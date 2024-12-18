Skip to Content
Podcast

RacketCast, Ep. 9: Reviewing 2024 feat. ‘Daily Show’ Co-Creator Lizz Winstead

2:28 PM CST on December 18, 2024

Provided
2Comments

A special bonus episode of our biweekly RacketCast? Believe it.

Happy Lizz Winstead Day!

Minnesota comedy great Lizz Winstead is a legend of lefty media, having co-created Comedy Central's Daily Show as well as Air America Radio. Every holiday season, Winstead returns home for a show that recaps the year that was. And folks? Good god... what a year we've had in 2024. "Lizz Winstead’s Project 2024: This Super Weird Year In Review" will hit the Parkway Theater in south Minneapolis for two nights—Dec. 28 and Dec. 31—and before that Winstead was kind enough to drop by RacketCast to riff on Trump 2.0, the so-called manosphere, and her career in showbiz.

Learn more about Winstead's group, Abortion Access Front, here; buy tickets to her year-end Parkway shows right here.

Subscribe to RacketCast wherever you get your podcasts—Spotify, Apple Music, Pocket Casts, etc. Wanna advertise on RacketCast? Email us at advertise@racketmn.com. Special thanks to local band Van Stee for supplying our podcast music!

Jay Boller@jaymboller

Co-owner/editor of Racket.

Read More:

