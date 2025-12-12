RacketCast, Ep. 41: 2025 MN Food/Drink Trends, Triumphs, Catastrophes, and Curiosities Feat. Critic Kirstie Kimball

It's our last podcast ep of 2025!

As such, we invited new Racket dining correspondent Kirstie Kimball of beyond beurre blanc to join fellow critic Em Cassel of Racket to hashbrown out the year that (almost) was in Minnesota food and drink.

Recs are offered. Shit is talked. And the seemingly ballooning craft beer bubble? You better believe it's speculated over.

See ya in 2026.

