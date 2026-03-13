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Opinion

For This Week’s Open Thread, Tell Us About New Things You Learned to Do as an Adult

As we do every Friday, we're turning Racket over to you, the readers.

10:28 AM CDT on March 13, 2026

Photo by Tim Mossholder on Unsplash
31Comments

Yesterday we published a very funny essay (if we do say so ourselves) by Ian Power-Luetscher about (thinking about) learning how to cross-country ski (and ultimately deciding not to).

As someone who has frequently considered learning how to do new things in adulthood, only to remember that I'm lazy and hate learning, I could identify. I want positive reinforcement. I don't like doing things I'm bad at until I am good at them. I like doing things I'm already good at until I'm better at them. I am not saying this is a virtue!

But perhaps some of you are more motivated than Ian and I and have actually followed through. What learning adventures have you embarked on as an adult? Would you recommend others try them too?

As always, feel free to ignore today's prompt and talk about what you want. This is your Open Thread, after all.

Keith Harris
@usefulnoise.bsky.social

Oldest living Racket co-owner and editor.

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