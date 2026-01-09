Skip to Content
Racket home
Racket home
Log In
Support Local, Worker-Owned, Independent Media:

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

Opinion

Open Thread: So… How Are We All Holding Up?

As we do every Friday, we're turning Racket over to you, the readers.

9:57 AM CST on January 9, 2026

A sign set in the hedges of the home at Portland Avenue and 34th Street, near the site where Renee Nicole Good was killed.

|Em Cassel
61Comments

Long exhale.

This is the first Open Thread of 2026, and traditionally I ask folks about their hopes and plans for the year ahead. But this year, I don't have to tell you, got off to a painful start.

That needs to be acknowledged. The killing of Renee Nicole Good needs to be acknowledged. The terror that DHS troops are inflicting on our state needs to be acknowledged. And the cumulative effect of the ICE invasion needs to be acknowledged.

So feel free to vent here. Let it all out (in legally permissible language).

But also, what's getting you through these times? Have you been out on patrol? What do you plan to do next? And if you have any hope and strength to share, please do. I know we all need it.

As always, feel free to ignore this post and talk about whatever you want. This is your Open Thread after all.

Keith Harris
@usefulnoise.bsky.social

Oldest living Racket co-owner and editor.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Racket

Food & Drink

The Final Food News 2025, and What’s Ahead for 2026

It's the December Racket Restaurant Roundup... in January!

January 9, 2026
History

Fort Snelling: The Advance Guard of Federal Invasion Since 1805

Federal agents are once more using Fort Snelling for its established purpose: to maintain a “monopoly of violence.”

January 9, 2026
Support Local, Worker-Owned, Independent Media:

Racket Depends on Readers Like You 🫵

We produce the same fun and fearless journalism City Pages specialized in since 1979: Twin Cities news, politics, music, arts, culture, civic oddities, food and drink, and theater, plus local angles galore. And we do it in a way that doesn't suck to read. Readers like you make our little newsroom possible.

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

Events

Freeloader Friday: 71 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Ski jumping, snow sculpting, Native arts, and more.

January 9, 2026
News

Feds Begin Cover-Up of ICE Killing

Plus schools close after thug invasion, Renee Good's poetry, and more in today's Flyover news roundup.

January 8, 2026
Movies

On the Big Screen This Week: Unemployed Koreans, Sad Comics, and Tom Waits

Pretty much all the movies you can catch in the Twin Cities this week.

January 8, 2026
Drugs

Weed Weviews: 3 Things I Tried in December

A solid month for fruit flavors.

January 8, 2026
See all posts