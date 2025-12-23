Freeloader Friday on a Tuesday: 77 Free Things To Do This Week

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more.

TUESDAY

Holiday Food Market

Events by Diane’s is behind this holiday food market highlighting local makers, now in its third year. “Every year we celebrate local small businesses of all genres: food, gifts, and spirits at the Food Building,” the event page explains, adding that the market started “as a way to keep the lights on when Diane's Place first opened.” There’s probably less to worry about on that front now—it’s no easy feat to get a reservation at Diane’s—but the market tradition has persevered, and that’s super sweet. This year, more than a dozen small vendors are part of the fun, including 3Leches Distillery⁣⁣⁣⁣, Cornelius Pasta, and Jelly Roll Pet Supplies⁣⁣⁣⁣. Free. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Food Building, 1401 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis; find more info here.—Em Cassel

Disc Golf Swap Meet

Buy/sell/trade your disc golf gear at this event hosted by PK DiscGolf and Twin Cities Disc Golf. 5-9 p.m. Modist Brewing Company, 505 N. Third St., Minneapolis.

Elf Trivia Night

Hosted by Fifty Hats Games. 6-8 p.m. 56 Brewing, 3055 Northeast Columbia Ave., Minneapolis.

Room3

Jazz fusion. 6:30-9 p.m. Indeed Brewing Co., 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Die Hard Trivia

6:30 p.m. Forgotten Star Brewing, 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley.

Ali Gray's Country Jamboree

6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Merry Clash-Mas! Clash Minne Rockers

With DJ Aaron Porter. 9-11:30 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Dream of the Wild



9:30 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Worker’s Playtime, mike munson



6-8 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Irish Trad Session

6-9 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

A Dayton's window, 2023 Mpls Downtown Council

HOLIDAY MARKETS

Dayton’s Holiday Market

Downtown is back? Well, this annual pop-up shop is, at least. Now in its fifth year, Dayton’s Holiday Market does the old department store one better, hosting over 100 local makers and brands, including Love Your Melon gear, artisan giftables, and unique sports merch from Minnesota teams. Or maybe food and booze is more your thing? The market will also host Oak Grill Culinary Classics, which will serve up wild rice soup and pastries from local bakeries, and the Jingle Giles Bar, which, according to the release, will offer “festive cocktails, mocktails, meatballs,” and other treats. Folks too scared to venture downtown fear not, as a satellite market will be setting up shop in Southdale Center later this month (personally, I’d take an empty downtown over an empty mall any day). 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tue.-Sat.; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sun. Closed Dec. 25-26. Dayton’s, 700 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. Through Saturday—Jessica Armbruster



Dayton’s Holiday Market: Southdale

Same deal, different mall. With over 50 local vendors. Southdale Center Dining Pavillion, Level 2, Southdale Center, 2015 Southdale Center, Edina. Through Wednesday

Holiday Gallery Shop



A juried collection of artisan goods for gifting from 100+ artists. Textile Center, 3000 University Ave. SE, Minneapolis; textilecentermn.org. Through December 31

Jul Shop



Shop Nordic gifts at this annual pop-up shop through January 25. The American Swedish Institute, 2600 Park Ave., Minneapolis.

WEDNESDAY

Deano and Friends

7:30 p.m. Wed.-Thu. Merlin’s Rest Pub, 3601 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Bold North

FRIDAY

Bold North Breakaway Fan Fest

Some are calling it “the cure for hockey fan fever,” and if you’re afflicted, then you need to head on down to the Saint Paul RiverCentre and Rice Park over the next 11 days for Bold North Breakaway Fan Fest, a celebration of the World Junior hockey games. Will there be horse-and-carriage rides? There sure will. Bumper cars on ice? Better believe it. A vendor market? Yep. And the uh… building of the world’s largest hockey puck? Check! (That’s a hockey term.) And of course, there’s the hockey tournament itself, which you can get tickets to watch live here. After the USA takes on Sweden, there’s a New Year's Eve fireworks show, held at the family-friendly hour of 8 p.m. on December 31. Daily. Find a complete schedule of hours and events here. Through January 5—Em Cassel

CCU Friday Night Open Mic

It’s back! Read more about Comedy Corner Underground’s move and plans for the future here. 10 p.m. Whitey’s Old Town Saloon, 400 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Ted Olsen Trio

7-9 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

The Mary Cutrufello Band

Rock. 6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Anthony Kaczynski (Magnetic Fields)

With Paperbacks (album release), King Sized Coffin. 9-11:30 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

The Boot R&B, Hunan Sex, Valet

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Brethren Bones

7-9 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Kwanzaa Celebration

This multi-day celebration features hands-on activities, music, community, art, and more. Noon to 3 p.m. daily. Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis. Through December 31

RLB

8-11:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

FriGAY

Drag performances, a dance party, and $2 specialty shots–sounds like a party! 21+. 9 p.m. RSVP recommended; do it here. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Festival of Trees

Walk along a trail featuring 75 uniquely decorated trees created by local businesses and organizations. Mall of America, North Atrium Level 3, 60 E. Broadway, Bloomington. Through January 5

Last year's Pint-o-Meter. 56 Brewing

SATURDAY

Pint-o-Meter

56 Brewing

Rooting for the temps to drop is a very Minnesotan thing to do. And with major events on ice next month, sub-zero temps are a blessing, not a curse. So while that mindset might seem extreme for out-of-staters, this temperature-focused party at 56 Brewing makes sense to locals. The rules are simple: the beer gets cheaper as the mercury drops throughout the day—as long as you’re drinking it outside. Cold comradery will abound here, with live music on the patio, lawn games, and bonfires to warm folks up. Special mugs will also be on sale to use while drinking, and beer poking will abound should you seek to level-up your brew. Free. Noon to 6 p.m. 3055 Northeast Columbia Ave., Minneapolis.—Jessica Armbruster

Late Night Comedy at the Ox

Every fourth Saturday of the month. 10 p.m. Indeed Brewing Co., 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Healing Hearts Rescue MN

Meet adoptable dogs. Noon to 2 p.m. Brühaven Craft Company, 1368 Lasalle Ave., Minneapolis.

GMaK

Acoustic pop covers. 6-9 p.m. Bald Man Brewing Company, 2020 Silver Bell Rd., Eagan.

David Huckfelt’s Mystery Lights

7 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Cole Diamond

3 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Paul Cerar, Mint Vintage, Natalie Fideler

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Bury 'Em Deep

With Rank Strangers, TV Moms (NYC). 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Big Trouble

6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

xLCR

Alternative/punk rock. With Glass Eyed Brother and Main Street Free Fall. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Gus the Bardic Troubador

6-9 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Rich Mattson & The Northstars

8 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Deano and Friends

7:30 p.m. Merlin’s Rest Pub, 3601 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Free Yoga

Studio 9-to-5 hosts free yoga sessions Mon., Wed., and Sat. Sign up here. 9 a.m. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul.

Downtown St. Paul's Farmers Market

FARMERS MARKETS

Lowertown St. Paul Farmers Markets

Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. Find free parking on Prince Street. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through Apr. 19. 290 Fifth St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Mill City Farmers Market

The yearlong market moves indoors this weekend for its fall/winter schedule. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every first and third Sat., Nov. through Apr. 750 S. Second St., Minneapolis; find more info at millcityfarmersmarket.org.

St. Paul Indoor Farmers Market

Shopping in nature? Pffft. This one lets you shop for greens without the weather. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.-Sun. through April 18. 308 Prince St., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Al Church Promo

SUNDAY

Al Church’s Sunday Service

A monthly sing-along. 3 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Bring Your Kids Holiday New Year Family Improv Comedy Extravabonanza Show (WFBYKHNYFICEBS for short)

A comedy variety show for kids and their grown ups. 5 p.m. Francis Burger Joint NE, 2422 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Rocky Horror Picture Show

Free movie and popcorn. 7 p.m. Roxy's Cabaret, 1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Last Chance For Love

7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Dan Israel & Mikkel

3-5 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Nato Coles

1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

John Magnuson Trio

With Gini Dodds & Terry Isachsen. 6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Emo Night with Panic at the Costco

9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Church of Cornbread

A weekly Cornbread Harris jam. 5-7 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Drag Discovery Night

An open stage night for drag, hosted by Luna Muse and mentored by Rose Nylon. Sign up here. 7 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.