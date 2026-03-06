Skip to Content
Opinion

This Week’s Open Thread Q: What’s a Twin Cities Institution You’ve Never Visited?

As we do every Friday, we're turning Racket over to you, the readers.

9:20 AM CST on March 6, 2026

53Comments

While editing Michaelangelo Matos's wonderful story about Mancini's this week, I got very hungry for garlic bread. And also, I realized I've never eaten at Mancini's.

I've met friends there once or twice for drinks (though it's been years), but somehow I've never dined out there. How can that be?

That got me to wondering what other local institutions I've never gotten around to, in part because they seem like they'll always be there, so there's no rush.

And that got me to wondering what must-visit places you've never been to. Anyone out there never checked out a First Ave show or visited the Walker? Let's hear it.

As always, feel free to ignore this prompt and talk about whatever you want. This is your Open Thread, after all.

Keith Harris
@usefulnoise.bsky.social

Oldest living Racket co-owner and editor.

