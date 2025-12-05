Skip to Content
Open Thread: Who’s the Meanest Person in Minnesota?

As we do every Friday, we're turning Racket over to you, the readers.

9:58 AM CST on December 5, 2025

HC Digital via Unsplash
20Comments

Grrr! Every holiday season, our culture obsesses over the people who just can't with the seasonal cheer. The Grinch, Scrooge, countless sitcom characters who get plunged into A Christmas Carol parodies by lazy writers... why aren't these people as joyous as the rest of us, dammit?!

In this spirit (holiday word), we're asking you to tell us who you think the meanest people in Minnesota are. These can either be lovable grumps or genuine public menaces whose hearts are three sizes too small. Just try not to punch down too hard, OK?

As always, feel free to ignore this prompt and talk about whatever you want. This is your Open Thread, after all.

Keith Harris
@usefulnoise.bsky.social

Oldest living Racket co-owner and editor.

