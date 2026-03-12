Urine Trouble Now: Macalester Student Claims Former Prof Whizzed on Her Backpack

Welcome back to The Flyover, your daily digest of important, overlooked, and/or interesting Minnesota news stories.

Putting the 'Pee' in 'Professor'

A Macalester College student has accused her chemistry professor of pissing (“urinating,” to use the legal term) on her backpack last December, reports the Mac Weekly. That prof, identified in a police report regarding “fourth-degree intentional damage to property” (well that really removes a lot of the nuance from the incident), is Paul Fischer, who is no longer a Mac employee.

In a February email sent to students, Macalester chemistry professor Keith Kuwata said Fischer “is not authorized to be anywhere on campus” and acknowledged that it had been “an unsettling time for many of you.”

Upon searching Fischer’s profile on RateMyProfessor.com, the PiPress’s Frederick Melo learned that the allegedly leaky chemist has also been accused of urinating in other people’s water bottles. Anyway, this is fucking gross, you (alleged) creep.

Let’s Complain About a Different Mayor for a Change

St. Paul Mayor Kaohly Her will not authorize an independent investigation into the police response during an November 2025 immigration raid, Georgia Fort reports. A request came from the Police Civilian Internal Affairs Review Commission; this is the first time in its 11-year existence that the civilian review board has asked for such an inquiry.

On November 26, 2025, Racket asked “What the Hell Happened in St. Paul yesterday,” and… well, we’re still not totally sure. (Hence the need for an investigation.) As I wrote at the time, “the internet was flooded with photos and videos of St. Paul cops leveling weapons at protesters, spraying protesters with chemical irritants, and firing ‘less-lethal’ rounds.” The Minnesota Society of Professional Journalists said three local photojournalists struck by such rounds claimed they were specifically targeted by St. Paul police.

The mayor’s office said an independent inquiry would interfere with the department’s ongoing investigation. At the time of the incident, Her expressed “deep concerns over what we witnessed yesterday.”

Trump's Forever War on Somalis in Minnesota

It’s an understatement to say that Minnesotans of Somali descent have had a grueling 2026, thanks to viciously targeted “immigration enforcement” actions.

Now here’s a report from Madison McVan from the Minnesota Reformer noting that cases involving Somali immigrants are being “fast tracked,” apparently as part of an effort to deport as many of them as possible as quickly as possible. Attorneys told McVan that “immigration courts have created an expanded docket solely for Somali nationals.”

And here’s Atra Mohamed, also at the Reformer, reporting on how the Trump administration has imposed new taxes and regulations on money transfers from the U.S. to Somalia.

OK, Time for a Great Big Old-Fashioned ICE Roundup