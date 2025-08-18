MN State Fair, Death to CCU, Hmong 50 Fest: This Week’s Best Events

Welcome to Event Horizon, your weekly roundup of the best events in Minneapolis, St. Paul, and beyond.

TUESDAY 8.19

25th Anniversary Celebration of Because of Winn-Dixie with Kate DiCamillo

Riverview Theater

The bad news is that Riverview’s 25th anniversary celebration of Because of Winn-Dixie, Minneapolis author Kate DiCamillo’s cherished debut novel, is sold out. But the good news is that your friends at Racket anticipated your interest in it—we published this feature on DiCamillo’s career last week—so hopefully you already got your tickets. If not, revisit that link to learn all about the local author, who moved to Minneapolis on a lark in 1994, finished her first draft of Winn-Dixie in ’97, and published the award-winning children’s book in 2000. It was adapted for the screen in 2005, and tonight you can catch the movie at the theater where it first premiered all those years ago. $20. 5-9 p.m. 3800 42nd Ave. S., Minneapolis; more info here.—Em Cassel

WEDNESDAY 8.20

Lil Wayne

Target Center

“I ain’t gettin’ younger, but I’m gettin’ better,” Wayne raps on his latest, The Carter VI, and he’s half-right there. His peak undeniably behind him, Weezy’s not about to tax his weed-strained lungs by running victory laps, and I get why an exasperated Paul A. Thompson slammed the new joint in Pitchfork (“It would be a disaster if any of it mattered"). Overstuffed with guest spots (Jelly Roll groaning with ersatz grit, Andrea Bocelli bestowing ersatz class, and Bono bellowing ersatz Coldplay), the album bottoms out not with Lin-Manuel Miranda’s cornball production on “Peanuts 2 N Elephant," which is at least silly, but with “Island Holiday,” on which Tunechi croaks out an extended Weezer hook. And yet, even if you’re disinclined to give the benefit of the doubt to a jerk who thinks it’s cute to cozy up to Trump, the lil guy still tosses out lines like “Life a bitch/I’m about to make her your ex” so offhandedly you gotta appreciate how little he cares about this shit. Anyway, this show is about “celebrating 20+ years of Carter classics,” which means the tracks he cut back when his genius was indisputable and which he somehow still retains the breath control to pull off. Despite his rep for canceling Minnesota shows, he’s gotten more profesh as he’s said goodbye to his 30s. Then again, he did bail on a show in Toronto last week due to appendix surgery complications. With Tyga and Belly Gang Kushington. $37.10-$225.45. 8 p.m. 600 N. First Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

Minnesota State Fair

THURSDAY 8.21

Minnesota State Fair

Minnesota State Fairgrounds

Welp, summer is almost over. But before the weather cools and the kids go back to school we’ve got one last party at the Minnesota State Fair. If you’re a regular like me, you already know the things you have to see, do, and eat. But fans also know that the best parts of the Great Minnesota Get-Together are the happy accidents and things you discover along the way: a scarecrow that looks like Bob Dylan, a gourd bigger than your coffee table, a food you didn’t know could be fried, a room full of Christmas trees. While the potential is limitless, there are guarantees, too. Grandstand shows will be bursting with nostalgia, with acts like Def Leppard, Indigo Girls, Meghan Trainor, Cypress Hill, and Daryl Hall taking the stage (not all at once, obviously). There'll be over 900 (!!) free shows; highlights include Ber, Arrested Development, and Los Lobos. There’s gonna be a lot of food and drinks (33 new foods!), and Racket will be there on opening day to try them all (in the meantime, read our 2025 predictions here). And that’s not even counting the 70’ish new beers, wines, and cocktails. There will be giant horses and tiny baby rabbits, thrill rides in the Midway and Kidway, and the best/weirdest/most amazing art you’ve ever seen, whether you’re into seed art, cake art, or plain ol’ watercolors. It’s all here, gang. Find more info at mnstatefair.org. $16-$18. Daily gate hours are 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.; 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Labor Day. 1265 Snelling Ave. N., St. Paul. Through September 1—Jessica Armbruster

Plant Bingo

Blackstack Brewing

Blackstack’s monthly-ish Plant Bingo nights have been a big hit, so if you really want to play go RSVP here now before the seats fill up. …Back with us? OK, well then you probably already know what to expect, and it’s really quite simple: Fill up your card; shout “bingo”; win houseplants! They’ll have several species, sizes, and ages of plants, and all you have to do is daub diligently as the numbers are called out, perhaps while drinking a beer and enjoying wood-fired pies from Brick Oven Bus Pizza. Free, but RSVP in advance to claim your cards. 6-8 p.m. 755 Prior Ave. N., St. Paul; find more info here.—Em Cassel

Comedy Corner Underground

FRIDAY 8.22

Death to Comedy Corner Underground

Comedy Corner Underground

Last Friday, we interviewed the very funny and locally launched Chloe Radcliffe ahead of her last-second farewell showcase at Comedy Corner Underground, the important lil basement club that’ll soon become something much more boring (a nonprofit bought the building this summer). “A comedy club that both welcomes everyone and maintains a relatively healthy relationship with its own authority in the scene is a rare find,” Radcliffe said of CCU. “The scene got its structure from multiple clubs/shows, but the CCU was the beating heart, the nucleus of the nuclear family. It felt like the bar in Cheers.” And now, it’s lights out at CCU. Closing weekend means one final Friday open mic, followed by two nights of shows from hard-touring New Yorker Jake Silberman and local opener Zach Kagan. “Thank you to everyone who’s supported the club over the years—comics, audiences, and the incredible staff who’ve made this basement feel like home,” the CCU crew write. “You turned a little stage under a bar into something special. Or at least weird. We for sure made it weird a lot.” $19.04. 8 p.m. Fri.-Sat. 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through Saturday—Jay Boller

James Austin Johnson

Parkway Theater

Local angle? SNL’s current Trump also does a killer latter-day Bob Dylan. The 36-year-old Nashville native also happens to be the show’s best-ever Trump, mastering the impression with a jazz-like fusion of vocal ticks and rhetorical rambling that hammers home the empty cartoonishness of, sadly, America’s funniest president. The company JAJ keeps suggests he’s a cool dude, generally speaking: Tim Heidecker, John Mulaney, and even former Racket interview subjects like Sarah Sherman (with whom he scored SNL in ’21) and the Jokermen podcast fellas. We invited him on our humble pod to rap about Dylan, but considering this show had already sold out, the booking snub makes sense. Sold out. 6 p.m. 4814 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Ashley Gavin

Pantages Theatre

“She is the only angry lesbian beloved by all, including old, straight, white guys.” It’s tough to prove the veracity of this claim in Gavin’s bio, but hey, she’s headlining a 1,000-capacity theater and we’re not. Gavin, 37, began her career by slugging it out at open mics, which eventually led to her becoming the first openly gay comic to headline atop the high seas in Carnival Cruise Line boats. Her career really took off during the pandemic with the launch of her popular podcast, We’re Having Gay Sex, and success on TikTok, where she has 1.5 million followers. While Gavin is known for her viral crowdwork, her current “Hype Man” tour “will feature primarily written material—with her signature edge intact,” promises her hilarious promotional material. $46-$88. 7 p.m. 710 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Urban Art Village Luis Fitch

SATURDAY 8.23

Urban Art Village

Chicago & Lake

Shipping containers don’t just make great pools; they can also become an art gallery, a performance space, or a resource center. This summer, you’ll find five shipping crates being used as all of these things (minus the pool, sorry gang) at the Urban Art Village. Since July, local print artist Luis Fitch has been hosting a bimonthly pop-up featuring queer, Black, and Latinx artists on the lot next to Midtown Global Market. Past events have included a makers’ market with jewelers, painters, knitters, and beadworkers, and you should expect a good mix this Saturday, too. Free workshops coming up include sessions on stencil storytelling, papercutting protest banners, and wheatpaste techniques to get your messages out there. (Find a complete schedule here.) It’s also free to sell, exhibit, and host events during Urban Village hours; sign up here. Other dates: Sep. 6 & 20, Oct. 2 & 18. Free. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. 730 E. Lake St., Minneapolis. Through October 18—Jessica Armbruster

Bike-to-Farm Tour

Phillips

If you’ve ever wondered about getting involved with an urban farm (or starting your own), join the Phillips neighborhood associations and Tamales y Bicicletas on this second-annual tour of Phillips farms and gardens. Cyclists of all abilities are welcome to sign up for the 3.6-mile ride, which starts on the Greenway and ends, as all of the best bike rides do, with a delicious taco lunch (this one provided by El TacoTorro). Along the way, you’ll learn about six urban farms and gardens and how they contribute to Phillips’s foodways. Organizers note that they’ve exhausted their supply of borrowable bikes and helmets, so you’ll need to BYO. Free. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. 1000 Midtown Greenway, Minneapolis; register and find more info here.—Em Cassel

Hmong 50 Festival Promo

Hmong 50 Festival

Minnesota State Capitol

Don’t confuse this celebration of Hmong people arriving in the U.S. 50 years ago with June's Hmong International Freedom Festival, which drew thousands to St. Paul’s Como Park (Sahan Journal has some wonderful photos of that event). When you come from war-torn Laos starting in 1975, seek refuge in the Twin Cities, and create the largest urban Hmong population in the country? You get to party all summer long, baby. Thus the Hmong 50 Festival at the Capitol, whose event poster—featuring jumbo stuffed chicken wings, an aura-soaked pop star, and splashy ’00s fonts—I can’t say enough good things about. Among the scheduled activities: fashion shows (traditional and contemporary), cultural exhibits, artist booths, kids’ games, live music, and loads of food vendors serving up those stuffed chicken wings (among other tasty offerings). Free. 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sat.; noon to 6 p.m. Sun. 75 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., St. Paul; find more info here. Also Sunday—Jay Boller

Warehouse District Live Block Party with Ayybo and Carl Craig

Downtown Minneapolis

Is Warehouse District Live… cool? The much-maligned opportunity to hang out with Council Member Michael Rainville and a lot of cops has transformed into a real electronic music mini-fest for this weekend. Carl Craig is a bona fide techno legend who for nearly four decades now he’s expanded upon the Detroit blueprint set by pioneers like Derrick May and Kevin Saunderson, and he’s matched with a younger headliner, tech house DJ/producer Ayybo. In addition, there will be other festy accoutrements, including a vintage market, food trucks, and “lots more activations!” Cool? With Sheltron, Nick Gunz, and Brownie. Free. 7 p.m. First Avenue North, between S. Third St. & S. Fifth St., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

SUNDAY 8.24

Skate-the-Park

Silverwood Park

What if a park became a skatepark? That’s the idea behind this afternoon skate party open to all. Sure, you can skate around Silverwood any time you wish, but today will be extra skate friendly, with beautiful nature to see and things to do along the trail. That includes retro art making activities at the Visitor Center plus DJ tunes and dancing at the amphitheater. No skates? No problem. This event is organized with the help of Twin Cities Skaters (aka the folks who run the Uptown rink in the former CB2 space), and they’ll be on hand with free skate rentals in sizes toddler through men’s 14—what a range! Free. 3-6 p.m. 2500 County Rd. E., St. Anthony.—Jessica Armbruster

Twin Cities River Rats

ONGOING

Twin Cities River Rats

Mississippi River

Fresh off their hit 2024 show, Ratagascar, the River Rats return with another spoof, this time of The Office. The cartoon poster appears to depict Dwight Schrute and Michael Scott being pulled behind a speedboat captained by a rat, suggesting at least some high-concept hijinks will be related to the beloved NBC sitcom. Here’s what organizers tease: “With high flying jumpers, towering pyramids, and our ballet ladies there is something for everyone! It’s a show you won’t want to miss.” Hm, sounds a lot like all River Rats shows, but there ain’t a damn thing wrong with that. As always, this team of rivertop tricksters performs for free and for the whole family. Bring some chairs and blankets, buy some concessions, and enjoy a Minneapolis summertime institution. Free. 7 p.m. 1758 West River Rd. N., Minneapolis; find more info here. Thursdays through August—Jay Boller

“Drop In Skate Deck Art Show”

Modist Brewing Co.

Skateboards—they’re not just for standing on! They also make a mighty fine canvas for art, as “Drop In” is demonstrating once again, exhibiting over 90 boards at Modist in the North Loop. Local shop Cal Surf provided the boards, while Rogue Citizen and Otherwordly Arts helped wield the creativity, inviting artists to go ham on designs. A few examples previewed online include a classic punk skeleton, a hyper-realistic 3D birria taco platter, tigers in space, and neon waves. There are no boundaries here, so expect results to range from graffiti to sculptural. 505 N. Third St., Minneapolis. Through September 12—Jessica Armbruster

Pickup Truck Opera Volume Five: The Return of King Idomeneo

Various Locations

Now in its 17th season, Mixed Precipitation’s Pickup Truck Opera is going old school this summer in more ways than one. This year’s production is a take on Idomeneo, re di Creta (Idomeneo, King of Crete), Mozart’s 1781 opera about a general who encounters a wild sea storm on his way back from the Trojan War. Mixed Precipitation first performed their take on this classic piece in 2012, mixing opera tunes with familiar doo-wop and girl group hits from the ’50s and '60s. Bring a lawn blanket and some drinks—it’s gonna be a bumpy ride. You can find a list of locations and make reservations at mixedprecipitation.org. $5-$45 suggested donation. Through September 13—Jessica Armbruster

Skyline Mini Golf

Walker Art Center

Putt-putt is all about the challenge of using a stick to control a tiny ball amid quirky chaos. Sometimes you scoot right though without a problem, other times you end up hitting a hot dog too hard and bounce off course. Is that a metaphor for life? Maybe! All I know is that mini golf is back at the Walker, and playing it well requires a mix of patience, a light touch, and preparation for worst-case scenarios. This year’s course is 10 holes, all familiar hits that pay tribute to the Twin Cities and local culture with a few nods to the museum’s collection thrown in. Sometimes the obstacles are a bump in the road, sometimes it's a giant French fry, and sometimes the obstacle is you. Hey, this game really is a metaphor for life! $12. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; find more info here. Through October 5—Jessica Armbruster

“ALEBRIJES: Keepers of the Island”

Raspberry Island

Alebrijes are a Mexico City folk-art tradition born out of a fever dream—literally. In 1936, artist Pedro Linares fell ill and found himself hallucinating a forest filled with magical creatures that were shouting “alebrijes!” at him. Once better, he knew that he had to recreate what he had experienced. Nearly 90 years later, Mexican artists continue this tradition, using papier-mâché to create beautifully surreal neon beasts like chicken-fish-unicorns and butterfly-dog-frogs ranging from four to 15 feet tall. This summer and fall, alebrijes will be at Raspberry Island thanks to four Mexico City-based artists who have created 16 large-scale papier-mâché sculptures for an installation organized by the Minnesota Latino Museum. You can venture through this colorful wonderland during the park’s regular hours (dawn to 11 p.m. daily). For more info, visit mnlatinomuseum.org/alebrijes. 2 Wabasha St. S., St. Paul. Through October 26—Jessica Armbruster