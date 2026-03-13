Freeloader Friday: 90 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more.

North Loop Green

FRIDAY

St. Paddy’s Day Weekend

Featuring college basketball on the big screen, themed drinks from Bassett Hound, and tunes from Gus the Bard on Fri. and Lochtune on Sat. 6-8:30 p.m. Fri.; 1-3:30 p.m. Sat. North Loop Green, 350 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis.

Imani Waters & Planet McKenna

6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Mid Death Calm

Alt-rock from MN. With Bunny Blood and Hot Press. 9-11 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Teague & the Paddy Wagon

7-9 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Nato Coles & the Blue Diamond Band, Lutheran Heat, Jeffrey Robert Larson

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Teleport 010

Trance tunes from Montoni, Cosmic Chris, Bcubed, Sirwootalot, Haute Carl, Shawn Raja, and Kid Cuisine Video. 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. James Ballentine "Uptown" VFW - Post 246, 2916 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Mutiny After Midnight Dance Party

Listen/dance to Johnny Blue Skies & The Dark Clouds’ latest release. With freebies and surprises while supplies last. 4 p.m. Electric Fetus, 2000 Fourth Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Comedy Corner Underground Provided

CCU Friday Night Open Mic



10 p.m. Whitey’s Old Town Saloon, 400 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Bachman’s Flower Show: Cirque de Fleurs

Formerly at Dayton’s and the Galleria, this year’s mega flower installation is at the source: Bachman’s. See it during store hours through April 4. Bachman’s, 6010 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Open Mic Night

7-8:30 p.m. is family-friendly; 8:30-10 p.m. is for adults. Spirit Garage & Meraki, 100 W. 46th St., Minneapolis.

Happy Hour Trivia Mafia

5 p.m. every Fri. Brit’s Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 18 Watch Party

7 p.m. Roxy's Cabaret, 1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

FriGAY

Drag performances, a dance party, and $2 specialty shots—sounds like a party! 21+. 9 p.m. RSVP recommended; do it here. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

New Money Old Time Band

7-9 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

The New Havoline Supremes

8 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

The Serfs

5-8 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Horror Movie Night

Featuring scary movies on the screens and spooky cocktails. 21+. 8 p.m. Up-Down Minneapolis, 3012 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Areca Roe, 'Paper Birch'

“FotoMatter Collective: Natural World”

This group exhibition explores humanity’s evolving relationship with nature through a variety of mediums. Silverwood Park, 2500 County Rd. E., St. Anthony.

“Ben Moren: Surface Tension”

Also opening this week, this exhibition of large-scale cyanotype prints exploring the history of military waste dumping in Lake Superior opened earlier this week. Silverwood Park, 2500 County Rd. E., St. Anthony.

The Jury

Blues/rock. 8 p.m. Babe’s Place, 124 Holmes St. S., Shakopee.

St. Patrick's Themed Trivia

With $5 green beer and Lucky Leprechaun drinks. 6 p.m. Kip's Irish Pub, 9960 Wayzata Blvd., Hopkins.

Grunge Unplugged

7-10 p.m. 10K Brewing, 2005 Second St. Anoka.

Krampus is waiting for the season to change. Oktoberfest at Fulton

SATURDAY

St. Patrick’s Celebration

Featuring special releases plus tunes and performances from Rince na Chroi, We Lucky Few, Wild Rose Cloggers, and Irish Diplomacy (Sat.); and Release the Craigken and BNTB. Noon to 11 p.m. Sat.; noon to 8 p.m. Sun. Fulton Taproom, 414 6th Ave. N., Minneapolis.

The 58th Annual St. Patrick's Day Parade

Think of this little parade as a warmup to the big one on Tuesday. 1 p.m. Nicollet Avenue, from Sixth Street to 12th Street, Minneapolis; find more info here.

St. Patrick’s Day ‘Haus’ Party

Green beer and house tunes from Backyard Boombox DJs. Noon to 10 p.m. Bauhaus Brew Labs, 1315 Tyler St. NE, Minneapolis.

St. Patrick’s Day Party

With tunes and performances from Singleton Street, Rince na Chroi Irish Dancers, and the Summerbabies. 2-11 p.m. O'Shaughnessy Distilling Co., 600 Malcolm St., Minneapolis.

O’Neil’s Irish Tavern

A one-night St. Patrick’s pop-up. With green beer, speakeasy-style whiskey lounge, bags and giant beer pong, food from Frida Little Mexico, and tunes from Jada LaFrance, The Twin Whiskers Band, and DJ sets. 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. Mosaic, 817 Fifth Ave. S., Minneapolis.

The Hanson Family Band

3 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Laura Hugo, Nick Elstad Trio

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Voltage Controller



3 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Devil Dodger

1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

The Ballroom Surfers

6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Infernos

9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Ava Levy & Friends

7 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

4OnTheFloor

7-11 p.m. Headflyer Brewing, 861 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Aleksei G. Varlamov, 'Nora the Pointer,' 1961

“Cats and Dogs in Soviet Art: Workers, Teachers, Friends”

Pet obsession is nothing new. Pre-internet, folks were just as into their animals, relying on them for comfort, amusement, and help with everyday work tasks. For this show at TMORA, there’ll be 40 paintings on display celebrating cats, dogs, and other animal companions, as well as a collection of porcelain cat and canine figurines. While museum admission is typically $15, you’ll get in for free at Saturday’s daylong opening celebration if you show up in animal-themed clothing or accessories. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Museum of Russian Art, 5500 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through July 12—Jessica Armbruster

Sloppy Discs Movie Swap

Bring movies in any format and take something new (to you) home. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Broken Clock Brewing Cooperative, 1712 Marshall St. NE, Suite 100, Minneapolis.

Mystery, Thriller, and Crime Book Fair

Featuring local authors, local bookstores Once Upon a Crime and Secondhand Horror, and local makers. Also with Girl Scout cookies for sale starting at 3:30 p.m. Noon to 6 p.m. Inbound BrewCo., 701 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis.

The Black Market: BBIB Market

Shop clothing, beauty items, jewelry, food, and more from local BIPOC-owned businesses. Reserve a free ticket at theblackmarketmpls.com. 2-7 p.m. The Lab – Pilot Facility and Taproom, 767 N. Eustis St., Minneapolis.

HerStory Book Fair

Meet local femme writers working in a variety of genres. Noon to 3 p.m. Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

K-Pop Bangtan Bash

Featuring dance competitions, K-Pop vendors, a costume contest, photocard trading, local performances from the K-Pop community, raffles, giveaways, and more. Noon to 6 p.m. Saint Paul RiverCentre, 175 Kellogg Blvd. W., St. Paul; find more info here.

Plymouth Library Book Sale

Cheap books! 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Plymouth Library, 15700 36th Ave. N., Plymouth.

Suyao Tian

Northrup King Nights/Van Buren Block Party

Open studios, sales, special receptions, and more. The Van Buren wing of the building will be especially hopping, with a variety of happenings. 4-8 p.m. Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis.

Vampire Vintage + Exhumed & Reborn Pop-up

Shop goth/dark romance vintage at this double-day, double-vendor pop-up. Noon to 5 p.m. Sat.; noon to 4 p.m. Sun. Wild Hare Collective, Northrup King Building, Suite 185, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis.

"Wild In Spirit"

Gallery Equus celebrates its eighth birthday with a new exhibition. 4-8 p.m. Northrup King Building, Studio 222, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis.

Pura Vida Galleria’s 2nd Anniversary

Featuring the beginnings of a new show featuring fantasy and Nordic-inspired art. 4-8 p.m. Northrup King Building, Studio 223, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis.

“Where We Meet”

Water-based media paintings by Suyao Tian. 6-8 p.m. Kolman & Reeb Gallery, Studio 395, Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis.

Live Painting Demonstration

Greg Lecker creates free block prints inspired by his "Arctic: Circling Back" project. 4-8 p.m. Gallery Immaginé at Northrup King Building, Studio 183, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis.

Second Saturday Open Studios

With special receptions, sales, and events. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. California Building, 2205 California St. NE, Minneapolis.

"FOREVER YOUNG" Katherine Steichen Rosing

“FOREVER YOUNG: Group Exhibition”

Featuring work from Paul Granlund, Herman “Hank” Rowan, and William “Bill” Murray, plus other gallery artists. 2-5 p.m. Groveland Gallery, 25 Groveland Terrace, Minneapolis.

Free Yoga

Studio 9-to-5 hosts free yoga sessions Mon., Wed., and Sat. Sign up here. 9 a.m. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul.

City Folks

7-9:30 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Hurricane Harold’s All Star Review

8 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Gus the Bard

7:30 p.m. Merlin’s Rest Pub, 3601 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Slow and Steady Irish Band

7 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Amanda Hanlon

“Where There Is Water”

Last chance to see this exhibition by painter and printmaker Amanda Hanlon. The closing reception will also feature a panel talk with local artists and botanists “Art, Infrastructure, and the Waters That Shape Minnesota.” 4-6 p.m. Art & Water Space, 321 Main St. S., Stillwater.

St. Patrick’s Day Party

Featuring a special menu and live tunes from Holy Ground, Roarie Bummler, Purgatory Creek, radio station K102, Bonnie Drunken Lads, Chris Herriges, bag pipers and Irish dancers from Shamrock School of Irish Step Dance, and the Tim Malloys. 11 a.m. to midnight. Kip's Irish Pub, 9960 Wayzata Blvd., Hopkins.

St. Patty’s Day Party

Featuring a beer release, food truck, beer poking on the patio, Girl Scout cookies for sale (3-6 p.m.), runes from Release the Craicen (6 p.m.), and other themed fun. Noon to 10 p.m. Boom Island Brewing, 5959 Baker Rd., Minnetonka.

St. Patrick’s Day Party

Featuring beer releases, reuben pizza, and live music from Ravens Fire, Coloring Shadows, and Grunge Unplugged. Music from noon to 9:30 p.m. OMNI Brewing Co., 9462 Deerwood Ln., Maple Grove.

St. Patrick’s Day Party

With tunes from Thirsty Souls, Ravens Fire, and Marv & Cat. Music from noon to 10 p.m. Omni Brewery and Taproom, 15701 Biscayne Ave., Rosemount.

St. Patrick’s Day Party

With tunes from Jim Mortenson, Daniel Schwarze, and Brian Spranger. Music from noon to 8 p.m. Omni Brewery and Taproom, 1495 Stieger Lake, Victoria.



FARMERS MARKETS

Lowertown St. Paul Farmers Markets

Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. Find free parking on Prince Street. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through Apr. 19. 290 Fifth St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

St. Paul Indoor Farmers Market

Shopping in nature? Pffft. This one lets you shop for greens without the weather. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.-Sun. through April 18. 308 Prince St., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Winter Market

Music, to-go eats, and produce. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bachman's Lyndale, 6010 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis

Joyful Riders

SUNDAY

Joyful Riders Shamrock Ride

Take a casual, no-drop, 8-mile ride that ends with a free drink in the taproom. Noon. Fulton Taproom, 414 6th Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Oscars Party

No one should ever watch the Oscars alone. The cringey jokes and awkward acceptance speeches are too much for one person to endure over nearly four hours. But when you add drinks and snarky friends it becomes a party. One such get-together will be at BlackStack this Sunday, which will air the glamorously bloated production on its screens. Fill out a prediction ballot (let’s go Sinners!) before the show for a chance to win a $50 gift card, order up burgers and wings from the Angry Line Cook food truck, and play movie trivia with Martin, your host, during the (many) commercial breaks. Free. 5-10 p.m. BlackStack Brewing, 755 Prior Ave. N., St. Paul.—Jessica Armbruster

Anti-Fascism Yoga

9 a.m. every Saturday. Recovery Bike Shop, 2504 Central Ave NE, Minneapolis.

Minneapolis Vintage Market Darin Kamnetz

Minneapolis Vintage Market

UPDATE: Due to impending snow this event has been moved to next week. Shop 60 vintage vendors. Noon to 4 p.m. Quincy Hall, 1325 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis.

Zorongo Flamenco Dance Theatre

Learn how to dance with some pros. 4-6 p.m. Nicollet Island Pavilion, 40 Power St., Minneapolis.

Survivor Trivia

6-8 p.m. Insight Brewing, 2821 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Hennepin County Fix-It Clinic

Bring something busted and learn how to fix it. Noon to 4 p.m. American Swedish Institute, 2600 Park Ave., Minneapolis.

Rocky Horror Picture Show

Free movie and popcorn. 7 p.m. Roxy's Cabaret, 1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Clover and the Bee Promo

Clover and the Bee

3 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

eleven degenerates



10:30 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Switchyard



7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Sarah Morris



3-5 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

The Cottonwood Shivers

With Ian Crawford, D.C. Leonhardt, Nat Harriet. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Bingo With Pete!

6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Karaoke with Ally

9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Church of Cornbread

A weekly Cornbread Harris jam. 5-7 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Drag Discovery Night

An open stage night for drag, hosted by Luna Muse and mentored by Rose Nylon. Sign up here. 7 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.