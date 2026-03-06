Freeloader Friday: 95 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more. For our picks of the week's best events, cost be damned, click here.

Em Cassel

FRIDAY

Abolish ICE: A Fundraiser for the People

The Dropkick Murphys are shipping up to Minneapolis to extend a middle finger in ICE’s direction. At 4 p.m., the veteran Celtic punks will perform a special acoustic set in the parking lot behind Black Forest Inn, right across the street from where Border Patrol agents beat, shot, and killed Alex Pretti earlier this year. “Help us support the warriors who’ve stepped up to protect our neighbors and our democracy!!” the band writes via social media, adding that they’ll be playing a sold-out Palace Theatre later that night in St. Paul. Here are the local bands participating: Wild Colonial Bhoys, Danza Ketzal, Brass Solidarity, Kiss the Tiger (read Racket’s profile here), Sophie Hiroko (ditto), Chutes, Laamar (ditto), the Shackletons, and Obi Original (ditto). And here are the orgs benefiting from this benefit: Neighbors Helping Neighbors, Show Up For Eat Street, the Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota, and Rent Support for Bancroft Families. Fuck ICE. Let’s rock. Free. 1-8 p.m. Black Forest Inn, 1 E. 26th St., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Chris Davies & the Afterparty

With East Of the Rockies. 6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Billy Johnson and George McKelvey

7-9 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

The Red Hot Django Peppers, Triple Fiddle



10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Movie and Music Trivia



7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Bato Bato!

Student drummer and marimbas. 5:30 p.m. Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Salsa Brava

9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Eat Street Crossing, 2819 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis.

J-Mo On The Beat

J-Mo On The Beat & The J-Lighters

Rock from the ‘50-’60s. Shaws Bar and Grill, 1528 University Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Happy Hour Trivia Mafia

5 p.m. every Fri. Brit’s Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 18 Watch Party

7 p.m. Roxy's Cabaret, 1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

FriGAY

Drag performances, a dance party, and $2 specialty shots—sounds like a party! 21+. 9 p.m. RSVP recommended; do it here. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Kingsview Acoustic

8 p.m. Heavy Rotation Brewing Co., 9801 Xenia Ave. N., Minneapolis.

CCU Friday Night Open Mic



10 p.m. Whitey’s Old Town Saloon, 400 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

MiNHi England

“Streptomyces”

A solo exhibition by MiNHi England. There will be a reception and artist talk from 6-8:30 p.m. RSVP here. Foci Minnesota Center for Glass Arts, 2213 Snelling Ave., Minneapolis.

Spare Parts

7-9 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Maurice Jacox & We Still R

8 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Closing Reception: “Impressed”



Last call for this solo exhibition featuring New York-based artist Kelly Wang. 5-8 p.m. Quarter Gallery at the Regis Center for Art, 405 21st Ave. S., Minneapolis.

A Gathering of Friends Antique Market

Shop over a dozen Minnesota dealers. 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Fri.; 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sat.; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sun. Bachman’s, 6010 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Vendor Welcome Happy Hour

Meet this month’s guest vendor, Cool Heat Vintage, plus resident vendors and local makers. 4-6 p.m. Olio Vintage, 21 Fifth St. NE, Minneapolis.

Olivia Carey Acoustic Duo

7-10 p.m. Omni Brewery and Taproom, 15701 Biscayne Ave., Rosemount.

Board Game Night

Bring a game or play one from the collection. 6:30 p.m. 9milebrewing, 9555 James Ave. S., Bloomington.

Mary GIbney

SATURDAY

“Mystery Spot”

New paintings by Mary Gibney. 7-10 p.m. Rosalux Gallery, 315 W. 48th St., Minneapolis.

Big Lebowski Bash

“I don’t remember the film being this good,” I remarked to a friend upon a recent rewatch of the Coen brothers’ 1998 stoner kidnapping caper The Big Lebowski. “It’s maybe the best movie with the most annoying fanbase,” he replied. He was, no doubt, referring to events like the Big Lebowski Bash, part of the broader cultural memeification of Jeff Bridges as The Dude which, yeah, can elicit real epic-bacon-cringe vibes. But ya know what, unnamed friend? This sorta shit sounds pretty fun, in small doses. At Brühaven (aka the ol’ Lakes & Legends Brewing, a nice spot!), Al Church Band will be playing Dude-approved jams (no fuckin' Eagles, man), and glasses of Caucasians will be flowing from the bar as participants enjoy trivia, Wii bowling, costumes, prizes, burgers from the Burger 101 food truck, and, if we're to believe organizers, "a rug that really ties the room together!" Free. 2-10 p.m. Brühaven, 1368 La Salle Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

International Women’s Day Celebration

Featuring a special beer release, a free women’s self-defense class (11 a.m.), visits from Strong Hearts MN and Feminist Book Club (noon to 4 p.m.), and tunes from the Beer Choir (7-9 p.m.). There will also be a supply drive all day (check out items needed/accepted here). Broken Clock Brewing Cooperative, 1712 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis.

Cornbread Harris and Friends

3 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Scott Hefte and the Bury ‘em Deep, Rank Strangers, Driftless Pony Club, Violet Palms

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

B+ the Spice Cabinet

6-8 p.m. Utepils Brewing Co, 225 Thomas Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Afflatus

Indie folk. With Willows. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Boots & Needles

6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

The Del-Viles

Garage rock. With Crush Scene, J-Mo On The Beat & the J Lighters. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Muun Bato

7 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Ryan Picone Quartet

7-9:30 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

The Changeups, Elour, Prophets of Mothra

8 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Irish Diplomacy

7:30 p.m. Merlin’s Rest Pub, 3601 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Megan Bell

Open Studio Saturdays

Open studios, sales, special receptions, and more. Noon to 4 p.m. Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis.

“To Minnesota, With Love”

New paintings celebrating Minnesota, by Megan Bell. Noon to 4 p.m. Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis.

Dear Brain You Are Safe

Local artist John Schuerman discusses his book on dealing with chronic pain. With free books and cookies. 1-2 p.m. Fresh Eye Gallery, 4238 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis.

“International Women’s Day Exhibition”

Featuring local and international artists. The opening reception includes tunes from Rumba Eterna, a poetry reading by Lupe Castillo and Teresa Ortiz, and community art-making. Noon to 6 p.m. Solar Arts Building, 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Coming Together With Art: Open Studios

Explore the work of local artists in three buildings on the Casket campus. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Casket Arts Building, 681 17th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Dick Brewer and Al Wadzinski

"Visual Alliance"

New works from Dick Brewer and Al Wadzinski. 6-9 p.m. Gallery 360, 3011 W. 50th St., Minneapolis.

“Reina Sugihara: unlike like”

The U.S. solo-debut of Tokyo-based painter Reina Sugihara. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Midway Contemporary Art, 1511 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis.

“Still, We Bloom”

Paintings by Minnesota artist Lissa Scotland. 5-8 p.m. Collected Gallery, 168 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

The Standard Provided



The Standard Vintage Market

Shop local vintage sellers and artisans. There a $5 suggested donation for entry, but if you can donate 1-5 pairs of shoes to you can get in for free. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. American Swedish Institute, 2600 Park Ave., Minneapolis.

Big Chick Energy

An International Women’s Day market features 20 local makers. 1-6 p.m. 56 Brewing, 3055 NE Columbia Ave., Suite 102, Minneapolis.

Art Yard Sales for Mutual Aid

Artist Bekah Worley team up for a yard sale raising funds for mutual aid. Noon to 3 p.m. Holland Arts West Building, 607 22nd Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Model Railroad Garage Sale

Shop the museum’s collection of trains, buildings, books, and more. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat.; noon to p.m. Sun. 3 Twin City Model Railroad Museum, 668 Transfer Rd., St. Paul.

Twin Cities Record Show

Shop 30 tables of memorabilia, vinyl, 45s, cassettes, and more. Noon to 4 p.m. Minneapolis Cider Co., 701 SE Ninth St., Minneapolis.

We Made This

Shop works from 65 women artists. Noon to 7 p.m. Sat.; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sun. Machine Shop, 300 Second St. SE, Minneapolis.

Walker Art Center

Free First Saturday: Kids’ Film Fair 2026

Racket was once a childless (and some say godless) operation, one that highlighted twisted events (like Big Lebowski Bashes) inside dens of depravity (like local breweries). But now that I’m a brand-new millennial father, kiddo events will start getting their due around these parts, beginning with the Walker’s very fun film fair for tots. There’ll be “relaxed screenings” of age-appropriate movies from around the globe (Roboten och Valen, Baking with Boris, and Splish, Splash, Splosh! to name a few) at Walker Cinema and the Bentson Mediatheque, meet ‘n’ greets with local artists, and loads of other activities for aspiring cinephiles, including a red carpet photo booth from Queer Family Portraits. Don’t wanna deal with parking and collapsing/uncollapsing/recollapsing strollers? The whole thing’ll be streamed online, too. Free. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Girl Scout Cookie Sale

3:30 p.m. Inbound BrewCo, 701 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis.

Socialist Social Hour

8-11 p.m. Brühaven Craft Company, 1368 Lasalle Ave., Minneapolis.

Mutual Aid Warehouse Sale

Proceeds go toward programs as well as a family impacted by ICE. 4-8 p.m. Sat.; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sun. North Minneapolis Pet Resource Center, 2825 N. Second St., Minneapolis.

MN LGBTQIA2S+ & HIV Longterm Bill of Rights Town Hall & Advocacy Training

With Sen. Scott Dibble and Rep. Liz Reyer. Registration required; do it here. 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Queermunity MN, 3036 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

“Project Venus”

Paintings by Dani Wagner. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Queermunity MN, 3036 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

9th Annual JazzFest

Featuring Kris Johnson. 7:30 p.m. Visit bit.ly/3YBB4Ti to access the live stream. North Hennepin Community College, Fine Arts Center Theatre, 7411 85th Ave. N., Brooklyn Park.

Musical Wallpaper

6-9 p.m. Bald Man Brewing Co., 2020 Silver Bell Rd., Eagan.

The RoadHouse Relics

Indie/classic rock tunes. 6-8 p.m. Boom Island Brewing, 5959 Baker Rd., Minnetonka.

Vicki Dischler

7 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Free Yoga

Studio 9-to-5 hosts free yoga sessions Mon., Wed., and Sat. Sign up here. 9 a.m. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul.

FARMERS MARKETS

Lowertown St. Paul Farmers Markets

Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. Find free parking on Prince Street. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through Apr. 19. 290 Fifth St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Mill City Farmers Market

The yearlong market moves indoors this weekend for its fall/winter schedule. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every first and third Sat., Nov. through Apr. 750 S. Second St., Minneapolis; find more info at millcityfarmersmarket.org.

Minneapolis Winter Farmers Market

9 a.m. to noon March 7 & 21, and Saturdays through April. Minneapolis Farmers Market Site, 312 E. Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis; find more info at mplsfarmersmarket.com.

St. Paul Indoor Farmers Market

Shopping in nature? Pffft. This one lets you shop for greens without the weather. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.-Sun. through April 18. 308 Prince St., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

SUNDAY

Pulp Fiction

Free movie and popcorn. 7 p.m. Roxy's Cabaret, 1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

International Women’s Day March

The Minnesota Immigrant Rights Action Committee and Minnesota Abortion Action Committee are calling on you to hit the streets for International Women’s Day. Are we standing with immigrant women and girls? Absolutely. Demanding trans liberation now? You betcha. Declaring everyone’s right to abortion access? Today and every day. “We deserve to live in a world where our bodies aren’t legislated and policed, where we can raise our children in dignity and safety—a world free from fear!” organizers write. Amen to that. See you out there. Free. 1 p.m. Powderhorn Park, meet at the corner of 32nd Street and 14th Avenue, Minneapolis; find more info here.—Em Cassel

Rage & Reset Vol. 3

Sleepyhead Vintage caps off this three-day music fest with a pop-up featuring DJ tunes and shopping. Proceeds benefit Monarca. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pilllar Forum, 2300 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Kitty Revolution Used Book Sale

Funds raised support rescue cats and their medical needs. Noon to 4 p.m. Broken Clock Brewing Cooperative, 1712 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis.

International Women's Day Market

With 12 local women-owned businesses and the release of Modist's International Women’s Day beer. Noon to 5 p.m. Modist Brewing, 505 N. Third St., Minneapolis.

The Toolbox Collective’s Makers Market

Shop a dozen or so local makers. Art supplies and monetary donations welcome the Longfellow Relief Fund. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Toolbox Collective, 3400 42nd Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Art Market

Meet 10 local artists. Noon to 4 p.m. Saint Paul Brewing, 688 Minnehaha Ave. E., St. Paul.

Ensō Daiko Taiko Drum Performance

1 p.m. Landmark Center, 75 W. Fifth St., St. Paul.

International Women's Day Market

All three Omni locations host a market today. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Omni Brewery and Taproom, 9462 Deerwood Ln., Maple Grove; Omni Brewery and Taproom, 15701 Biscayne Ave., Rosemount. Omni Brewery and Taproom, 1495 Stieger Lake, Victoria.

Jeff Ray & the Stakes

3 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Emmy Woods Photo provided

Emmy Woods and Friends

7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Wilkinson James

With Erik Brandt. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Miners and Gardeners

With Lakeside Cemetery. 6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Open Jam

9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Church of Cornbread

A weekly Cornbread Harris jam. 5-7 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Sensory Friendly Sundays Courtesy Walker Art Center

Sensory Friendly Sunday

This monthly event is designed for kids, teens, and adults with sensory processing differences, autism spectrum disorder, or developmental disabilities. The galleries will be closed to the general public, and there will be quiet spaces, fidgets, and sunglasses available. It’s free; but you’ll need to sign up at the Walker to reserve a time. 8 to 11 a.m. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis.

Drag Discovery Night

An open stage night for drag, hosted by Luna Muse and mentored by Rose Nylon. Sign up here. 7 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.