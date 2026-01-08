Weed Weviews: 3 Things I Tried in December

Welcome to Weed Weviews, a verbal foible that’s become the very real name of this monthly column. Think of it like our Doin’ Beers series, but for weed. This month I revisited a few brands with new flavors, a beer company dabbling in THC, a super-can of weed, and a stoner cocktail, while my colleague Em Cassel tried a modern take on a traditional Indian cannabis bev. Alright, let's do this!

Jessica Armbruster

Indeed Brewing’s Turn Down Chamomile Dreams

About: You might know northeast Minneapolis’s Indeed Brewing for its tasty brews like Mexican Honey and Day Tripper, but they’ve also been creating a variety of weed drinks.

Where I got it: $15.99 for a four pack from Total Wine.

Flavor: The can says the fruity flavor is tart cherry and dragonfruit, but I am getting big Grape Ape flavors here,—and I mean that in a good way. It’s grapey but not overly sweet, with chamomile on the back end. The carbonation is there but it’s mild.

Blast-off time: About 20 minutes. Not a chuggable can but it is easy drinking.

Experience: This drink’s got 5 mg of THC with 10 mg of CBN, so the head highs are nice and mild while the body high is stronger. This is a nice, chill drink to enjoy before bed.

Jessica Armbruster

Zenn Pacific Punch

About: The maker of Zenn, south Minneapolis’s Venn Brewing, is right on Metro Transit’s Blue Line. These folks serve up brews, THC drinks, and coffee—the holy trinity.

Where I got it: I think I picked this up at Marigold for about $6 but they also have it at Venn for $5 a can.

Flavor: I love a fruit punch, and this “Pacific Punch” blend—apricot, blood orange, papaya, passion fruit, pineapple, and pink guava—really hits. Much like Venn’s Clusterfruit flavor, of which I’m also a fan, this is a guava-forward punch that offers pure juice-box goodness. Added bonus: It’s lightly carbonated and smells like weed.

Blast-off time: About 20 minutes. I downed this like a kid on a playground.

Experience: This is a 10 mg can, and while I don’t see a calorie total listed, I am pretty sure this is full of sugar, as many delicious things are.

Jessica Armbruster

Happy Flower Hemp Cocktails

About: Just like last month’s Fizzy Jane, this joint is from Tilray, an NYC-based corp that specializes in medical and recreational marijuana, beer, and other canned and packaged goods that are sold globally. Of their 45 or so brands, I recognize Hi Ball (energy drink), the Humble Seed (crackers), and Sweetwater, Montauk, and Shock Top (beers).

Where I got it: This was sent to me in a press pack with the Fizzy Jane cans, but I see they ship to MN for $5 a can/$17.99 per four-pack. Total Wine also has a few flavors in stock.

Flavor: These are only 60 calories a can, so you get something that is just sweet enough. It’s not a sugar bomb but it’s not an artificial LaCroix whisper either, just somewhere pleasantly in the Goldilocksian middle. None of these taste like cocktails to me (cocktails taste like booze, sorry), but they hit the right fruit flavor notes for easy drinking.

Blast-off time: About 20 minutes. No curveballs this month.

Experience: These are 5 mg cans, so you can drink one and not worry about melting away at a party, or while hanging on a couch with friends.