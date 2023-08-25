Skip to Content
Racket home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by:
Opinion

Well, This Week’s Friday Open Thread Can’t NOT Be About the State Fair, Can It?

Talk about the fair—or literally anything else.

9:15 AM CDT on August 25, 2023

Minnesota State Fair

44Comments
Join the Discussion

Once again, Team Racket has weathered Day One of the Minnesota State Fair, eating voraciously and with purpose, and as a result suffering from only mild indigestion, dehydration, sunburn, and overall fatigue.

And so, on this week's open thread, we want to know what your fair plans are—or aren't. What foods or music or other fair activities are you anticipating? What are your annual fair rituals? (Personally, I am a fan of the Creative Activities building—an incredible showcase of bottomless grandma energy—and the Ag Building's honey lemonade.)

Then again, if the fair ain't your jam (no shame), what Fair Week counter-programming do you engage in?

P.S. One last reminder that tomorrow (Saturday!) is Racket's second anniversary party at Fair State. We expect to see you all there.

If you're fair-ambivalent, or just have other things on your mind, feel free, of course, to talk about whatever you like. This is your open thread, of course.

Keith Harris@useful_noise
Oldest living Racket co-owner and editor.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Racket

News

All 5 MN Vertical Endeavors Locations Are Unionizing

Plus a Fashion Week hiatus, an all-ages club gets robbed, and ranking the State Fair food reviewers in today's Flyover news roundup.

August 25, 2023
Food & Drink

The Best, Worst, and Most Middling New Foods of the 2023 Minnesota State Fair

This town's most discerning review crew returns with the only fair food takes you can trust.

August 25, 2023
News

Get to Know the State Fair’s New CEO

Plus the woman who's first in line for the fair, the collector with more than 1,000 State Fair buttons, and this year's Princess Kay of the Milky Way is crowned in today's Flyover news roundup.

August 24, 2023
See all posts