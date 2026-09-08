Get Autumnal With Your Complete Concert Calendar: Sept. 8-14

It's not officially fall, if you're a stickler for seasonal boundaries. But Labor Day has passed, the fair is over, and soon we will all feel like Prince in this photo.

Madeline Peyroux Photo provided

Tuesday, September 8

Open Mic @ Acadia

DJ Cam Jones @ Acadia

Lara Somogyi, Jacob Pavek @ Berlin

Greatest Jam on Earth @ Blues Saloon

International Reggae Allstars @ Bunker’s

Taco Tunesday @ Cabooze

Setting, Keith Fullerton Whitman @ Cedar Cultural Center

Madeline Peyroux @ Dakota

St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood Char Bar

Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Barrister, Welby June, Monica Livorsi, the Solo Project @ Green Room

Society of Chemists @ Indeed Brewing

Cedar Avenue Big Band @ Jazz Central

Sam Woodman @ Mortimer’s

Nova Jazz Orchestra @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Irish Trad Session @ Padraigs

Rainbow Girls, Jordan Smart @ Parkway Theater

Aestis with Meshes and Coworker @ Pilllar Forum

Macseal and Ben Quad with Aren't We Amphibians @ 7th St Entry

Artist Showcase @ Sociable Cider Werks

September Conspiracy Series feat. Brotherhood of Birds Brotherhood of Birds @ 331 Club

Worker’s Playtime with Katy Tessman @ 331 Club

DL4 @ White Squirrel

Piss With Style, Ben Vogel & the Migration, Shotgun Johnny @ White Squirrel

Dillinger Four, Dark Thoughts, Cheap Thrill @ Zhora Darling

Laurie Anderson Photo provided

Wednesday, September 9

Half Ivory @ Acadia

Line Dancing @ Animales

Jungle, Rio Costa @ Armory

White Boy Summer @ Berlin

The Cherry Pit Open Jam @ Berlin

Other Country Ensemble, TAM Edo Bayashi Ensemble @ Bryant Lake Bowl

Twine @ Bunker’s

Billy Johnson @ Carbone’s

Jim Bierma and Nancy Bierma @ Crooners

The Neighborhood Quartet @ Crooners

Madeline Peyroux @ Dakota

Tom Dahill and Ginny Johnson @ Dubliner Pub

LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34

Karaoke With On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Spinmove, Linus @ Eagles 34

Miss Shannon Presents Bad Companions @ Eagles 34

The Dead Century @ Harriet Island

Caley Conway and Cathedral Becomes Tombs feat. Nelson Devereaux Trio @ Icehouse

Smiling Cowboys @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Baby Mahi, Red Lovely, Poison Ivy, Deletist @ Mortimer’s

Jeff Ray and Mikkel Beckman @ Peavey Plaza

Willows & the Courage,Joe Kelly, Mande G Adam @ Pilllar Forum

WCCO Blues Band @ Schooner Tavern

Saint Harison, Shae Universe @ 7th St Entry

DJ Night @ Terminal Bar

Matt Arthur @ 331 Club

Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Wain McFarlane @ 331 Club

Zacc Harris @ Volstead’s

Laurie Anderson @ Walker Art Center—Nobody talks quite like Laurie Anderson. And while the subtlety of her intonation and gently ironic humor occasionally flirts with schtick nearly a half-century since she emerged fully formed aesthetically from the New York underground, the material itself remains fresher than anyone would have guessed, say, 25 years ago. Recent tours seem designed to show her catalog’s durability: Her latest album, Let X=X, is a live retrospective backed by the arty jazz group Sexmob, and her current touring show, Republic of Love, which grew out of a request for “a two-hour talk on the relationship of government and love,” revisits signature ’80s cuts like “Big Science” and “Language Is a Virus,” while weaving in the words of Dylan, Cage, Burroughs, and, yes, Reed. She’ll perform solo.—Keith Harris Nobody talks quite like Laurie Anderson. And while the subtlety of her intonation and gently ironic humor occasionally flirts with schtick nearly a half-century since she emerged fully formed aesthetically from the New York underground, the material itself remains fresher than anyone would have guessed, say, 25 years ago. Recent tours seem designed to show her catalog’s durability: Her latest album, Let X=X, is a live retrospective backed by the arty jazz group Sexmob, and her current touring show, Republic of Love, which grew out of a request for “a two-hour talk on the relationship of government and love,” revisits signature ’80s cuts like “Big Science” and “Language Is a Virus,” while weaving in the words of Dylan, Cage, Burroughs, and, yes, Reed. She’ll perform solo.

Paul Bergen @ White Squirrel

Cole Diamond’s Whiskey Wednesdays @ White Squirrel

Mother Soki

Thursday, September 10

Hard Reset @ Abi’s

Honky Tonk Dance Night feat. Cole Diamond @ Animales

Closer to Indigo @ Aster Cafe

White Dune (Album Release) with Kena, Nona Invie @ Berlin

Crates: Inferno by Boards of Canada @ Berlin

Jaybee & the Routine @ Bunker’s

Jeff Buckley Grace Tribute @ Cedar Cultural Center

Mother Soki, Lana Leone, Chutes @ Cloudland

Katie Gearty and Frank Merchlewitzin @ Crooners

Dean Magraw + Suwal Singh @ Crooners

Matt Wilson and His Orchestra @ Crooners

Chuck Mangione Tribute feat. the Steve Kinney Quartet @ Crooners

Madeline Peyroux @ Dakota

Cafe Accordion Squeeze @ Dock and Paddle

Neighbors Again, the Walkin’ Loons @ Driftwood Char Bar

Katy Vernon @ Dubliner Pub

Mary Cutrufello and Jesse Irwin @ Dubliner Pub

Interstellar Signals @ Dusty’s

LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34

Karaoke With On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Sugar, J. Robbins @ First Avenue—A truly wonderful thing happened 35 years ago: Bob Mould realized the musical style he’d helped forge with Hüsker Dü was finally profitable. So he formed a band with bassist David Barbe and drummer Malcolm Travis, finally figured out how to capture the multifaceted bristle of his guitar on tape, and released two perfect albums, an EP and a B-sides collection (both solid), and a limited-release live album. The band quickly burned itself out, and though Mould has played Sugar songs with his own excellent touring band in the years since, stayed firmly broken up until this year. I’m curious to see if he shakes up the tour’s standard setlist over this three-night stand.—Keith Harris A truly wonderful thing happened 35 years ago: Bob Mould realized the musical style he’d helped forge with Hüsker Dü was finally profitable. So he formed a band with bassist David Barbe and drummer Malcolm Travis, finally figured out how to capture the multifaceted bristle of his guitar on tape, and released two perfect albums, an EP and a B-sides collection (both solid), and a limited-release live album. The band quickly burned itself out, and though Mould has played Sugar songs with his own excellent touring band in the years since, stayed firmly broken up until this year. I’m curious to see if he shakes up the tour’s standard setlist over this three-night stand.

Vinyl Night @ Gambit Brewing

Snapz Live Band Open Mic @ Green Room

Chroma, Purple Funk Minneapolis, Fuschia @ Hook and Ladder

Changling Trio @ Icehouse

Acoustic Thursdays @ Mainstreet Bar

32nd Street Jazz @ Metronome Brewing

DJ TaliaKnight @ Mia

Rooms on Fire @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Mary Elias’s Young Relics @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Northstar Original Revue @ Midway Saloon

Splitscreen @ Mortimer’s

Fastball, Spacehog @ Parkway Theater

Dollar Store Cologne, Oister Boy, Nothing But Joy @ Pilllar Forum

Crowd Pleaser Thursdays @ Red Sea

Edie Rae Band, Deadly Cyclamates @ Schooner Tavern

Big Big Brain! (Album Release), Third Date, Admiral Fox, We Are The Willows @ 7th St Entry

GB Leighton @ 318 Cafe

Rank Strangers, They Dead, False Agave @ 331 Club

Kiernan and Luke Callen, J.E. Sunde @ Turf Club

Aaron Watson @ Varsity Theater

Bessie Snow Presents: Appètit, a Burlesque Review @ Volstead’s

Laurie Anderson @ Walker Art Center—see Wednesday's listings. see Wednesday's listings.

Jeff Becker, the Rodents @ White Squirrel

Half Ivory, Handsome Midnight, Ghost Kitchen @ White Squirrel

James Whatton @ Wooden Ship Brewing

Parlour Magic, Observant, Drey DK @ Zhora Darling

Margaret Glaspy Photo provided

Friday, September 11

Jane Don’t Does America @ Amsterdam

Billy Johnson @ Animales

Sam Barber, Josiah and the Bonnevilles, Wild Horses @ Armory

Laplant-Ryan Duo with Sammie Jean @ Aster Cafe

BSU Afterparty @ Bazemnt Lounge

Park Evans Trio @ Berlin

Solomon Parham Quintet @ Berlin

DJ Varmint @ Berlin

Modern Wildlife, Guest House, Wish Wash @ Birdhaus

B-4 Barry, J-Mo and the J-Lighters @ Blues Saloon

Kung Fu Hippies @ Bunker’s

Ancient Waves, Lucy Michelle, Whispered the Rabbit @ Cedar Cultural Center

Preston Schlueter and Phil Kadidlo @ Crooners

ABBAsolutely Fab @ Crooners

River: The Music of Carole King, Joni Mitchell, and Carly Simon @ Crooners

Ann Hampton Callaway @ Crooners

Bettye Lavette Trio @ Dakota

Oakes Family Scholarship, Shelly Lynne and the Boys @ Driftwood Char Bar

Gavin Strappe @ Dubliner Pub

Wild Colonial Bhoys @ Dubliner Pub

Irish Music Session @ Dubliner Pub

Scott Allen and the List @ Eagles 34

Ginger Snapz @ Eagles 34

Brewgrass @ 56 Brewing

LP @ Fillmore

Margaret Glaspy, Anna Tivel @ Fine Line—Glaspy’s virtuosic guitar shares a conversational quality with her writing, and it’s easy to underestimate both until she sneaks in a juicy chord change or aphorism like “Doing nothing is something that I do too well.” Not to slight the opening victory shuffle of “Michigan,” where she endures a Midwestern chill while gloating about how an ex can’t get over her, but the highlight of Galspy’s latest album, I Am Both, is a triptych of insightful relationship songs. On “Petty” (“Can’t you read my mind? I thought telepathy was a requirement for love.”) she passive-aggressively does laundry while her partner fails to take the hint, “Common Ground” calls out a fella who’d “rather kiss my feet or watch me drown/Than meet me on common ground,” and the title characters of “James and Marie” put off the hard conversations till it’s too late. I do hope her setlist includes some of the songs she covered so brilliantly on her 2025 EP, The Golden Heart Protector—at least the Magnetic Fields’ “The Book of Love.” This is her tour opener.—Keith Harris Glaspy’s virtuosic guitar shares a conversational quality with her writing, and it’s easy to underestimate both until she sneaks in a juicy chord change or aphorism like “Doing nothing is something that I do too well.” Not to slight the opening victory shuffle of “Michigan,” where she endures a Midwestern chill while gloating about how an ex can’t get over her, but the highlight of Galspy’s latest album, I Am Both, is a triptych of insightful relationship songs. On “Petty” (“Can’t you read my mind? I thought telepathy was a requirement for love.”) she passive-aggressively does laundry while her partner fails to take the hint, “Common Ground” calls out a fella who’d “rather kiss my feet or watch me drown/Than meet me on common ground,” and the title characters of “James and Marie” put off the hard conversations till it’s too late. I do hope her setlist includes some of the songs she covered so brilliantly on her 2025 EP, The Golden Heart Protector—at least the Magnetic Fields’ “The Book of Love.” This is her tour opener.

King Caesar, Massive Green, Awake for the Fall, Arrows at Dawn @ Flying V

Club K-Pop @ Green Room

MN String Gathering 3.0 @ Hook and Ladder

Dan Rodriguez @ Icehouse

Valentino Khan @ The Loft

DJ Shannon Blowtorch @ Lush

Jeff Gavin Band @ Mainstreet Bar

Mess Fest @ Memory Lanes

Funktion Junction @ Minnesota Music Cafe

PV$$Y CNTRL @ Mortimer’s

Tim Mahoney @ Padraigs

FarFarAway, Powerdam, Radowl @ Pilllar Forum

Greazy Gravy with Boom Boom Steve V @ Schooner Tavern

Vwillz, Adam Yokum, Jgriff @ 7th St Entry

Live & Loud @ Studio B

Qrrrky, Queen Jeanne, the Envies @ Terminal Bar

The Scarlet Goodbye @ 318 Cafe

The Havana Sleeves, Valors @ 331 Club

Dean Johnson, Sadie Gustafson-Zook, Old Pup @ Turf Club

Totally Cashed @ Underground Music

Riddim Jungle @ Uptown VFW

Brenn! @ Varsity Theater

Parisota Hot Club @ Volstead’s

Nathan Walker, Chemistry Set @ White Squirrel

Economic Headwinds, Atomic Lights, Murder Curious @ White Squirrel

The Motion Mosaic, Wanderer, the Central, Andthecanaryfell, RIME @ Zhora Darling

Maria Chávez, Shahzad Ismaily, and Greg Saunier Photo provided

Saturday, September 12

DJ OG Carter @ Acadia Cafe

Sarah Morris and the Sometimes Guys @ Animales

Titans: A Burlesque Revue @ Amsterdam

Emmy Woods @ Aster Cafe

Peaceboi X Bazemnt Presents @ Bazemnt Lounge

Jon Weber @ Berlin

Organic Music Quartet @ Berlin

DJ Kisilea @ Berlin

Chase & Ovation @ Bunker’s

J. Bell & the LSB Trio @ Carbone’s

Maria Chavez, Shahzad Ismaily & Greg Saunier, with Elori Saxl and Henry Solomon @ Cedar Cultural Center

Cedarfest @ Cedar-Riverside—Now, for me, just shutting down some of Minneapolis’s biggest thoroughfares to cars is enough to make for a very pleasant afternoon of getting around on foot or by bike. But add in camel rides, pickup basketball, wiener dog races, an appearance from Southside Battletrain, three stages of live music, a pool truck (we think it’s a truck with a pool?), a Somali hut (aqal) to hang out in, and food??? They’re calling it the perfect Saturday. Our Streets and the West Bank Business Association are co-hosting Open Streets Cedarfest this year, and it’s gonna be a big one.—Em Cassel Now, for me, just shutting down some of Minneapolis’s biggest thoroughfares to cars is enough to make for a very pleasant afternoon of getting around on foot or by bike. But add in camel rides, pickup basketball, wiener dog races, an appearance from Southside Battletrain, three stages of live music, a pool truck (we think it’s a truck with a pool?), a Somali hut (aqal) to hang out in, and food??? They’re calling it the perfect Saturday. Our Streets and the West Bank Business Association are co-hosting Open Streets Cedarfest this year, and it’s gonna be a big one.

Muun Bato, Sunken Planes, Super Haiku @ Cloudland

Leslie Perez @ Crooners

Amanda Grace Cranberries Tribute @ Crooners

One Moment in Time: A Tribute to Whitney Houston @ Crooners

Ann Hampton Callaway @ Crooners

The Thrill Is Gone: A Birthday Celebration of B.B. King @ Dakota

Tiny Traces, Small Circles @ Driftwood Char Bar

30th Anniversary Party @ Dubliner Pub

Sleepy Eye, Model Model Homes, Lex Melodica @ Dusty’s

Steam Heat @ Eagles 34

Frank Flamingo, Arm Armor @ Eagles 34

Brewgrass @ 56 Brewing

Chris Mitchell @ Fillmore

Emo Nite @ Fine Line

Mill City Machine @ Flying V

Candlelight: The Best of Hans Zimmer @ Granada

Candlelight: Tribute to Tool @ Granada

Nimino @ Green Room

Family Gathering Concert Series @ Hook and Ladder

Pierre Lewis B3 Organ Night @ Jazz Central

Blues Traveler, Gin Blossoms, Spin Doctors @ Ledge Amphitheater

Codd Dubz x He$h @ The Loft

Wild in the Streets @ Mainstreet Bar

SlovCzech @ Metronome Brewery

The Good, the Bad, the Funk@ Minnesota Music Cafe

Ukrainian Global Symphony: Sounds of Freedom @ Orchestra Hall

Do Re #MeToo @ Parkway Theater—Abortion access: It’s an important thing to defend. And some of the Twin Cities’ finest musicians will return tonight to do just that, raising money for the Lizz Winstead-founded Abortion Access Front with an evening of “righteous feminists” putting a new spin on sexist tunes. On the lineup tonight: Aby Wolf, Christy Costello, Jaedyn James, Janey Winterbauer, Katy Vernon, Leslie Vincent, Mary Bue, Mary Cutrufello, Sophie Hiroko, Molly Maher, Tricky Miki, and, intriguingly, “special guests.” They’re backed by the Maneaters, with bandleader Jenny Case on guitar, Barb Brynstad on bass, Alyse Manuel on drums, Maureen McFarlane on keys, and Joan Hutton on sax. Give ‘em hell, gang!—Em Cassel Abortion access: It’s an important thing to defend. And some of the Twin Cities’ finest musicians will return tonight to do just that, raising money for the Lizz Winstead-founded Abortion Access Front with an evening of “righteous feminists” putting a new spin on sexist tunes. On the lineup tonight: Aby Wolf, Christy Costello, Jaedyn James, Janey Winterbauer, Katy Vernon, Leslie Vincent, Mary Bue, Mary Cutrufello, Sophie Hiroko, Molly Maher, Tricky Miki, and, intriguingly, “special guests.” They’re backed by the Maneaters, with bandleader Jenny Case on guitar, Barb Brynstad on bass, Alyse Manuel on drums, Maureen McFarlane on keys, and Joan Hutton on sax. Give ‘em hell, gang!

DJ Dance Ride @ Perennial Cycle

Linus, Portside Dive, and Daisycutter @ Pilllar Forum

Ecstatic Music Second Saturdays @ Red Sea

Trailer Trash @ Schooner Tavern

Selby Ave Jazzfest @ Selby Avenue—Presented by Walker|West Music Academy, this gathering is now in its 25th year of offering up a day of free music in St. Paul. This year's lineup is capped by a performance from Stokley of Mint Condition, a Walker|West alum. And as always, there will be a musical flashmob.—Keith Harris Presented by Walker|West Music Academy, this gathering is now in its 25th year of offering up a day of free music in St. Paul. This year's lineup is capped by a performance from Stokley of Mint Condition, a Walker|West alum. And as always, there will be a musical flashmob.

Mini Trees, Frown Line @ 7th St Entry

1947, the Del-Viles, the Crimson Boys @ Terminal Bar

Billy Johnson & Friends @ 318 Cafe

Wild West Roadshow @ 331 Club

Voltage Controller @ 331 Club

Sapphic Factory: Queer Joy Party @ Turf Club

Black Pontiac @ Underground Music

sKitz Kraven @ Underground Music

The Matches @ Varsity Theater

Park Evans (Fire Bell) @ Volstead’s

Lucinda Williams Tribute @ White Squirrel

23watts, Jeff Lemiesz @ White Squirrel

A Blind History, Paper Beast, Marty Foul @ White Squirrel

Lovely Dark, Physics, Wish Wash, Night Audit @ Zhora Darling

Imani Winds Photo provided

Sunday, September 13

Meiday, DJ Killa Beat @ Acadia

Cherokee Social, Fmly Frnd, Soul Flower @ Amsterdam

Chief Keef @ Armory

Sunday Swing Brunch @ Aster Cafe

Mariana Trench Quartet @ Berlin

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Bunker’s

Communion Season 20:15 @ Cabooze

Painting Joni: Celebrating the Music of a Master @ Crooners

Janelle Burelle @ Crooners

Sounds of Santana feat. Joe Cruz @ Crooners

Bob Case’s Jazz Trumpet Extravaganza @ Crooners

Dominique Fils-Aime @ Dakota

Swingin’ on Star @ Dock & Paddle

North Star Jazz Workshop @ Dual Citizen

Art Dept. @ Dubliner Pub

Sunday Trad Session @ Dubliner Pub

Dusty’s Daze @ Dusty’s

Phine & Friends, Shotgun Ragtime Band @ Driftwood Char Bar

Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34

Blue Canyon Band @ Eagles 34

No Raza, Ruins of the First World @ Eagles 34

Ceremony, Poison Ruin, World Peace @ Fine Line

Floh @ Flying V

Jeremy Messersmith @ Hewing Hotel

The Holding Line, Cassandra, Ditch Pigeon @ Hook and Ladder

Ethan Ostrow with the Outside In and Room3 @ Icehouse

Zorongo Flamenco Dance Theatre @ Metronome Brewery

Jen Burleigh-Bentz @ Metronome Brewery

Dan & Shay @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater

Cantus & Imani Winds: My Ancestors Speak @ Ordway

Starly Kind, Hey ily, Lobster Fight @ Pilllar Forum

Church of Cornbread @ Schooner Tavern

Music Jam @ Schooner Tavern

Emma Harner, ducksmithson @ 7th St Entry

Emmy Woods & Friends @ 331 Club

Dr. Sketchy’s Anti-Art School @ 331 Club

The Wilder Blue @ Turf Club

Homestyle Dinner Rolls @ Underground Music

Sons of Legion @ Uptown Theater

Honestav @ Varsity Theater

Dan Rumsey, Mark Severin, Lori Lofstrom, Hilary Yoder @ White Squirrel

Women's Showcase with Jessica Forsythe & Katy Vernon @ White Squirrel

Open Jam @ White Squirrel

H.E.A.T., Conan Neutron & the Secret Friends, Battery Eyes @ Zhora Darling

Gregory Uhlmann Photo provided

Monday, September 14

Illusion of Fate @ Acadia

Gregory Uhlmann @ Berlin

Massive Mondays Reggae @ Cabooze

Songwriter Night: Hosted by Tom Peschges feat. Tim Fast @ Crooners

Lucia @ Dakota

Sea Shanty Sing @ Dubliner Pub

Kamelot, Visions of Atlantis, Frozen Crown @ First Avenue

Vaguely Yours, Splint, Fishing @ Memory Lanes

Caribou Gone @ Metronome Brewery

Blues Jam with Moses Oakland @ Midway Saloon

Monday Jam @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Autotune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s

The Barbarians of California, Squint, Armed for Apocalypse @ 7th St Entry

Open Mic @ Sociable Cider Werks

Open Mic @ Terminal Bar

Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club

Mumblin’ Drew’s Oldfangled Orchestrators @ White Squirrel

Spilled Ink Vol. #1: Seminar w. NIKΩ, Rellium Prime & TwoPick @ White Squirrel