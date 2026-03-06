RacketCast, Ep. 47: Mapping MN’s Hidden City Feat. YouTuber Chris Parr

What the hell is going on in North Oaks, Minnesota?

That's the question Minneapolis-based videographer/YouTuber Chris Parr set out to answer. In a video from last month titled "I Mapped Google’s ONLY SECRET CITY," Parr explains why North Oaks—an extremely wealthy north metro city of 5,200—doesn't appear on Google Street View, gets into the history of mapping in general, chats with multiple historians and a drone expert, and then gets hovering above the hidden city in question.

Enjoy our chat with Parr, and watch his viral video below.

But before all that, Em, Keith, and Jay went 'round the horn for our regular segment, What I Learned in Racket. Here's what we learned...

