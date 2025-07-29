All the Shows Keith Can’t Go to While He’s out of Town This Weekend in Your Complete Concert Calendar: July 29-Aug. 4

As you may have gleaned from the ol' headline above, I'll be in New Jersey (by choice) from Thursday through Wednesday. But that won't affect your showgoing. What are you looking forward to this week?

MSPAINT Photo provided

Tuesday, July 29

DJ Cam Jones @ Acadia

honeybee, ¿WATCHES?, and Ray Gun Youth @ Amsterdam

Umbrella Bed @ Bryant Square Park

International Reggae Allstars @ Bunker’s

St. Anthony Park Community Band @ Como Lakeside Pavillion

Lizz Wright @ Dakota

St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood

Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Jessie Street Duo @ Father Hennepin Park

Scowl with Glixen, Sleeper Cell, and Mold @ Fine Line

Colonel Mustard’s Mechanical Orchestra @ Jazz Central

Phil Berbig @ Loring Park

Kodj @ Minnehaha Bandstand

Simply Fusion @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Irish Trad Session @ Padraig’s

Will Olsen & The Wild Ones, Kat & The Kodachromes, and Caitlin Angelica @ Palmer’s

Blue Drifters @ Park Tavern

Old Mervs with the Dalmatian Club @ 7th St Entry

July Conspiracy Series featuring the Beavers, Jake Manders @ 331 Club

Workers Playtime with Paul Bergen @ 331 Club

Magazine Beach, Horace Greene, & Pity Party @ Underground Music

The New Havoline Supremes @ White Squirrel

Paper Chain (Residency) @ White Squirrel

MSPAINT with Lip Critic + Pat & The Pissers @ Zhora Darling—With supporting guests from like-minded outfits Militarie Gun to Soul Glo, MSPAINT’s new EP, No Separation, is louder, angrier, and more industrial than ever, as well it should be. Not much to mellow out about these days! Titles like “Wildfire” and “Surveillance” seem to say it all until vocalist DeeDee adds his thoughts. “If this world is falling apart, why don’t we just fall together?” he asks. I don’t know exactly what that means, but I’ve heard worse suggestions, and overall this band’s earnestness is bracing.—Keith Harris With supporting guests from like-minded outfits Militarie Gun to Soul Glo, MSPAINT’s new EP, No Separation, is louder, angrier, and more industrial than ever, as well it should be. Not much to mellow out about these days! Titles like “Wildfire” and “Surveillance” seem to say it all until vocalist DeeDee adds his thoughts. “If this world is falling apart, why don’t we just fall together?” he asks. I don’t know exactly what that means, but I’ve heard worse suggestions, and overall this band’s earnestness is bracing.

Snail Mail Photo provided

Wednesday, July 30

BAD WEATHER, Los Outsiders, & Next Chapter @ Amsterdam

The Umamies & Sammie Jean Cohen @ Aster Cafe

The Cherry Pit Presents: Bible Study at Berlin @ Berlin

Twine @ Bunker’s

The Beavers @ Carbone’s

The Buddha Prince @ Cedar Cultural Center

Matt Yetter @ The Commons

Minnesota State Band @ Como Lakeside Pavillion

We3 @ Crooners

Erin Schwab and Emily Villano @ Crooners

Sam Miltich & The Clearwater Hot Club @ Dakota

Way Back Wednesdays @ Day Block Brewing

Nyttu Chongo, Let M. Know @ Driftwood

Miss Shannon’s Swing Night @ Eagles 34

Agony in the Living Room, Waxing, Glencircle @ Eagles 34

Dinosaur Jr., Snail Mail @ Fillmore—Do you like loud music? Do you also like soft music? Well have I got the bill for you. Unlikely as this might have seemed back in the ’90s, once-ejected bassist Lou Barlow has now been thumping along with his formerly estranged mates J. Mascis and Murph in a reunited Dino Jr. for a full two decades. That’s a lot of yowling, squalling, and bashing! Incidentally, a bunch of youngsters are trying to retrofit the band as shoegaze pioneers, what with that subgenre back in style, but that’s really pushing things. Dinosaur Jr.’s last album, Sweep It Into Space, was released in 2021, and it’s been just as long since Snail Mail’s Lindsey Jordan has put out a full album. Maybe she’ll be previewing some new material here? (She’s also been acting—maybe you saw her in I Saw the TV Glow last year.)—Keith Harris Do you like loud music? Do you also like soft music? Well have I got the bill for you. Unlikely as this might have seemed back in the ’90s, once-ejected bassist Lou Barlow has now been thumping along with his formerly estranged mates J. Mascis and Murph in a reunited Dino Jr. for a full two decades. That’s a lot of yowling, squalling, and bashing! Incidentally, a bunch of youngsters are trying to retrofit the band as shoegaze pioneers, what with that subgenre back in style, but that’s really pushing things. Dinosaur Jr.’s last album, Sweep It Into Space, was released in 2021, and it’s been just as long since Snail Mail’s Lindsey Jordan has put out a full album. Maybe she’ll be previewing some new material here? (She’s also been acting—maybe you saw her in I Saw the TV Glow last year.)—

The Dollys @ Icehouse

Ms. Lakesha @ Icehouse

Other Country Ensemble @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Laura Hugo @ Landmark Center

School of Rock @ Marjorie McNeely Conservatory

Pat Donohue & Friends @ Midway Saloon

Tutus Cabby @ Minnesota Music Cafe

DJ Shannon Blowtorch with Venus DeMars, Lori Barbero, Sophia Eris, and Izzie P @ Palmer’s

J-Dog and the Misfits @ Park Tavern

Heartsick with Static Affliction and Heed the Warning @ Pilllar Forum

Grocer, Drug League, Butter Boys, Mortiholics @ Mortimer’s

Groove Scenario @ Red Sea

BZ3 Organ Trio @ Schooner Tavern

The Brudi Brothers with Buffalo Nichols @ 7th St Entry

Lenz and Frenz @ 331 Club

Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Jimmi Langemo and the Band of Souls @ 331 Club

200 Stab Wounds with Vomit Forth and Weeping @ Turf Club

Conduit Presents Minds on Fire @ White Squirrel

Calavrosa with Glacier, Jessica Jaunich @ White Squirrel

JJ Sweetheart, drey dk, & anothernight @ Zhora Darling

David Lowery Jason Thrasher

Thursday, July 31

Form Entertainment Takeover @ Abi's

The Gentlebrass @ Acadia

Heartsick, Static Affliction, Heed the Warning, & Better Broken @ Amsterdam

The Red Clay Strays @ Armory

Honeymoon Madness & Living Bloom @ Aster Cafe

HEYARLO’s Shifting Forms (Quartet) @ Berlin

Kwey @ Berlin

Myallo @ Bryant Square Park

Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunker’s

Marimba Matt @ Can Can Wonderland

Seculants @ The Commons

Red Planet featuring Kavyesh Kaviraj @ Crooners

Mick and the Stones @ Crooners

Southside Aces @ Dakota

Midlife Crisis, Perro Solar @ Driftwood

LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

David Lowery with Dan Israel @ Fine Line—I’m as much a Camper Van Beethoven devotee as anyone who went to college in the ’80s and a quiet champion of Cracker’s post-commercial years (try their 2014 swan song, From Berkeley to Bakersfield). Still I can’t say I dove eagerly into Lowery’s two-disc, 28-track Father, Sons, and Brothers, a sort of memoir-in-song that collects three previous autobiographical albums—I figured this was superfans-only territory. But I’m happy I did, because this helluva aphorist and imagist has become a heckuva storyteller. Mining the expected (belated apologies to women he didn’t do right by and to bandmates he’s since reunited with) and the idiosyncratic (he meets his Air Force dad for the first time as a child and defends his disabled sister from bullies), Lowery tells the story of a working-class guy who wore class-consciousness as a chip on his shoulder in the privileged indie-rock milieu and emerged on the other side of semi-fame a business prof at UGA. (What blanks in his history he leaves —Keith Harris I’m as much a Camper Van Beethoven devotee as anyone who went to college in the ’80s and a quiet champion of Cracker’s post-commercial years (try their 2014 swan song, From Berkeley to Bakersfield). Still I can’t say I dove eagerly into Lowery’s two-disc, 28-track Father, Sons, and Brothers, a sort of memoir-in-song that collects three previous autobiographical albums—I figured this was superfans-only territory. But I’m happy I did, because this helluva aphorist and imagist has become a heckuva storyteller. Mining the expected (belated apologies to women he didn’t do right by and to bandmates he’s since reunited with) and the idiosyncratic (he meets his Air Force dad for the first time as a child and defends his disabled sister from bullies), Lowery tells the story of a working-class guy who wore class-consciousness as a chip on his shoulder in the privileged indie-rock milieu and emerged on the other side of semi-fame a business prof at UGA. (What blanks in his history he leaves he fills in on his Substack .) This life’s summation isn’t Lowery’s defining testament—artistically that’s still CVB, commercially it’s Cracker. But I’ll certainly come back to it, and not just for “Vending Machine” (one of the few rock-star sobriety tales that gets 12-stepping right) or “I Wrote a Song Called ‘Take the Skinheads Bowling.’” P.S. A decade or so ago, folks were calling Lowery a crank for his anti-streaming stance. Times sure have changed. This is a sit-down affair, as I’m sure anyone old enough to be a Lowery fan will appreciate.

Vinyl Night @ Gambit

Mary Strand & The Garage (Album Release) with the Silent Treatment, the Customers, & RuDeGiRL @ Hook and Ladder—Strand has a smaller voice than you’d expect from a garage rocker, and that’s her strength—a song like “I Don’t Need Your Permission” is all the more effective coming from someone who sounds like she once thought she might need your permission. That’s the title track from her new album, which also includes the tale of abuse and injustice “Least of All Her.” —Keith Harris Strand has a smaller voice than you’d expect from a garage rocker, and that’s her strength—a song like “I Don’t Need Your Permission” is all the more effective coming from someone who sounds like she once thought she might need your permission. That’s the title track from her new album, which also includes the tale of abuse and injustice “Least of All Her.” I Don’t Need Your Permission features guitar work from Soul Asylee Ryan Smith, whose band the Customers opens along with principled rowdies the Silent Treatment and female Clash tribute act RuDeGiRL.

anni xo (Single Release) with EVV, Mouthful, and 26 Bats! @ Icehouse—Local newcomer anni xo is developing her style pretty quickly. What’s Become of Us, the EP she released earlier this year was musically straightforward singer-songwriter fare, strummy and heartfelt at times, piano-rooted and swelling at others. But if her new single, 26 Bats!’ recent single the recent single from 26 Bats!, —Keith Harris Local newcomer anni xo is developing her style pretty quickly. What’s Become of Us, the EP she released earlier this year was musically straightforward singer-songwriter fare, strummy and heartfelt at times, piano-rooted and swelling at others. But if her new single, “Daydream,” isn’t a new direction, it’s quite a departure, an indie-disco track about learning when not to answer your phone, and also, maybe, that a good beat helps you get over a bad ex. Some great local support acts as well: I highly recommendthe recent single from 26 Bats!, “TV Head,” with Bailey Cogan emoting with theatrical aplomb as Karl Remus’s guitar gets suitably ominous.

Acoustic Thursdays @ Mainstreet Bar

Salsa Del Soul with Alma Andina @ Mears Park

The Almost August Jazz Trio feat. Joan Hutton @ Metronome Brewery

Jessey Adams @ Midway Saloon

Yo Jimbo Jazz @ Minnehaha Bandstand

No Limits: The B Side @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Joyann Parker @ Mystic Lake

Grand Piano Spectacular @ Orchestra Hall

Pixies with Kurt Vile and The Violators @ Palace Theatre—This two-night run of legacy indie rock comes with important rules, so please pay attention. On Thursday, alt-rock greats Pixies will perform 1990's Bossanova and 1991's Trompe le Monde in their entirety. (I’m a Doolittle guy, personally, but frontman Frank Black didn’t ask me for tour input.) The following night, Black & Co. (minus eternally cool bassist Kim Deal, who quit in 2013) will play what’s being billed as a “classic” set. Longtime local fans of the band surely remember that, in 2004, the Pixies reunited at the Fine Line following an 11-year hiatus; “This is so weird,” Deal reported mid-set. These days, they’re touring in support of last fall’s The Night the Zombies Came which, apologies, I’m just learning exists (reviews were —Jay Boller This two-night run of legacy indie rock comes with important rules, so please pay attention. On Thursday, alt-rock greats Pixies will perform 1990's Bossanova and 1991's Trompe le Monde in their entirety. (I’m a Doolittle guy, personally, but frontman Frank Black didn’t ask me for tour input.) The following night, Black & Co. (minus eternally cool bassist Kim Deal, who quit in 2013) will play what’s being billed as a “classic” set. Longtime local fans of the band surely remember that, in 2004, the Pixies reunited at the Fine Line following an 11-year hiatus; “This is so weird,” Deal reported mid-set. These days, they’re touring in support of last fall’s The Night the Zombies Came which, apologies, I’m just learning exists (reviews were generally warm ). Opening both nights is super-chill rocker Kurt Vile, who just this past weekend released an EP and chilled, porch-style, with punk god Ian MacKaye.

The Gut Buckets @ Park Tavern

Larrikins, Queen Jeanne, and Part-Time Ex's @ Palmer’s

Kendra Glenn Band @ Rice Park

Scott Allen & the List, Fever Pitch @ Schooner Tavern

Charlotte Lawrence with Sam Short @ 7th St Entry

Clover & the Bee @ 318 Cafe

The Drunk Uncle’s @ 331 Club

The Holy North, Jillian Rae and The Foxgloves @ Turf Club

An Ebonized Evening @ Underground Music

The Acacia Strain @ Varsity

Emmy Woods @ White Squirrel

Vaguely Yours with Head Honcho & Lawn Chair Dads @ White Squirrel

DeBlitzed, Velahsa, & Vice Chair @ Zhora Darling

¿Watches? Photo provided

Friday, August 1

BeJaxx @ Acadia

The Marías with Julie @ Armory

The New Entangled Particles @ Aster Cafe

Mike Wolter/Matt Peterson/Pete Hennig @ Berlin

Room3 @ Berlin

DJ Lemony @ Berlin

DJ D-Mil and Some Shitty Cover Band @ Boardwalk

The Makeouts, the Sparks, and Lydia @ Bryant Lake Bowl

Alex Rossi @ Bunker’s

Carbone’s Music Fest @ Carbone’s

Vibes: The Outdoor Function @ Cabooze

School of Rock St. Paul- Youth Road Crew @ Como Lakeside Pavillion

Scottie Miller @ Crooners

Pat Donohue’s Guitar Summit with Phil Heywood and Tim Sparks @ Crooners

Modern Chanteuse: Sara Bareilles, Ingrid Michaelson, and Regina Spektor @ Crooners

Arturo Sandoval @ Dakota

Lighter Co and Dylan Salfer @ Day Block Brewing

Mark Ross, 318, Skedydah! @ Driftwood

Heavy Metal Brass Band, MVRROW, M.A.Y. @ Eagles 34

Malamiko, ¿Watches?, Critterthing, Soul Circuits @ Eagles 34—¿Watches? is a band that leaves it all on the stage. I’ve caught the guitar/drums duo live a couple times since they relocated here from Ashville, NC, and I’ve stepped away grinning every time. They gig pretty regularly—you can catch them earlier this week on Tuesday opening for Kansas City’s Honeybee—but they pair off nicely with the headlining band, good old fashioned power trio Malamiko, —Keith Harris ¿Watches? is a band that leaves it all on the stage. I’ve caught the guitar/drums duo live a couple times since they relocated here from Ashville, NC, and I’ve stepped away grinning every time. They gig pretty regularly—you can catch them earlier this week on Tuesday opening for Kansas City’s Honeybee—but they pair off nicely with the headlining band, good old fashioned power trio Malamiko, whose praises I’ve sung before . And we all love the Eagles Club , right?

Beemer & Matthew Smith @ 50th & France

Mold (Album Release) with Lovescare, I Owe This Land a Body, Peeler, Sustain Critical Injury @ Flying V

Ron Zuchora and Jake @ Ginkgo Coffee

Keith Secola with Opliam @ Granada

A Jersey and Sneakers Party @ Green Room

Mango Jam & ELnO with Apollo Cobra @ Hook and Ladder

GOTHESS Fundraiser for Lea Reed (DJ PRSHPNE) @ Hook and Ladder

About To Run: Celebration of the PHISH Universe @ Icehouse

Dakota Andersen Quintet @ Jazz Central

Yam Haus @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

D.O.D. @ The Loft

Bad Bromance @ Mainstreet Bar

Aidan Buck Quartet @ Metronome Brewery

Hippies & Cowboys @ Midway Saloon

The Rockin’ Iguanas @ Minnehaha Bandstand

Johnnie Brown Experience @ Minnesota Music Cafe

The Accused A.D., Vacant, War//Plague, Deathwish, Re-Tox AD @ Mortimer’s

Parker, Grieg, and Dvořák @ Orchestra Hall

Zacc Harris @ Padraig’s

Pixies with Kurt Vile and The Violators @ Palace Theatre—see Thursday's listings. see Thursday's listings.

Modern Wildlife, Val Son, Dot Operator, Wish Wash, Ditch Pigeon, and Guest @ Palmer’s

RiGBY with Quail and Soul Flower @ Pilllar Forum

The Stella Vees, Hurricane Harold, Dan Schwalbe @ Schooner Tavern

Julie Eddy with Hailey James @ 7th St Entry

Sonic Affliction, Economic Headwinds, Kylie Krick @ Terminal Bar

Waterstreet @ 318 Cafe

Lovely Dark, StoLyette, Finesse @ 331 Club

Mohanad Elshieky @ Turf Club

Careful Gaze, Vacant Voice, Sonic Sea Turtles, VIN, & Lucius @ Underground Music

record box 01 • tanzklub @ Uptown VFW

Kaitlin Cassaday @ White Squirrel

Hellseher with Threads Electric, King Caesar @ White Squirrel

Jonny Darko, Dad Bod, & Nastradame @ Zhora Darling

The Orange Goodness Bump Opera

Saturday, August 2

The Friend Ship @ Aster Cafe

Galaxy Express @ Berlin

Morgan Turner Quartet @ Berlin

Jen-E @ Berlin

Jumpsuit: Funk and Disco Dance Party @ Black Hart

DJ Ys and Good for Gary @ Boardwalk

White Keys @ Bunker’s

Yung Bleu @ Cabooze

Carbone’s Music Fest @ Carbone’s

Open Streets NE @ Central Avenue

Scottie Miller @ Crooners

Prudence Johnson & the Halcyon Jazz Quartet @ Crooners

Everybody Loves Dean @ Crooners

Talib Kweli @ Dakota

Clovers Daughter with Bloodline and Conzemius @ Day Block Brewing

Em & the Gems, the Jury @ Driftwood

12th Annual Backyard Blues Festival @ Dual Citizen

Catfish Seagull, Nectarous, Stressica @ Dusty's

T.S. Idiot, Other Stars, The Deeper Kind @ Eagles 34

Nershfest @ 56 Brewing—What is a Nersh and why are we festing it? Well, sounds like somebody (me) doesn’t know as much as they should about the String Cheese Incident. Bill Nershi plays guitar for the Incident, and 13 years ago some Minneapolis pals threw a backyard party that they named for him as a goof. As Nershfest grew, it expanded from backyards and expanded to breweries, and this is its first year at 56 Brewing. There will be bands: China Rider, the Orange Goodness, Saltydog, Heatbox & the Power Ups, and headliners Gully Boys, who just announced their new self-titled album is out this October. Kham Fu Dee, Brick Oven Bus, and Purple People Feeder are the food trucks on site this year, and there will also be Nersh merch (mersh?). Finally, this year’s new brew is “Nersheast Nectar” an Italian pilsner (hey, —Keith Harris What is a Nersh and why are we festing it? Well, sounds like somebody (me) doesn’t know as much as they should about the String Cheese Incident. Bill Nershi plays guitar for the Incident, and 13 years ago some Minneapolis pals threw a backyard party that they named for him as a goof. As Nershfest grew, it expanded from backyards and expanded to breweries, and this is its first year at 56 Brewing. There will be bands: China Rider, the Orange Goodness, Saltydog, Heatbox & the Power Ups, and headliners Gully Boys, who just announced their new self-titled album is out this October. Kham Fu Dee, Brick Oven Bus, and Purple People Feeder are the food trucks on site this year, and there will also be Nersh merch (mersh?). Finally, this year’s new brew is “Nersheast Nectar” an Italian pilsner (hey, I just learned about those ) that pours “at a certified ‘crushable’ status of 5% ABV.” Crush away, I guess!

Fitz and the Tantrums with Ax and the Hatchetmen @ First Avenue

Mr. Keillor’s Birthday Show ft. Richard Dworsky and Heather Masse @ Fitzgerald Theater—Gross. The handsy kitsch-peddler has emerged from his tomb to groan yet one more lullaby to his following. In a rare bit of self-reflection, he recently did acknowledge that —Keith Harris Gross. The handsy kitsch-peddler has emerged from his tomb to groan yet one more lullaby to his following. In a rare bit of self-reflection, he recently did acknowledge that everyone younger and poorer than him has reasons to be dissatisfied with New York City in 2025 , and that it’s time for his generation to exit stage left. Somehow, though, I doubt that means we’ll never hear from him again. I just hope he doesn’t weigh in on the Minneapolis mayoral election.

Reventon Perreo @ Green Room

Aurelio Voltaire with Stranger Gallery @ Hook and Ladder

FarFarAway with Anslem, Underground Til' Sundown, & stop.drop.rewind @ Hook and Ladder

Stephen Kellogg and Will Hoge @ Icehouse

Summertime Quartet @ Jazz Central

PRGRPHS @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

VRG with Sora @ The Loft

The Original Westside Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Upright Forms, Disasteratti, Laugh Track @ Mortimer’s

Cracked Actor @ Padraig’s

Union Suits, Little Fevers, Jack Klatt, Holiday, Nikki Grossman, and Nallo @ Palmer’s

ABBAsolutely Fab @ Parkway Theater

The Value of Human Life with Drug League, Dog Gamn, Weald @ Pilllar Forum

Rondo Block Party @ Rondo Commemorative Plaza

Becky Kapell & the Fat 6 @ Schooner Tavern

Chatham Rise (Album Release) with Real Numbers, Lumari, and Basement Apartment @ 7th St Entry

Sierra Ferrell @ Surly Brewing Festival Field

Jeff Becker, Lexi Modica, Robert Dixon @ Terminal Bar

Leatherman @ 318 Cafe

Money Bones, Admiral Fox, Big Big Brain, Emerson Island @ 331 Club

The Strangers, Distress, Tolerance @ Time Traveler’s Public House

Jerry Day⏤Celebrating 60 Years of The Grateful Dead @ Turf Club

askysoblack, Peeler, 12th House Sun, & Missing Life @ Underground Music

80s New Wave Prom @ Uptown VFW

Sanctuary Strings @ Water Works

Dan Rumsey & Christa Rubsam with Thea Ennen & Dave Peterson, Christa Rubsam & Ken Takata @ White Squirrel

Mississippi Valley Orchestra @ White Squirrel

Jon Elconnin Quartet with Nephilim, Third Date, & One Big Quilt @ White Squirrel

Ghost @ Xcel Energy Center

Ragefuture Chrome II @ Zhora Darling

Joan of Profile Photo provided

Sunday, August 3

Zola & Lexie @ Acadia

Heartsick Heroine with Lilac & Lotus, Phase Meridian, Plague of Stars @ Amsterdam

Patty and the Buttons @ Aster Cafe

Ted Olsen & Friends: Joyfire @ Berlin

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Bunker’s

Monthly Bluegrass Jam @ Caydence Records and Coffee

The Okmoniks with Mad Mojo Jett and High Tiny Hairs @ Cloudland

Twin Cities Show Chorus @ Como Lakeside Pavillion

Beasley’s Big Band @ Como Lakeside Pavillion

Three Voices… Sound Like One @ Crooners

Jalan Crossland’s Long-Unanticipated Fingerstyle Guitar & Banjo Recital @ Crooners

Jearlyn Steele and Patty Peterson @ Dakota

Phine & Friends, Shotgun Ragtime Band @ Driftwood

Lonesome Dan Case @ Dusty’s

Country Doctors @ Eagles 34

Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34

Joan of Profile (Single Release) with Clayton Ryan, TARIAS & The Sound, and Stone Ark @ Green Room—I’m not a big “explain the band name” guy (usually the mystery is more interesting than the backstory) but I’m a little curious about the origins of “Joan of Profile.” Regardless, Kaity Joan’s songwriting has steadily sharpened over a string of singles, right up to tonight’s release, —Keith Harris I’m not a big “explain the band name” guy (usually the mystery is more interesting than the backstory) but I’m a little curious about the origins of “Joan of Profile.” Regardless, Kaity Joan’s songwriting has steadily sharpened over a string of singles, right up to tonight’s release, “Fortune Teller,” about trying to play it cool around a crush (and failing, needless to say).

Nur-D @ Hewing Rooftop

Kush & Culture Presents: Diesel Js and Smokin On the Runway Anniversary @ Hook and Ladder

Almas Unidas by Twin Cities Flamenco Collective & Zorongo Flamenco @ Icehouse

Night Shift Dance Party @ Icehouse

Issho 5 @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Minnesota Freedom Jazz @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Rainbow Kitten Surprise with Medium Build @ Ledge Ampitheater

Frankie Beverly & Maze Tribute @ Minnesota Music Cafe

The Drift: A Night of Vinyl @ Mortimer’s

The Australian Pink Floyd Show @ Mystic Lake

Church of Cornbread @ Palmer’s

West Bank Social Club @ Palmer’s

Music Jam @ Schooner Tavern

The Preludes to a Blizzard @ 331 Club



Joe Savage @ 331 Club

Drake White @ Varsity Theater

Guitar-O-Rama: Kirk Sivernail, Joe Nicola, Steve Liska, Rockabilly Mayhem @ White Squirrel

Sophie Javna Combo & The Gentlemen's Anti-Temperance League @ White Squirrel

Dermot with Allison Dyg, Slytempo @ White Squirrel

Veaux & Fox Royale @ Zhora Darling

The Deslondes Photo provided

Monday, August 4

Glass Animals with Ora Gartland @ Armory

Doolin’ @ Cedar Cultural Center

Minnesota Mandolin Orchestra @ Como Lakeside Pavillion

Larry McDonough Quintet feat. Richard Terrill @ Dakota

Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34

Square Dancing @ Eagles 34

She Keeps Bees with Bryn Battani @ Icehouse

The Way Way Back Friend @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

MN Hard Bop Collective @ Metronome Brewery

Blues Jam with Moses Oakland @ Midway Saloon

Autotune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s

Cowaoke with Ben Moooker @ Palmer’s

Seafoam Green Tangerine with Quarter-Past-Half-Time and Quarter Moon @ Pilllar Forum

The Deslondes with Sabine McCalla @ 7th St Entry—This Louisiana quintet has been loping along reliably for 15 years now, and their 2024 album, —Keith Harris This Louisiana quintet has been loping along reliably for 15 years now, and their 2024 album, Roll It Out , gives you a good taste of what they’re been up to all this time. We’re talking four-part harmonies, easygoing tempos, and a commitment to not being rushed even when they pick up the pace; at their best, they channel a bit of the vibe of Workingman’s Dead with less jamming and better singing. Natalie Weiner, one of my most trusted country tipsters, calls’em “the best country band you’re not listening to,” and while I’d have to do some homework to feel comfortable cosigning, I totally understand if you agree with her.

Disney Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide Tour @ Target Center

Nobody From Nowhere @ White Squirrel

Cattlesnake with Dashed & Sparrowhawk @ White Squirrel