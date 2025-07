All the Shows Keith Can’t Go to While He’s out of Town This Weekend in Your Complete Concert Calendar: July 29-Aug. 4

I’m as much a Camper Van Beethoven devotee as anyone who went to college in the ’80s and a quiet champion of Cracker’s post-commercial years (try their 2014 swan song, From Berkeley to Bakersfield). Still I can’t say I dove eagerly into Lowery’s two-disc, 28-track Father, Sons, and Brothers, a sort of memoir-in-song that collects three previous autobiographical albums—I figured this was superfans-only territory. But I’m happy I did, because this helluva aphorist and imagist has become a heckuva storyteller. Mining the expected (belated apologies to women he didn’t do right by and to bandmates he’s since reunited with) and the idiosyncratic (he meets his Air Force dad for the first time as a child and defends his disabled sister from bullies), Lowery tells the story of a working-class guy who wore class-consciousness as a chip on his shoulder in the privileged indie-rock milieu and emerged on the other side of semi-fame a business prof at UGA. (What blanks in his history he leaves he fills in on his Substack .) This life’s summation isn’t Lowery’s defining testament—artistically that’s still CVB, commercially it’s Cracker. But I’ll certainly come back to it, and not just for “Vending Machine” (one of the few rock-star sobriety tales that gets 12-stepping right) or “I Wrote a Song Called ‘Take the Skinheads Bowling.’” P.S. A decade or so ago, folks were calling Lowery a crank for his anti-streaming stance. Times sure have changed. This is a sit-down affair, as I’m sure anyone old enough to be a Lowery fan will appreciate.