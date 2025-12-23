A Very Special 2-Week Edition of Your Complete Concert Calendar: Dec. 23-Jan. 5

Racket shuts down for the year after today, so this week's concert calendar will take us straight through to 2026. See ya next year!

Tuesday, December 23

Open Mic @ Acadia

DJ Cam Jones @ Acadia

Parkers Picnic, Next Chapter, Pandemic INC @ Amsterdam

MN Songwriter Showcase @ Aster Cafe

Channy Leaneagh with David Huckfelt’s Mystery Lights & Vaels @ Berlin

Greatest Jam on Earth @ Blues Saloon

International Reggae Allstars @ Bunker’s

Century Jazz Ensemble @ Crooners

Andrew Walesch Big Band @ Dakota

St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood Char Bar

Karaoke with On Call Karaoke @ Eagles 34

20th Annual Eve Eve Benefit Show @ Icehouse

Javier Santiago @ Jazz Central

Acoustic Thursdays @ Mainstreet Bar

Dirty Shorts Brass Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Pop Punk Princess @ Mortimer’s

Irish Trad Session @ Padraig’s

Artist Showcase @ Sociable Cider Werks

Ali Gray @ 318 Cafe

Dream of the Wild @ 331 Club

Workers Playtime with Mike Munson @ 331 Club

Ali Gray’s Country Jamboree @ White Squirrel

Clash Minne Rockers, DJ Aaron Porter @ White Squirrel

Thursday, December 25

Karaoke Night @ Boardwalk

The Bad Plus @ Dakota—Maybe the Bad Plus aren’t quite jazz elders (how can they be, they’re only my age) but after a quarter-century of existence (in one form or another), they are a Twin Cities jazz institution. And their annual Christmastime stand at the Dakota is becoming a holiday tradition, if a little less predictable than most traditions, since once jazz ceases to surprise you, it’s ain’t jazz no more. Their latest album, Complex Emotions, is their 16th, and their second since Chris Speed’s tenor saxophone and Ben Monder’s guitar filled the gap left by pianist Orrin Evans’s departure. The new guys sound a touch more comfortable than last time, and the rhythm section of Reid Anderson and Dave King still defines things—rhythm sections can do that in jazz. The band will perform eight shows in all. Maybe the Bad Plus aren’t quite jazz elders (how can they be, they’re only my age) but after a quarter-century of existence (in one form or another), they are a Twin Cities jazz institution. And their annual Christmastime stand at the Dakota is becoming a holiday tradition, if a little less predictable than most traditions, since once jazz ceases to surprise you, it’s ain’t jazz no more. Their latest album, Complex Emotions, is their 16th, and their second since Chris Speed’s tenor saxophone and Ben Monder’s guitar filled the gap left by pianist Orrin Evans’s departure. The new guys sound a touch more comfortable than last time, and the rhythm section of Reid Anderson and Dave King still defines things—rhythm sections can do that in jazz. The band will perform eight shows in all.

LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with On Call Karaoke @ Eagles 34

Friday, December 26

Big Wiz & Tek @ Acadia

Murder Curious, Grave Society, Duck Bomb, Red Fletcher @ Amsterdam

Ted Olsen Trio @ Animales BBQ

Mau P @ Armory

Island Vibez @ Bazemnt

Tim Sparks/Ben Abrahamson/Gary Raynor @ Berlin

Harry Scott Trio @ Berlin

Sylvia Jennings @ Berlin

DJ D-Mill @ Boardwalk

Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunker’s

Twine @ Cabooze

How Echobass Stole Xmas @ Can Can Wonderland

Arne Fogel and Rick Carlson @ Crooners

Minnesota Boychoir @ Crooners

Will Kjeer, Kenny Horst, Billy Peterson @ Crooners

The Bad Plus @ Dakota—see Thursday's listings. see Thursday's listings.

J.S. Walker, Dive Bar Orchestra, the Getup Mondays @ Driftwood Char Bar

Irish Music Session @ Dubliner Pub

Wild Colonial Bhoys @ Dubliner Pub

Miss Shannon’s Sock Hop @ Eagles 34

Dj Sha x Dj Faaji x Dj Fatz @ Gidi

Salsa Del Sol, Charanga Tropical, DJ William EL Buenon @ Granada

Anderson Daniels @ Green Room

Zeppo @ Icehouse

Exploring Ensemble Dynamics with Kavyesh Kaviraj @ Jazz Central

BeeSkee, Beargod B2B Omen, Hexxum, Nangpa, Grim Flame @ The Loft

High & Mighty @ Mainstreet Bar

Will Aldrich Quartet @ Metronome Brewery

Funktion Junction @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Jesse Totushek @ Mystic Lake

Ragtown @ Mystic Lake

g0ldilock, Echo, Behlow, Asa. Idol, Jusq, Dela, KDNG, Nu Novak @ Pilllar Forum

DJ King Otto @ Red Sea

RLB @ Schooner Tavern

Shrimpnose, student 1, BLOOD $MOKE BODY, TaliaKnight @ 7th St Entry—Time again to celebrate the most unlikely Twin Cities holiday tradition—the annual Shrimpnose homecoming show. I’d never call him pop, but L.A.-relocated former Minnesotan Riley Smithson’s skeletal acoustic guitar figures, spectral voices, and percussion stutters add up to something lovely and inviting rather than grim and forbidding. Shrimpnose’s 2024 album, The World Pushed Against You, develops the musical ideas that Smithson scattered through his recent EP Toward Heaven, with delicate and deliberately off-centered beats echoing classic dubstep (as in Burial, not Skrillex). Not sure if we’re still calling this stuff “folktronica,” or if we ever should have, but I’ll toss that genre tag in there as a guidepost for the curious. Time again to celebrate the most unlikely Twin Cities holiday tradition—the annual Shrimpnose homecoming show. I’d never call him pop, but L.A.-relocated former Minnesotan Riley Smithson’s skeletal acoustic guitar figures, spectral voices, and percussion stutters add up to something lovely and inviting rather than grim and forbidding. Shrimpnose’s 2024 album, The World Pushed Against You, develops the musical ideas that Smithson scattered through his recent EP Toward Heaven, with delicate and deliberately off-centered beats echoing classic dubstep (as in Burial, not Skrillex). Not sure if we’re still calling this stuff “folktronica,” or if we ever should have, but I’ll toss that genre tag in there as a guidepost for the curious.

All Tomorrow's Petty, Faith Boblett @ 7th St Entry

Sonic Affliction @ Terminal Bar

Clay Borrell @ 318 Cafe

The Boot R&B, Hunan Sex, Valet @ 331 Club

WINN Presents THE AFTERMATH with Warlord, concentrates, Arkeus @ Uptown VFW

Mill City Hot Club @ Volstead’s

The Mary Cutrufullo Band @ White Squirrel

Anthony Kaczynski, Paperbacks (album release), King Sized Coffin @ White Squirrel

Saturday, December 27

DaBill + DJ SWILL.I.AM @ Acadia

Close to the Tassel: A Progressive Rock Burlesque Revue @ Amsterdam

Cole Diamond @ Animales BBQ

Emmy Woods @ Animales BBQ

Eleganzza @ Bazemnt

Kai Sartin Trio @ Berlin

Will Kjeer Quintet @ Berlin

dealdrugger x D.Freq x Slamdunkapher x vlush @ Berlin

DJ Shannon Blowtorch Presents Y2Gay @ Black Hart

DJ Ys + Some Shitty Cover Band @ Boardwalk

Shoeless Revolution @ Bunker’s

Sags vs. Capricorns @ Cabooze

Ray Barnard & the Dudes @ Carbone’s

Arne Fogel and Rick Carlson @ Crooners

Charmin Michelle with Geoff Jones @ Crooners

R Factor @ Crooners

The Bad Plus @ Dakota—see Thursday's listings. see Thursday's listings.

The Rockin’ Iguanas, Griffin, the Dauggers @ Driftwood Char Bar

Bedlam @ Dubliner Pub

Samantha Grimes, Aly Dyg, Wyatt Avery @ Dusty’s

Golden Satellite, Amateur Hour, Valors @ Eagles 34

Slime Monsters from Outer Space @ Eagles 34

Soul Asylum with Tommy Stinson @ First Avenue

Collective Fate, Glassdoll, Chronic, Cudgel, Oath @ Flying V

Psmoov x Dj Calvin @ Gidi

Candlelight Concert: A Tribute to Adele @ Granada

Jonah Marais and Blake Proehl with Zia Victoria @ Green Room

Reventon @ Green Room

Ben Cook-Feltz 45th B-Day Bash with Annie and the Bang Bang, Hebba Jebba @ Hook and Ladder

Nur-D’s New Years Eve Eve Eve Eve EVE Party @ Hook and Ladder

The Please Call Me Back Experience @ Icehouse

Star Monster @ The Loft

Barking Daisy @ Mainstreet Bar

Wall of Crunch @ Metronome Brewery

Tyler Herwig @ Midway Saloon

High & Mighty @ Minnesota Music Cafe

DJ Espada @ Mystic Lake

Junk FM @ Mystic Lake

Gus the Bardic Troubadour @ Padraig’s

That’s What You Get @ Schooner Tavern

About to Run (Phish Tribute) with The Argus (Ween Tribute) @ 7th St Entry

TV Moms, Wish Wash, Gauze, Couch Potato Massacre @ Terminal Bar

Rebel Fiddle’s No Fly Zone @ 318 Cafe

Paul Cerar, Mint Vintage, Natalie Fideler @ 331 Club

Free Fallin @ Treasure Island

All Tomorrow’s Petty, Hemma @ Turf Club

DecaDence with WWW, Sheltron, and Alexis Rose @ Uptown VFW

Stablemates @ Volstead’s

Bury ‘Em Deep, Rank Strangers, TV Moms @ White Squirrel

Big Trouble @ White Squirrel

xLCR, Glass Eyed Brother, Main Street Free Fall @ White Squirrel

Linus, Berzica, 12th House Sun, Lovescare, Josiah Shipp @ Zhora Darling

Sunday, December 28

Borrowed Time, Muffleur, Simple Motions @ Amsterdam

Al Church’s Sunday Service @ Animales BBQ

Patty and the Buttons @ Aster Cafe

Omar Abdulkarim & Kavyesh Kaviraj (Live Album Recording) @ Berlin

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Bunker’s

Larry McDonough @ Crooners

RetroFizz @ Crooners

Tony London @ Crooners

The Bad Plus @ Dakota—see Thursday's listings. see Thursday's listings.

Phine & Friends, Shotgun Ragtime Band @ Driftwood Char Bar

The Comebacks Duo @ Dubliner Pub

Hurricane Harold Trio @ Dubliner Pub

Sunday Trad Session @ Dubliner Pub

Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34

Johnny No Cash @ Eagles 34

Rogue Tango @ Eagles 34

Candlelight: Best of Hip-Hop on Strings @ Granada

Mark Joseph’s Annual Tea For The Tillerman Concert with Ryan Young from Trampled By Turtles @ Hook and Ladder

Ivan Cunningham’s Go For Blood, Rice @ Icehouse

Jonah Walt Quartet @ Metronome Brewery

Remembering Stevie: The Music of Stevie Ray Vaughan @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Cats Under the Stars @ Parkway Theater

Church of Cornbread @ Schooner Tavern

Music Jam @ Schooner Tavern

The Long Way Home @ 318 Cafe

Last Chance for Love @ 331 Club

Dan Israel & Mikkel @ 331 Club

Nato Coles @ White Squirrel

John Magnuson Trio with Gini Dodds & Terry Isachsen @ White Squirrel

Emo Night with Panic at the Costco @ White Squirrel

Little Lebowski Urban Achievers, Ramson, Cohen Bros., Your Mom's Mom @ Zhora Darling

Monday, December 29

Carlton Swank @ Acadia

Sarah Navratil Trio @ Berlin

Massive Mondays Reggae @ Cabooze

Sherwin & Pam Linton with the Cotton Kings @ Crooners

The New Standards @ Dakota

Blues Jam with Moses Oakland @ Midway Saloon

Jam Society @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Autotune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s

Gossamer, Svet, Dirty 930, Silent Monday @ Pilllar Forum

Metal Monday @ Schooner Tavern

Open Mic Mpls @ Sociable Cider Werks

Open Mic @ Terminal Bar

Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club

Pop Wagner @ White Squirrel

Sun Wave Mountains @ White Squirrel

Tuesday, December 30

Open Mic @ Acadia

DJ Cam Jones @ Acadia

MN Songwriter Showcase @ Aster Cafe

Adam Harder Nussbaum Quintet @ Berlin

Greatest Jam on Earth @ Blues Saloon

International Reggae Allstars @ Bunker’s

New Year's Eve Eve Gift Shop @ Cabooze

Connie Evingson and Jon Weber @ Crooners

Erin and Jay Cabaret @ Crooners

The New Standards @ Dakota

St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood Char Bar

Karaoke with On Call Karaoke @ Eagles 34

Lent, The Record Prophets, Filchers, Threads Electric @ Green Room

Hayley Sales @ Icehouse

Big Woods Brass @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Irish Trad Blue Moon Session @ Padraig’s

Artist Showcase @ Sociable Cider Werks

December Conspiracy Series featuring Red Eye Ruby, the Changeups, Sam Licari and the Sweet Tease @ 331 Club

Worker’s Playtime with Jack Klatt @ 331 Club

The New Havoline Supremes @ White Squirrel

Aestis, Kingpin's Crown @ White Squirrel

Wednesday, December 31

Bass Year’s Eve @ Abi’s

Weon @ Acadia

Very Delta Live @ Amsterdam

New Year’s Eve in the Swamp Starring Kori King as Shrek @ Amsterdam

Cole Diamond @ Animales BBQ

Galantis @ Armory

Mystère: BeBe Zahara Benet’s New Year’s Masquerade @ Aster House

Golden Hour @ Bazemnt

Dale Alexander @ Berlin

Minneapolis String Project @ Berlin

Mike Pifer & Grady (Not Grady) @ Berlin

NYE Party @ Boardwalk

Twine @ Bunker’s

Rhythm & Reset New Year’s Eve @ Cabooze

New Year’s Eve Party @ Can Can Wonderland

Steven Weeks Jones @ Carbone’s

Connie Evingson and Jon Weber @ Crooners

Joyann Parker Band @ Crooners

Davina and the Vagabonds @ Dakota

Lodge, Stinging Nettles, the Jayboys, Ami Burbul Band @ Driftwood Char Bar

The Beatnik Brothers @ Dubliner Pub

The Bill Patten Trio @ Dusty’s

Miss Shannon’s Swing Night @ Eagles 34

NYE 2026⏤House & Techno Dance Night with Cristian Baca @ Fine Line

A Totally Rad New Year’s Eve with DJ Jake Rudh @ First Avenue

Terrapin Stallion @ Freak of the Week

DJ ENL x DJ GUY @ Gidi

Vic Volare @ Granada



DJ Hamsterdance @ Green Room

Gothess Presents: NYE Secret Society @ Hook and Ladder

Lez Ring in the New Year @ Hook and Ladder

InMotion @ Icehouse

Flash Mob @ Mainstreet Bar

Pat Donohue & Friends @ Midway Saloon

Jaybee & the Routine @ Minnesota Music Cafe

The Assortment feat. Michael Grey @ Mortimer’s

DJ Espada @ Mystic Lake

DJ Diesel @ Mystic Lake

Izzy Cruz @ Mystic Lake

Rhino @ Mystic Lake

A New Year’s Celebration with the Minnesota Orchestra @ Orchestra Hall

Spam Caller, Jonger, Ice Climber @ Pilllar Forum

Thomas Stitcha @ River Road

Back Alley @ Schooner Tavern

Kiss Me⏤A 90s New Year's Eve with You Oughta Know @ 7th St Entry

New Year’s Eve @ Skyway Theatre

All The Pretty Horses, Virgin Whores @ 331 Club

Harold’s House Party on KFAI with the Eddies @ 331 Club

New Year’s at the Island @ Treasure Island

A Night at The Roadhouse⏤A Twin Peaks New Year’s Eve @ Turf Club

Oasis Presents LOVERS & FRIENDS 2026 New Year’s Party @ Uptown VFW

NYE Raucous Extravaganza @ Volstead’s

3 On A Match, RVR, Logan Luther & the Road Home @ White Squirrel

Seculants with the Gated Community & The Ungrateful Little String Band @ White Squirrel

Thursday, January 1

Davina and the Vagabonds @ Dakota

The Great Northern, Ashton & Maddock, Pitch @ Driftwood Char Bar

Corpse Reviver @ Dubliner Pub

Test Site 67 @ Dubliner Pub

LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Cloven, Acid Brat, Rip$kwash, Zodeae, ThankYouCard @ Flying V

Record Night @ Fulton Taproom

Snapped Live Band Open Mic @ Green Room

A New Year’s Celebration with the Minnesota Orchestra @ Orchestra Hall

Conor McRae Trio @ Schooner Tavern

Northeast Invitational @ 331 Club

Emmy Woods @ White Squirrel

The Record Club with Powersock @ White Squirrel

Friday, January 2

Breath Easy Ent Capricorns Bash @ Acadia

Big Lake @ Animales BBQ

Emmy Woods @ Aster Cafe

Henry Berberi/Chet Carlson @ Berlin

Eli Brunelle Quintet @ Berlin

DJ Shannon Blowtorch Presents Y2Gay @ Black Hart

Vivian Hayes & the Hi-Praise @ Blues Saloon

Alex Rossi @ Bunker’s

One Night Only: Elton John Tribute @ Crooners

Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe @ Dakota

Poudre Canyon Band @ Driftwood Char Bar

Irish Music Session @ Dubliner Pub

DD & Company @ Dubliner Pub

Ditch Pigeon and Friends @ Eagles 34

Katia @ Eagles 34

F1rst Wrestling presents WREMIX @ First Avenue

Sparrow Road @ Ginkgo Coffee

Bryn Battani Presents: Don’t Hug Me It’s 2026 @ Icehouse

Bad Kitchen, Aphid, and Virginia's Basement @ Klash Coffee

Bainbridge @ The Loft

Flying Train Wreck @ Mainstreet Bar

Fuzzy Math @ Metronome Brewery

Twin Citizen, JoJo Green, Pity Party @ Pilllar Forum

Jack Knife & the Sharps @ Schooner Tavern

Mind out of Time, Why Cry @ 331 Club

Killed by Kiwis, Mary Jam, Mystery Meat, and Doll Chaser @ 7th St Entry

Gabriel Douglas with ELOUR and Zach Thomas @ Turf Club

Devil Dodger @ White Squirrel

Jacob Cloutier, Kaity Joan, Lexie Modica @ White Squirrel

Saturday, January 3

Gravey’s Bday Bash @ Abi’s

Cornbread Harris & Friends @ Animales BBQ

Phantom Fields @ Animales BBQ

Zachary McLellan Presents Beneath the Singing Deadwood @ The Arthouse

The High 48’s @ Aster Cafe

Jen-E @ Berlin

Hyde/Hannigan/Carpel @ Berlin

Zacc Harris Group @ Berlin

Shannon Blowtorch @ Berlin

Jumpsuit: Funk & Disco Dance Party @ Black Hart

Belfast Cowboys @ Bunker’s

Izzy Cruz @ Carbone’s

Dorothy Doring and Rick Carlson @ Crooners

Harry Scott Quintet @ Crooners

The Shabby Road Orchestra @ Dakota

The Wreck, Witness Trips, the Compass Rose @ Driftwood Char Bar

The 3rd Annual Anishinaabe Music & Arts Celebration @ Fine Line

F1rst Wrestling presents WREMIX @ First Avenue

Bayroom @ Green Room

Dead Days of Winter: Steal Your Face and More @ Icehouse

It Is Dead, Shatter, Left In Rot, Baned Existence @ Klash Coffee

Dirtysnatcha with Mport @ The Loft

Bootleg @ Mainstreet Bar

Henry Berberi Trio @ Metronome Brewery

Steve Hackman's Bartók X Björk @ Orchestra Hall

Luke Bakken @ Padraig’s

Lissie @ Parkway Theater

Nile Flows Red, Fragged Out, Sclera, Prithvi @ Pilllar Forum

Becky Kapell & the Fat 6 @ Schooner Tavern

bathtub cig with Kiernan and Nona Invie @ 7th St Entry

The Mahon Bros, Sleeping Jesus, Sugar Lads @ 331 Club

A Tribute to the Replacements feat. the Melismatics @ Turf Club

Andthecanaryfell., VIN, Chrome Coda, Enigmatus, Nelsdotlive @ Underground Music

Tin Can Telephone @ White Squirrel

Mammoth Moth @ White Squirrel

David Berman Tribute Show @ White Squirrel

Freak of the Week @ Zhora Darling

Sunday, January 4

Boozewater @ Animales BBQ

Patty and the Buttons @ Aster Cafe

Laeton Olaleye Trio @ Berlin

MNBS Road to Memphis @ Blues Saloon

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Bunker’s

Monthly Bluegrass Jam @ Caydence Records & Coffee

Linda Peterson @ Crooners

Gwen Matthews and Robert Robinson @ Crooners

Prudence Johnson & the Halcyon Jazz Quartet @ Crooners

Kindred the Family Soul @ Dakota

Tin Can Telephone @ Dubliner Pub

Sunday Trad Session @ Dubliner Pub

Country Doctors @ Eagles 34

Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34

Middling, They Hung Us @ Flying V

The Drift: A Night of Vinyl @ Mortimer’s

Larry McDonough Quintet @ Parkway Theater

Music Jam @ Schooner Tavern

Brass Messengers @ 331 Club

Charlie Parr with Eli Winter @ Turf Club

Simple Motions, Muffleur, Borrowed Time @ Underground Music

Joe Niola with Rockabilly Mayhem @ White Squirrel

Galactic Cowboy Orchestra @ White Squirrel

Pass The Mic: D. Santos, Buddha Enki, Darxko @ White Squirrel

Monday, January 5

The Good Word @ Acadia

Massive Mondays Reggae @ Cabooze

Southside Aces @ Dakota

Square Dancing @ Eagles 34

Blues Jam with Moses Oakland @ Midway Saloon

Autotune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s

Iodine, Twin River, Lawnchair Dads @ Pilllar Forum

Open Mic Mpls @ Sociable Cider Werks

Woodzen @ 331 Club

Soul Trouvère @ 331 Club

The Cactus Blossoms with Pop Wagner @ Turf Club

HouseOfNeglect, Necroviolence @ Underground Music

Sand County & Zack Warpinksi @ White Squirrel

Musical Settings for Shakespeare @ White Squirrel