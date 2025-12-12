Skip to Content
Opinion

Open Thread: OK, Then, Who’s the Nicest Person in Minnesota?

As we do every Friday, we're turning Racket over to you, the readers.

9:37 AM CST on December 12, 2025

Photo by Nick Page on Unsplash
Last week, I asked y'all who the meanest person in Minnesota was, and we got a lot of great answers. Nursed grudges, unburied hatchets, and festering wounds were all finally out in the open. It was all refreshingly letthehateflowthroughyou.gif.

But while thinking up a prompt for this week, I saw this reply from a regular commenter:

Well, we aim to please here at Racket, Mr. Dente. So reverse your polarity and let those positive vibes flow this week.

Now, we don't mean Minnesota Nice here. No smiley backstabbers or just blandly pleasant folks, please. We're talking genuinely decent people who just bring something special to the room. Or it can be someone you don't know who did a good deed, like the woman across the alley from me, someone I've never spoken to before, who immediately came over to give my car a push when I backed out of my garage and into the snow I should have shoveled from my driveway.

I know you Racket commenters are all sweethearts underneath all that bluster. So here's an opportunity to let that love light shine.

As always, feel free to ignore this prompt and talk about whatever you want. This is your Open Thread, after all.

Keith Harris
@usefulnoise.bsky.social

Oldest living Racket co-owner and editor.

