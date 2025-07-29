Skip to Content
Racket home
Racket home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by CannaCon:
Podcast

RacketCast, Ep. 31: How’d MN’s Lutsen Lodge Really Burn Down? Feat. Journalist Joe Friedrichs

Friedrichs talks about 'The Fire: A Lutsen Podcast' on this bonus episode.

3:35 PM CDT on July 29, 2025

Provided
2Comments

For many Minnesotans, it wasn’t just another building on the North Shore—it was the beating heart of the North Shore. Over its 144-year history, Lutsen Resort had hosted countless weddings, family reunions, and friendly ski trips along the the intersection of Lake Superior and the Poplar River. So when the historic lodge burned down in early 2024, many folks were understandably heartbroken.

Then, almost immediately, suspicion around the owner, Bryce Campbell, began brewing. Dire finances. Unresolved inspection violations. Contradictory whereabouts.

An investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s Office remains ongoing, but North Shore journalist/author Joe Friedrichs is already hard at work on a longform podcast series called The Fire: A Lutsen Podcast. Friedrichs and his team have assembled almost 30 hours of audio, including interviews with ex-resort employees, fire investigators, Cook County residents, fellow journalists, and even Campbell.

"It's such an important story, and not just for the North Shore—it needs to be treated with respect in terms of production quality," Friedrichs says. "I'm just so interested in it… it's time to do [this podcast]."

You can support The Fire, which is due out this fall, via Kickstarter. Enjoy our conversation with Friedrichs.

Subscribe to RacketCast wherever you get your podcasts—Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Pocket Casts, etc. • Wanna advertise on RacketCast? Email us at advertise@racketmn.com. • Have a food/drink, event, or show recommendation? How about a civic hot take? General or specific question? Call 619-RACKTIP (619-722-5847) with your first name + city + 3-min.-maximum voicemail, and we might play it on a future episode. • Special thanks to local band Van Stee for supplying our podcast music!

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Racket

News

When It Comes to State Fairs, You Have to Pick a Side, Cowards!

Plus an inmate's perspective, the Strib is a Fhima camp, and 2 fewer movie theaters in MN in today's Flyover news roundup.

July 29, 2025
Music

All the Shows Keith Can’t Go to While He’s out of Town This Weekend in Your Complete Concert Calendar: July 29-Aug. 4

Pretty much all the music you can catch in the Twin Cities this week.

July 29, 2025
News

Wanna Buy the Cursed Rudolphs Bar-B-Que Building?

Plus cops bungle Boelter manhunt, derecho watch, and the always exciting life of Marisa Simonetti in today's Flyover news roundup.

July 28, 2025
Events

Nershfest, Fringe Fest, Open Streets: This Week’s Best Events

Plus MSPAINT, a big picnic, and a bike movie screened from a bike.

July 28, 2025
News

Old South Minneapolis Church to Become New Brewery?

Plus Trump's war on signs, more DFL convention opinions, and debating Uptown in today's Flyover news roundup.

July 25, 2025
See all posts