Standup for MIRAC, Cardi B, St. Pat’s Day Parties: This Week’s Best Events

Welcome to Event Horizon, your weekly roundup of the best events in Minneapolis, St. Paul, and beyond.

MONDAY 3.9

Been There Won That (Again)

Fulton Beer

Kelly Pannek kicks ass. Fulton knows it: In 2024, the Minneapolis brewery recognized the Minnesota Frost forward’s many accomplishments (NCAA, Walter Cup, and World Championship titles, plus Olympic gold) with a beer called Been There Won That. Now that Pannek has a second gold medal in her trophy case? There’s just nothing to do but brew a beer called Been There Won That AGAIN, and throw a big ol’ party in the taproom to celebrate its release. The championship shandy is an “Old Glory-themed 4.9% sessionable sipper,” and you can raise a glass of it tonight to celebrate Pannek while getting an autograph from her. The North Loop brewery will have commemorative crowlers and T-shirts for purchase, and while you have to be 21 to drink, the festivities are open to fans and future hockey stars of all ages. Free. 6:30-8:30 p.m. 414 N. Sixth Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Em Cassel

Los Lobos Piero F. Glunt

WEDNESDAY 3.11

Los Lobos

Dakota

I was told by those who should know that the hard-swinging State Fair set I caught last August offered a more crowd-pleasing song selection than their most recent and experimental First Ave show. So figure these long-running Chicano-rock pros know enough to adjust to an audience’s expectations. But keep in mind that they’re the greatest party-rock band in the country, and that this “safe” set also nodded to conjunto and mariachi greats before slamming into the unsafe-at-any-speed “Más y más.” And the night before they ran “Papa Was a Rolling Stone” in the Allmans’ “One Way Out.” Wish I’d been there. $116.11 and up. 7 p.m. Wed.-Thu. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; find more info here. Also Thursday—Keith Harris

Comediantes Unidos: A Standup Comedy Benefit



Gambit Brewing Co.



A financial donation of any amount gets you in the door for this St. Paul comedy benefit show in Lowertown featuring Andy Duong, Ateh Ekinde, Chivo, and a half-dozen other very funny folks. They’re donating their time and jokes tonight; 100% of the proceeds from the door go to benefit MIRAC, which we don’t need to tell you has been doing tremendous work to support our immigrant community during the ongoing (and yes, it is ongoing) federal occupation of Minnesota. There’s live music from local musician Miguel Perez starting at 6 p.m., and the comedy kicks off an hour after that. $7 suggested donation. 7-8:30 p.m. 141 Fourth St. E., Ste. LL2, St. Paul; find more info here.—Em Cassel

THURSDAY 3.12

Cardi B

Target Center



When you release a perfect debut album and then wait eight years to drop the follow-up, people are gonna be disappointed. Am I the Drama? is the work of a star with something to lose, and you can hear the second guessing in its choice of features and changes of pace. Still, compared not to 2018’s Invasion of Privacy but to the run of rap albums out there these days, Am I the Drama? wins hands down in skills, beats, and personality. With just one album to her name, Cardi put on a solid if too-abbreviated show here at this same venue in 2019. She won’t have the excuse this time. $77-$479. 7:30 p.m. 600 N. First Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

Hieroglyphics

Amsterdam

When’s the last time you listened to this Bay Area rap collective’s 1998 classic, 3rd Eye Vision? I fired it up this morning and am pleased to report that it holds the hell up, not just for brimming lyrical skills and head-bobbing beats, but for unfakeably genuine camaraderie. Now the whole crew is on tour—that means Del the Funkee Homosapien, Casual, Pep Love, Phesto, A-Plus, Opio, and Tajai (the last four also known as the group Souls of Mischief) plus DJ Toure. They’ve been at this together for nearly 30 years. Every time I see a middle-aged rap group still on the road, I feel a bittersweet warmth. I’m thrilled they’re still doing their shit, of course, but I also think of the hip-hop greats who’ve died in their 50s, or even in their 40s. I guess what I’m saying is, go support the culture. 18+. $47.45. 8 p.m. 6 W. Sixth St., St. Paul; find more info here.—Keith Harris

Meet at Mia: Leading the Change

Mia

Cracking the notoriously icy social shells of Minnesotans? Not easy, and something we explored in great detail last summer. Making friends is even tougher in the wintertime, so the folks at Mia organized this series aimed at “creating, connecting, and kicking back… No registration or secret handshake required.” This week’s installment is all about celebrating women’s history, and that means a concert from local Americana favorite Chastity Brown. But it also means guided tours that highlight women artists, printmaking with Laura Brown, food for purchase from the Eggroll Queen and Unbakeable food trucks, and tunes from DJ McShellen. Admission to the museum’s new exhibit, “Modern Art and Politics in Germany 1910-1945: Masterworks from the Neue Nationalgalerie, Berlin,” which you gotta think includes at least several pieces made by women? You better believe it’s included. Free. 5-9 p.m. 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Langston Kerman Promo

FRIDAY 3.13

Langston Kerman

Camp Bar

How much does the endorsement of John Mulaney mean in the comedy world? A whole helluva lot, and Mulaney really loves him some Langston Kerman. The 38-year-old Chicagoland native writes for Mulaney's insanely brilliant Netflix show Everybody’s Live, opens for him on tour, and Kerman's 2024 Netflix special, Bad Poetry, was directed and produced by—you guessed it—John Mulaney. But Kerman is, of course, his own man/comic, and his considerable talents have been put to use via his own Peacock show, Bust Down, and a recurring role on the FX series English Teacher. Elise Cole opens—or "features" if we wanna use the correct industry jargon. $22.25-$30.50. 7:30 p.m. Fri.; 7 p.m. Sat. 90 Robert St. N., St. Paul; find more info here. Also Saturday—Jay Boller

Patti Smith: Songs & Stories in Solidarity

The O’Shaughnessy

Patti’s intimate concert at the Parkway on Saturday? Way sold out. Like, immediately. But there are still balcony seats available for this 90-minute gig, a reading from Smith’s new book, Bread of Angels, along with, the event title suggests, a little bit of singing (and guitar?). Smith’s latest memoir is her most wide-ranging, beginning with her "Proustian childhood… of intermittent quarantine and convalescence,” carrying through her youthful (and lifetime) literary fascination with Rimbaud and Dylan, and covering her domestic life with husband Fred “Sonic” Smith of the MC5. If you’ve never experienced Smith in person, you need to. She is a presence. $48.90. 7 p.m. 2004 Randolph Ave., St. Paul; find more info here.—Keith Harris

St. Pat's at Fulton Provided

SATURDAY 3.14

St. Patrick’s Day Parties

Various Locations

The official annual reinforcin’ o’ the stereotypes* isn’t until next Tuesday, but Minneapolis taprooms are getting a head start on the blotto shenanigans of St. Patrick’s Day. In Northeast, Bauhaus Brew Labs will host a day-long festival of house music DJs and green beer (more info here). Over at Fulton, you’ll find a four-day marathon of Irish-themed fun, and Saturday features live music and dance all day from Rince na Chroi, We Lucky Few, Wild Rose Cloggers, and Irish Diplomacy (more info here). At O'Shaughnessy Distilling Co., there's even more live music, dancing, and (possibly green) alcohol like the Keeper’s Mule (more info here). And, located in the thong-less suburb of Maple Grove, OMNI Brewery & Taproom is busting out special green beer releases, live music, and pizza (more info here). Looking to tie one on like a true Irishman? There’s a St. Paddy’s pub crawl that begins at 11 a.m. at Kieran’s downtown (more info here). (*I’m half-Irish; I can make all these ethnically rooted problem-drinking jokes.)—Jay Boller

“Cats and Dogs in Soviet Art: Workers, Teachers, Friends”

The Museum of Russian Art

Pet obsession is nothing new. Pre-internet, folks were just as into their animals, relying on them for comfort, amusement, and help with everyday work tasks. For this show at TMORA, there’ll be 40 paintings on display celebrating cats, dogs, and other animal companions, as well as a collection of porcelain cat and canine figurines. While museum admission is typically $15, you’ll get in for free at Saturday’s daylong opening celebration if you show up in animal-themed clothing or accessories. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 14. 5500 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through July 12—Jessica Armbruster

Aleksei G. Varlamov, 'Nora the Pointer,' 1961

SUNDAY 3.15

Oscars Party

BlackStack Brewing

No one should ever watch the Oscars alone. The cringey jokes and awkward acceptance speeches are too much for one person to endure over nearly four hours. But when you add drinks and snarky friends it becomes a party. One such get-together will be at BlackStack this Sunday, which will air the glamorously bloated production on its screens. Fill out a prediction ballot (let’s go Sinners!) before the show for a chance to win a $50 gift card, order up burgers and wings from the Angry Line Cook food truck, and play movie trivia with Martin, your host, during the (many) commercial breaks. Free. 5-10 p.m. 755 Prior Ave. N., St. Paul.—Jessica Armbruster

ONGOING

Agnès Varda’s Visions

Walker Art Center

Filmmaker Agnès Varda led a full personal and artistic life, dying in 2019 just two days before her 91st birthday—among her colleagues and rivals in the French New Wave, only Godard outlived her. This monthlong series showcases her incredible range of styles and interests, beginning this weekend with The Gleaners and I, a delightful film essay in which Varda draws comparisons between herself and rural foragers, and Vagabond, the brutal story of a young hitchhiker. Also screening this month are the two short films about revolutionary movements Varda made after traveling to the Americas in the ’60s: Salut les Cubains and Black Panthers. Her unique feminist vision is evident in Le Bonheur, a brutal satire of male selfishness rendered in an ironically bright color palette, and the utopian One Sings, the Other Doesn’t. Bookending the series are her debut feature, La Pointe Courte, and her final film, the retrospective Varda by Agnès. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; find showtimes and more info here. Through March 21—Keith Harris

Ukrainian Lenten Fish Fry

Ukrainian American Community Center

Delicious options for Ukrainian solidarity exist right here in Minnesota. Consider this Lenten fish fry, which benefits both the Ukrainian American Community Center and the Cheremosh Ukrainian Dance Ensemble. We’re talking generous plates of fried fish, coleslaw, French fries, and—crucially—varenyky (aka perogi). Beer and wine are available via the cash bar; ambiently positive geopolitical vibes are available for all diners. Also, gotta mention it: This animated fish chef is worth the price of admission. $15 adults; $10 kids 6-12; free for kids under 6. 4:30-7 p.m. 301 NE Main St., Minneapolis; find more info here. Fridays through March 27—Jay Boller

Bad Company: 19 Films Featuring Evil Corporations

Trylon, Emagine Willow Creek



What do Alien, Josie & the Pussycats, Robocop, and They Live have in common? If you answered “they’re all among Em Cassel’s favorite movies of all time,” you would be correct—but they also all feature terrible corporations doing terrible things. Throughout March, the Trylon and Emagine Willow Creek bring you Bad Company: 19 Films Featuring Evil Corporations. Whether they want to control the water supply (Tank Girl), or the broadcast signals (Network), or they’re just doing something sinister with super sharks (Deep Blue Sea, which is screening in 35mm), these greedy bastards will stop at nothing to get their way… not unlike, ya know, every corporation that exists in the real world today. Find the full film lineup and get tickets here. Through March 31—Em Cassel