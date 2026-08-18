MN Street Style: OK Little Trinket Market

This month’s MN Street Style is a farewell to summer, and a farewell to me: I’m heading back to graduate school to become a student once again. I won’t waste time with a sappy goodbye, because this column features bloomers, goat-hoof shoes, Winona Ryder, and some honest advice about dressing for your body type. Enough said.

Check out what these three folks had to say at the OK Little Trinket Market: Back to School event hosted at Backstory Coffee in St. Paul.

Makenzi Johnson

Grace Butcher

How would you describe your personal style?

That’s really difficult. I really like to mix textures and fabrics. I like to do a more edgy style; I rave a lot and am in the EDM community. I like to do a lot of fishnet textured looks but also really like the hippie grunge style.

Where do you like to shop?

I really like to thrift as much as I can. I go to the Goodwill bins as much as I can. I try to stay away from fast fashion and try to shop local, cheaper things because I’m on a college budget.

Where do you find style inspiration?

Winona Ryder. I love her in Heathers. There’s a specific outfit I saw when I was younger—the scene where she’s in the gas station with JD and she has this really beautiful figure and style. I just love her style as an actress. I’m really inspired by her.

What’s your strategy for summer style?

Comfortability, for sure. Especially if you’re a girl like me who’s taking medication and overheating is so possible. If you’re really wanting to wear something that’s longer or warmer, carrying a portable fan, lets you wear whatever you want. It’s not worth your thighs chafing or your feet hurting to wear something cute. But if you’re just going somewhere pretty casual or you won’t be standing too long, wear the outfit. Life’s too short.

How has your style changed throughout recent years?

When I was younger I used to really pay attention to the status quo and what was really popular at the time. Like in middle and high school, PINK and Victoria’s Secret—and, I love those brands—but I noticed I was doing that to be more socially fitting in. I’ve started to stray away from that and that’s been recent. I’m really glad I had that style transformation.

Winona Ryder in 'Heathers'; Makenzi Johnson

Do you have any style goals for yourself?

I would love to have a completely thrifted closet. There are still things that I’ll get from Target or pants I've gotten from Amazon, but I would love to have a completely thrifted closet someday.

I just bought a pair of shoes that look like goat feet—love! I love that. And I love bloomers, like the Free People capris. I love capris. I also like ballerina flats. I know some people are kind of eh about them but I love the ballerina flats and the goat feet.

What advice do you have for someone wanting more style confidence?

I think that starting slow is a really great way if you don’t want to jump into the pool. To dip your toes in, maybe wear a top or a bra or maybe some shoes that you’re feeling a little oooh about. Maybe wear them to the grocery store to see how you feel walking around in a kind of less pressured social area. Sometimes it takes a lot of support from other people to encourage you to take those steps. Like, girls that hype you up or people that are your friends that are like, “Girl, you look amazing.”

Makenzi Johnson

Rachel Kane-Howard

How would you describe your personal style?

Ever evolving. I’m constantly trying to find my new look. It’s definitely changed from my 20s into my 30s. I look for things that speak to me rather than, like when I was younger I would do the flashy things or the things you could wear to the bar and I don’t do that sort of thing anymore. It’s more things I can comfortably wear day to day as I chase my kids around.

Where do you like to shop?

I shop everywhere, honestly. I have a bunch of kids so I am always scouring a clearance rack somewhere; I’m always looking for a deal. I love to find something that maybe not everybody will have or want to wear. I still like to find my own groove without copy and pasting something specifically from somebody. My jeans are from Target. My shoes are Nike. It’s not anything crazy, but I’m just looking around.

Where do you find style inspiration?

The internet, like everybody I think. I’m old but I’m still a Pinterest girly. When I have no idea what’s going on, [I’ll search] “red concert outfit.” I need somebody to tell me a direction. Even just TikTok or Googling little things of what exactly I’m looking for like if I have a shirt but don’t have an outfit. I’m always looking for more.

If you have no idea what to wear, what’s an outfit you know you’ll feel good in?

This one! I got the jeans probably like a month ago and got so many compliments the first time I wore them that I’m like if I don’t know what’s going on or don’t know where the day will take me, I throw on these jeans and a cute top and all my favorite jewelry. I always feel more colorful that way.

What are your thoughts on accessorizing?

I love mixing metals. I love a little bit of bling. I love wearing 87 rings. A watch will always get you through if you don’t know where to go like, “Should I wear these three necklaces or go with something simple? I don’t know what to wear with all of this.” Stud earrings are my go-to and 87 rings, always. And a watch. Simple.

Do you have any style goals for yourself right now?

I think so many people are so caught up on doing a capsule wardrobe and I’m just not that person. I truly want something that makes me feel good all the time. So, I’m always looking for something that speaks to me in a way that may not catch everyone else’s eyes but it’s something that I enjoy. I don’t know if I technically have a goal but it’s more that I want to always feel good in what I’m wearing.

What style advice do you have?

I think if you’re not feeling confident in something you’re wearing, then you aren’t wearing it correctly. My body’s changed a lot with having kids so I didn’t always feel comfortable in specific looks or styles. I had to realize [some styles] just aren’t right for my body type. It may look good on somebody else but it’s not going to look good on me and I can find a version of a jean dress that would look good on my style versus a size zero who’s 6 feet tall.

Makenzi Johnson

Kaitlyn Carlson

How would you describe your personal style?

I’d say colorful and flowy.

Where do you find style inspiration?

Pinterest and being outside. I like natural colors.

Is there anyone you look up to for style inspiration?

My sister. And I guess people I know in my life.

Where do you shop?

I’d say thrifting or Free People and Anthropologie.

What aesthetic are you leaning into the most this summer?

Definitely whimsy.

Do you have any current style goals for yourself?

I guess trying to be more comfortable has been a goal recently. Like, not wearing things that make me feel uncomfortable, physically or about myself.

Makenzi Johnson

Thoughts on accessorizing?

Love it! Love it. Usually the more the better. I wear a ton of rings everyday, that’s been my thing recently. These are my everyday accessories.

What’s a fashion trend you’re loving right now?

I love the whimsical fairy vibes.

What about your outfit today?

I love it. It’s so comfy. It’s from Free People. I like how flowy and loose it feels.