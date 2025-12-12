Skip to Content
Podcast

RacketCast, Ep. 41: 2025 MN Food/Drink Trends, Triumphs, Catastrophes, and Curiosities Feat. Critic Kirstie Kimball

It's time to gab about grub.

3:26 PM CST on December 12, 2025

Both our critics agree: Stonegarden, which sells the pictured filet tartare and house benedict, should be more popular.

|Em Cassel

It's our last podcast ep of 2025!

As such, we invited new Racket dining correspondent Kirstie Kimball of beyond beurre blanc to join fellow critic Em Cassel of Racket to hashbrown out the year that (almost) was in Minnesota food and drink.

Recs are offered. Shit is talked. And the seemingly ballooning craft beer bubble? You better believe it's speculated over.

See ya in 2026.

Special thanks to local band Van Stee for supplying our podcast music!

Read More:

