hook. And yet, even if you’re disinclined to give the benefit of the doubt to a jerk who thinks it’s cute to cozy up to Trump, the lil guy still tosses out lines like “LIfe a bitch/I’m about to make her your ex” so offhandedly you gotta appreciate how little he cares about this shit. Anyway, this show is about “celebrating 20+ years of Carter classics,” which means the tracks he cut back when his genius was indisputable and which he somehow still retains the breath control to pull off. Despite his rep for canceling Minnesota shows, he’s gotten more profesh as he’s said goodbye to his 30s. Then again, he did bail on a show in Toronto last week due to appendix surgery complications.—Keith Harris “I ain’t gettin’ younger, but I’m gettin’ better,” Wayne raps on his latest, The Carter VI, and he’s half-right there. His peak undeniably behind him, Weezy’s not about to tax his weed-strained lungs by running victory laps, and I get why an exasperated Paul A. Thompson slammed the new joint in Pitchfork (“It would be a disaster if any of it mattered"). Overstuffed with guest spots (Jelly Roll groaning with ersatz grit, Andrea Bocelli bestowing ersatz class, and Bono bellowing ersatz Coldplay), the album bottoms out not with Lin-Manuel Miranda’s cornball production on “Peanuts 2 N Elephant," which is at least silly, but with “Island Holiday,” on which Tunechi croaks out an extended Weezer hook. And yet, even if you’re disinclined to give the benefit of the doubt to a jerk who thinks it’s cute to cozy up to Trump, the lil guy still tosses out lines like “LIfe a bitch/I’m about to make her your ex” so offhandedly you gotta appreciate how little he cares about this shit. Anyway, this show is about “celebrating 20+ years of Carter classics,” which means the tracks he cut back when his genius was indisputable and which he somehow still retains the breath control to pull off. Despite his rep for canceling Minnesota shows, he’s gotten more profesh as he’s said goodbye to his 30s. Then again, he did bail on a show in Toronto last week due to appendix surgery complications.

Tumbling Daisies @ 331 Club

Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Mark Cameron Band @ 331 Club

MX LONELY with Linus & Million Point Million @ Underground Music

St. Paul Mudsteppers @ White Squirrel

Severio Mancieri with Kris Karr, Luke Hendrickson @ White Squirrel

*SPLASH!*, Poor Lemuel, Kaleb & the Nightingale Band @ Zhora Darling

Sophia Kickhofel Xavier Kim

Thursday, August 21

Laboratory Studios @ Abi’s

Cassandra Johnson @ Acadia

Jessie Street Band @ Aster Cafe

State Fair: Rachel Platten, Church of Cash, Davina and the Vagabonds, MPLS the Band @ Bandshell—Trigger warning: You may just hear "Fight Song" tonight while making your way to the Ag Building. Steel yourself accordingly.—Keith Harris Trigger warning: You may just hear "Fight Song" tonight while making your way to the Ag Building. Steel yourself accordingly.

Jake Baldwin & Tommy Boynton (Double Album Release) @ Berlin—Well, I guess Wednesday is jazz night 'round here this week. Trumpeter Baldwin continues to refine his sound on his latest Vanishing Point, balancing melody and texture to good effect and ending on a dusky “You Are My Sunshine.” Boynton’s latest, Tommy Tunes II Too Casual, is indeed casual—a set of warmly sung standards recorded with two mics in his apartment.—Keith Harris Well, I guess Wednesday is jazz night 'round here this week. Trumpeter Baldwin continues to refine his sound on his latest Vanishing Point, balancing melody and texture to good effect and ending on a dusky “You Are My Sunshine.” Boynton’s latest, Tommy Tunes II Too Casual, is indeed casual—a set of warmly sung standards recorded with two mics in his apartment.

Madeleine Melloy @ Berlin

Pumps & Pearls @ Black Hart

Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunker’s

Yalla Drum + Coyle Center Youth Summer Drumming @ Cedar Cultural Center

Absolutely Yours, Embahn, Dusty Forever @ Cloudland

Dirty Shorts Brass Band @ The Commons

Pan Handlers Steel Drum Band @ Como Park Pavillion

Sophia Kickhofel Quartet @ Crooners—You know when you go back home for a visit, you scramble around to see as many many of your friends as you can before you have to leave? Well Kickhofel, a Minnesotan saxophonist studying at Julliard, is doing something like that before she heads back to school. This week, she’ll be playing Crooners, Berlin, Jazz Central, Metronome Brewery, and Volstead’s. That’s just about every jazz club in the Twin Cities; check her out and you’ll understand why each of them made space for her on its calendar.—Keith Harris You know when you go back home for a visit, you scramble around to see as many many of your friends as you can before you have to leave? Well Kickhofel, a Minnesotan saxophonist studying at Julliard, is doing something like that before she heads back to school. This week, she’ll be playing Crooners, Berlin, Jazz Central, Metronome Brewery, and Volstead’s. That’s just about every jazz club in the Twin Cities; check her out and you’ll understand why each of them made space for her on its calendar.

David Huckfelt & Annie Humphrey with Jeremy Ylvisaker @ Crooners

Rebirth Brass Band @ Dakota

Elvis Costello Pub Rock Night, Kyle Gray Young @ Driftwood

LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Vinyl Night @ Gambit

WURK with JOJO Green and Sunshine and the Nightwalkers @ Hook and Ladder

Atlantis Quartet @ Icehouse

Acoustic Thursdays @ Mainstreet Bar & Grill

All In @ Memory Lanes

Prior Lake Brass @ Minnehaha Bandstand



Dark Click with Curtiss A @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Young Relics @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Riddim Driven Encore with DJ I Roach and Friends @ Palmer’s

Tom Hunter @ Park Tavern

Cats & Crickets with Joe Bartel @ Pilllar Forum

International Reggae All Stars @ Rice Park

2428, Rodents @ Schooner Tavern

Airship Caravan, Matcha Fever, Twin Citizen, and Labrador Wild @ 7th St Entry

State Fair: Deke Dickerson & the Whippersnappers, Nicholas David, Mother Banjo @ Schilling Amphitheater

State Fair: Old Dominion with Yam Haus @ State Fair Grandstand

State Fair: Sounds of Santana Starring Joe Cruz, TigerByteFace, Ballet Folklorico Mexico Azteca @ Summit Stage at Bazaar

Cross Pollination: The Gentlemen’s Anti-Temperance League @ 331 Club

Youth Code with King Yosef, Street Sects, and Insula Iscariot @ Turf Club

MAGnify Live @ Underground Music

Letdown with Youthyear, Luchiano @ Uptown VFW

The Jayhawks with Two Harbors @ Utepils Brewing

Easy Speak @ Volstead’s

State Fair: Deke Dickerson & the Whippersnappers, Nicholas David, Mother Banjo @ Schilling Amphitheater

Devaney & Friends @ White Squirrel

Thomas Sticha @ White Squirrel

Benson Boone Warner Bros.

Friday, August 22

Big Wiz/Mike the Martyr @ Acadia

Qrrrky, CrownShy, Vice Chair, & Couch Potato Massacre @ Amsterdam

Thomas Abban & Mathias Saint John @ Aster Cafe

State Fair: Rachel Platten, Church of Cash, Davina and the Vagabonds, MPLS the Band @ Bandshell

Liberian Flag Day Celebration @ Bazemnt Lounge

Dean Magraw + Suwal Singh @ Berlin

Sophia Kickhofel Quartet @ Berlin—See Thursday's listings. See Thursday's listings.

DJ Wicked @ Berlin

The Dick Von Dyke Show @ Black Hart

DJ D-Mil and Maiden Dixie @ Boardwalk

High & Mighty @ Bunker’s

Strictly R&B: 2000s Throwback Party @ Cabooze

The Boot RNB, Hellcat, Sparrowhawk @ Cloudland

Dorothy Doring and Rick Carlson @ Crooners

Preservation Hall to Bourbon Street @ Crooners

Love TKO: A Tribute to Teddy Pendergrass @ Crooners

Aloe Blacc @ Dakota

Bowdizz, Crowfather, Slum Chronic, High Elevation @ Day Block Brewing

The Dissenters, Bosky @ Driftwood

Lucas McCade, Pith, Take the Weekend, Lil Pingus, and Lil Peenguin @ Eagles 34

Sandpaper, True Green, Real Numbers @ Eagles 34

Laamar, Finick @ 50th and France

VivPiston + Millennial Falcon @ 56 Brewing

BabyTron with ShittyBoyz @ First Avenue

Out 4 Blood with Hallux, Oath, Body, Splendid @ Flying V

RJ Vocals @ Ginkgo Coffee

Wub Club Vol. 3: The Experiment Ft. CØNTRA @ Green Room

Trans-scDance @ Hook and Ladder

Half Past Midnight @ Icehouse

Tangoso @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Hekler with Stuca @ The Loft

R-Factor @ Mainstreet Bar & Grill

Lili Horizon @ Minnehaha Bandstand

Ray Covington @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Gothess @ Mortimer’s

Whyteshadows featuring Sally and Julie @ Myth Live

The Night Caps @ Padraig’s

Ian George & the Knee Pockets + Kiernan @ Palmer’s

Sugarcoat with Crush Card and Grim Lot @ Pilllar Forum

Baile Maluca: Roiju, Kema, & V-Stalker @ Red Sea

State Fair: Deke Dickerson & the Whippersnappers, Nicholas David, Mother Banjo @ Schilling Amphitheater

Just Luv, Inc. @ Schooner Tavern

Jason Dea West & the Siskiyou Crest with Pine & Fire @ 7th St Entry

State Fair: Meghan Trainor with Ellis @ State Fair Grandstand

Thousand Below with Aviana, True North, and Dreamwake @ Studio B

State Fair: Sounds of Santana Starring Joe Cruz, TigerByteFace, Ballet Folklorico Mexico Azteca @ Summit Stage at Bazaar

Queen Jeanne, Damn Phibian, Red Maker @ Terminal Bar

Tom Lieberman & Tim Sparks @ 318 Cafe

Ghosting Merit, Robyn Jamner, A Sunken Ship Irony @ 331 Club

Eleganza! Extravaganza ft. the Williamson Brothers @ Turf Club

Emily and the Butterflies and Rachel Is Kozi @ Underground Music

Mill City Hot Club @ Volstead’s

The Mary Cutrufello Band @ White Squirrel

No Antics with Glitterpit, Hello Blue @ White Squirrel

Benson Boone @ Xcel Energy Center —I knew this former Mormon (is there such a thing?) was a mixed-use menace the moment I heard “Beautiful Things” weirdly modulate from saccharine ballad to arena fist-pumper mid-track. And yet, even after watching more than one backflip compilation , I underestimated how aggressively Boone wants you to want him. On his latest, the 10-track love bomb American Heart, he reminds me of a dog who gets so excited for a treat he performs every trick you taught him at once. Vocally, he draws on an arsenal of familiar sobs and wails whose original sources I’m too childless to be able to pinpoint exactly; lyrically, he tends to pine over the “you” who got away (“Did that fancy college art school let you in?” he asks one old flame) while inventing memories that inexperienced teens imagine themselves someday having after their first breakup. “My love’s gonna feel like…/ Moonbeam ice cream/Taking off your blue jeans,” he promises on “Mystical Magical,” which was supposed to be his next big hit. It wasn’t. Welcome proof that even the widest-eyed teens get leery when you come on too strong.

Pure Pressure: Girl Blunt, Dazzle, Stain, & Deadbeatdaad @ Zhora Darling

Field Hospitals Instagram

Saturday, August 23

M.I.C. Northstar @ Acadia

Hot Flash Dance: For Divas of a Certain Age @ Amsterdam

Zoe Says Go @ Aster Cafe

State Fair: Arrested Development, Sweet Colleens, Jason Scott & the High Heat, Jon Cleary and the Absolute Monster Gentlemen @ Bandshell

DJ Kaywise @ Bazemnt Lounge

Green Line Trio @ Berlin

Doug Little & Havana Highlife @ Berlin

WWW @ Berlin

Queenie Von Curves @ Black Hart

DJ Ys and Good for Gary @ Boardwalk

Chase & Ovation @ Bunker’s

Blue Driver, Spiderlily, Critterthing, Manny @ Can Can Wonderland

Blush, Sunshy, Dad Bod @ Cloudland



Beer Choir @ Como Park Pavillion

Dorothy Doring and Rick Carlson @ Crooners

Billy McLaughlin @ Crooners

Tori Holub @ Crooners

Aloe Blacc @ Dakota

Dead Days of Summer @ Day Block Brewing

Warehouse District Live Block Party @ Downtown Minneapolis—Is Warehouse District Live… cool? The much-maligned opportunity to hang out with Council Member Michael Rainville and a lot of cops has transformed into a real electronic music mini-fest for this weekend. Carl Craig is a bona fide techno legend; for nearly four decades now he’s expanded upon the Detroit blueprint set by pioneers like Derrick May and Kevin Saunderson in the ’80s. Headliner Ayybo is a tech-house up-and-comer. In addition, here will be other festy accoutrements, including a vintage market, food trucks, and “lots more activations!” (Exclamation point in the original.) Cool?—Keith Harris Is Warehouse District Live… cool? The much-maligned opportunity to hang out with Council Member Michael Rainville and a lot of cops has transformed into a real electronic music mini-fest for this weekend. Carl Craig is a bona fide techno legend; for nearly four decades now he’s expanded upon the Detroit blueprint set by pioneers like Derrick May and Kevin Saunderson in the ’80s. Headliner Ayybo is a tech-house up-and-comer. In addition, here will be other festy accoutrements, including a vintage market, food trucks, and “lots more activations!” (Exclamation point in the original.) Cool?

Caribou Gone, Bring Your Mom @ Driftwood

EFM1, Sammie Jean @ Dusty’s

Field Hospitals (Record Release) with Superfloor and Dallas Orbiter @ Eagles 34—“A new Field Hospitals record?” asked a certain critic who enjoyed their March release. “That was quick!” Then he—ah, let’s drop the gimmick, then I learned that the newish group had belatedly secured physical copies of that same EP, Ethel Green, that he’d already enjoyed. Well, who’s complaining? Field Hospitals emerge with their sound fully intact: The EP’s six songs are always peppy, occasionally moody, with guitars alternately jangly and choppy. And if you do demand new material, well, their latest single, “In the Corner,” released earlier this month, would fit in just fine on Ethel Green as track seven.—Keith Harris “A new Field Hospitals record?” asked a certain critic who enjoyed their March release. “That was quick!” Then he—ah, let’s drop the gimmick, then I learned that the newish group had belatedly secured physical copies of that same EP, Ethel Green, that he’d already enjoyed. Well, who’s complaining? Field Hospitals emerge with their sound fully intact: The EP’s six songs are always peppy, occasionally moody, with guitars alternately jangly and choppy. And if you do demand new material, well, their latest single, “In the Corner,” released earlier this month, would fit in just fine on Ethel Green as track seven.

Worm Grunter, Red Lovely, Brandon Jordahl @ Eagles 34

Minneapolis Artist Battle @ Flying V

Bayroom 360 Experience @ Green Room

Maren Morris with Miya Folick @ Hinkley Amphitheater—Morris coulda been a country star if Nashville had cared. Instead she went pop on her own, retaining just as much downhomishness as she felt appropriate—which is a little less with each outing. After her public scuffle with transphobic jackasses Jason and Britney Aldean (leading Tucker Carlson to dub her a "Lunatic Country Music Person"), I suspect her split with the country establishment is permanent; it’s tempting to hear the breakup songs on her latest, Dreamsicle, as directed not at any fella but at the country biz. Then again, Morris also divorced Ryan Hurd last year, so maybe he’s the target of ”You packed your toothbrush and Seinfeld seasons… My place looked exactly the same” and “Lemonade” (no matter how much squeezin’ she does, she’s never sweet enough for you). In either case, “Bed No Breakfast” (about booting a one-night stand) suggests she won’t be settling down with anyone, or any genre, any time soon.—Keith Harris Morris coulda been a country star if Nashville had cared. Instead she went pop on her own, retaining just as much downhomishness as she felt appropriate—which is a little less with each outing. After her public scuffle with transphobic jackasses Jason and Britney Aldean (leading Tucker Carlson to dub her a "Lunatic Country Music Person"), I suspect her split with the country establishment is permanent; it’s tempting to hear the breakup songs on her latest, Dreamsicle, as directed not at any fella but at the country biz. Then again, Morris also divorced Ryan Hurd last year, so maybe he’s the target of ”You packed your toothbrush and Seinfeld seasons… My place looked exactly the same” and “Lemonade” (no matter how much squeezin’ she does, she’s never sweet enough for you). In either case, “Bed No Breakfast” (about booting a one-night stand) suggests she won’t be settling down with anyone, or any genre, any time soon.

Lighter Co., Modern Joey, Pullstring @ Hook and Ladder

Al Subola (Album Release) with the Saddle Sores @ Hook and Ladder

Prints @ Icehouse

In Motion: I Have Nowhere to Wear This @ Icehouse

Sophia Kickhofel Quartet @ Jazz Central—See Thursday's listings. See Thursday's listings.

Necessary Diversion @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Riot Ten with Tynan & Hexxa @ The Loft

Let Er Rip @ Mainstreet Bar & Grill

Pretty Pretty Please @ Midway Saloon

High & Mighty @ Minnesota Music Cafe

DJ Madi @ Mystic Lake

SPCO: Bach’s Brandenburg Concertos with Richard Egarr @ Ordway

Peony Park (Record Release) with Joan of Profile and the Havana Sleeve @ Palmer’s

State Fair: Jonah Marais, Ken Valdes, Steve Soleka @ Schilling Amphitheater

The Wreck @ Schooner Tavern

State Fair: Atmosphere, Cypress Hill, Lupe Fiasco, the Pharcyde, and DJ Abilities @ State Fair Grandstand

State Fair: The Belfast Cowboys, PanAtics, Jack Brass Band @ Summit State at the Bazaar

Charley Crockett @ Surly Brewing Festival Field

Chill Time @ Terminal Bar

Bethany Larson and the Bee’s Knees, Andy Ulseth @ 331 Club

Killer High Life, Green, Agora Bomb, Sonic Sea Turtles @ The Time Traveler’s Public House

Mustangs at the Island @ Treasure Island

FRND CRCL, Linus, Tightwire @ Underground Music

BIG LOVE IV: Centrific, M. Goalen, Jocko 69 @ Uptown VFW

Ian Duerr @ Volstead’s

Jazz on the Prairie Band @ Water Works

Dogpile with Cowboy Thoughts, Lone Rock Bride @ White Squirrel

The Flying T with the Danger Pins @ White Squirrel

Broken Wrist Records Show @ White Squirrel

Valors @ White Squirrel

Careful Gaze, Bouquet, Cheap Bouquet, & Internet Dating @ Zhora Darling—Yes, there is a band called Bouquet AND a band called Cheap Bouquet on this bill, unless the folks at Zhora have misled me.—Keith Harris Yes, there is a band called Bouquet AND a band called Cheap Bouquet on this bill, unless the folks at Zhora have misled me.

Molly Brandt Photo provided

Sunday, August 24

P @ Acadia

Boy in the Rose Garden, Oceanographer, Tarias & the Sound, Lexie Modica @ Amsterdam

Patty and the Buttons @ Aster Cafe

The Plattes McDonough Project @ Aster Cafe

State Fair: Arrested Development, Sweet Colleens, Jason Scott & the High Heat, Jon Cleary and the Absolute Monster Gentlemen @ Bandshell

Joe Strachan Group & Aby Wolf @ Berlin

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Bunker’s

​Communion S19:EP12 @ Cabooze

South Side Big Band @ Como Park Pavillon

Good News Big Band @ Como Park Pavillion

The Big 70s Singalong @ Crooners

The Boat Note Five @ Crooners

Javier Santiago & Room3 @ Dakota

Phine & Friends, Shotgun Ragtime Band @ Driftwood

Johnny No Cash @ Eagles 34

Rogue Tango @ Eagles 34

Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34

ATTACK ATTACK! with Savage Hands and Versus Me @ Fine Line

Crush Scene, Holly and the Lions, Gated Community @ Green Room

ABBAsolutely Fab @ Hewing Rooftop

Night Shift Dance Party @ Icehouse

Wren + Wilde @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Cabin Fever @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Twin Cities Reed Quartet @ Metronome Brewery

Minimort: Producer’s Showcase @ Mortimer’s

Blasting All The Classics II: Ballad of Leslie Anne @ Palmer’s

Church of Cornbread @ Palmer’s

West Bank Social Club @ Palmer’s

Strings Attached @ Parkway—MVO Crewtets is a 16-piece string group consisting of members of the Mississippi Valley Orchestra, and tonight, their playing will adorn the songs of Molly Brandt, Jillian Rae, the Twins of Franklin, and token male Mark Mallman. Personally, I’d love to hear Brandt go countrypolitan and Mallman go “Kashmir.”—Keith Harris MVO Crewtets is a 16-piece string group consisting of members of the Mississippi Valley Orchestra, and tonight, their playing will adorn the songs of Molly Brandt, Jillian Rae, the Twins of Franklin, and token male Mark Mallman. Personally, I’d love to hear Brandt go countrypolitan and Mallman go “Kashmir.”

Nightosphere with Killusonline, Interlay, and Virga @ Pilllar Forum

State Fair: Jonah Marais, Ken Valdes, Steve Soleka @ Schilling Amphitheater

Music Jam @ Schooner Tavern

State Fair: Melissa Etheridge and Indigo Girls @ State Fair Grandstand

State Fair: The Belfast Cowboys, PanAtics, Jack Brass Band @ Summit State at the Bazaar

The Real Chuck NORAD @ 331 Club



Mike Munson @ 331 Club

Sonic Sea Turtles, Milk Krayt, Weeklong Weekend @ Underground Music

Jonah Paul with Lars Carlson Trio, Isaac Paulsrud @ White Squirrel

Agony In the Living Room with Iodine, Velvet Ghoul @ White Squirrel

The Grieving Pines with Cain & Co @ White Squirrel

Ramson, Billy the Shoe, & Guest Rooms @ Zhora Darling

Los Lobos New West Records

Monday, August 25

Ditty Wish @ Acadia

State Fair: Los Lobos, The 34th Infantry Division “Red Bull” Band, Rosie Flores, Talking Dreads @ Bandshell—Mexican-American roots-rockers Los Lobos blasted out of East L.A. in the ’80s with a soulful Chicano-rock sound that made lots of the heartland rockers then in vogue sound kinda wimpy and strained. Rather than resign themselves to being “that ‘La Bamba’ band” after a fluke Richie Valens cover landed them on the pop charts, they swerved into more experimental ventures in the ’90s with producer Tchad Blake. (Think of them as progenitors of Wilco in that way.) It wasn’t quite like old times when they returned to straight-up rocking in the ’00s, so it was heartening that their 2021 album, Native Sons, which collected covers of Los Angeles bands from the ’60s and ’70s such as Buffalo Springfield and War, had a bit of the old spark. But albums hardly tell the full story of Los Lobos. They’re a live band. And tonight, they’re a free live band—take advantage of that.—Keith Harris Mexican-American roots-rockers Los Lobos blasted out of East L.A. in the ’80s with a soulful Chicano-rock sound that made lots of the heartland rockers then in vogue sound kinda wimpy and strained. Rather than resign themselves to being “that ‘La Bamba’ band” after a fluke Richie Valens cover landed them on the pop charts, they swerved into more experimental ventures in the ’90s with producer Tchad Blake. (Think of them as progenitors of Wilco in that way.) It wasn’t quite like old times when they returned to straight-up rocking in the ’00s, so it was heartening that their 2021 album, Native Sons, which collected covers of Los Angeles bands from the ’60s and ’70s such as Buffalo Springfield and War, had a bit of the old spark. But albums hardly tell the full story of Los Lobos. They’re a live band. And tonight, they’re a free live band—take advantage of that.

Saints of Swing Big Band @ Como Park Pavillon

The Four Freshman @ Dakota

Demetri Rallis Improv Night @ Driftwood

Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34

Honey Please @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Weald, Northern Hammer, Hellseher, Massive Green @ Memory Lanes

Sophia Kickhofel Quartet @ Metronome Brewery—See Thursday's listings. See Thursday's listings.

Blues Jam with Moses Oakland @ Midway Saloon

Autotune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s

Cowaoke with Ben Moooker @ Palmer’s

Jared Justen with the Daily Norm, and Peter Lochner @ Pilllar Forum

Metal Monday @ Schooner Tavern

State Fair: The Turtles, Jay and the Americans, Little Anthony, Gary Puckett & the Union Gap, the Vogues, and the Cowsills @ State Fair Grandstand

State Fair: Jaybee and the Routine, Intoxicats, Hank Thunander Band @ Summit Stage at the Bazaar

Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club

HonkyTonk Ranch @ 331 Club

State Fair: Poppa Bear Norton, Gary Rue’s Magic Carpet Ride, Cole Diamond @ Schilling Amphitheater

The Dans @ White Squirrel

Threads Electric with Mayfly Moon @ White Squirrel

Deca with Ecid @ Zhora Darling