Racket collaborated with the Bethel University Arts + Culture Reporting class to produce the stories you'll read this week. Our editors worked with students, mostly juniors and seniors, to develop ideas, source stories, and edit them for the enjoyment of readers. Feel free to seek out these young journalists, photojournalists, and graphic designers to fill your internships and jobs. They like to get paid for their work, and thanks to Racket members and a grant from Bethel, they got cashed out for these pieces. Enjoy!
Culture
Racket Goes to College: A Week of Student Stories
A collaboration between Racket and the talented student journalists of Bethel University.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Racket
See all posts
Happy Pride! Did You Know Goldy Gopher Will Perform at Your Gay Wedding?
Plus Ken Martin's not doing great, an MN Leg primer, and a history of St. Paul's many deaths in today's Flyover news roundup.
Kingfield Porchfest, Stone Arch, Asian Street Food: This Week’s Best Events
Plus Rainbow Chinese turns 38 and the last 'Unicorn Art Show.'
This Week, Students Take Over Racket!
Racket Goes to College
Racket collaborated with the Bethel University Arts + Culture Reporting class to produce the stories you'll read this week. Our editors worked with students, mostly juniors and seniors, to develop ideas, source stories, and edit them for the enjoyment of readers. Feel free to seek out these young journalists, photojournalists, and graphic designers to fill your internships and jobs. They like to get paid for their work, and thanks to Racket members and a grant from Bethel, they got cashed out for these pieces.
Meet the MN Caregivers and Patients Taking Therapy Outdoors
From a Parkinson’s center to a therapy clinic, caregivers in the Twin Cities use the restorative features of nature to help with their work.
Best Budget Bites: $4 Shower Oranges From Aldi
'You have to trust me,' explains our student journalist.
Are MN State Workers Gonna Strike?
Plus bad columns, international BWCA alarm-sounding, and softball aces in today's Flyover news roundup.
It’s the Bleakest Week of the Year for Movies—and That’s a Good Thing
Pretty much all the movies you can catch in the Twin Cities this week.