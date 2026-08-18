We’ve Got Miles of Music in Your Complete Concert Calendar: Aug. 18-24

I'm intrigued by Wednesday's city-sponsored Mile of Music, which stretches along Nicollet and also Main in northeast from 4–8 p.m. The events that are part of that are indicated below. And, of course, there's plenty beyond that.

LCD Soundsystem YouTube

Tuesday, August 18

Narcotic Wasteland @ Amsterdam

LCD Soundsystem, Victoryland @ Armory—James Murphy and his crew have now been reunited for a full decade, which is longer than they'd been around when they suckered all of NYC into celebrating their big farewell in 2011. Probably still a fun night out too. James Murphy and his crew have now been reunited for a full decade, which is longer than they'd been around when they suckered all of NYC into celebrating their big farewell in 2011. Probably still a fun night out too.

Greatest Jam on Earth @ Blues Saloon

International Reggae Allstars @ Bunker’s

Taco Tunesday @ Cabooze

Capri Big Band @ The Capri

Grace Kelly @ Dakota

Brio Brass @ Dock and Paddle

St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood Char Bar

Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Perfect World @ Father Hennepin Park

Pity Party, Doll Chaser, Afters @ Green Room

Cafe Cantante @ Metronome Brewery

Mac Hoffman @ Minnehaha Bandstand

River City Jazz Orchestra @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Five Finger Death Punch @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater

Ginger Snapz, Chairman Chair, Kilroy, Hurtquake @ Pilllar Forum

Artist Showcase @ Sociable Cider Werks

J Cole @ Target Center

August Conspiracy Series feat. Soul Tribe, Rada K and the Cicadas, Peaches & Club @ 331 Club

Worker’s Playtime with Becky Kapell @ 331 Club

The New Havoline Supremes @ White Squirrel

Alex & Toke’s Acoustic Tuesdays feat. Joan of Profile, Meghan Kreidler @ White Squirrel

Woolly Mack, Anslem, Cohen Bros, Mike Midwestern @ Zhora Darling

Willie Nelson Photo provided

Wednesday, August 19

DJ Mirage @ Acadia

Line Dancing @ Animales

Mpls Mile of Music: Havana Quartet @ Aster Cafe

Miki Yamanaka Trio with Nicole Glover @ Berlin

The Cherry Pit Open Jam @ Berlin

Mpls Mile of Music: Beer Choir @ Brühaven

Twine @ Bunker’s

1 Mic, 1 Cable, 30 Minutes @ Carbone’s

Flutes & Low @ The Commons

Mpls Mile of Music: Daniel the Violinist @ Copper Hen

Mia Dorr @ Crooners

Will Kjeer and Patty Peterson @ Crooners

The Songbook of Bonnie Raitt, Carly Simon, and Rosanne Cash @ Crooners

Spyro Gyra @ Dakota

The Twin Cities Céilí Band @ Dubliner Pub

Miss Shannon Presents Monday Club @ Eagles 34

Mpls Mile of Music: Kevin Washington & RA Spirit, SoulFlower, DJ Digie @ Eat Street Crossing

Mpls Mile of Music: Xina @ Electric Fetus

Kill Lincoln, JER, Bad Operation, and The Best of the Worst @ Fine Line

Wrath of Sanity, Stepback, Elegy @ Flying V

Open Mic with Neal Dimick @ Ginkgo Coffee

Flavor Camp Summer Jam @ Green Room

Funk N Spuds @ Harriet Island

Mpls Mile of Music: Heatbox and Friends @ Hell’s Kitchen

Dizgo, Hot Like Mars @ Hook and Ladder

Mpls Mile of Music: Joel Shapira and Charmin Michelle @ Hyatt Regency Hotel

Mpls Mile of Music: Kyle Motl, Davu Seru, Paul Metzger @ Icehouse

Mpls Mile of Music: Jake Baldwin Quintet @ Jazz Central

La Danse Fatale @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Boiled in Lead @ Landmark Center

Mpls Mile of Music: Genet Abate @ Lulu EthioVegan

Pat Donahue and Friends @ Midway Saloon

Karaoke Blast with Chazz @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Mpls Mile of Music: PaviElle French @ Orchestra Hall

Mpls Mile of Music: Nate Hance @ Peavey Plaza

First Out, Welt, True Stories @ Pilllar Forum

Mpls Mile of Music: Jamecia Bennett, KJ Gant, Jhadiya Steele @ Pimento Kitchen

Mpls Mile of Music: DJ Shannon Blowtorch @ Roxy’s Cabaret

Swamp Poppas @ Schooner Tavern

Mpls Mile of Muisc: Enso Daiko @ Taiko Arts Midwest

DJ Night @ Terminal Bar

Lenz and Frenz @ 331 Club

Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Andy Cohen and Friends @ 331 Club

Meltt, Los Eclipses @ Turf Club

My Cousin Dallas @ Underground Music

Ye-Ye Pow, Les Souvenirs @ White Squirrel

Lord Jeremy, Enemies, the Limns, Woodzen @ White Squirrel

J-Mo On The Beat & the J-Lighters, Mike Horvath, D.Santos @ Zhora Darling

Girl Tones Photo provided

Thursday, August 20

Takeover Thursdays @ Abi’s

The Black Note, Caleb Nesbit, Khoa Nguyen, Jordan Weber, Ataa Mensah @ Acadia

Bungalow Collect @ Amsterdam

Karaoke Hosted by Al Church @ Animales

Witness Trips, Sela Runn @ Aster Cafe

Will Schmid Quartet @ Berlin

Crates: On the Corner by Miles Davis @ Berlin

Jaybee & the Routine @ Bunker’s

Deb Brown and Brian Zemniak @ Crooners

Southside Aces @ Crooners

Matt McIntyre Trio feat. Toussaint Morrison @ Crooners

Peter Himmelman @ Dakota

Second Hand Dan, Larrikins, Moneybones @ Day Block Brewing

2nd Arrangements, Steely Dan B Sides Tribute @ Day Block Brewing

Pan-Handlers Steel Drum Band @ Dock and Paddle

Bastards of Fine Art, Nobody From Nowhere @ Driftwood Char Bar

Kismet Rendezvous @ Dubliner Pub

Devil Dodger @ Dubliner Pub

LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34

Karaoke With On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Creekbed Carter Hogan & Dani-Rae Clark @ Eagles 34

Willis, the Braymores, the Flukes @ Fine Line

Vinyl Night @ Gambit Brewing

Snapz Live Band Open Mic @ Green Room

Dirty P’s Thirsty Third Thursday Club @ Hook and Ladder

Our House, Taming the Tiger @ Hook and Ladder

Kelly Blau Trio @ Hopkins Downtown Park

Mango Jam @ Icehouse

Anni XO @ Landmark Center

The Australian Pink Floyd Show @ Ledge Amphitheater

Acoustic Thursdays @ Mainstreet Bar

Christian Morena Cova Group @ Metronome Brewery

Mother Soki @ Mia

Women’s Drum Center @ Minnehaha Bandstand

Dark Click with Curtiss A @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Backyard Boogie @ Pimento Jamaican Kitchen

Mubble Buggs, Jeffrey Becker & the Gentlemen @ Schooner Tavern

Squeaky Feet @ 7th St Entry

Father Paranoia, 3MP0R3R D4N73, Lil Censei, HAUNT, DJ Snaka777 @ Studio B

Girl Tones @ Surly Brewing—Did you know 89.3 the Current has been hosting —Jay Boller Did you know 89.3 the Current has been hosting a free Happy Hours concert series at local breweries and cideries all across this damn state? Freakin’ Hiss Golden Messenger performed last month! Jeez… makes ya wonder what else ya don’t know. [Ed. note: You’d know if you read our weekly Concert Calendar .] Now armed with this potentially new knowledge, you can hit up the next installment: sisterly duo Girl Tones, who are coming all the way from Kentucky to apply their classical music training to rock ‘n’ roll. “While the White Stripes—their most obvious comparison—were about controlled energy, Girl Tones are proudly imperfect,” Rolling Stone once raved. Upcoming Happy Hours gigs include the Castle with Blessing Jolie in Rochester, MT Jones at Insight Brewing in Minneapolis, and Nur-D at Pizza Luce in Duluth.

Cross Pollination with Knife Emoji, One Big Quilt @ 331 Club

Raynes, Pretty Pretty Please @ Turf Club

Sound for Silents: Bizhiki @ Walker Art Center—Every August, the Walker invites cutting-edge local musicians to ransack the institution’s Ruben/Bentson Moving Image Collection and create a montage to soundtrack. This year the honor falls to Bizhiki, the trio of Dylan Bizhikiins Jennings, Joe Rainey, and S. Carey. Bizhiki’s 2025 full-length, Unbound, expanded on how Rainey’s breakthrough album, Nineta, melded traditional Indigenous singing with electronic beatcraft. They’ll be joined by omnipresent guitarist Jeremy Ylvisaker, and we can only hope that maybe this year it won’t rain.—Keith Harris Every August, the Walker invites cutting-edge local musicians to ransack the institution’s Ruben/Bentson Moving Image Collection and create a montage to soundtrack. This year the honor falls to Bizhiki, the trio of Dylan Bizhikiins Jennings, Joe Rainey, and S. Carey. Bizhiki’s 2025 full-length, Unbound, expanded on how Rainey’s breakthrough album, Nineta, melded traditional Indigenous singing with electronic beatcraft. They’ll be joined by omnipresent guitarist Jeremy Ylvisaker, and we can only hope that maybe this year it won’t rain.

Lent, Gills, Boomdagger @ White Squirrel

Sylvia May @ Wooden Ship Brewing

Grave Society, Uxia, Hill of Crosses, & Ambivalent Chaos @ Zhora Darling

Paris Bennett Photo provided

Friday, August 21

Tea Pot Dome Scandal, Big Wiz & Tek @ Acadia

Jay Webb, Caitlynne Curtis @ Amsterdam

Honky Tonk Dance Night feat. Cole Diamond @ Animales

The Friend Ship @ Aster Cafe

Frequency Presents Why Dancez? @ Bazemnt

Art Dept. @ Bear Cave Brewing

An Evening of Thelonious Monk @ Berlin

Matriarch (fka Dana Kazuko) @ Berlin

Rude Girl @ Barely Brothers

Cowboy Rogue @ Blues Saloon

Lakefront Music with DJ D-Mil @ Boardwalk

Some Shitty Cover Band @ Bunker’s

Black & White Party @ Cabooze

Afro Dead, Demitrious Rallis Band @ Cedar Cultural Center

Bunny Blood, Wish Wash, Planer @ Cloudland

Suzanne Paris and Dale Alexander @ Crooners

Jearlyn Steele and Fred Steele @ Crooners

In Your Eyes: The Peter Gabriel Tribute @ Crooners

Irie Sol @ Crooners

Efmi,Joe Dunn and Jimmy Rogers @ Day Block Brewing

Ladies of Soul Vol. 3 @ Dakota

Joel Shapira @ Dual Citizen

Irish Music Session @ Dubliner Pub

The Comebacks @ Dubliner Pub

Tre Spiritus, Ovrforwd @ Eagles 34

Miss Shannon Presents Sock Hop @ Eagles 34

Moyana, Iamjoy @ 50th and France

Doom Scroll, Hans Gruber and the Die Hards @ 56 Brewing

Shrek XCX @ First Avenue

Bonus Joy ⏤ A New Comedy Variety Show @ Turf Club

Money Gang Studios @ Flying V

Ariel Corinne @ Ginkgo Coffee

Paris Bennet, Essjay the Afrocentricratchet, Maya Marchelle @ Green Room

Hipshaker MPLS @ Hook and Ladder

Spaceport, Cha Cha 9 @ Icehouse

July Fighter @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Dubloadz @ The Loft

Shredding Flannel @ Mainstreet Bar

Kat and the Kodachromes, Sooflay, Bella Larson and the Scene Kids @ Memory Lanes

Manual Transmission @ Metronome Brewery

The Bad Companions @ Minnehaha Bandstand

Free and Easy @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Mötley Crüe @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater

City Folk @ Padraigs

Steely Dane @ Parkway Theater

Zaq Baker (Album Release), Two Harbors, Haikus for Emus, True Lust @ Pilllar Forum

Jimmi & the Band of Souls @ Schooner Tavern

anni xo, Huhroon, bathtub cig, lily blue @ 7th St Entry

Garrett Jones @ Terminal Bar

Richard Kriehn, Nicole Wilder, Grace Savard, Jordan Hedlund @ 318 Cafe

The Red Hot Django Peppers @ 331 Club

Shinedown @ Treasure Island Casino

Johnnyrook @ Underground Music

Big Fuckin Skull, Virgin Whores, Sleeper Cell, Die Ghost, Goo Goo Mucks @ Uptown VFW

Will Kjeer Trio @ Volstead’s

Aaron James, Bury ‘Em Deep @ White Squirrel

Dusk Rat, Tiny Traces, Fauna Sauna @ White Squirrel

Silva, Grand Demise of Civilization, Unsouling, Cavernous Maw @ Zhora Darling

Lil Flip Wikimedia Commons

Saturday, August 22

Kinni Chicks @ Acadia

Heatbox, Confucisaurus (Album Release), and TH3 @ Amsterdam

Doug Collins and the Receptionists @ Animales

Matt Caflisch @ Aster Cafe

SNL Presents: Big Leo Celebration @ Bazemnt

Johnny Table All Stars @ Bear Cave

Zacc Harris Trio @ Berlin

F.K.G. @ Berlin

James Taylor @ Berlin

Rev Raven & Altar Boys, Westside Andy @ Blues Saloon

DJ Ys and Charlie Landa @ Boardwalk

R-Factor @ Bunker’s

Lil Flip @ Cabooze

Diamond the Body @ Cabooze

Capri Big Band @ Capri Theater

Closer to Indigo @ Carbone’s

Sicard Hollow, the Johnson Brothers @ Cedar Cultural Center

The Chair, Whispered the Rabbit, Laugh Track @ Cloudland

Tommy Boynton & Friends @ Crooners

Cole Diamond and Twang Time @ Crooners

Joyann Parker @ Crooners

Pat Donohue’s Guitar Summit with Mike Dowling and Tim Sparks @ Crooners

The Belfast Cowboys @ Dakota

Fortunate Suns, Lazy River Road @ Day Block Brewing

Marie Nelson Band, Mill City Machine @ Driftwood Char Bar

Irish Diplomacy @ Dubliner Pub

Mad Mojo Jett, Star Jelly, Laura Larson @ Dusty’s

Keys to the Astral Gates, Mystic Doors From Wisconsin @ Eagles 34

Bop to the Top @ Fillmore

Pajama Rave with OMGigi @ Fine Line

Eagles of Death Metal, Mountain Head @ First Avenue

KP Presents Birthday Bash @ Green Room

The Symptones, BEAR feat. Steady Range @ Icehouse

Your Smith @ Indeed Brewing—Billed as “THE BIG SHOW,” this new outdoor music configuration from Indeed promises “a totally unique concert venue the likes of which Minneapolis has never seen.” That’s certainly big talk, and honestly if it turns out just to be a stage in a parking lot, you’re still in good hands with Your Smith. The headliner first captivated Twin Cities music fans with her indie-folk outfit Caroline Smith & the Goodnight Sleeps, and, later, Smith dropped the band and transitioned to soul/R&B. Since the pandemic, she moved from L.A. back to Minnesota with her chef husband (more on their terrific Stillwater bar/restaurant Jay Boller Billed as “THE BIG SHOW,” this new outdoor music configuration from Indeed promises “a totally unique concert venue the likes of which Minneapolis has never seen.” That’s certainly big talk, and honestly if it turns out just to be a stage in a parking lot, you’re still in good hands with Your Smith. The headliner first captivated Twin Cities music fans with her indie-folk outfit Caroline Smith & the Goodnight Sleeps, and, later, Smith dropped the band and transitioned to soul/R&B. Since the pandemic, she moved from L.A. back to Minnesota with her chef husband (more on their terrific Stillwater bar/restaurant here ), re-enrolled in college, had two kids, and dropped her debut full-length as Your Smith, last year’s breezy, swinging pop-rock LP The Rub. It sounds like she’s in a great place. “It was just a really important lesson for me to learn how to find the joy in music again,” Smith recently told Iowa’s Studio One. “And now I feel like my career is on my terms.” Hippo Campus frontman Jake Luppen, who collaborated with Smith on The Rub, opens with his Lupin project.—

Sesay @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Tynan @ The Loft

Varsity Rejects @ Mainstreet Bar

Crossroads Blues Band @ Memory Lanes

Fuzzy Math @ Metronome Brewery

Willie B Blues Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe

DJ Bryan Angeles @ Modist Brewing

Inquietos del Norte @ Myth Live

Sugato Nag @ The O’Shaughnessy

The Dead Century @ Padraigs

Yolanda Del Rio @ Pantages Theatre

Steely Dane @ Parkway Theater

Damager, Good Morning Midnight, and Products Band @ Pilllar Forum

JIggs Lee Invasion @ Schooner Tavern

FINICK, Sallyforth, Lone Rock Bride, Woodzen @ 7th St Entry

NONA @ Terminal Bar

Jeremy Messersmith @ 318 Cafe

Social Cues, Rhino Shrine @ 331 Club

David Huckfelt and the Unarmed Forces, the Nunnery @ Turf Club

BLXCKPUNKS @ Underground Music

Lily Alter @ Volstead’s

32nd Street Jazz @ Water Works

Caitlyn Robertson @ White Squirrel

Francis Emil Johnson, Cody James, The Weeping Covenant @ White Squirrel

Jeremy Messersmith

Sunday, August 23

Cody James @ Acadia

Al Church’s Sunday Service @ Animales

Sunday Swing Brunch @ Aster Cafe

Leyton Olaleye Quartet @ Berlin

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Bunker’s

Communion Season 20:12 @ Cabooze

Dorothy Doring and Dale Alexander @ Crooners

The Big 70s Singalong @ Crooners

Steve Clarke’s Cabaret of Jazz @ Crooners

The Star of the North Jazz Orchestra Featuring Jen Burleigh-Bentz @ Crooners

The Devon Allman Project @ Dakota

The Fairlanes @ Dock and Paddle

Big Woods Brass @ Dock and Paddle

Phine & Friends, Shotgun Ragtime Band @ Driftwood Char Bar

Hard Bop Jazz @ Dual Citizen

Twin Prop Jane @ Dubliner Pub

Hurricane Harold Trio @ Dubliner Pub

Sunday Trad Session @ Dubliner Pub

Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34

Johnny No Cash @ Eagles 34

Dayfunk with Eddie Leader @ Eat Street Crossing

Umphrey’s McGee @ First Avenue

Leslie Vincent, Sarah Morris @ Hewing Hotel

About to Run: An Afternoon of Phish @ Icehouse

Obi Original and the Black Atlantics @ Icehouse

Robos @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Homeward Bound @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Tannins, Modern Wildlife, King Sized Coffin @ Memory Lanes

Gilbert & Sullivan Sing-a-Long @ Metronome Brewery

Out to Lunch @ Metronome Brewery

Jason Carter Band @ Parkway Theater

Frontal Assault, Bare Knuckle Brawl, Violence Condoned, Ex Cathedra @ Pilllar Forum

Value Select @ 7th St Entry

Church of Cornbread @ Schooner Tavern

Music Jam @ Schooner Tavern

Femme Forward 004 @ Slam Academy

Tim McGraw @ Target Field

Jeremy Messersmith @ 318 Cafe

Matty Harris Quintet, Doyle Turner @ 331 Club

L.A. Buckner Photo provided

Monday, August 24

Massive Mondays Reggae @ Cabooze

Cindi Scheffler @ Crooners

Dan Chouinard feat. Patty Peterson @ Crooners

L.A. Buckner @ Icehouse

Choro Borealis @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Mosaic Arts @ Metronome Brewery

Blues Jam with Moses Oakland @ Midway Saloon

Monday Open Jam @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Cat Crash, Fiona Hayes, 4th Curtis @ Pilllar Forum

Open Mic @ Sociable Cider Werks

My Chemical Romance @ Target Field

Open Mic @ Terminal Bar

Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club

HonkyTonk Ranch @ 331 Club