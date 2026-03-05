On the Big Screen This Week: Another Frankenstein Story, a North African Quest, and a Tribute to Catherine O’Hara

The Academy Awards are looming, and all 10 Best Picture nominees are showing in one theater or another. (Sickos can catch them five at a time in marathons.) Meanwhile, the Heights is starting a Catherine O'Hara tribute series this week with Home Alone.

In notable new releases, we've got Maggie Gyllenhaal's brash The Bride! and Óliver Laxe's Cannes-lauded Sirât. I haven't seen either yet, but I do review the new Elvis concert film below.

Special Screenings

Tank Girl Promotional still

Thursday, March 5

Sweet Charity (1969)

Alamo Drafthouse

Shirley MacLaine + Bob Fosse. $10. 7 p.m. More info here.

40 Acres (2025)

Capri Theater

Danielle Deadwyler is a woman trying to protect her children from the outside postapocalyptic world. Full review here. $5. 7 p.m. More info here.

Tank Girl (1995)

Emagine Willow Creek

Lori Petty fights a postapocalyptic Australian megacorp. $10. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

The Room (2003)

Grandview 1&2

I hear it’s bad. $14.14. 9:15 p.m. More info here.



The Lineup (1958)

Heights Theater

Mobsters smuggle drugs using unsuspecting tourists. $13. 7 p.m. More info here.

The Gleaners and I Promotional still

Friday, March 6

Jurassic Park (1993)

Alamo Drafthouse

Sorry, but I can’t keep thinking about that shitty de-aged commercial. $20. 7:30 p.m. Sunday 4 p.m. More info here.

Angel’s Egg (1985)

Heights Theater

A very weird one from Mamoru Oshii. $13. 9:45 p.m. More info here.

Scream It Off Screen

Parkway Theater

You could use a good scream. $18/$25. 8 p.m. More info here.

The Brother From Another Planet (1984)

TriLingua Cinema

A Black alien finds himself in New York City. Free. 7 p.m. More info here.

Soylent Green (1973)

Trylon

No spoilers! $8. 7 p.m. Saturday 9:15 p.m. Sunday 3 p.m. More info here.

Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988)

Trylon

You will be amazed how well this holds up. Especially you urbanists. $8. 9 p.m. Saturday 7 p.m. Sunday 5 p.m. More info here.



The Gleaners and I (2000)

Walker Art Center

Agnès Varda kicks it with rural foragers. $12/$15. 7 p.m. More info here.

The Doom Generation Promotional still

Saturday, March 7

Twin Peaks: The Return (2016)—Episodes 7-9

Alamo Drafthouse

Gotta light? $10.99. 11:30 p.m. Monday 3 p.m. Thursday 4:45 p.m. More info here.

2026 Best Picture Showcase Day One Marathon

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16/Marcus West End

Binge five Oscar films. AMC: $40. 11:30 p.m. More info here. Marcus: $35. 10 a.m. More info here.

Enhyphen [Walk the Line Summer Edition] (2026)

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16

The K-pop group goes on tour. $20. Noon and 3 p.m. More info here.

A Beautiful Planet 3D (2016)

AMC Southdale 16

Footage from the International Space Station in IMAX. $9.49. 10:45 a.m. More info here.

Aurora: What Happened to the Earth (2025)

AMC Southdale 16

A concert film from the Norwegian singer. $16. 3 p.m. More info here.

The Hitch-Hiker (1953)

Casket Arts Building

The Ida Lupino noir classic. Presented by the Picturegoer Film Club. $15. 6 p.m. More info here.

My Neighbor Totoro (1988)

East Side Freedom Library

*Totoro voice* To-to-ro. Free. 6 p.m. More info here.

UFC 326: Holloway vs. Oliveira 2

Emagine Willow Creek

Ugh, not another sequel. $27. 8 p.m. More info here.

Blade Runner: The Final Cut (2007)

Emagine Willow Creek

Just tell me, is he a robot or not? $10. 7:30 & 8:30 p.m. More info here.

Home Alone (1990)

Heights Theater

I still say if you root for this kid, you’re a cop. $13. 11 a.m. More info here.

The Doom Generation (1995)

Heights Theater

Gregg Araki’s “heterosexual movie.” $13. 9:30 p.m. More info here.

The Blair Witch Project (1999)

Main Cinema

This all really happened to a guy I know. $11. 10 p.m. Part of Midnight Mayhem. More info here.

Vagabond (1985)

Walker Art Center

A young French hitchhiker has a rough time of it, to say the least. $12/$15. 7 p.m. More info here.

Sunday, March 8

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring—Extended Edition (2001)

Alamo Drafthouse

Kids today will never understand the feeling of relief that Peter Jackson did not fuck this up. $10.99. 11 a.m. More info here.

The Royal Ballet: Romeo and Juliet

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16/Emagine Willow Creek/Lagoon Cinema

I said: NO SPOILERS! 3 p.m. Monday 7 p.m. Prices and more info here.

Aurora: What Happened To The Earth (2025)

Emagine Willow Creek

Another chance to catch the concert film. $17. 3 p.m. More info here.

La La Land (2016)

Emagine Willow Creek

Sometimes a movie gets saddled with a lousy title but it’s actually good. And sometimes it’s La La Land. Also Wednesday. $11. 3:20 & 6:30 p.m. More info here.

Mallrats (1995)

Grandview 1&2

I heard this was filmed in Minnesota someplace? Also Thursday. $14.14. 9:15 p.m. More info here.

Waiting for Guffman (1997)

Heights Theater

RIP Catherine O’Hara. $16. 11:30 a.m. Monday 7 p.m. More info here.

Pulp Fiction (1994)

Roxy’s Cabaret

Never heard of it. Free. 7 p.m. More info here.

The Insider (1999)

Trylon

Christopher Plummer’s Mike Wallace is so good. $8. 7:15 p.m. Monday-Tuesday 7 p.m. More info here.

The Passion of Joan of Arc Promotional still

Monday, March 9

Undertone (2026)

AMC Southdale 16

An advance screening of the new horror flick. $19.99. 7 p.m. More info here.

AMC Screen Unseen

AMC Southdale 16

A new movie! $7. 7 p.m. More info here.

Amsterdamned (1988)

Emagine Willow Creek

An aquatic killer haunts the canals. $9. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Mulholland Drive (2001)

Edina Mann

Why is Billy Ray Cyrus in this again? Also Wednesday. $12.12. 7 p.m. More info here.

NTL: Step the Fifth

Main Cinema

A 12-step program takes a dramatic turn. $20. 7 p.m. More info here.

The Passion of Joan of Arc (1928)

Parkway Theater

The Dreyer silent classic, with original score from the “aggressively ambient” Paris 1919. $15/$20. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Akira Kurosawa's Dreams Promotional still

Tuesday, March 10

Maximum Overdrive (1986)

Alamo Drafthouse

It’s man vs. truck. $10.99. 8 p.m. More info here.

Akira Kurosawa’s Dreams (1990)

Lagoon Cinema

Eight vignettes from the master. $11. 7 p.m. More info here.

Old Joy Promotional still

Wednesday, March 11

Secret Movie Night

Emagine Willow Creek

Is it time for a Racket Secret Movie Night? Maybe! $12. 7 p.m. More info here.

The Optimist: The Bravest Act Is Truth (2026)

Emagine Willow Creek

A Holocaust survivor befriends a troubled teen. $17. 7 p.m. More info here.

AM-PM (2023)

Main Cinema

The lives of several very different people cross. Part of the Cuban Film Festival. $12. 7 p.m. More info here.

The Matrix (1999)

Parkway Theater

You know when someone says something is “like The Matrix”? This is what they’re talking about. $9/$12. Trivia at 7:30 p.m. Movie at 8 p.m. More info here.

Old Joy (2006)

Trylon

Men would rather go hiking and have strained conversations than go to therapy. Presented by Sound Unseen. $13. 7 p.m. More info here.

Human Flow Promotional still

Thursday, March 12

Bad Santa (2003)

Alamo Drafthouse

Christmas starts earlier every year. $10. 7 p.m. More info here.

Moon (2009)

Emagine Willow Creek

Things get weird for Sam Rockwell after three years on the moon. $10. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Human Flow (2017)

Main Cinema

Al Weiwei looks at the international refugee crisis. Free. 7 p.m. More info here.

Two to One (Zwei zu Eins) (2024)

Trylon

East Germans discover millions in soon-to-be-worthless cash in 1990. Presented by the Germanic-American Institute. $3. 7 p.m. More info here.

Opening

Follow the links for showtimes.

Dolly

A giant doll torments an unfortunate couple.

Hoppers

“A girl transfers her brain into an electronic beaver to better understand animals” is the Pixar-est plot imaginable.

The Love That Remains

An Icelandic family drama.

The Love That Remains Promotional still

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man

Peaky Blinders: The Movie

Protector

Kinda love the idea of Milla Jovovich making Liam Neeson-style “where’s my daughter?” action movies.

Sampradayaini Suppini Suddapusaani

An Indian villager embarks on a dangerous but comic journey with his family.

Sirât

A man travels from rave to rave in Morocco searching for his daughter.

Youngblood

A remake of the old Rob Lowe hockey movie with a Black main character. For real.



Ongoing in Local Theaters

Follow the links for showtimes.

Avatar: Fire and Ash

There’s a silly ongoing online debate that no, I will not join, about whether the Avatar movies have any “cultural impact.” But I can say that watching the first 10 minutes of each new sequel is like seeing your in-laws’ extended family over the holidays: Everyone looks kind of familiar but damned if you can be expected to remember their names, let alone what their deal is. And you know what? I like that. When you’re not actually watching an Avatar movie, nobody expects you to think about Avatar at all, and what more can you ask from a talented megalomaniac’s misguided passion project? James Cameron still can’t plot for shit, and even more than its two predecessors, Avatar: Fire and Ash is just one damn thing after another. (It hardly fits his grandiose vision, but what Cameron is narratively suited for, with his cliffhangery series of captures and escapes, is an old-fashioned serial.) So… do those damn things still look cool? Sigh, yes, they still look cool. We’re introduced to the Mangkwan, a more vicious race of Na’vi who shoot flaming arrows and practice dark magic, ruled by the sinewy, feline Varang (Oona Chaplin, whose hissing skills rival even Zoe Saldana’s). There’s a billowy, translucent trading vessel that floats through the air. Nasty squids with pincers haunt the ocean depths. So while all the usual caveats apply—Cameron’s ideas about indigenous peoples remain ideologically suspect; the younger actors still sound like they’re doing voice work for a tepid Scooby-Doo reboot; the whole thing’s just too damn long—Avatar remains your best one-stop-shop for state-of-the-art ecotopian fantasy and the righteous destruction of military hardware. B

Bugonia

Even when I like a Yorgos Lanthimos movie, I feel kinda played—there’s just something so smugly conniving about his glib riffs off our cultural moment, as though he’s figured out exactly how much nihilist grotesquerie titillates Americans without turning them off. But I can’t deny how thoroughly he rips a simple idea to shreds once his jaws clench down. Here, Lanthimos chomps on the paradox of how conspiracy theorists can acutely diagnose societal ills while veering so ludicrously off base when it comes to assigning blame. Jesse Plemons is Teddy Gatz, a beekeeper whose mother is in a coma because she participated in a clinical trial run by pharmaceutical behemoth Auxolith. Putting two and two together, Teddy arrives at the obvious conclusion that this is all part of an extraterrestrial plot to destroy humanity. With often reluctant help from his autistic cousin Don (Aidan Delbis, providing what little heart the movie has), Teddy kidnaps Auxolith’s glam girlboss, who is, of course, Emma Stone. Down as ever for whatever Yorgos flings at her, Stone particularly excels at the effortless doublespeak of the affluent, as she displayed in The Curse. I mean, rich people do sound like aliens when they talk to us. Bugonia succeeds primarily as a series of tense moments—Teddy’s interrogations of Michelle, a visit to Teddy’s home from a cop with a creepy past, Michelle’s attempts to turn Don against his cousin—but I appreciate how Lanthimos undercuts what could be an absurdist catharsis with a grim coda. And corporate queen Stone, head back, singing along to “Good Luck, Babe!” as her Range Rover cruises down the highway, is an indelible image of our age. A-

Crime 101

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba The Movie: Infinity Castle

Dracula

Dreams—ends March 5

EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert

Elvis Presley and Baz Luhrmann share a common flaw: an inability to trust the music. For Elvis, this showed through in the compulsive bad jokes he told onstage; this was the behavior of a guy who got away with whatever he wanted for too damn long but also doubted he deserved the attention he received. For Luhrmann, there’s no such psychological complexity: He just has a short attention span. And so what’s billed as “Elvis in Concert” is interspersed, overlaid, and just plain interrupted by Elvis backstage, Elvis in historical clips, Elvis in rehearsal, and Elvis trying to come up with interesting answers to the same boring questions from reporters he’s been asked for 15 years. EPiC never finds its groove because groove is anathema to Luhrmann’s schlock postmodernism—we get multiple onstage climaxes with too little foreplay, and with performances edited anachronistically together, it’s slightly distractingly to see Elvis fluctuate in weight, intensity, and sartorial finesse. As in life, the King’s charisma struggles to emerge from someone else’s vision of him. Still, the live stuff is killer, if more reliant on showmanship than grit. And we get documentary evidence of Elvis’s favorite simile (“feels like Bob Dylan slept in my mouth”) and of the license his mere presence continued giving women of all ages to be horny on main. Precious lord, did that man kiss a lot of ladies. And not on the cheek either. B

Frankenstein Promotional still

F1

Well of course this is Top Gun for race cars—you thought Joseph Kosinski was gonna go back to directing Tron movies and Halo ads? What matters is that F1’s on-track action is as gripping as Top Gun: Maverick’s mid-air feats, and there are moments that had me, a non-gasper, gasping. The acting bits are not entirely as bad as those TG:M’s Oscar-nominated screenplay made us endure. And if your attention may wander in these off-track moments, at least F1 (I am not calling it F1: The Movie—I got my own Google problems to worry about) leaves us at leisure to compare and contrast Tom Cruise’s smugness with Brad Pitt’s: eternal youth vs. staved-off decline, skill vs. savvy, unnerving intensity vs. indolent swagger. Yes, ideally, Pitt’s Sonny Hayes would learn as much from his younger colleagues as he teaches them, but instead it’s the wily old driver who touches the lives of everyone he encounters—he’s kind of a Magical Caucasian. Chastened hotshot Damson Idris learns not to showboat for the press. Kerry Condon overcomes his mistrust of Sonny’s arrogance long enough to bed him. And team owner Javier Bardem, who took a chance on Sonny, sees his long shot pay off, defeating the machinations of evil-as-ever Tobias Menzies. And they say Hollywood doesn’t make movies for aging white guys who feel like their talents have gone unacknowledged anymore. B-

Frankenstein

That’s Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein, if you must. As opposed to “Mary Shelley’s,” I suppose, though to be fair del Toro approximates the original novel more faithfully than most adaptations. In spirit, at least—he takes liberties with the story, most cleverly in making it so the Creature (Jacob Elordi) can never die. But he also ladles on an excess of motivational cues. F’rinstance, Victor Frankenstein’s father, the old Baron (Charles Dance), beats his son, which is why the doctor rejects the Creature so violently, you see. Frankenstein also juices up the conflict between Victor and Creature with several layers of jealousy: Mia Goth’s Elizabeth, Victor’s fiancé in the book, is here engaged to his brother William, and, as del Toro heroines will, she falls for the Creature. And while the addition of Christoph Waltz as Victor’s angel investor Heinrich Harlander is, I suppose, meant to highlight that our latter day mad scientists are funded by even madder financiers, his is one subplot too many. While Frankenstein has a vivid pop goth sheen, it lacks any real poetry or madness; humanist softie that he is, Del Toro even arranges a final reconciliation between the maker and his creation. And though it’s fun as hell to watch the Creature wreck shit, flinging people about with Hulk-like ferocity, his look is kinda wanting: He’s just a big, stitched together guy, kind of a jacked, overgrown Gollum. B

Get on the Bus (1996)—ends March 5

Goat

Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die—ends March 5

Hamnet

There’s no reason this should work. Hamlet isn’t “about” the death of Shakespeare’s only son, and even if the play was his way of processing that calamity, what’s that to us? But while I feared the biographical fallacy would run amok through (cursed phrase incoming) Chloé Zhao’s first film since Eternals—movies have a tedious habit of treating works of art as riddles we decode to understand an artist’s life—Hamnet honors the complexity of human creativity. It helps that the central figure isn’t Shakespeare (Paul Mescal, here to make the girlies weep once more), but his wife Agnes (Jessie Buckley), a “forest witch” (as the villagers say) who takes to motherhood intensely, with a protectiveness born out of her visions of dark foreboding. With the aid of DP Łukasz Żal’s muddy tones and chiaroscuro interiors, and an allusive yet plainspoken script co-written with Maggie O'Farrell (author of the novel that serves as source material), Zhao creates a credible Elizabethan world, and Buckley’s performance, ranging from the subtle flickers of a smile to wracked howls of grief, is all-encompassing. The final segment—the premiere of Hamlet itself—is the emotional equivalent of juggling chainsaws, yet Buckley’s commitment anchors a conceit that could as easily elicit snickers as sniffles. In her expression we watch as the stuff of life—mourning, family drama, the unworthiness we feel in the face of personal tragedy—is subsumed into something greater than its components. A

How to Make a Killing

I Can Only Imagine 2

Iron Lung

Marty Supreme

Josh Safie and Ronald Bronstein’s script brings the frenetic energy of postwar Jewish fiction to the story of an annoying little man who is very good at 1) ping pong and 2) getting people to do what he wants. In the course of two and a half hours, Marty Mauser robs his uncle, knocks up a married woman, bangs an aging movie star, opens for the Harlem Globetrotters, loses a mobster’s dog, swindles some Jersey rubes, and screws over anyone who gives him a break. The cast is uniformly great, even (grits teeth) Kevin O’Leary, but this is the Timothée Chalamet show, let’s be real. He gets that Marty’s ego and his willingness to be humiliated all come from the same place, that drive to succeed that either hollows you out or reveals your hollowness. Open wounds from the last war seep out all over this film via Jewish resentment, Holocaust survival, Japanese nationalism. And despite an anachronistic ’80s new wave/pop soundtrack blended with composer Daniel Lopatin’s audition to become this generation’s Giorgio Moroder, the production design is impeccable: No one in this movie looks like they’ve ever seen a cell phone. So smart and frantic and bracing that if you’re not careful you might even mistake its closing scene for a moment of heartwarming redemption. A-

Midwinter Break—ends March 5

Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie

Matt Johnson cashes in the cred he earned with his 2023 film Blackberry to turn his ‘00s cult web series with Jay McCarrol into perhaps the most relentlessly Canadian hit comedy movie since Strange Brew. The two jokesters play their fictionalized selves, with Matt devising increasingly desperate plans to score their musical duo a gig at a Toronto rock club as Jay grudgingly goes along. When Matt invents a time machine, the fellas find themselves back in 2008 (when their show first streamed), and the trail of period clues leading to the moment when Matt realizes he’s not in 2025 anymore are perfect. As time travelers will do, Matt and Jay soon foul up the time line by interacting with their former selves and must undergo a series of hilarious convolutions to set things right. The Main was a-hootin’ when I saw this, with a guy behind me shouting “Oh no! OH NO!” in anticipation of one gag. (Though there was no reaction quite like the theater-wide groan when a certain music vlogger appeared on screen.) But the movie’s heart is its investment in Toronto as a place, evident as Matt and Jay interact with ordinary Torontonians and tourists and leading to climactic gag that involves the CN Tower, miles of electrical cord, and a police chase. You think studios will take the hint and start green-lighting more low-budget romps like this from funny weirdos? Nah, me either. B+

Train Dreams Promotional still

One Battle After Another

Paul Thomas Anderson’s universally lauded tragicomic revolutionary epic has a lot on its thematic plate. It’s a movie about rescuing your daughter that’s really about how you can’t protect your kids, about the contrast between the glamour of doomed revolutionary action and the quiet victories of everyday resistance, about a parallel United States that mirrors our police state already in progress. And to white folks (like me and maybe you and probably PTA himself) who just wonder when all this will all be over in the real world, Anderson offers his most self-explanatory movie title since There Will Be Blood. But aside from all that One Battle After Another is just plain engaging and immersive and entertaining the way too many movies that make much more money only pretend to be. As in Killers of the Flower Moon, Leonard DiCaprio is a dopey white guy outclassed by a woman of another race (glad he’s found his niche); his greasy top-knot and Arthur Dent bathrobe will be the stuff of hipster Halloween costumes. Teyana Taylor is iconic in the true sense of the word as insatiable revolutionary Perfida Beverly Hills. (I told you all to see A Thousand and One, but did you listen?) Supremely unruffled as a Latino karate instructor, Benicio Del Toro is the calm center of the film’s most remarkable sequence. As the spirited abductee, Chase Infiniti (who somehow was not herself named by Thomas Pynchon) slowly accrues an echo of Taylor’s screen intensity. And I regret to report that Sean Penn is as brilliant here as everyone says. His Steven Lockjaw is a swollen testicle of a man, incapable of properly fitting into any suit of clothes, a walking study of the psychosis of authoritarianism. Oh yeah, and that climactic car chase is totally boss. A

Pillion

Who says BDSM can’t be romantic? In Harry Lighton’s directorial debut, Harry Melling is Colin, a meek little gay fella who sings in a barbershop quartet at the local with his dad while his dying mom tries to fix him up with someone nice before she passes. Enter the opposite of her hopes and dreams: an impossibly chiseled Alexander Skarsgård as a biker named Ray. Under Ray’s laconic tutelage, Colin dives happily into his new submissive leather ‘n’ chains lifestyle, and the first half of Pillion is both warmly affectionate and flat-out hilarious. It loses its way for a bit in the midsection until Colin starts quietly asserting himself, hoping to get to know the Ray behind his dom exterior. The result is a crowdpleaser that doesn’t untangle its kink. If only it had opened here on Valentine’s Day weekend like it did in so many other cities. A-

Scream 7

The Secret Agent

Kleber Mendonça Filho’s exhilarating new film is deceptively titled. Not only isn’t Marcelo, a.k.a. Armando (Wagner Moura), a spy, but The Secret Agent isn’t even exclusively about him. Mendonça follows Moura’s character, an academic whose clash with a bureaucrat has endangered his life under Brazil’s military dictatorship in the late ’70s, because this story brings us in contact with so many others. The gas station attendant who struggles for days to get the cops to retrieve a dead body. The chatty, energetic Dona Sebastiana (Tânia Maria), who knows everyone in town and helps those in need hide. The Angolan refugee Claudia (Hermila Guedes), hoping for true revolution in her homeland. If you’ve seen the film, each of these characters will live on in your imagination afterward, examples of the breadth of humanity that flourishes despite repression. Searching for some record of his mother, who he never met, Armando visits his son, who while living with his mother’s parents has become obsessed with Jaws. Meanwhile, Armando’s enemies find his location and target him for death. Coincidentally, a human leg is discovered in the jaws of a shark; soon urban legend has it that it’s become reanimated and is prowling the town For added chaos, this takes place during carnival. All this and Udo Kier’s final role too. A

Send Help

Sam Raimi the schlock lover and gross-out king is back, and he hasn’t had this much fun since Drag Her to Hell—there are moments of eyeball-gouging here worth the price of admission alone. Rachel McAdams is nerdy office worker Linda, a spreadsheet wiz who’s been screwed over by her new boss, fratty nepo baby Bradley (Dylan O’Brien). En route to a Thailand business meeting, their plane crashes (an understatement—Raimi gleefully rips apart the aircraft and its occupants), with only Linda and Bradley surviving. Naturally, Linda, a Survivor fanatic, thrives in their new island home, while Bradley struggles. If that makes Send Help sound like a late entry in the eat-the-rich movie trend of a few years back, well, kinda, yes, but Raimi is less overwrought and, well, European about class conflict. McAdams is an underutilized comic actress who deserves more roles like this and O’Brien builds off his success in last year’s Twinless—if modern Hollywood wasn’t so inherently tedious he’d have Glen Powell’s career, though selfishly I’d rather have him making the movies he does. (It’s also the second movie in a row where he shows his butt.) Send Help is the best kind of horror comedy, where rather than fearing what awful thing might come next, you look forward to it. What you might dread instead is that the movie could stumble into opposites-attract territory, with Linda and Bradley learning a little something about each other and finding l-u-v. Rest easy. Raimi didn’t save up all his Dr. Strange money just to piss it away on a romcom. A-

Sentimental Value

Joachim Trier may be the kindest great director of his generation and its most gently devastating—a sort of Scandinavian Ozu. In Trier’s latest, Stellan Skarsgård is Gustav Borg, a once-heralded filmmaker who hasn’t worked in 15 years. Gustav was also, you won’t be surprised to learn, a terrible father who abandoned his wife and his two daughters: Nora (Renate Reinsve) still resents his absence, while the younger Agnes (Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas) seems to have made her peace. Gustav returns on the day of their mother’s funeral and offers Nora a part in his new film, which reckons with their family’s dark past. When she rejects his offer, he instead casts Hollywood star Rachel Kemp (Elle Fanning), who gradually realizes she’s wrong for the part. All this could be the stuff of high drama or broad comedy, but Trier generally keeps both extremes at a low simmer. Reinsve, as the daughter reluctantly recognizing herself in her father, is no less an incarnation of millennial neurosis here than in The Worst Person in the World, while Skarsgård exercises his charm and authority lightly but firmly, regret battling stubbornness in his every action. At the center of the film is the Borg home, a creaky old storehouse of memories that allows Trier to exercise his easy way with chronology. The film slips into the past then fast-forwards, creating the sense that the past is always just beyond our reach, even while we’re firmly stuck in the present. A

Sinners

Ryan Coogler’s Jim Crow vampire flick is a truly rare thing: a wholly self-assured mess. Technically and narratively, Coogler knows exactly what he wants to do, whether or not you can keep up, and each of the performers are just as committed. You get Michael B. Jordan distinguishing the murderous twins Smoke and Stack without resorting to caricature, Delroy Lindo as an aged bluesman. Hailee Steinfeld as a seductive quadroon, Jack O'Connell as an undead banjoist, Wunmi Mosaku as a wise hoodoo woman, Saul Williams as a preacher with a new wave hairdo, and I could just keep going. They all populate a vividly simulated Clarksdale, Mississippi, to which Jordan’s gangsters have returned to open a juke joint soon targeted by bloodsuckers—you could call this August Wilson’s From Dusk to Dawn. There are visual moments that split the diff between cornball and visionary (I truly did not know cinematographer Autumn Durald Arkapaw had this in her) and more ideas—about Black spirituality and its vexed relationship to Christianity, about the social role of music, about integration as a deal with the devil—than your average multiplex sees in a whole summer. And if Coogler never slows down to develop those ideas, they still pack a conceptual wallop that complements the film's lived-in texture. This world is so engrossing that by the time the vamps come calling, I almost wished Coogler would just let his people have their one night undisturbed. But America’s not really like that, is it? A-

Solo Mio



Train Dreams

Clint Bentley’s Denis Johnson adaptation tells the story of man who lives in two worlds, Robert Grainier (Joel Edgerton) is a logger who works on the railway, a place for men that’s violent but companionable, a site of vengeance murder and fireside tall tales, of labored exhaustion and insuperable beauty. The other is a homestead he shares with his wife (Felicity Jones) and daughter, a place of peace until tragedy transforms it into a den of isolation. With its sonorous narration and ecstatic natural world cinematography from Adolpho Veloso, Train Dreams has the look and feel of a more accessible Terrence Malick, and given the perfume-ad direction of so much of that auteur’s later work, someone should pick up the baton. Like the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, Bentley’s film stands as a memorial for all those who were torn away from family for work, suffered loss because of the elements, and whose small, quiet lives otherwise go undocumented. A-

Twenty One Pilots: More Than We Ever Imagined

2026 Animated Oscar-Nominated Shorts

2026 Documentary Oscar Nominated Shorts



2026 Live Action Oscar-Nominated Shorts

The Woman King (2022)—ends March 5

“Wuthering Heights”

Zootopia 2