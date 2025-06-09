Skip to Content
Racket home
Racket home
Log In
This Week, Students Take Over Racket!
Food & Drink

Best Budget Bites: $4 Shower Oranges From Aldi

'You have to trust me,' explains our student journalist.

9:06 AM CDT on June 9, 2025

Wikimedia; Kathryn Kovalenko
3Comments

Racket collaborated with the Bethel University Arts + Culture Reporting class to produce the stories you'll read this week. Our editors worked with students, mostly juniors and seniors, to develop ideas, source stories, and edit them for the enjoyment of readers. Feel free to seek out these young journalists, photojournalists, and graphic designers to fill your internships and jobs. They like to get paid for their work, and thanks to Racket members and a grant from Bethel, they got cashed out for these pieces.

The cost of things these days? Far too expensive! Tariffs, labor, giddy price gouging from proprietors large and small—the boring factors are too numerous to count. To protect our readers, Racket launched the Best Budget Bites series, where we’ll showcase a toothsome, wallet-friendly food item that’ll actually fill you up. Have a nomination? Hit us up: tips@racketmn.com.

What: Navel oranges 
Where: Aldi's 80 Minnesota locations
Cost: $3-$5
Availability: Year-round

Everyone’s heard of shower beers. But I’m on a mission to spread the gospel of shower oranges. Although eating an orange in the shower had 15 minutes of fame on TikTok a few years back, it’s still not getting enough attention. You have to trust me.

@makenzyksmith

the orange in the shower phenomenon is actually so legit. 🍊🚿 #showerorange

♬ original sound - Makenzy Smith

One day at dinner I tried to explain this phenomenon to my dad. He told me shower oranges were weird and said, “When you talk to a boy, take my advice and don’t lead with the fact that you eat oranges in the shower.” 

So, now I’m sharing it with millions of Racket readers online instead. [Editor’s note: Potential advertisers should know our readership numbers are… slightly lower than this!] Here’s what you need to do:

  • Step one: Purchase a $3-$5 bag of navel oranges from Aldi. Depending on the season, you could get Cara Cara navel oranges—they’re a cute pink color and have an interestingly sour flavor. You could also try another grocery store, but in these trying economic times, I recommend Aldi. 
  • Step two: Take a shower and eat one of your new oranges.

This is really a spiritual experience that can’t be captured by mere words. But I’ll do my best to explain: You can peel the orange in the shower, so it’s mess-free and doesn’t stain your hands. The steam from the shower enhances the scent and the flavor of the orange. If you have a step in your shower routine when you need to let your conditioner or hair mask soak, it’s serendipitous to eat your orange. If you use five-in-one, you’ll have to figure something else out. 

The experience is so life-changing you’ll make it a habit. Which is good because Aldi produce goes bad in approximately 2.74 days, so you’ll need to eat all the oranges quickly. 

BBB Hall of Fame

Kathryn Kovalenko is a junior media production and journalism major at Bethel University in St. Paul, Minnesota, where she has spent three years as a reporter and photographer. She is passionate about storytelling through writing, photo, and video.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Racket

News

Happy Pride! Did You Know Goldy Gopher Will Perform at Your Gay Wedding?

Plus Ken Martin's not doing great, an MN Leg primer, and a history of St. Paul's many deaths in today's Flyover news roundup.

June 9, 2025
Events

Kingfield Porchfest, Stone Arch, Asian Street Food: This Week’s Best Events

Plus Rainbow Chinese turns 38 and the last 'Unicorn Art Show.'

June 9, 2025
This Week, Students Take Over Racket!

Racket Goes to College

Racket collaborated with the Bethel University Arts + Culture Reporting class to produce the stories you'll read this week. Our editors worked with students, mostly juniors and seniors, to develop ideas, source stories, and edit them for the enjoyment of readers. Feel free to seek out these young journalists, photojournalists, and graphic designers to fill your internships and jobs. They like to get paid for their work, and thanks to Racket members and a grant from Bethel, they got cashed out for these pieces.
Outdoors

Meet the MN Caregivers and Patients Taking Therapy Outdoors

From a Parkinson’s center to a therapy clinic, caregivers in the Twin Cities use the restorative features of nature to help with their work.

June 9, 2025
Culture

Racket Goes to College: A Week of Student Stories

A collaboration between Racket and the talented student journalists of Bethel University.

June 9, 2025
News

Are MN State Workers Gonna Strike?

Plus bad columns, international BWCA alarm-sounding, and softball aces in today's Flyover news roundup.

June 6, 2025
Movies

It’s the Bleakest Week of the Year for Movies—and That’s a Good Thing

Pretty much all the movies you can catch in the Twin Cities this week.

June 6, 2025
See all posts