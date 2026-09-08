Greenway Glow, Cedarfest, TC Maker Fest: This Week’s Best Events

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TUESDAY 9.8

Steven Hyden in Conversation with Steve Gorman

Turf Club Clown Lounge

They’re calling it the night of too many Steves. More accurately, it’s a celebration of the new book from locally headquartered rock critic Steven Hyden, Is This It: The Never Ending Rise and Fall Of The Strokes (And Rock ‘n’ Roll). The prolific UPROXX writer/Indiecast podcaster will be joined by KQRS DJ Steve Gorman to talk all things rock-is-back-circa-2001 at the Turf and, as enticement, we asked him to hype the book in advance. “I am fascinated by what makes iconic rock bands successful, and I am also interested in failure. And I think the Strokes' story has a good amount of both,” he told us. “Now that we're 25 years past the first Strokes record, Is This It, it seemed like a good time to look back on that time and see how rock bands have evolved in the 21st century and what studying the Strokes can tell us about that.” For lots more on this very subject, read Hyden himself over at The Ringer or 89.3 the Current. But also buy the damn book. 21+. $9.54; $37.14 (includes copy of Is This It). 6:30 p.m. 1601 University Ave. W., St. Paul; find more info here.—Jay Boller

WEDNESDAY 9.9

Laurie Anderson



Walker Art Center

Nobody talks quite like Laurie Anderson. And while the subtlety of her intonation and gently ironic humor occasionally flirts with schtick nearly a half-century since she emerged fully formed aesthetically from the New York underground, the material itself remains fresher than anyone would have guessed, say, 25 years ago. Recent tours seem designed to show her catalog’s durability: Her latest album, Let X=X, is a live retrospective backed by the arty jazz group Sexmob, and her current touring show, Republic of Love, which grew out of a request for “a two-hour talk on the relationship of government and love,” revisits signature ’80s cuts like “Big Science” and “Language Is a Virus,” while weaving in the words of Dylan, Cage, Burroughs, and, yes, Reed. She’ll perform solo. $35 and up. 7:30 p.m. Wed.–Thu. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis, find more info here.—Keith Harris

THURSDAY 9.10

Sugar



First Avenue



A truly wonderful thing happened 35 years ago: Bob Mould realized the musical style he’d helped forge with Hüsker Dü was finally profitable. So he formed a band with bassist David Barbe and drummer Malcolm Travis, finally figured out how to capture the multifaceted bristle of his guitar on tape, and released two perfect albums, an EP and a B-sides collection (both solid), and a limited-release live album. The band quickly burned itself out, and though Mould has played Sugar songs with his own excellent touring band in the years since, stayed firmly broken up until this year. I’m curious to see if he shakes up the tour’s standard setlist over this three-night stand. With J. Robbins. 18+. Sold out, but resale tickets available at $70.71 and up. 8 p.m. Thu.–Sat. 701 N. First Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through Saturday—Keith Harris

A recent party at Southside Preservation Society. FB

FRIDAY 9.11

“Your Favorite Artists’ Favorite Artists”

Southside Preservation Society

Following its recent “Full House” exhibit, Southside Preservation Society, the newish Seward gallery space from BRLSQ, asked participating artists about their favorite artists. The resulting show? It’s “Your Favorite Artists’ Favorite Artists”! Alexis Politz, Maw Reh, Tshab Her, Amy Rice, Jennifer Davis, and Magdalena Mora are among those featured, and though they differ widely in media and style they have one thing in common: If you don’t already know their names, you should. There will be an opening reception on Fri., Sep. 11, from 7–10 p.m. 2619 28th Ave. S., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through October 9—Em Cassel

The 10th Neighborhood Garage Tour

Various Locations

That’s right, Off-Leash Area’s summertime tradition of bringing theater to the backyards, driveways, and, yes, garages of the Twin Cities turns 10 this year. Over the past decade, they’ve traveled through 44 neighborhoods producing 120-plus kid-friendly shows. This year, they’ll present Stardust Rendezvous, a piece about three space travelers from different worlds who must learn how to communicate and work together to get off the asteroid they’re trapped on. Locations this year include homes in St. Paul, Brooklyn Park, south Minneapolis, and Turbo Tim’s northeast Minneapolis location. $5–$30 suggested donation. 7 p.m. Fri.–Sat. Find tickets and more information here. Through October 3—Jessica Armbruster

Taste of Greece Promo

Taste of Greece Festival

St. Mary's Greek Orthodox Church

Opa! If the My Big Fat Greek and Mama Mia! franchises have taught us anything (and lord, have they ever), it’s that Greeks know how to party. Gyro, dolmathes, and spanakopita options will exist in Stavros Halkias-sized abundance at this annual fest/charity fundraiser/celebration of culture. Expect loads of baked goods (loukoumades, baklava), main courses (roasted lamb, the curious "Greek hot dog"), and booze spanning two locations—the Taverna beer garden and the Bde Maka Ska-overlooking Courtyard Cafe. DJ Evie will bring the “Greek tunes and Mediterranean beats” for Friday night’s dance party, but live music and dancing won’t really let up throughout the weekend; you can catch dance performances at the bottom of the hour Saturday and Sunday. Free. 2–9 p.m. Fri.; noon to 9 p.m. Sat.; noon to 5 p.m. Sun. 3450 Irving Ave. S., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through Sunday—Jay Boller

Margaret Glaspy



Fine Line



Glaspy’s virtuosic guitar shares a conversational quality with her writing, and it’s easy to underestimate both until she sneaks in a juicy chord change or aphorism like “Doing nothing is something that I do too well.” Not to slight the opening victory shuffle of “Michigan,” where she endures a Midwestern chill while gloating about how an ex can’t get over her, but the highlight of Galspy’s latest album, I Am Both, is a triptych of insightful relationship songs. On “Petty” (“Can’t you read my mind? I thought telepathy was a requirement for love.”) she passive-aggressively does laundry while her partner fails to take the hint, “Common Ground” calls out a fella who’d “rather kiss my feet or watch me drown/Than meet me on common ground,” and the title characters of “James and Marie” put off the hard conversations till it’s too late. I do hope her setlist includes some of the songs she covered so brilliantly on her 2025 EP, The Golden Heart Protector—at least the Magnetic Fields’ “The Book of Love.” This is her tour opener. With Anna Tivel. 18+. $28.37. 8 p.m. 318 N. First Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

Wiener dogs prepare to race at Cedarfest Our Streets

SATURDAY 9.12

Cedarfest

Cedar & Riverside Avenue

Now, for me, just shutting down some of Minneapolis’s biggest thoroughfares to cars is enough to make for a very pleasant afternoon of getting around on foot or by bike. But add in camel rides, pickup basketball, wiener dog races, an appearance from Southside Battletrain, three stages of live music, a pool truck (we think it’s a truck with a pool?), a Somali hut (aqal) to hang out in, and food??? They’re calling it the perfect Saturday. Our Streets and the West Bank Business Association are co-hosting Open Streets Cedarfest this year, and it’s gonna be a big one. Free. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cedar and Riverside Avenue, Minneapolis; find more info here.—Em Cassel

Twin Cities Maker Fest

Seward Neighborhood

Need a 3D printer? Some wielding tools? A bandsaw? TC Maker has you covered. And if you’re looking for a big ol’ fun street fest? Yeah, they have that, too. This Saturday, Twin Cities Maker Fest returns with a daylong celebration of people doing things themselves and being creative, as there will be a variety of hands-on arts activities and demos. Over 150 makers, craftspeople, and artists will set up shop for a festival market filled with handmade goodies. Food trucks and live music round out the afternoon. As for the TC Maker crew, they’re looking to expand their offerings even more by purchasing the 7 Sigma building at 2843 26th Ave S. in Minneapolis, which would triple their square footage—learn more about that here. Free. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Corner of 31st Avenue South and East 26th Street, Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jessica Armbruster

Do Re #MeToo 2026

Parkway Theater

Abortion access: It’s an important thing to defend. And some of the Twin Cities’ finest musicians will return tonight to do just that, raising money for the Lizz Winstead-founded Abortion Access Front with an evening of “righteous feminists” putting a new spin on sexist tunes. On the lineup tonight: Aby Wolf, Christy Costello, Jaedyn James, Janey Winterbauer, Katy Vernon, Leslie Vincent, Mary Bue, Mary Cutrufello, Sophie Hiroko, Molly Maher, Tricky Miki, and, intriguingly, “special guests.” They’re backed by the Maneaters, with bandleader Jenny Case on guitar, Barb Brynstad on bass, Alyse Manuel on drums, Maureen McFarlane on keys, and Joan Hutton on sax. Give ‘em hell, gang! $60/$70 at the door. 6 p.m. 4814 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Em Cassel

Greenway Glow Promo

Greenway Glow Arts Festival

Midtown Greenway

The annual Greenway light party returns for another night of bikes, community, and beer. Take a cruise along Minneapolis’s pedestrian/bike/skate highway and discover a variety of live performances, hands-on art activities, roving artists, and light-based installations. Special happenings include a mural and pollinator garden bike tour, food trucks and craft beer at the Ivy Building, and a special “light the rocket” installation at Brackett Park. Costumes and decorated bikes are encouraged. Free; $5–$150 fundraising options. 4–10 p.m. Midtown Greenway, from Hennepin Avenue to 29th Avenue, Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jessica Armbruster

Labor Solidarity Picnic

East Side Freedom Library

Astute calendar-watchers will note that Labor Day occurred Monday. That is true. However, the best party for celebrating worker solidarity goes down this afternoon on the lawn of the indispensable East Side Freedom Library. That's where you can munch on provided picnic food and sip soft drinks while enjoying pro-labor singalongs with Twin Cities Labor Chorus and Emmett Doyle. To drive home this year's theme of labor and freedom, there'll also be a slate of speakers including: Max Graves of End Slavery in Minnesota, Tricia Ryshkus of the Minnesota Nurses Association, and Dave Cook and Greg Teigland of the American Postal Workers Union. There’s power in a union, sure, but there’s also a picnic. “Bring your appetite, your singing voice, and your solidarity!” organizers urge. Free. 1–4 p.m. 1105 Greenbrier St., St. Paul; more info here.—Jay Boller

Marlon James

O’Shaughnessy Auditorium

The Disappearers, the latest novel from Mac professor emeritus James, was reviewed so ecstatically by Dwight Garner in the New York Times (“novel of the decade, if not the century”) that some readers, critics, and less favorably critiqued novelists might be looking to take it down a peg. Well, sorry haters—Garner may have gone a little hype-happy, but the book is pretty great. Ambitious yet sharply focused, the over 600-page tome concerns a group of gay, mostly Black men in 1980s Jamaica rehearsing a play who are horrifically assaulted by a gang of homophobes. The sex talk is truly filthy and often funny; the violence—both physical and emotional—is truly brutal. It’s a recreation of a lost world in all its perils, resilience, and nuance. Tonight James will be in conversation with former sex podcaster Kerri Miller. $35. 7 p.m. 2004 Randolph Ave., St. Paul; find more info here.—Keith Harris

Wakpa Triennial Art Festival

Various Locations

Wakpa is the Dakota word for river, and the Mississippi is central to this multiweek festival featuring art-making, community get-togethers, and history. This weekend, over 40 artists will convene to wheatpaste 47 original works, 4-foot by 4-foot each, to a wall on East Second Street in downtown St. Paul. While the instant outdoor gallery will fade over time with the weather, Saturday’s opening reception will be lively, with music and notes from artists. Head to Raspberry Island the following week for poetry readings, live music, and the creation of a flower-based art installation—bring your own to contribute! All events are free. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sat., Sep. 12 at 201 N. Sibley St. in St. Paul; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat., Sep. 19 at Raspberry Island. Find more info here.—Jessica Armbruster

Johnny Pemberton Promo

SUNDAY 9.13

Johnny Pemberton

Parkway Theater

You know Pemberton from his scene-stealing roles on TV (Fallout, Superstore) and in film (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story), but did you know the very funny actor/comic was born/raised in Rochester, Minnesota? If you read the Strib’s Neal “King of the Local Angle” Justin, you learned that fun fact way back in 2013. "I thought about a career in science. I still do," Pemberton, whose dad was a Mayo Clinic surgeon, told Justin. "I didn't realize comedy was something you could do as a career. I just kind of fell into it." It’s working out for the 45-year-old entertainer with a knack for dirtball wisecracks: Pemberton is slated to star alongside Tara Reid in an upcoming indie horror movie called Scissor Mouth, which is about the, yes, horrors of “society’s obsession with beauty." You can hear Johnny chop it up on this recent episode of Stavvy’s World—two Halkias references in one Event Horizon! $25–$30. 6:30 p.m. Parkway Theater, 4814 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

'The Magic Flute: A Pickup Truck Opera' Provided

ONGOING

Pickup Truck Opera: Tales of Hoffmann

Various Locations

Each summer, Mixed Precipitation’s Pickup Truck Opera offers a mashup of classic works, modern tunes, and current dilemmas to give us a delightful show in the park. This year the gang will be taking Jacques Offenbach’s 1881 opera, Tales of Hoffmann (Les Contes d’Hoffmann), and turning it into an accessible romp for all. The story follows a roving poet as he crosses paths with both technology and the supernatural, from robots to ghosts. Along the way there’ll be grunge tunes, R&B anthems, and yes, some opera. Bring a blanket. You can find a list of locations and make reservations at mixedprecipitation.org. $5–$45 suggested donation; teens and kids are free. This week’s preview show begins at 7:30 p.m. at Bronx Park Community Garden, 2500 Georgia Ave. S., St. Louis Park. Through September 13—Jessica Armbruster

“The Radical Act of Having Each Other’s Back”

FindFurnish

If there’s any lesson on resistance to be taken from Minnesota’s response to January’s hostile ICE takeover, it’s that we look out for and take care of our neighbors. For this group show, 26 Minnesota artists—Adam Turman, Biafra, Bump Opera, Harriet Bart, Jennifer Davis, Kao Lee Thao, Piotr Szyhalski, Wes Winship, and others—will reflect on the acts of kindness that held our communities together to the point of creating a movement. At the center of the exhibition is Iced Out Guernica, a huge 21’x7’ aerosol and acrylic painting created by Rock CYFI Martinez, EWOK, Hottea, and Shock, inspired by Picasso’s anti-war masterpiece. "Standing before Picasso's Guernica, I understood that bearing witness cannot be passive," says Martinez. "Art can preserve what official accounts overlook or attempt to erase.” Half of the proceeds from sales will benefit recovery efforts in the community. 2014 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis; find more info here. Through September 20—Jessica Armbruster

Taking the Scenic Route

Trylon

Road trips? In this economy? Fortunately, to save you the cost and hassle of driving across our large, dumb country, the Trylon is screening 14 cinematic road trips throughout the summer. And we’re working with a very expansive definition of “road trip” here, broad enough to take in both Chantal Akerman’s Je Tu Il Elle and The Muppet Movie, at least one of which is sure to sell out quickly. You can catch the muppets on Trylon’s fancy new laser projector, as well as Paris, Texas, because Nastassja Kinski deserves to be seen in the highest definition possible. A mess of these will be on 35mm film, including Ingmar Bergman’s Wild Strawberries (a stone classic even if the dream sequence bored you in film class), It Happened One Night (simply one of the funniest movies of all time), and Two-Lane Blacktop (the definitive ’70s American road race movie). And each screening will only cost you $8, which wouldn’t get you enough gas to get out of the metro area. 2820 E. 33rd St., Minneapolis; find complete listings, showtimes, and more info here. Through September 29—Keith Harris

The Minnesota Renaissance Festival

Festival Site

Huzzah! Ye olde faire has returned to Shakopee for another epic meeting of the realms. These realms are not beholden to any time or place or reality, but loosely include: fairies, Arthurian knights, miscellaneous hobbits, Rococo French folks, ancient Celts and Scots, a handful of mermaids, and some old-school Oktoberfest Germans. Some years, there’s even a decent smattering of Whovians. The crowd is part of the fun, but there are plenty of things to see and do, including jousting, mini plays, concerts, free wine and beer samplings on themed weekends, and giant turkey legs. Shop handmade wares, try a few feats of strength, and return to 2026 safely via steel horse (aka the park-and-ride shuttlebus). 16.95–29.95. 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sat.–Sun., plus Labor Day (Sep. 7) and Festival Friday (Oct. 2). 12364 Chestnut Blvd. (Queen's Gate) and 3525 145th St. W. (King's Gate), Shakopee; find more info here. Through October 4—Jessica Armbruster

Skyline Mini Golf

Walker Art Center

Warmer weather means it’s putt-putt season in Minnesota. Yeah sure, you can play mini-golf year-round in the North Loop, but it’s just not as whimsical an experience when you drop a course into a dimly lit bar with a “hot young singles only” vibe. The Twin Cities’ only putt-putt in the sky is back at the Walker, featuring 10 quirky holes made by local artists. New this year is Indhaha Dayaxa–Eyes of the Moon by Ifrah Mansour, a Minneapolis-based Somali artist who you may have seen performing at the Minnesota State Fair, featured on TPT’s Minnesota Original, or exhibiting works at the Mia. Return holes this year include the hot dog one, the one where you race via color, the one with ping-pong paddles, and the pool-hall one. Bring sunscreen and enjoy those views of Loring Park, downtown Minneapolis, and the endless Hennepin-Lyndale traffic jam. $12. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; reserve a time and find more info here. Through October 18—Jessica Armbruster

“Olalekan Jeyifous: Hydricosmic Litanies”

Walker Art Center

Recently, Racket ran a story by Drew Ross about what trash and treasures might surface if we were to drain the Mississippi River gorge. By curious coincidence, a new exhibit at the Walker constructs imaginary artifacts from composite, fictional cultures that might be found in the river. In his first solo show, “Hydricosmic Litanies,” the Nigerian-born artist Olalekan Jeyifous, also known as Lek, draws upon Yorùbá, Dakota, and Ojibwe traditions to create stories about the interaction between peoples and the river. You should check out Jeyifous’s Insta for a taste of what his art is like. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; find more info here. Through January 3, 2027—Keith Harris